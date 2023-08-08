Takuma Co., Ltd.

August 8, 2023

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of Q1 FY2023 (Ended 3/2024) Financial Results
  2. Financial Forecast for FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
  3. Reference Material

  1. Overview of Q1 FY2023 (Ended 3/2024) Financial Results
  2. Financial Forecast for FY2023 (Ended 3/2024)
  3. Reference Material

Q1 FY2023(Ended 3/2024)

Financial Highlights

Orders received were up owing to two EPC orders for a biomass power plant and an increase in orders for after-sale services for a municipal solid waste treatment plant. Net sales and profit were down, mainly due to changes in the EPC project mix, depreciation at the new Harima Factory, and increases in personnel and R&D expenses.

  • Orders received: Increased owing to two EPC orders for a biomass power plant and an increase in orders for after-sale services such as operation management and maintenance for a municipal solid waste treatment plant in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business.
  • Net sales and profit: Decreased due to changes in the EPC project mix in the Domestic Environment and Energy Business, increased depreciation at the new Harima Factory associated with operations, and increased operating expenses such as personnel and R&D expenses.

Q1 FYE 3/2022

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1 FYE 3/2024

YoY change

(Millions of yen)

(FY2021)

(FY2022)

(FY2023)

Orders received

35,531

32,855

34,548

+5.2%

Order backlog

395,571

447,219

475,938

+6.4%

Net sales

27,112

30,940

29,821

-3.6%

Operating profit

1,045

2,194

1,142

-47.9%

Operating margin

3.9%

7.1%

3.8%

-3.3pt

Ordinary profit

1,268

2,536

1,538

-39.4%

Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent

792

1,730

936

-45.9%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

9.76

21.56

11.71

-45.7%

  • EPC: Engineering, procurement, and construction; one approach we use in our plant construction business. * O&M: Operation and maintenance; one approach we use in our plant operation business.
  • DBO, BTO: Both of one approach we use in our plant construction and operation businesses (EPC + O&M). DBO: Design, build, and operate; BTO: Build, transfer, and operate
  • Primary equipment improvement work: Large-scale improvement work for the effective utilization of existing municipal solid waste treatment plants through maintenance and improvement of functions and extension of useful life

Q1 FY2023(Ended 3/2024)

Financial Highlights

(Millions of yen)

Q1 FYE 3/2022

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1 FYE 3/2024

YoY change

(FY2021)

(FY2022)

(FY2023)

Orders received

Total

35,531

32,855

34,548

+5.2%

Domestic Environment and Energy

28,658

24,293

26,166

+7.7%

Overseas Environment and Energy

231

287

753

+162.3%

Package Boiler

5,063

5,389

6,028

+11.9%

Equipment and Systems

1,664

2,967

1,701

-42.7%

Net sales

Total

27,112

30,940

29,821

-3.6%

Domestic Environment and Energy

22,393

25,619

24,025

-6.2%

Overseas Environment and Energy

124

284

425

+49.7%

Package Boiler

3,192

3,354

3,550

+5.8%

Equipment and Systems

1,572

1,771

1,913

+8.0%

Operating profit

Total

1,045

2,194

1,142

-47.9%

Domestic Environment and Energy

1,610

2,752

1,555

-43.5%

Overseas Environment and Energy

-98

-70

-31

-

Package Boiler

-129

-67

25

-

Equipment and Systems

169

145

192

+32.8%

* Adjustments are omitted.

