TAL Education Down Over 18%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 7 Years -- Data Talk

TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TAL) is currently at $35.16, down $7.77 or 18.1%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 2, 2019, when it closed at $33.71

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since May 15, 2014, when it fell 19.63%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 26.66% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 20, 2010)

-- Down 38.26% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 20, 2010)

-- Down 50.83% year-to-date

-- Down 61% from its all-time closing high of $90.15 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Down 34.03% from 52 weeks ago (May 22, 2020), when it closed at $53.30

-- Down 61% from its 52-week closing high of $90.15 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $34.33; lowest intraday level since Oct. 3, 2019, when it hit $33.65

-- Down 20.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 20.08%

All data as of 2:10:07 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

