Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Talanx AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-11-25 am EST
42.48 EUR   +0.66%
05:21aDd : Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Sebastian Gascard, buy
EQ
11/21Talanx : Highest-ever participation rate in employee share programme
PU
11/15Dd : Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Sebastian Gascard, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Sebastian Gascard, buy

11/25/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2022 / 11:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Gascard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.74 EUR 10435.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.7400 EUR 10435.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Direct trade
MIC: INGB


25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79573  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TALANX AG
05:21aDd : Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Sebastian Gascard, buy
EQ
11/21Talanx : Highest-ever participation rate in employee share programme
PU
11/15Dd : Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Sebastian Gascard, buy
EQ
11/15TALANX AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/15TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/14Global markets live: Softbank, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney, Tesla, Alib..
MS
11/14TALANX AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/14Talanx : Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2022
PU
11/11Talanx : Financial Data Supplement zum 30. September 2022 (in englischer Sprache)
PU
11/08Jens Warkentin : "Approaching new things with a smile on your face"
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TALANX AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 734 M 43 423 M 43 423 M
Net income 2022 1 157 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 10 681 M 11 113 M 11 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 24 049
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,20 €
Average target price 45,03 €
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Leue Chairman-Management Board
Jan Martin Wicke Chief Financial Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Schlienkamp Head-Compliance, Legal & Data Protection
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG-0.80%11 113
CHUBB LIMITED10.78%88 883
ALLIANZ SE-1.30%85 954
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.92%84 565
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD12.16%70 591
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-0.40%31 881