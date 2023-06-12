Takuma : Transcription of Financial Briefing for FY2022

This is a transcript of Takuma Co., Ltd. financial briefing for the fiscal year 2022 held on May 25, 2023.

＜Speakers＞

Takuma Co., Ltd., the President and Representative Director and CEO, Hiroaki Nanjo

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today for TAKUMA's FYE March 2023 financial results briefing.

