Tal Lanka Hotels : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022
TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands unless otherwise stated)
For the 12 Months Ended 31st March
4th Quarter Ended 31st March Particulars
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenue
1,147,421
484,203
136.97
535,866
154,722
246
Direct Cost
(1,409,814)
(1,098,568)
28.33
(480,215)
(295,538)
62
Gross profit / (loss)
(262,393)
(614,365)
(57.29)
55,652
(140,816)
(140)
Other Income
312
17,795
(98.25)
97
14,054
(99)
Marketing Expenses
(44,306)
(41,267)
7.36
(11,031)
(11,083)
(0)
Administrative Expenses
(257,422)
(250,977)
2.57
(73,767)
(75,806)
(3)
Profit/(Loss) from operations
(563,810)
(888,815)
(36.57)
(29,049)
(213,652)
(86)
Finance Income
22,382
6,992
220.10
8,306
6,992
19
Finance expenses
(1,114,927)
(179,861)
519.88
(1,016,073)
(152,872)
565
Net Finance Expense
(1,092,545)
(172,869)
532.01
(1,007,767)
(145,880)
591
Loss Before Tax
(1,656,355)
(1,061,683)
56.01
(1,036,816)
(359,532)
188
Income Tax Expense
(58,552)
(33,523)
0.00
(58,552)
(33,523)
-
Loss for the year
(1,714,907)
(1,095,206)
56.58
(1,095,368)
(393,055)
179
Other Comprehensive income/(expense),net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Revaluation gain on building, net of tax
555,785
490,424
0.00
555,785
490,424
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax
13,671
(13,451)
(201.63)
13,671
(13,451)
(202)
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value, net of tax
2,587
(5,011)
(151.62)
2,587
(5,011)
(152)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
572,042
471,962
0.00
572,042
471,962
-
Total comprehensive expense for the year
(1,142,865)
(623,244)
83.37
(523,326)
78,907
(763)
Loss per share- basic (Rs.)
(12.28)
(7.84)
(7.84)
(2.81)
TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Financial Position
(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands unless otherwise stated)
Particulars
As at 31st
March 2022
As at 31st
March 2021
ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Leasehold property-right to use of land Equity Securities designated as at FVOCI Investments in Fixed Deposits
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Amounts receivable from related parties Deposits, prepayments and advances Current tax asset
Cash and cash equivalents
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves
Stated capital (139,637,494 Shares) Revaluation reserve
Fair value reserve Accumulated losses Total Equity
Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings Retirement benefit obligation Deferred tax liability
Current liabilities Trade and other payables Amounts payable to related parties Bank Overdraft
Loans and borrowings
Total liabilities
Total Equity and Liabilities
4,002,574
873
765,076
18,695
808,128
3,720,218
3,627
778,267
15,821
140,297
5,595,345
4,658,229
63,960
137,694
42
80,689
6,284
192,196
55,209
35,169
1,084
85,522
15,910
23,307
480,864
216,201
6,076,209
4,874,431
1,396,375 1,894,366 4,146 (3,161,077)
1,396,375 1,472,378 1,560 (1,593,638)
133,810
1,276,675
3,676,884 38,078 566,520
2,044,032 81,669 420,459
4,281,482
2,546,161
504,478 108,130 101,228 947,081
398,530 119,387 109,175 424,503
1,660,917
1,051,595
5,942,399
3,597,756
6,076,209
4,874,431
Net asset value per share Rs.
0.96
9.14
I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
Paras Puri
Area Financial Controller- Sri Lanka , Maldives , Malaysia & Director of Finance - Taj Samudra , Colombo
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of TAL Lanka Hotels PLC.
V.Govindasamy - Director
T.De Zoysa - Director
Date :- 11th April 2022
TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Changes in Equity
(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Particulars
Stated Capital
Revaluation reserve
Fair value reserve
Accumulated losses
Total
Balance as at 01st April 2020
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the Year Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
Revaluation gain on building,net of tax
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair value , net of tax Total Other comprehensive income/(expense),net of tax
Total comprehensive income/(expense)for the year
Transfer of depreciation, net of deferred tax
1,396,374.94
Nil
Nil Nil
Nil
1,077,607.17
Nil
490,424.00
Nil
Nil
6,570.15
Nil
Nil Nil
(5,010.64)
(580,633.23)
(1,095,206.22)
Nil (13,451.34)
Nil
1,899,919.03
(1,095,206.22)
490,424.00 (13,451.34)
(5,010.64)
Nil
490,424.00
(5,010.64)
(13,451.34)
471,962.03
Nil
490,424.00
(5,010.64)
(1,108,657.56)
(623,244.19)
Nil
(95,653)
Nil
95,653
Nil
Balance as at 31st March 2021
1,396,375
1,472,378
1,560
(1,593,638)
1,276,675
Balance as at 01st April 2021
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
Revaluation gain on building,net of tax
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans, net of tax Equity investments at FVOCI -net change in fair value , net of tax Total Other comprehensive income/(expense),net of tax
Total comprehensive income/(expense)for the year
Transfer of depreciation,net of deferred tax
-
1,396,375
Nil
Nil Nil Nil Nil
-
1,472,378
Nil
Nil 555,785
Nil Nil
-
1,560
Nil
Nil Nil Nil 2,587
(1,593,638)
(1,714,907)
Nil
Nil 13,671
Nil
-
1,276,675
(1,714,907)
Nil 555,785 13,671 2,587
Nil
555,785
2,587
13,671
572,042
Nil
555,785
2,587
(1,701,237)
(1,142,865)
Nil
(133,797)
Nil
133,797
Nil
Balance as at 31st March 2022
1,396,375
1,894,366
4,146
(3,161,077)
133,810
TAL LANKA HOTELS PLC Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the 12 Months ended Particulars
31st March
2022
2021
Cash flows from Operating activities
Loss before tax
(1,656,355)
(1,061,683)
Adjustments for:
Gain on disposals of property plant and equipment
Nil
(54)
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment
377,224
367,753
Amortisation of intangible asset
2,754
3,513
Amortisation of Right of use assets
13,191
13,191
Interest income
(22,382)
(6,992)
Interest expense
139,970
87,884
Provision for defined benefit plans
7,897
16,203
Impairment Provision for Trade and Other Receivables
5,002
Nil
Receivables from AGH written off during the year
Nil
3,641
Impairment of Inventories
890
Nil
Economic service charge write off
9,514
12,256
Unrealized exchange loss
1,003,267
91,520
Operating profit/(loss)before working capital changes
(119,027)
(472,768)
(Increase )/Decrease in inventories
(9,640)
16,290
(Increase )/Decrease in trade and other receivables
(107,416)
108,249
(Increase )/Decrease in amounts receivable from related companies
1,042
130
(Increase )/Decrease in deposits ,prepayments and advances
4,833
18,212
Increase /(Decrease) in trade and other payables
105,949
(21,263)
Increase /(Decrease) in amounts payable to related companies
(11,257)
13,219
Cash (Used in)/generated from operations
(135,516)
(337,931)
Income taxe Paid
(5,481)
Nil
Retirement benefits paid by the Company
(592)
Nil
Investments in plan asset
(35,000)
(31,000)
Interest paid
(10,640)
(11,311)
Net cash (Used in) /generated from operating activities
(187,229)
(380,242)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Nil
54
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(13,318)
(21,590)
(Investment) / Withdrawal in fixed deposits
(387,640)
(86,850)
Interest received
383
5,892
Net cash Used in investing activities
(400,575)
(102,494)
Cash flows from Financing activities
Borrowings obtained from Related Party
387,640
184,918
Borrowings obtained from Bank
379,000
Nil
Payments on lease liability
(2,000)
Nil
Net cash generated from /(used in) financing activities
764,640
184,918
Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
176,836
(297,818)
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(85,868)
211,950
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year
90,968
(85,868)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Cash and cash equivalents
90,968
(85,868)
90,968
(85,868)
