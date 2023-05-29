Advanced search
    TAL   US8740801043

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
5.850 USD   +5.98%
Tal Final Deadline Tomorrow : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages TAL Education Group Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 30 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – TAL
BU
05/27Tal Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TAL To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/26Tal Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TAL Education Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
TAL FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages TAL Education Group Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 30 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – TAL

05/29/2023 | 09:46am EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 30, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TAL securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3137 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 30, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TAL was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about TAL’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the TAL class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3137 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 997 M - -
Net income 2023 -153 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 796 M 3 796 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 77,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,85 $
Average target price 6,68 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhuang Zhuang Peng President & Chief Financial Officer
Tian Mi Chief Technology Officer
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer
Kai Fu Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-17.02%3 796
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.7.90%6 385
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.43%3 211
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-54.57%3 087
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.28.79%1 947
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.1.37%1 933
