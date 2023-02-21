Advanced search
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report
02/21/2023
14.71 EUR   +2.01%
TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022

02/21/2023 | 09:29am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022

21-Feb-2023 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022

Stuttgart, Germany, February 21, 2023. The Management Board of TAKKT AG today resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on May 24, 2023 the payment of a dividend of one euro per share for the fiscal year 2022. This consists of a base dividend in the amount of EUR 0.60 and a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.40.

The special dividend is possible due to the successful fiscal year, TAKKT's strong cash flow and the high equity ratio. Even after payment of the dividend, the Group would have sufficient financial resources for acquisitions.


Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222

21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1565071

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1565071  21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
