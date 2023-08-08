1. Qualitative information related to the quarterly results under review

Forward-looking statements in the text reflect the judgment of management as of the last day of the quarterly consolidated accounting period under review.

(1) Explanation of business results

(Unit: Millions of yen) Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023 Change from the corresponding period Segment of FY 2022 Orders Net sales Operating Backlog Orders Net sales Operating received profit received profit Domestic Environment and Energy 26,166 24,025 1,555 449,787 1,873 (1,594) (1,196) Business Overseas Environment and Energy 753 425 (31) 6,356 466 141 39 Business Package Boiler Business 6,028 3,550 25 8,418 638 195 92 Equipment and Systems Business 1,701 1,913 192 11,432 (1,266) 141 47 Total 34,650 29,915 1,742 475,995 1,712 (1,115) (1,016) Adjustments (102) (94) (599) (56) (19) (4) (34) Total 34,548 29,821 1,142 475,938 1,692 (1,119) (1,051)

During the Q1 consolidated cumulative period of FY2023, orders received totaled 34,548 million yen, up 1,692 million yen from the corresponding quarter of FY2022, due primarily to growth in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business, while net sales fell 1,119 million yen to 29,821 million yen, due to a decrease in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.

Operating profit fell 1,051 million yen compared to the corresponding period of FY2022 to 1,142 million yen, while ordinary profit fell 998 million yen to 1,538 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell 794 million yen to 936 million yen. These results were due to a decrease in profits in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.

A description of each segment's results follows.