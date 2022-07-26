Log in
    TAKUNI   TH5762010004

TAKUNI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TAKUNI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
1.600 THB   +1.91%
05/18Takuni Group Public Company Limited Announces the Termination of Chorsuda Jitchawanan as Chief Accounting
CI
05/18Takuni Group Public Company Limited Appoints Hitima Tanapakit as Chief Financial Officer
CI
04/19TAKUNI PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation to Shareholder's Annual General Meeting Year 2022
PU
Takuni Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase from RO

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
( "TRANSLATION" )

No. TG 080/65

July 26, 2022

Subject:

Report of the utilization of capital increase from RO

Attention:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Takuni Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") held the right offering (RO) to existing shareholders of the Company during 4 - 8 January 2016, offering 400 Million shares at the price of 1.00 Baht per share which is 400 Million Baht in total. The objectives for the utilized of capital increase are as follows:

The Company would like to inform the utilized of capital increase as of 30 June

2022 as follows:

Objectives

Amount

Outstanding

Actual

Outstanding

(Million

Balance as at

Spending

Balance as at

Baht)

31/12/2021

during

30/6/2022

(Million

1/1/2022-

(Million

Baht)

30/6/2022

Baht)

(Million Bath)

1. To use as working capital

260.00

-

-

-

2. To invest in Renewable

140.00

119.05

4.94

114.11

Energy Business

Total

400.00

119.05

4.94

114.11

For the cash invest in Renewable Energy business, the Company has already invested in renewable energy business since 2016; however, the return from investment did not reach the expectation. The Company has disposal the investment with lower selling price than purchasing price. Nonetheless, the Company still interest in Renewable Energy Business. During 2021, the Company has invested in an associated company in Taiwan to manufacture and sell electric motorcycle. Currently, it was in process of testing with the Department of Land Transport in Taiwan.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ms. Nita Treeweeranuwat

Chief Executive Office/ President

บริษัท ทาคนิูกร๊ปุ จากัด (มหาชน) เลขที่140/1 ถนนกาญจนาภิเษก แขวง/เขตบางแค จังหวัดกรุงเทพฯ 10160 โทร. 02-455-2888แฟกซ์.02-455-2763

TAKUNI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 140/1 KHANJANAPISEK RD., BANGKAE, BANGKAE, BANGKOK, THAILAND. 10160 Tel: 02-455-2888Fax: 02-455-2763

Disclaimer

Takuni Group pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
