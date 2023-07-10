CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
Today at 04:33 am
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
10.07.2023 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
40th Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, July 10, 2023. In the period from July 3, 2023 until and including July 7, 2023 a number of 8,541 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Volume-weighted average share price in EUR
July 3, 2023
2,119
13.9913
July 4, 2023
209
14.0000
July 5, 2023
213
14.0000
July 6, 2023
3,000
13.9564
July 7, 2023
3,000
13.8407
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including July 7, 2023, amounts to 619,030 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223 investor@takkt.de
10.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Takkt AG is a Germany-based management holding company of a group of business-to-business (B2B) mail-order companies for business equipment solutions in over 25 countries located in Europe and North America. The Company operates through two divisions: TAKKT EUROPE and TAKKT AMERICA. TAKKT EUROPE comprises the two sub-groups Business Equipment Group (BEG) and Packaging Solutions Group (PSG). TAKKT AMERICA contains the four sub-groups, including Merchandising Equipment Group (MEG), Restaurant Equipment Group (REG), Displays Group (DPG) and Office Equipment Group (OEG). The Company is active through numerous brands, such as Ratioform, Gaerner, Topdeq, Hubert, Certeo, Gerdmans and Kwesto, among others. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH and it wholly owns Equip4work Ltd.