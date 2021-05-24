Log in
    TAL   US8740801043

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
TAL Education Down Over 18%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 7 Years -- Data Talk

05/24/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TAL) is currently at $35.16, down $7.77 or 18.1%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 2, 2019, when it closed at $33.71

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since May 15, 2014, when it fell 19.63%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 26.66% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 20, 2010)

-- Down 38.26% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 20, 2010)

-- Down 50.83% year-to-date

-- Down 61% from its all-time closing high of $90.15 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Down 34.03% from 52 weeks ago (May 22, 2020), when it closed at $53.30

-- Down 61% from its 52-week closing high of $90.15 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $34.33; lowest intraday level since Oct. 3, 2019, when it hit $33.65

-- Down 20.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 20.08%

All data as of 2:10:07 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1429ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 287 M - -
Net income 2022 99,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 202x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 682 M 27 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 70 914
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 83,22 $
Last Close Price 42,93 $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 93,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yun Feng Bai Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-39.97%27 682
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-40.26%19 028
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED30.52%5 831
GSX TECHEDU INC.-58.11%5 536
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.31%4 286
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.65%2 786