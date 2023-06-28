TAKUMA CO., LTD. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Together with Independent Auditor's Report KPMG AZSA LLC June 2023

Independent auditor's report To the Board of Directors of TAKUMA Co., Ltd.: Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of TAKUMA Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of operations, statements of comprehensive income, statements of changes in net assets and statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies, other explanatory information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Reasonableness of the estimate of provision for loss on construction contracts in the Domestic Environment and Energy business The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit A provision for loss on construction The primary procedures we performed to assess the contracts of 625 million was recognized in reasonableness of the estimate of provision for loss on the consolidated balance sheet of Takuma Co, construction contracts in the Domestic Environment and Energy business included the following: Ltd. (the "Company") and its consolidated

subsidiaries (the "Group") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. In order to account for the possibility of losses on contracted work, the Group posts a provision for loss on construction contracts it expects to sustain during or after the next consolidated fiscal year in the event it determines that estimated construction costs for contracts included in the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year will significantly exceed the value of underlying orders. In providing a provision for loss on construction contracts, total construction costs to be incurred in the future should be reasonably estimated at the end of the fiscal year. Core businesses of the Domestic Environment and Energy business, for which a provision for loss on construction contracts was recognized, include construction of municipal solid waste/sewage treatment plants and industrial biomass power generation plants (EPC business), and after- sales services for them including maintenance, operational management, and operation. The estimate of total construction costs for projects in the Domestic Environment and Energy business includes assumptions of possible material effects on the estimate of total construction costs involving a high degree of uncertainty as following: Conditions and specifications for construction of new plants and after-sales services for them are different in each project. As some projects need long time from receiving orders to the completion of delivery and after-services, there may be a time lag between the timing of estimating total construction costs and receiving orders. Therefore, changes in economic situations during the time could lead to changes in prices of necessary materials or construction costs.

compared total construction costs with actual costs of past similar projects in the business to which projects we identified belonged, and assessed their variances and the accuracy of the estimate of past total construction costs;

inquired of the personnel responsible for the project about the progress toward completion of the construction we identified, including their judgment as to whether the total construction costs should be updated considering the status of the consumption of the project budget, and inspected materials that served as the basis for their responses to our inquiries;

compared total construction costs of the identified construction projects with underlying documents of purchase orders and worksheets to calculate costs to assess the appropriateness of the assumption of the total construction costs; and

with respect to the construction projects where total construction costs were updated, inspected approval documents for updating the total construction costs and evidence of the estimation, and inquired of the personnel responsible for the projects to challenge the appropriateness of the assumption of the updates of the total construction costs from a professional viewpoint.

problems in designs or construction works. We, therefore, determined that our assessment of the reasonableness of the estimate of provision for loss on construction contracts in the Domestic Environment and Energy business was the most significant in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the current fiscal year, and accordingly, a key audit matter. Other Information The other information comprises the information included in the disclosure documents that contain or accompany the audited financial statements, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. We do not perform any work on the other information as we determine such information does not exist. Responsibilities of Management and the Audit and supervisory committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The audit and supervisory committee is responsible for overseeing the directors' performance of their duties with regard to the design, implementation and maintenance of the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and