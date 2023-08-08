(E-mail)koho-ir@takuma.co.jp

(All amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated results for Q1 FY2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate percent of change from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.)

Quarterly profit

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to owners

of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Q1 FY2023

29,821

(3.6)

1,142

(47.9)

1,538

(39.4)

936

(45.9)

Q1 FY2022

30,940

14.1

2,194

109.8

2,536

100.0

1,730

118.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Q1 FY2023

2,728 million yen (up 46.7 %)

Q1 FY2022

1,859 million yen (up 327.1 %)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Q1 FY2023

11.71

Q1 FY2022

21.56

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Q1 FY2023

173,396

101,930

58.5

FY2022

179,688

101,167

56.0

(Reference) Equity Q1 FY2023

101,372 million yen

FY2022

100,599 million yen

2. Dividend status

Annual dividend

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

19.00

24.00

43.00

FY2023

FY2023 (forecast)

24.00

24.00

48.00

(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate percent of change from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2023

146,000

2.3

11,300

(18.2)

12,000

(18.3)

8,300

(13.7)

103.81

(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced earnings forecast: None

1. Qualitative information related to the quarterly results under review

Forward-looking statements in the text reflect the judgment of management as of the last day of the quarterly consolidated accounting period under review.

(1) Explanation of business results

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023

Change from the corresponding period

Segment

of FY 2022

Orders

Net sales

Operating

Backlog

Orders

Net sales

Operating

received

profit

received

profit

Domestic Environment and Energy

26,166

24,025

1,555

449,787

1,873

(1,594)

(1,196)

Business

Overseas Environment and Energy

753

425

(31)

6,356

466

141

39

Business

Package Boiler Business

6,028

3,550

25

8,418

638

195

92

Equipment and Systems Business

1,701

1,913

192

11,432

(1,266)

141

47

Total

34,650

29,915

1,742

475,995

1,712

(1,115)

(1,016)

Adjustments

(102)

(94)

(599)

(56)

(19)

(4)

(34)

Total

34,548

29,821

1,142

475,938

1,692

(1,119)

(1,051)

During the Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023, orders received totaled 34,548 million yen, up 1,692 million yen from the corresponding quarter of FY2022, due primarily to growth in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business, while net sales fell 1,119 million yen to 29,821 million yen, due to a decrease in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.

Operating profit fell 1,051 million yen compared to the corresponding period of FY2022 to 1,142 million yen, while ordinary profit fell 998 million yen to 1,538 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell 794 million yen to 936 million yen. These results were due to a decrease in profits in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.

A description of each segment's results follows.

Domestic Environment and Energy Business

During the Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023, orders received rose 1,873 million yen to 26,166 million yen compared to the corresponding period of FY2022* as a result of factors including the orders received for the two new biomass power plant construction projects and growth in after-sales service orders, including for waste treatment plant operation management and maintenance.Net sales fell 1,594 million yen to 24,025 million yen due primarily to changes in the project mix in the EPC business, an increased depreciation burden accompanying operations at the new Harima Factory, and growth in operating expenses such as personnel expenses and R&D costs. Operating profit fell 1,196 million yen to 1,555 million yen.

*Principal orders during the corresponding period of FY2022 included one waste treatment plant primary equipment improvement project and two new biomass power plant construction projects.

Orders received and net sales (cumulative quarterly total)

Orders received

UnitsBillions of yen

Net sales

160.5

164.8

141.5

120.7

130.2

116.0

108.6

115.9

69.7

27.2

28.622.3

24.225.6

26.124.0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative

FY2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative

FY2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative

FY2022

Q1Q4 Forecast

FY2023

Orders received and net sales (by quarter)

Orders received

UnitsBillions of yen

Net sales

78.0

69.7

65.1

48.8

33.8

32.3

24.7

28.6

24.2

26.1

9.2

20.8

19.9

27.2

31.7

28.2

33.6

22.3

25.7

32.7

25.6

28.7

27.6

33.9

24.0

27.7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

FY2022

Q1

FY2023

