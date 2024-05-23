Takuma Co., Ltd.
May 24, 2024
Table of Contents
1.
Financial Results of FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)

2.
Financial Forecast for FY2024 (Ending 3/2025)

3.
14th Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2024-2026)

4.
Reference Material





FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
Summary
FY2023 Results
Orders received
¥160.5 billion
-¥7.9 billion (-4.7%) YoY
Orders received were down due primarily to a decrease in orders received in the Overseas Environment and Energy Business and the Equipment and Systems Business, despite orders received for Energy Plants and Water Treatment Plants in addition to DBO projects for municipal solid waste treatment plants.
Domestic Environment and Energy Business
Municipal solid waste treatment plants
Energy Plants
Water Treatment Plants
Overseas Environment and Energy Business
Package Boiler Business
Equipment and Systems Business
Net sales
¥149.1 billion
+¥6.5 billion (+4.6%) YoY
Sales up for municipal solid waste treatment plants (after-sale services) in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business and three other segments.
Domestic Environment and Energy Business Municipal solid waste treatment plants
Energy Plants
Water Treatment Plants
Overseas Environment and Energy Business
Package Boiler Business
Equipment and Systems Business
Operating profit
¥10.2 billion
-¥3.5 billion (-25.9%) YoY
Profit was down mainly due to the change in
the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business
Domestic Environment and Energy Business Change in EPC project mix
Cost of O&M measures
Operating expenses (Personnel, R&D, etc.) Depreciation (New Harima Factory, etc.)
Overseas Environment and Energy Business
Package Boiler Business
Equipment and Systems Business
FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
Financial Highlights
Orders received were down due primarily to a decrease in orders received in the Overseas Environment and Energy Business and the Equipment and Systems Business, despite orders received for DBO projects for municipal solid waste treatment plants.
Net sales were up in all segments, but profit was down due mainly to the change in the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business as well as an increase in depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, increases in personnel and R&D expenses.
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
YoY change
(Millions of yen)
(FY2021)
(FY2022)
(FY2023)
Orders received
192,244
168,558
160,568
(4.7%)
Order backlog
445,304
471,211
482,612
2.4%
Net sales
134,092
142,651
149,166
4.6%
Operating profit
9,928
13,813
10,229
(25.9%)
Operating margin
7.4%
9.7%
6.9%
(2.8pt)
Ordinary profit
10,647
14,684
11,166
(24.0%)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
7,434
9,621
8,754
(9.0%)
Basic earnings per share (yen)
91.53
120.22
109.43
(9.0%)
- EPC: Engineering, procurement, and construction; one approach we use in our plant construction business. * O&M: Operation and maintenance; one approach we use in our plant operation business.
- DBO: Design, build, and operate; one approach we use in our plant construction and operation businesses (EPC + O&M).
FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
Profit Variance Analysis
Profit was down due to the change in the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business as well as an increase in depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, increases in personnel and R&D expenses.
Breakdown of ordinary profit variance
(Billions of yen)
SG&A
Gross profit
FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
Financial Highlights by Segments
(Millions of yen)
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
YoY change
(FY2021)
(FY2022)
(FY2023)
Orders received
Total
192,244
168,558
160,568
(4.7%)
Domestic Environment and Energy
164,865
130,280
131,567
1.0%
Overseas Environment and Energy
2,035
5,922
2,280
(61.5%)
Package Boiler
16,830
18,400
18,666
1.4%
Equipment and Systems
8,917
14,328
8,403
(41.4%)
Net sales
Total
134,092
142,651
149,166
4.6%
Domestic Environment and Energy
108,657
115,985
119,190
2.8%
Overseas Environment and Energy
1,005
1,351
2,440
80.6%
Package Boiler
16,498
17,312
18,492
6.8%
Equipment and Systems
8,590
8,360
9,437
12.9%
Operating profit
Total
9,928
13,813
10,229
(25.9%)
Domestic Environment and Energy
10,906
14,875
11,228
(24.5%)
Overseas Environment and Energy
(218)
(172)
184
-
Package Boiler
672
915
1,177
28.6%
Equipment and Systems
656
826
341
(58.7%)
* Adjustments are omitted.
Domestic Environment and Energy Business
Orders received / Order backlog
Orders received were up owing to orders for Energy Plants and Water Treatment Plants in addition to a DBO projects for a municipal solid waste treatment plant, despite contract cancellations for some energy plant projects.
- Orders received: Up owing to orders for 2 waste treatment plant DBO projects, 8 Energy Plants (6 FIT projects, 1 self-consumption project, and 1 industrial waste treatment project), a large-scale renewal of a sand filtration system for a sewage treatment plant, and a sludge treatment facility DBM project.
- The order backlog is on the rise owing to steady orders for long-term O&M (such as DBO and BTO projects). Around 55% of the backlog is long-term O&M.
- DBM: Design, Build, and Maintenance. These projects take the form of EPC + long-term maintenance agreements.
- BTO: Build, transfer, and operate; one approach we use in our plant construction and operation businesses (EPC + O&M).
Orders received
(Millions of yen)
Approx. ¥1.2 billion increase
Order backlog
(Millions of yen)
Approx. ¥12.3 billion increase
160,591
164,865
123,154
130,280
131,567
Order backlog
447,646
Long-term O&M (10 years or more)
433,351
377,143
337,322
460,023
Long-term
O&M
Approx. 55%
FYE 3/2020
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
FYE 3/2020
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
Domestic Environment and Energy Business
Net Sales / Operating Profit
Sales were up, but profit was down due to a change in the EPC project mix as well as an increase in depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, increases in personnel and R&D expenses.
- Net sales: Up owing to an increase in municipal solid waste treatment plants(after-sales service).
- Operating profit: Down due to changes in the EPC project mix, increased depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, and increased operating expenses such as personnel and R&D expenses as well as the recording of costs for measures at a waste treatment plant (gasification melting furnace) under O&M contract in Q2.
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Approx. ¥3.2 billion increase
120,770
115,985
119,190
108,123
108,657
FYE 3/2020
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
Operating profit
(Millions of yen)
Approx. ¥3.6 billion decrease
operating profit
operating margin
12.8%
9.8%
9.5%
10.0%
9.4%
14,875
10,619
11,475
10,906
11,228
FYE 3/2020
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
Domestic Environment and Energy Business
Breakdown by Product / Service
Orders received were up for municipal solid waste treatment plants (after-sale services) and Water Treatment Plants, etc. Sales were up, mainly owing to an increase in a municipal solid waste treatment plant.
Orders received
Water Treatment Plants, etc.
Energy Plants
Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (After-sales service) Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (EPC)
(100M yen)
Net sales
Water Treatment Plants, etc.
Energy Plants
Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (After-sales service) Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (EPC)
(100M yen)
Order backlog
Water Treatment Plants, etc.
Energy Plants
Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (After-sales service) Municipal Solid Waste Treatment Plants (EPC)
(100M yen)
2,000
1,400
5,000
4,600
1,600
1,200
800
400
0
1,648
103
329
787
425
1,302
107
322
529
340
1,315
280
257
578
196
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
1,086
83
291
405
301
1,159
121
335
418
282
1,191
111
288
453
335
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
4,333
128
771
2,217
1,215
4,476
115
758
2,329
1,273
284
728
2,454
1,133
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
* Adjustments are omitted.
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
