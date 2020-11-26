Talanx : Deutsche Bank and Talanx agree long-term distribution partnership for insurance products

Starting in 2023, retail clients at Deutsche Bank, Postbank and BHW Bausparkasse will be able to insure their consumer and mortgage loans exclusively with the Talanx Group. A ten-year agreement to this effect between Deutsche Bank and the Talanx Group - whose PB insurers brand has been the exclusive partner for Postbank and BHW since 1998 - will take effect on 1 January 2023.

Deutsche Bank already signed a long-term sales cooperation agreement for life and property insurance in September; now the new move lays the groundwork for a partnership to assist the bank's clients in the area of credit insurance as well.

Achim Kuhn, Deutsche Bank's Head of Product Management Private Bank Germany, said: 'The Talanx Group has a multi-year track record as a capable supplier of credit insurance products for our Postbank and BHW brand customers. I am pleased to announce that all Private Bank Germany clients will be able to access this attractive offering as from January 2023.'

Dr. Christopher Lohmann, the Talanx Group Board of Management member responsible for the Retail Germany Division, added: 'We are delighted to be extending our cooperation with Deutsche Bank. This long-term agreement and the expansion of our existing partnership to additional Deutsche Bank brands show the high level of trust placed in us and our bancassurance expertise, as well as in our products and customer service.'