28.03.2024 / 11:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
