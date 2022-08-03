Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Talaad Thai Leasehold Property Fund
  News
  Summary
    TTLPF   TH1039010000

TALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(TTLPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-31
22.70 THB    0.00%
07:39aTALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as 30 June 2022
PU
06/21TALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as 31 May 2022
PU
05/19Talaad Thai Leasehold Property Fund Announces Dividend for Period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, Payable on June 17, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Talaad Thai Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as 30 June 2022

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Headline:

Report NAV as 30 June 2022

Security Symbol:

TTLPF

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

TALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND (TTLPF)

NAV as of

30-Jun-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

11.5676

Net Assets Value (Baht)

2,082,169,512.51

Total Assets Value (Baht)

2,235,089,804.26

Balance Units (Units)

180,000,000.0000

Signature _________________

(Mrs. Sunee Naewphanich)

Senior Vice President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Talaad Thai Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 538 M - -
Net income 2021 281 M - -
Net cash 2021 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 4 086 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart TALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Talaad Thai Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chavinda Hanratanakool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vachara Tuntariyanond Chairman
Thawat Yooyod Director
Danucha Yindeepit Director
Vichien Siriveshvaravudh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALAAD THAI LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND-0.87%113
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.70%33 629
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.22%29 140
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.66%28 706
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.62%28 437
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.68%25 204