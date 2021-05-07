TAL Education : Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page INTRODUCTION 1 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 PART I 3 Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers 3 Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable 3 Item 3. Key Information 3 Item 4. Information on the Company 47 Item 4A Unresolved Staff Comments 86 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 86 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 109 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 118 Item 8. Financial Information 119 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 120 Item 10. Additional Information 121 Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 130 Item 12. Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities 131 PART II 133 Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 133 Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds 133 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 133 Item 16. [Reserved] 136 Item 16A. Audit Committee Financial Expert 136 Item 16B. Code of Ethics 136 Item 16C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 136 Item 16D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees 136 Item 16E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers 137 Item 16F. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 137 Item 16G. Corporate Governance 137 Item 16H. Mine Safety Disclosure 137 PART III 137 Item 17. Financial Statements 137 Item 18. Financial Statements 138 Item 19. Exhibits 138

Table of Contents INTRODUCTION In this annual report, except where the context otherwise requires, unless otherwise indicated and for purposes of this annual report only: "China" or "PRC" refers to the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this annual report, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau;

"we," "us," "our company" and "our" refer to TAL Education Group, a Cayman Islands company, and its subsidiaries, and, in the context of describing our operations and consolidated financial data, also include the Consolidated Affiliated Entities (as defined below);

"shares" or "common shares" refers to our Class A and Class B common shares, par value $0.001 per share;

"ADSs" refers to our American depositary shares, each three of which represent one Class A common share;

"VIEs" refers to Beijing Xueersi Network Technology Co., Ltd., or Xueersi Network, and Beijing Xueersi Education Technology Co., Ltd., or Xueersi Education, Xinxin Xiangrong Education Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (the original name of which is Beijing Dididaojia Education Technology Co., Ltd.), or Xinxin Xiangrong, and Beijing Lebai Education Consulting Co., Ltd., or Lebai Education, all of which are domestic PRC companies in which we do not have equity interests but whose financial results have been consolidated into our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP; and "Consolidated Affiliated Entities" refers to our VIEs and the VIEs' direct and indirect subsidiaries and schools;

"U.S. GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States;

"student enrollments of normal priced long-term course" for a certain period refers to the total number of normal priced long- term courses enrolled in and paid for by our students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled in and paid for by the same student, excluding courses offered at significant discounts for promotional purposes or short-term courses offered on an ad hoc basis (as opposed to long-term courses that tend to track the school semesters and vacations);

long-term course" for a certain period refers to the total number of normal priced long- term courses enrolled in and paid for by our students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled in and paid for by the same student, excluding courses offered at significant discounts for promotional purposes or short-term courses offered on an ad hoc basis (as opposed to long-term courses that tend to track the school semesters and vacations); "K-12" refers to the year before the first grade through the last year of high school;

refers to the year before the first grade through the last year of high school; "RMB" or "Renminbi" refers to the legal currency of China; and

"$" or "U.S. dollars" refers to the legal currency of the United States. Our financial statements are expressed in U.S. dollars, which is our reporting currency. Certain of our financial data in this annual report on Form 20-F are translated into U.S. dollars solely for the reader's convenience. Unless otherwise noted, all convenient translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this annual report on Form 20-F were made at a rate of RMB6.4730 to $1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on February 26, 2021. We make no representation that any RMB or U.S. dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate, at the rate stated above, or at all. 1

Table of Contents FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This annual report contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. These forward looking statements are made under the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our anticipated growth strategies;

competition in the markets where we offer educational programs, services and products;

our future business development, results of operations and financial condition;

expected changes in our revenues and certain cost and expense items;

our ability to increase student enrollments and course fees and expand course offerings;

risks associated with the expansion of our geographic reach and our offering of new educational programs, services and products;

the expected increase in spending on private education in China; and

PRC laws, regulations and policies relating to private education and providers of after-school tutoring services. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although we believe that our expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may later be found to be incorrect. You should read this annual report and the documents that we refer to in this annual report completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from and/or worse than what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements with these cautionary statements. Other sections of this annual report include additional factors which could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this annual report relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this annual report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.