Talaat Mostafa TMG E : Moustafa Group Holding Presentation. September 2022.

Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) a leading conglomerate with special emphasis on developing integrated communities, including but not limited to mixed-use real estate and hospitality projects across Egypt's key cities. It has an outstanding track-record in creation of large, vibrant and diverse communities, providing high-quality housing accompanied by superb amenities and embodying the company's unmatched experience in planning, execution, management and maintenance of large-scale developments. Constant execution of the company's bold and ambitious vision has been redefining and reshaping Egypt's property landscape over the past two decades, dictating new trends and higher standards and substantially contributing to sustainable economic growth and improvement in quality of life for local communities.

TMG Holding is the developer of Al Rehab city in New Cairo, Al Rabwa in Sheikh Zayed city, Mayfair in Al Shorouk city and Madinaty, its flagship mega-development occupying a whopping 33.6mn sqm in East Cairo, in addition to Celia its recently launched project in the New Administrative Capital, and a new mega-city Noor located on 21mn sqm in the same vicinity. TMG Holding also owns four luxurious Four Seasons hotels in Sharm El Sheikh, Alexandria, and Cairo, where it also owns the Kempinski Nile Hotel. The company owns 1,063 upscale hotel rooms in total and is currently expanding its portfolio by 877 additional rooms in a new upscale hotel properties under construction in Cairo, Marsa Alam, and Luxor.

TMG Holding has developed over 306k sqm of prime non-residential BuA in its projects, of which it successfully sold some 113k to institutional investors during 2020-2022, in addition to 80k sqm sold to retail investors since 2017. The company now owns over 113 thousand sqm of prime retail space located across its integrated communities and is an emerging dominant player on Cairo's sporting club scene, with two operational integrated sporting clubs accommodating about c0.2 million members and additional three clubs under construction.

The company is publicly held since 2007 and is the largest listed developer by market capitalization. TMG Holding is Shariah-compliant. It has a total land of 74mn sqm, the largest accessed by a listed developer in Egypt. It has the largest backlog among local developers, at EGP67bn and to be fully delivered within the coming five years.