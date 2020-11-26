Log in
TALANX AG

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report
News 
All News

Talanx : Deutsche Bank and Talanx agree long-term distribution partnership for insurance products

11/26/2020 | 07:07am EST
Corporate News
November 26, 2020
Deutsche Bank and Talanx agree long-term distribution partnership for insurance products
  • Existing credit insurance cooperation to be extended to Deutsche Bank brand

Starting in 2023, retail clients at Deutsche Bank, Postbank and BHW Bausparkasse will be able to insure their consumer and mortgage loans exclusively with the Talanx Group. A ten-year agreement to this effect between Deutsche Bank and the Talanx Group - whose PB insurers brand has been the exclusive partner for Postbank and BHW since 1998 - will take effect on 1 January 2023.

Deutsche Bank already signed a long-term sales cooperation agreement for life and property insurance in September; now the new move lays the groundwork for a partnership to assist the bank's clients in the area of credit insurance as well.

Achim Kuhn, Deutsche Bank's Head of Product Management Private Bank Germany, said: 'The Talanx Group has a multi-year track record as a capable supplier of credit insurance products for our Postbank and BHW brand customers. I am pleased to announce that all Private Bank Germany clients will be able to access this attractive offering as from January 2023.'

Dr. Christopher Lohmann, the Talanx Group Board of Management member responsible for the Retail Germany Division, added: 'We are delighted to be extending our cooperation with Deutsche Bank. This long-term agreement and the expansion of our existing partnership to additional Deutsche Bank brands show the high level of trust placed in us and our bancassurance expertise, as well as in our products and customer service.'

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Contacts
Andreas Krosta
Head of Group Communications
Phone: +49 511 3747-2020 Andreas.Krosta@talanx.com
Hanni Tokgözoglu
Corporate Communication Life Insurance
Phone: +49 221 144-3445 Hanni.Tokgoezoglu@talanx.com
Press Contacts
Carsten Werle
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 511 3747-2231 carsten.werle@talanx.com
Bernt Gade
Investors & Analysts
Phone: +49 511 3747-2368 bernt.gade@talanx.com
IR Contacts

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
