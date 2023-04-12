Advanced search
    TAL   US8740801043

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
6.170 USD   +2.83%
TAL Education Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023
PR
01/19Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
01/19Transcript : TAL Education Group, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 19, 2023
CI
TAL Education Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:01am EDT
BEIJING, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended February 28, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8434cf8eca934eeca83b8bb7c40495fb.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: ir@tal.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-april-27-2023-301795328.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group


© PRNewswire 2023
