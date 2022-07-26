Takuni Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase from RO

( "TRANSLATION" )

No. TG 080/65

July 26, 2022

Subject: Report of the utilization of capital increase from RO Attention: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Takuni Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") held the right offering (RO) to existing shareholders of the Company during 4 - 8 January 2016, offering 400 Million shares at the price of 1.00 Baht per share which is 400 Million Baht in total. The objectives for the utilized of capital increase are as follows:

The Company would like to inform the utilized of capital increase as of 30 June

2022 as follows:

Objectives Amount Outstanding Actual Outstanding (Million Balance as at Spending Balance as at Baht) 31/12/2021 during 30/6/2022 (Million 1/1/2022- (Million Baht) 30/6/2022 Baht) (Million Bath) 1. To use as working capital 260.00 - - - 2. To invest in Renewable 140.00 119.05 4.94 114.11 Energy Business Total 400.00 119.05 4.94 114.11

For the cash invest in Renewable Energy business, the Company has already invested in renewable energy business since 2016; however, the return from investment did not reach the expectation. The Company has disposal the investment with lower selling price than purchasing price. Nonetheless, the Company still interest in Renewable Energy Business. During 2021, the Company has invested in an associated company in Taiwan to manufacture and sell electric motorcycle. Currently, it was in process of testing with the Department of Land Transport in Taiwan.

