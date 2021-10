Additional Information

-1- On 07/07/2021, the company recognition of capital gains amount SAR (53,1 million) resulting from the recognition of capital gain from disposal of the majority (70% of the share capital) of Advanced Fabrics Factory Company ("SAAF") after the transaction completion and deducting of transaction costs. 2-The profit per share for the period ended on 30-09-2021 was calculated by dividing the net profit of SAR (40,34 million) on the weighted average number of shares 95 million therefor profit per share is SAR 0.42, and for the same quarter of previous year was calculated by dividing the net loss of SAR (6,14 million) on the weighted average number of shares 95 million therefor loss per share is SAR (0,065). 3-The accumulated loses as of 30/09/2021 has reached SAR (269,34 million), equal to 28,35% of the company's capital of SAR 950 million. The accumulated loses as of 31/12/2020 has reached SAR (319,7 million), equal to 33.65% of the company's capital. Noting that the company is applying the procedures and instructions issued by the capital market authority of the listed companies in the Saudi Stock Exchange, which has accumulated losses of 20% or more of its capital.