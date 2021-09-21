Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Talanx AG
  News
  Summary
    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2021 / 14:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.talanx.com/media/Files/investor-relations/pdf/ergebnisse/2021/6M/Zwischenbericht-Talanx-6M2021.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.talanx.com/media/Files/investor-relations/pdf/ergebnisse/2021/6M/InterimReport_Talanx_6M2021.pdf

21.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234959  21.09.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about TALANX AG
09/13TALANX : mourns the passing of Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl, long-serving Chief Executive Officer..
PU
09/06TALANX AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/19TALANX AG : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
08/13TALANX : strengthens its market position in Chile through cooperation with BancoEstado
PU
08/12TALANX AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/11TALANX AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/11TALANX : increases premiums by 9.4 percent and generates H1 Group net income of EUR 546 mi..
PU
08/11TALANX AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/04PRESS RELEASE : ???????VERIANOS SE to support value creation strategy with two senior hire..
DJ
07/26ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Casey's, D.R. Horton, Microsoft, Unilever, Veoneer...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TALANX AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 36 500 M 42 833 M 42 833 M
Net income 2021 958 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 12 780 M 14 997 M 14 997 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 9 197 M 10 793 M 10 793 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 762
Free-Float 21,0%
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,38 €
Average target price 42,78 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Leue Chairman-Management Board
Jan Martin Wicke Chief Financial Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG14.55%10 793
ALLIANZ SE-8.36%88 648
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.33.19%78 471
CHUBB LIMITED15.57%76 772
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.55%60 716
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED91.09%36 768