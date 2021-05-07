Log in
    TAL   US8740801043

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
TAL Education Group : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/07/2021 | 09:36pm EDT
BEIJING, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2021.

The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.100tal.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

A soft copy is available to be downloaded at company's IR website under "Financial Information" sector. Holders of the Company's common shares or ADSs may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by emailing the Company's Investor Relations Department at ir@tal.com or by writing to:

15/F, Danling SOHO
No. 6 Danling Street, Haidian District
Beijing 100080
People's Republic of China
Attention: Ms. Echo Yan

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 110 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Echo Yan
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6658
Email: ir@tal.com

Caroline Straathof
IR Inside
Tel: +31 6 5462 4301
Email: info@irinside.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301286934.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group


© PRNewswire 2021
