Orders received were down due primarily to a decrease in orders received in the Overseas Environment and Energy Business and the Equipment and Systems Business, despite orders received for DBO projects for municipal solid waste treatment plants.

Net sales were up in all segments, but profit was down due mainly to the change in the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business as well as an increase in depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, increases in personnel and R&D expenses.

FYE 3/2022 FYE 3/2023 FYE 3/2024 YoY change (Millions of yen) (FY2021) (FY2022) (FY2023) Orders received 192,244 168,558 160,568 (4.7%) Order backlog 445,304 471,211 482,612 2.4% Net sales 134,092 142,651 149,166 4.6% Operating profit 9,928 13,813 10,229 (25.9%) Operating margin 7.4% 9.7% 6.9% (2.8pt) Ordinary profit 10,647 14,684 11,166 (24.0%) Profit attributable to owners of parent 7,434 9,621 8,754 (9.0%) Basic earnings per share (yen) 91.53 120.22 109.43 (9.0%)

EPC: Engineering, procurement, and construction; one approach we use in our plant construction business. * O&M: Operation and maintenance; one approach we use in our plant operation business.

DBO: Design, build, and operate; one approach we use in our plant construction and operation businesses (EPC + O&M).