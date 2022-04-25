Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Tal Lanka Hotels PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAJ.N0000   LK0162N00004

TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC

(TAJ.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  04-07
15.50 LKR    0.00%
06:39aTAL LANKA HOTELS : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022
PU
02/02Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/02TAL LANKA HOTELS : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.12.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tal Lanka Hotels : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands unless otherwise stated)

For the 12 Months Ended 31st March

4th Quarter Ended 31st MarchParticulars

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Revenue

1,147,421

484,203

136.97

535,866

154,722

246

Direct Cost

(1,409,814)

(1,098,568)

28.33

(480,215)

(295,538)

62

Gross profit / (loss)

(262,393)

(614,365)

(57.29)

55,652

(140,816)

(140)

Other Income

312

17,795

(98.25)

97

14,054

(99)

Marketing Expenses

(44,306)

(41,267)

7.36

(11,031)

(11,083)

(0)

Administrative Expenses

(257,422)

(250,977)

2.57

(73,767)

(75,806)

(3)

Profit/(Loss) from operations

(563,810)

(888,815)

(36.57)

(29,049)

(213,652)

(86)

Finance Income

22,382

6,992

220.10

8,306

6,992

19

Finance expenses

(1,114,927)

(179,861)

519.88

(1,016,073)

(152,872)

565

Net Finance Expense

(1,092,545)

(172,869)

532.01

(1,007,767)

(145,880)

591

Loss Before Tax

(1,656,355)

(1,061,683)

56.01

(1,036,816)

(359,532)

188

Income Tax Expense

(58,552)

(33,523)

0.00

(58,552)

(33,523)

-

Loss for the year

(1,714,907)

(1,095,206)

56.58

(1,095,368)

(393,055)

179

Other Comprehensive income/(expense),net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Revaluation gain on building, net of tax

555,785

490,424

0.00

555,785

490,424

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax

13,671

(13,451)

(201.63)

13,671

(13,451)

(202)

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value, net of tax

2,587

(5,011)

(151.62)

2,587

(5,011)

(152)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

572,042

471,962

0.00

572,042

471,962

-

Total comprehensive expense for the year

(1,142,865)

(623,244)

83.37

(523,326)

78,907

(763)

Loss per share- basic (Rs.)

(12.28)

(7.84)

(7.84)

(2.81)

TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Financial Position

(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands unless otherwise stated)

Particulars

As at 31st

March 2022

As at 31st

March 2021

ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Leasehold property-right to use of land Equity Securities designated as at FVOCI Investments in Fixed Deposits

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Amounts receivable from related parties Deposits, prepayments and advances Current tax asset

Cash and cash equivalents

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves

Stated capital (139,637,494 Shares) Revaluation reserve

Fair value reserve Accumulated losses Total Equity

Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings Retirement benefit obligation Deferred tax liability

Current liabilities Trade and other payables Amounts payable to related parties Bank Overdraft

Loans and borrowings

Total liabilities

Total Equity and Liabilities

4,002,574

873

765,076

18,695

808,128

3,720,218

3,627

778,267

15,821

140,297

5,595,345

4,658,229

63,960

137,694

42

80,689

6,284

192,196

55,209

35,169

1,084

85,522

15,910

23,307

480,864

216,201

6,076,209

4,874,431

1,396,375 1,894,366 4,146 (3,161,077)

1,396,375 1,472,378 1,560 (1,593,638)

133,810

1,276,675

3,676,884 38,078 566,520

2,044,032 81,669 420,459

4,281,482

2,546,161

504,478 108,130 101,228 947,081

398,530 119,387 109,175 424,503

1,660,917

1,051,595

5,942,399

3,597,756

6,076,209

4,874,431

Net asset value per share Rs.

0.96

9.14

I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Paras Puri

Area Financial Controller- Sri Lanka , Maldives , Malaysia & Director of Finance - Taj Samudra , Colombo

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of TAL Lanka Hotels PLC.

V.Govindasamy - Director

T.De Zoysa - Director

Date :- 11th April 2022

TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Changes in Equity

(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Particulars

Stated Capital

Revaluation reserve

Fair value reserve

Accumulated losses

Total

Balance as at 01st April 2020

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the Year Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

Revaluation gain on building,net of tax

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair value , net of tax Total Other comprehensive income/(expense),net of tax

Total comprehensive income/(expense)for the year

Transfer of depreciation, net of deferred tax

1,396,374.94

Nil

Nil Nil

Nil

1,077,607.17

Nil

490,424.00

Nil

Nil

6,570.15

Nil

Nil Nil

(5,010.64)

(580,633.23)

(1,095,206.22)

Nil (13,451.34)

Nil

1,899,919.03

(1,095,206.22)

490,424.00 (13,451.34)

(5,010.64)

Nil

490,424.00

(5,010.64)

(13,451.34)

471,962.03

Nil

490,424.00

(5,010.64)

(1,108,657.56)

(623,244.19)

Nil

(95,653)

Nil

95,653

Nil

Balance as at 31st March 2021

1,396,375

1,472,378

1,560

(1,593,638)

1,276,675

Balance as at 01st April 2021

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

Revaluation gain on building,net of tax

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair value , net of tax Total Other comprehensive income/(expense),net of tax

Total comprehensive income/(expense)for the year

Transfer of depreciation,net of deferred tax

-

1,396,375

Nil

Nil Nil Nil Nil

-

1,472,378

Nil

Nil 555,785

Nil Nil

-

1,560

Nil

Nil Nil Nil 2,587

(1,593,638)

(1,714,907)

Nil

Nil 13,671

Nil

-

1,276,675

(1,714,907)

Nil 555,785 13,671 2,587

Nil

555,785

2,587

13,671

572,042

Nil

555,785

2,587

(1,701,237)

(1,142,865)

Nil

(133,797)

Nil

133,797

Nil

Balance as at 31st March 2022

1,396,375

1,894,366

4,146

(3,161,077)

133,810

TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the 12 Months endedParticulars

31st March

2022

2021

Cash flows from Operating activities

Loss before tax

(1,656,355)

(1,061,683)

Adjustments for:

Gain on disposals of property plant and equipment

Nil

(54)

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment

377,224

367,753

Amortisation of intangible asset

2,754

3,513

Amortisation of Right of use assets

13,191

13,191

Interest income

(22,382)

(6,992)

Interest expense

139,970

87,884

Provision for defined benefit plans

7,897

16,203

Impairment Provision for Trade and Other Receivables

5,002

Nil

Receivables from AGH written off during the year

Nil

3,641

Impairment of Inventories

890

Nil

Economic service charge write off

9,514

12,256

Unrealized exchange loss

1,003,267

91,520

Operating profit/(loss)before working capital changes

(119,027)

(472,768)

(Increase )/Decrease in inventories

(9,640)

16,290

(Increase )/Decrease in trade and other receivables

(107,416)

108,249

(Increase )/Decrease in amounts receivable from related companies

1,042

130

(Increase )/Decrease in deposits ,prepayments and advances

4,833

18,212

Increase /(Decrease) in trade and other payables

105,949

(21,263)

Increase /(Decrease) in amounts payable to related companies

(11,257)

13,219

Cash (Used in)/generated from operations

(135,516)

(337,931)

Income taxe Paid

(5,481)

Nil

Retirement benefits paid by the Company

(592)

Nil

Investments in plan asset

(35,000)

(31,000)

Interest paid

(10,640)

(11,311)

Net cash (Used in) /generated from operating activities

(187,229)

(380,242)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Nil

54

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(13,318)

(21,590)

(Investment) / Withdrawal in fixed deposits

(387,640)

(86,850)

Interest received

383

5,892

Net cash Used in investing activities

(400,575)

(102,494)

Cash flows from Financing activities

Borrowings obtained from Related Party

387,640

184,918

Borrowings obtained from Bank

379,000

Nil

Payments on lease liability

(2,000)

Nil

Net cash generated from /(used in) financing activities

764,640

184,918

Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

176,836

(297,818)

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(85,868)

211,950

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year

90,968

(85,868)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Cash and cash equivalents

90,968

(85,868)

90,968

(85,868)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tal Lanka Hotels plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC
06:39aTAL LANKA HOTELS : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022
PU
02/02Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
02/02TAL LANKA HOTELS : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.12.2021
PU
2021Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2021Tal Lanka Hotels plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Tal Lanka Hotels plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Tal Lanka Hotels plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
2020Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2020Tal Lanka Hotels plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Announces Retirement of Tilak De Zoysa as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 484 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
Net income 2021 -1 095 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net Debt 2021 2 469 M 7,37 M 7,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 164 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 565
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC
Duration : Period :
Tal Lanka Hotels PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giridhar Sanjeevi Chairman
Deshabandu Tilak de Zoysa Independent Non-Executive Director
Visvanathamoorthy Govindasamy Independent Non-Executive Director
N. I. Russell de Mel Independent Non-Executive Director
Binod Kumar Chaudhary Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC-29.86%6
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP4.96%1 737
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.13.66%1 504
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD34.35%659
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD6.21%568
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-5.33%206