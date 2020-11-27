Taku Gold : Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 26, 2020: Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK; OTCQB: TAKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Taku') has granted 1,200,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.14 per common share. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately upon grant, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.'

Taku Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds the Millertown, Badger and Barren Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 493 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie with the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. Taku also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon. A name change to C2C Gold Corp. is pending, upon completion the Company will announce the change and commence trading under its new name and tiecker symbol 'CTOC' on the CSX.

