Takuma Co., Ltd.
August 8, 2023
Copyright 2023 TAKUMA Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Table of Contents
- Overview of Q1 FY2023 (Ended 3/2024) Financial Results
- Financial Forecast for FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
- Reference Material
Copyright 2023 TAKUMA Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
1
- Overview of Q1 FY2023 (Ended 3/2024) Financial Results
- Financial Forecast for FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
- Reference Material
Copyright 2023 TAKUMA Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
2
Q1 FY2023(Ended 3/2024)
Financial Highlights
Orders received were up owing to two EPC orders for a biomass power plant and an increase in orders for after-sale services for a municipal solid waste treatment plant. Net sales and profit were down, mainly due to changes in the EPC project mix, depreciation at the new Harima Factory, and increases in personnel and R&D expenses.
- Orders received: Increased owing to two EPC orders for a biomass power plant and an increase in orders for after-sale services such as operation management and maintenance for a municipal solid waste treatment plant in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.
- Net sales and profit: Decreased due to changes in the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business, increased depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, and increased operating expenses such as personnel and R&D expenses.
Q1 FYE 3/2022
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1 FYE 3/2024
YoY change
(Millions of yen)
(FY2021)
(FY2022)
(FY2023)
Orders received
35,531
32,855
34,548
+5.2%
Order backlog
395,571
447,219
475,938
+6.4%
Net sales
27,112
30,940
29,821
-3.6%
Operating profit
1,045
2,194
1,142
-47.9%
Operating margin
3.9%
7.1%
3.8%
-3.3pt
Ordinary profit
1,268
2,536
1,538
-39.4%
Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent
792
1,730
936
-45.9%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
9.76
21.56
11.71
-45.7%
- EPC: Engineering, procurement, and construction; one approach we use in our plant construction business. * O&M: Operation and maintenance; one approach we use in our plant operation business.
- DBO, BTO: Both of one approach we use in our plant construction and operation businesses (EPC + O&M). DBO: Design, build, and operate; BTO: Build, transfer, and operate
- Primary equipment improvement work: Large-scale improvement work for the effective utilization of existing municipal solid waste treatment plants through maintenance and improvement of functions and extension of useful life
Copyright 2023 TAKUMA Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
3
Q1 FY2023(Ended 3/2024)
Financial Highlights
(Millions of yen)
Q1 FYE 3/2022
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1 FYE 3/2024
YoY change
(FY2021)
(FY2022)
(FY2023)
Orders received
Total
35,531
32,855
34,548
+5.2%
Domestic Environment and Energy
28,658
24,293
26,166
+7.7%
Overseas Environment and Energy
231
287
753
+162.3%
Package Boiler
5,063
5,389
6,028
+11.9%
Equipment and Systems
1,664
2,967
1,701
-42.7%
Net sales
Total
27,112
30,940
29,821
-3.6%
Domestic Environment and Energy
22,393
25,619
24,025
-6.2%
Overseas Environment and Energy
124
284
425
+49.7%
Package Boiler
3,192
3,354
3,550
+5.8%
Equipment and Systems
1,572
1,771
1,913
+8.0%
Operating profit
Total
1,045
2,194
1,142
-47.9%
Domestic Environment and Energy
1,610
2,752
1,555
-43.5%
Overseas Environment and Energy
-98
-70
-31
-
Package Boiler
-129
-67
25
-
Equipment and Systems
169
145
192
+32.8%
* Adjustments are omitted.
Copyright 2023 TAKUMA Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TAKUMA Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 05:09:15 UTC.