TAKKT : annual report 2022

|
in EUR million
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Sales
|
1,181.1
|
1,213.7
|
1,067.4
|
1,178.0
|
1,336.8
|
Change in %
|
5.8
|
2.8
|
- 12,0
|
10.4
|
13.5
|
EBITDA
|
150.1
|
150.2
|
92.6
|
112.6
|
132.1
|
in % of sales
|
12.7
|
12.4
|
8.7
|
9.6
|
9.9
|
EBIT
|
122.5
|
108.8
|
52.4
|
73.9
|
80.8
|
in % of sales
|
10.4
|
9.0
|
4.9
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
Proﬁt before tax
|
116.9
|
100.6
|
46.6
|
72.8
|
75.9
|
in % of sales
|
9.9
|
8.3
|
4.4
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
Proﬁt
|
88.1
|
74.7
|
37.2
|
57.0
|
59.3
|
in % of sales
|
7.5
|
6.2
|
3.5
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
TAKKT cash ﬂow
|
120.8
|
120.4
|
82.0
|
94.3
|
115.1
|
Capital expenditure for investments
|
25.0
|
24.7
|
13.3
|
18.3
|
14.6
|
Free TAKKT cash ﬂow
|
82.7
|
107.1
|
129.8
|
51.9
|
70.4
|
Capital expenditure for acquisitions
|
57.7
|
20.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|
27.5
|
41.4
|
40.2
|
38.7
|
51.3
|
TAKKT cash ﬂow per share in EUR
|
1.84
|
1.83
|
1.25
|
1.44
|
1.76
|
Earnings per share in EUR
|
1.34
|
1.14
|
0.57
|
0.87
|
0.90
|
Dividend per share in EUR
|
0.85
|
0.00
|
1.10
|
1.10
|
1.00*
|
Non-current assets
|
758.6
|
835.5
|
781.1
|
812.2
|
781.5
|
in % of total assets
|
73.1
|
75.9
|
77.8
|
72.8
|
69.7
|
Total equity
|
630.4
|
644.2
|
649.6
|
694.0
|
699.8
|
in % of total assets
|
60.8
|
58.5
|
64.7
|
62.2
|
62.4
|
Net ﬁnancial liabilities
|
150.8
|
189.8
|
75.4
|
105.0
|
116.7
|
Total assets
|
1,037.1
|
1,100.7
|
1,004.3
|
1,115.4
|
1,121.5
|
ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) in %
|
14.0
|
11.1
|
5.6
|
8.0
|
8.4
|
TAKKT value added
|
30.4
|
9.8
|
- 23.2
|
- 3.1
|
- 1.5
|
Employees (full-time equivalent) at year-end
|
2,530
|
2,483
|
2,327
|
2,496
|
2,437
|
* Dividend proposal for the ﬁnancial year 2022.
|
3
|
TAKKT Group
About TAKKT
Consolidated ﬁnancial statements
6 › Our Vision
-
84 › Consolidated statement of income
8 › Our Worlds of Work
14 › Our Core Behaviors
-
85 › Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
-
86 › Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position
To the shareholders
16 › Interview with the Management Board
-
87 › Consolidated statement of changes in total equity
20 › Members of the Management Board
-
88 › Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows
21 › TAKKT share and investor relations
-
89 › Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements
25 › Supervisory Board report
28 › Members of the Supervisory Board
Further disclosures
164 › Responsibility statement by the
Management report
Management Board
30 › Business activities
165 › Independent auditors' report
30 › Organization and business areas
174 › Remuneration report
33 › Market position and competitive environment
36 › Corporate goals and strategy
41 › Management system
Sustainability report
44 › Corporate Governance
189 › Sustainability strategy
46 › Employees
193 › Governance
48 › Fiscal year
194 › Climate
48 › General conditions
196 › Environment & Energy
50 › Business development
197 › Products
52 › Sales and earnings review
57 › Financial position
199 › Supply chain
60 › Assets position
200 › Social
62 › Company performance
204 › Non-ﬁnancial declaration, EU taxonomy,
65 › Comparison of actual and forecast development
GRI Content Index
215 › Report of the independent auditor
67 › Outlook 67 › Risk and opportunities report 80 › Forecast report