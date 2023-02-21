TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022
02/21/2023 | 09:29am EST
21-Feb-2023 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022
Stuttgart, Germany, February 21, 2023. The Management Board of TAKKT AG today resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on May 24, 2023 the payment of a dividend of one euro per share for the fiscal year 2022. This consists of a base dividend in the amount of EUR 0.60 and a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.40.
The special dividend is possible due to the successful fiscal year, TAKKT's strong cash flow and the high equity ratio. Even after payment of the dividend, the Group would have sufficient financial resources for acquisitions.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222
