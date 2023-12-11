CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
December 11, 2023 at 07:46 am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
11.12.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
62nd Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, December 11, 2023. In the period from December 4, 2023 until and including December 8, 2023 a number of 8,287 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Volume-weighted average share price in EUR
December 04, 2023
1,565
13.1167
December 05, 2023
1,185
13.0311
December 06, 2023
1,879
13.3323
December 07, 2023
1,892
13.2713
December 08, 2023
1,766
13.3147
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 8, 2023, amounts to 819,034 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223 investor@takkt.de
