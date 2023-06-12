Advanced search
    6013   JP3462600002

TAKUMA CO., LTD.

(6013)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
1504.00 JPY   +2.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takuma : Transcription of Financial Briefing for FY2022

06/12/2023 | 02:35am EDT
This is a transcript of Takuma Co., Ltd. financial briefing for the fiscal year 2022 held on May 25, 2023.

Speakers

Takuma Co., Ltd., the President and Representative Director and CEO, Hiroaki Nanjo

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today for TAKUMA's FYE March 2023 financial results briefing.

My name is Hiroaki Nanjo, the President, Representative Director and CEO.

Table of Contents

Today's explanation will follow this table of contents. Some parts will be skipped due to time constraints.

First is an introduction to our Group. On pages 3 to 6, you'll find the business overview, history, and business model. I will skip these, so take a look when you have time.

Business Segment

History

Performance trends

Business model

Next, let's look at the consolidated financial highlights for FY2022 (FYE March 2023). Turn your attention to page 8.

Disclaimer

TAKUMA Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
