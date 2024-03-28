EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports
28.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1869999 28.03.2024 CET/CEST