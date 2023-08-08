TAKUMA CO., LTD. is a company that is active in four business segments. The Domestic Environment and Energy segment is engaged in the design, construction, sale, operation and maintenance of general waste treatment plants, industrial waste treatment plants, resource recovery plants, sewage disposal plants, sludge incineration plants, biomass electric generation plants and generation gas turbine systems. The Overseas Environment and Energy segment provides waste power generation plants and biomass power generation plants. The Civilian Heat Energy segment offers miniature through-flow boilers and vacuum hot-water supply heaters. The Facilities and Systems segment is involved in the sale and maintenance of building facilities, semiconductor industry-use facilities and clean systems.