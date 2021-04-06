Log in
TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
TAL Education Group : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on April 22, 2021

04/06/2021 | 05:01am EDT
BEIJING, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended February 28, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be sent participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5523728. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "TAL Education Group Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. When you are requested to submit a participant conference ID, please enter the number "5523728".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 9:59 a.m. on April 30, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:59 p.m. on April 30, 2021, Beijing Time).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free:               

+1-855-452-5696

- Hong Kong toll free:            

800-963-117

- International toll:                  

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:                      

5523728


About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 102 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For further information, please contact:

Echo Yan
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6658
Email: ir@tal.com

Caroline Straathof
IR Inside
Tel: +31 6 5462 4301
Email: info@irinside.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-april-22-2021-301262707.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group


© PRNewswire 2021
