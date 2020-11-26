Talanx : Deutsche Bank and Talanx agree long-term distribution partnership for insurance products

Deutsche Bank and Talanx agree long-term distribution partnership for insurance products
Corporate News
November 26, 2020
-
Existing credit insurance cooperation to be extended to Deutsche Bank brand
Starting in 2023, retail clients at Deutsche Bank, Postbank and BHW Bausparkasse will be able to insure their consumer and mortgage loans exclusively with the Talanx Group. A ten-year agreement to this effect between Deutsche Bank and the Talanx Group - whose PB insurers brand has been the exclusive partner for Postbank and BHW since 1998 - will take effect on 1 January 2023.
Deutsche Bank already signed a long-term sales cooperation agreement for life and property insurance in September; now the new move lays the groundwork for a partnership to assist the bank's clients in the area of credit insurance as well.
Achim Kuhn, Deutsche Bank's Head of Product Management Private Bank Germany, said: 'The Talanx Group has a multi-year track record as a capable supplier of credit insurance products for our Postbank and BHW brand customers. I am pleased to announce that all Private Bank Germany clients will be able to access this attractive offering as from January 2023.'
Dr. Christopher Lohmann, the Talanx Group Board of Management member responsible for the Retail Germany Division, added: 'We are delighted to be extending our cooperation with Deutsche Bank. This long-term agreement and the expansion of our existing partnership to additional Deutsche Bank brands show the high level of trust placed in us and our bancassurance expertise, as well as in our products and customer service.'
Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
