HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg left its rating on Talanx at "Hold" with a price target of 58 euros. Prudent behavior of insurers with a view to reserves bodes well for future earnings, analyst Michael Huttner wrote in an industry report published Tuesday. Fluctuations in accounting, which could result from the introduction of the IFRS 17 standard, could thus be cushioned. And the extra reserves generated additional income./ajx/la

