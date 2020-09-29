Log in
Takung Art : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

09/29/2020

SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Zhihua Yang
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ROOM 102, BLOCK 6,XI YING MEN GARDEN
HU TANG ZHEN, WU JIN DISTRICT
(Street)
CHANG ZHOU JIANGSU F4
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
09/22/2020 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Takung Art Co., Ltd. [ TKAT]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned.
/s/ Zhihua Yang 09/24/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Takung Art Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 09:09:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,17 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,09 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,37x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,27 M 9,27 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart TAKUNG ART CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Takung Art Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Zhang Chairman
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zheng Xu Vice President-Information Technology
Jiangping Xiao Independent Director
Lv Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKUNG ART CO., LTD.64.83%9
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED30.13%746 783
MEITUAN DIANPING132.58%179 843
SHOPIFY INC.143.10%117 795
PINDUODUO INC.98.57%89 942
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.91.18%54 354
