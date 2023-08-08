Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
1. Consolidated results for Q1 FY2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate percent of change from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.)
Quarterly profit
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners
of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Q1 FY2023
29,821
(3.6)
1,142
(47.9)
1,538
(39.4)
936
(45.9)
Q1 FY2022
30,940
14.1
2,194
109.8
2,536
100.0
1,730
118.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Q1 FY2023
2,728 million yen (up 46.7 %)
Q1 FY2022
1,859 million yen (up 327.1 %)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Q1 FY2023
11.71
―
Q1 FY2022
21.56
―
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Q1 FY2023
173,396
101,930
58.5
FY2022
179,688
101,167
56.0
(Reference) Equity Q1 FY2023
101,372 million yen
FY2022
100,599 million yen
2. Dividend status
Annual dividend
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2022
―
19.00
―
24.00
43.00
FY2023
―
FY2023 (forecast)
24.00
―
24.00
48.00
(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate percent of change from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2023
146,000
2.3
11,300
(18.2)
12,000
(18.3)
8,300
(13.7)
103.81
(Note) Revisions of the most recently announced earnings forecast: None
- Attachments
1.
Qualitative information related to the quarterly results under review
2
(1)
Explanation of business results
2
(2)
Explanation concerning forward-looking statements such as consolidated earnings forecasts
5
2.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
6
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
6
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
8
3.
Supplementary forecast materials
10
(1)
Consolidated earnings forecast by segment
10
(2)
Consolidated capital investment, depreciation, and research and development expenses forecast
10
4.
Supplementary Materials
11
Domestic Environment and Energy Business Breakdown
11
1. Qualitative information related to the quarterly results under review
Forward-looking statements in the text reflect the judgment of management as of the last day of the quarterly consolidated accounting period under review.
(1) Explanation of business results
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023
Change from the corresponding period
Segment
of FY 2022
Orders
Net sales
Operating
Backlog
Orders
Net sales
Operating
received
profit
received
profit
Domestic Environment and Energy
26,166
24,025
1,555
449,787
1,873
(1,594)
(1,196)
Business
Overseas Environment and Energy
753
425
(31)
6,356
466
141
39
Business
Package Boiler Business
6,028
3,550
25
8,418
638
195
92
Equipment and Systems Business
1,701
1,913
192
11,432
(1,266)
141
47
Total
34,650
29,915
1,742
475,995
1,712
(1,115)
(1,016)
Adjustments
(102)
(94)
(599)
(56)
(19)
(4)
(34)
Total
34,548
29,821
1,142
475,938
1,692
(1,119)
(1,051)
During the Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023, orders received totaled 34,548 million yen, up 1,692 million yen from the corresponding quarter of FY2022, due primarily to growth in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business, while net sales fell 1,119 million yen to 29,821 million yen, due to a decrease in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.
Operating profit fell 1,051 million yen compared to the corresponding period of FY2022 to 1,142 million yen, while ordinary profit fell 998 million yen to 1,538 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell 794 million yen to 936 million yen. These results were due to a decrease in profits in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.
A description of each segment's results follows.
Domestic Environment and Energy Business
During the Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023, orders received rose 1,873 million yen to 26,166 million yen compared to the corresponding period of FY2022* as a result of factors including the orders received for the two new biomass power plant construction projects and growth in after-sales service orders, including for waste treatment plant operation management and maintenance.Net sales fell 1,594 million yen to 24,025 million yen due primarily to changes in the project mix in the EPC business, an increased depreciation burden accompanying operations at the new Harima Factory, and growth in operating expenses such as personnel expenses and R&D costs. Operating profit fell 1,196 million yen to 1,555 million yen.
*Principal orders during the corresponding period of FY2022 included one waste treatment plant primary equipment improvement project and two new biomass power plant construction projects.
＜
Orders received and net sales (cumulative quarterly total)
＞
Orders received
（Units：Billions of yen）
Net sales
160.5
164.8
141.5
120.7
130.2
116.0
108.6
115.9
69.7
27.2
28.622.3
24.225.6
26.124.0
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative
FY2020
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative
FY2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative
FY2022
Q1Q4 Forecast
FY2023
＜
Orders received and net sales (by quarter)
＞
Orders received
（Units：Billions of yen）
Net sales
78.0
69.7
65.1
48.8
33.8
32.3
24.7
28.6
24.2
26.1
9.2
20.8
19.9
27.2
31.7
28.2
33.6
22.3
25.7
32.7
25.6
28.7
27.6
33.9
24.0
27.7
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
FY2022
Q1
FY2023
