Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TAKKT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:54:13 2023-03-28 am EDT
14.16 EUR   +0.85%
03:28aTakkt : annual report 2022
PU
01:48aTakkt : Analysts' conference call presentation
PU
01:48aTakkt : Presentation from March 28, 202
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TAKKT : annual report 2022

03/28/2023 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selected key ﬁgures

Sales in EUR million

1,181.1

1,336.8

2018

2020

Earnings per share in EUR

1.34

1.14

2019

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

EBITDA in EUR million

150.1

TAKKT cash ﬂow per share in EUR

150.2

2018

2019

1.84

1.83

1.76

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Free TAKKT cash ﬂow in EUR million

82.7

129.8

2018

2019

Dividend per share in EUR

0.85

1.10

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

* Dividend proposal for the ﬁnancial year 2022.

1.10

2021

2022*

TAKKT Group

2

Key ﬁgures of TAKKT Group

in EUR million

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Sales

1,181.1

1,213.7

1,067.4

1,178.0

1,336.8

Change in %

5.8

2.8

- 12,0

10.4

13.5

EBITDA

150.1

150.2

92.6

112.6

132.1

in % of sales

12.7

12.4

8.7

9.6

9.9

EBIT

122.5

108.8

52.4

73.9

80.8

in % of sales

10.4

9.0

4.9

6.3

6.0

Proﬁt before tax

116.9

100.6

46.6

72.8

75.9

in % of sales

9.9

8.3

4.4

6.2

5.7

Proﬁt

88.1

74.7

37.2

57.0

59.3

in % of sales

7.5

6.2

3.5

4.8

4.4

TAKKT cash ﬂow

120.8

120.4

82.0

94.3

115.1

Capital expenditure for investments

25.0

24.7

13.3

18.3

14.6

Free TAKKT cash ﬂow

82.7

107.1

129.8

51.9

70.4

Capital expenditure for acquisitions

57.7

20.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

27.5

41.4

40.2

38.7

51.3

TAKKT cash ﬂow per share in EUR

1.84

1.83

1.25

1.44

1.76

Earnings per share in EUR

1.34

1.14

0.57

0.87

0.90

Dividend per share in EUR

0.85

0.00

1.10

1.10

1.00*

Non-current assets

758.6

835.5

781.1

812.2

781.5

in % of total assets

73.1

75.9

77.8

72.8

69.7

Total equity

630.4

644.2

649.6

694.0

699.8

in % of total assets

60.8

58.5

64.7

62.2

62.4

Net ﬁnancial liabilities

150.8

189.8

75.4

105.0

116.7

Total assets

1,037.1

1,100.7

1,004.3

1,115.4

1,121.5

ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) in %

14.0

11.1

5.6

8.0

8.4

TAKKT value added

30.4

9.8

- 23.2

- 3.1

- 1.5

Employees (full-time equivalent) at year-end

2,530

2,483

2,327

2,496

2,437

* Dividend proposal for the ﬁnancial year 2022.

3

TAKKT Group

Group structure

TAKKT Group

4

Content

About TAKKT

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements

6 Our Vision

  • 84 Consolidated statement of income

    8 Our Worlds of Work

    14 Our Core Behaviors

  • 85 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

  • 86 Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position

    To the shareholders

    16 Interview with the Management Board

  • 87 Consolidated statement of changes in total equity

    20 Members of the Management Board

  • 88 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

    21 TAKKT share and investor relations

  • 89 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

25 Supervisory Board report

28 Members of the Supervisory Board

Further disclosures

164 Responsibility statement by the

Management report

Management Board

30 Business activities

165 Independent auditors' report

30 Organization and business areas

174 Remuneration report

33 Market position and competitive environment

36 Corporate goals and strategy

41 Management system

Sustainability report

44 Corporate Governance

189 Sustainability strategy

46 Employees

193 Governance

48 Fiscal year

194 Climate

48 General conditions

196 Environment & Energy

50 Business development

197 Products

52 Sales and earnings review

57 Financial position

199 Supply chain

60 Assets position

200 Social

62 Company performance

204 Non-ﬁnancial declaration, EU taxonomy,

65 Comparison of actual and forecast development

GRI Content Index

215 Report of the independent auditor

67 Outlook 67 Risk and opportunities report 80 Forecast report

TAKKT Group

5

Disclaimer

TAKKT AG published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAKKT AG
03:28aTakkt : annual report 2022
PU
01:48aTakkt : Analysts' conference call presentation
PU
01:48aTakkt : Presentation from March 28, 202
PU
01:32aTakkt Ag : TAKKT makes significant progress in implementing the strategy and wants to sign..
EQ
03/27Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/20Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/13Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/23Transcript : TAKKT AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKKT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 343 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
Net income 2022 55,8 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2022 139 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 921 M 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 476
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,04 €
Average target price 15,43 €
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Zesch Chief Executive Officer
Lars Bolscho Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKKT AG3.69%993
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.99%32 697
CANON INC.0.82%22 232
SHIMADZU CORPORATION7.48%9 019
TECAN GROUP AG-4.07%5 497
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-2.48%4 548
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer