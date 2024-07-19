Talanx AG (Talanx) is a Germany-based provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's activities are divided into five segments: Retail Germany, Retail International, Industrial Lines, Non-Life Reinsurance, and Life/Health Reinsurance. The Retail Germany segment is operated by the subsidiary Talanx Deutschland AG and manages insurance activities serving German retail and commercial customers; the Retail International segment is managed by Talanx International AG and encompasses insurance activities outside of Germany; the Industrial Lines segment is operated by HDI Global SE, which delivers insurance solutions to retail customers and industrial clients, and the reinsurance business, including the Non-Life Reinsurance and the Life/Health Reinsurance segments, is handled by Hannover Rueck SE. The Company markets its products, among others, through the Warta, Europa, Posta Biztosito and CiV Life brands. It is a majority-owned subsidiary of HDI VaG.