Takuma : Transcription of Financial Briefing for FY2022
This is a transcript of Takuma Co., Ltd. financial briefing for the fiscal year 2022 held on May 25, 2023.
＜Speakers＞
Takuma Co., Ltd., the President and Representative Director and CEO, Hiroaki Nanjo
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today for TAKUMA's FYE March 2023 financial results briefing.
My name is Hiroaki Nanjo, the President, Representative Director and CEO.
Table of Contents
Today's explanation will follow this table of contents. Some parts will be skipped due to time constraints.
First is an introduction to our Group. On pages 3 to 6, you'll find the business overview, history, and business model. I will skip these, so take a look when you have time.
Performance trends
Business model
Next, let's look at the consolidated financial highlights for FY2022 (FYE March 2023). Turn your attention to page 8.
Disclaimer
TAKUMA Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:34:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|All news about TAKUMA CO., LTD.
|Sales 2023
144 B
1 035 M
1 035 M
|Net income 2023
9 871 M
70,9 M
70,9 M
|Net cash 2023
36 711 M
264 M
264 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,9x
|Yield 2023
|2,88%
|Capitalization
117 B
843 M
843 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,56x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,36x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 145
|Free-Float
|80,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TAKUMA CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|1 469,00 JPY
|Average target price
|1 672,50 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|13,9%