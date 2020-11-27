Log in
TAKU GOLD CORP

TAKU GOLD CORP

(TAKUF)
News 
All News

Taku Gold : Grants Stock Options

11/27/2020 | 04:51pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia - November 26, 2020: Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK; OTCQB: TAKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Taku') has granted 1,200,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.14 per common share. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately upon grant, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.'

About Taku Gold Corp. (C2C Gold Corp.)

Taku Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds the Millertown, Badger and Barren Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 493 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie with the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. Taku also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon. A name change to C2C Gold Corp. is pending, upon completion the Company will announce the change and commence trading under its new name and tiecker symbol 'CTOC' on the CSX.

For additional information:

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer

(604)757-7180

info@takugold.com

www.takugold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Taku Gold Corp. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 21:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,20 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2019 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,04 M 5,04 M 3,88 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart TAKU GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Taku Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lori Walton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet Lee-Sheriff Executive Chairman
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Patricia Wilson Independent Director
Peter Bures Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKU GOLD CORP191.33%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%46 597
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION23.55%41 323
POLYUS110.58%26 755
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.33.75%17 838
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%16 123
