Talanx : Financial Data Supplement zum 30. Juni 2022 (in englischer Sprache)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Index Talanx Group Talanx Group Financial data supplement as of 30 June 2022 Reporting by business segments and quarters (starting from FY 2019) Group Key Figures Earnings Overview Group P&L Primary Insurance P&L Industrial Lines P&L Retail Germany P&L Retail Germany P/C P&L Retail Germany Life P&L Retail International P&L Retail International P/C and Life split Retail International Central & Eastern Europe P&L Retail International Latin America P&L Reinsurance P&L P/C Reinsurance P&L L/H Reinsurance P&L Corporate Operations P&L Consolidation P&L Combined Ratios Investment income Balance Sheet by segment Equity Solvency Exchange rates Note: In cases where figures differ from the figures originally published in financial reports, this is caused by adjustments as a consequence of changes to accounting regulations or their application,that are considered in the spreadsheets retroactively. Note: The quarterly figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The presented financial information does not represent financial statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1. Zum Löschen Referenzfelder 6M Q2 31.06.2022 -1 =WENNFEHLER((N8-H8)/H8;0) <- Formel DIV/0 &G &P/&N Group Key Figures Group Key Figures Q1 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Talanx Group FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 Gross written premiums 39,494 41,109 13,649 10,426 11,075 10,357 45,507 15,905 12,427 0 0 16.5% 19.2% -100.0% -100.0% 13,649 15,905 16.5% 24,075 28,332 17.7% 35,150 0 -100.0% 45,507 0 -100.0% By region Germany 22% 21% 26% 12% 15% 24% 20% 25% 13% 15% 24% -1% 1% 0% 0% pts. 26% 25% -0.9% pts. 20% 20% -0.2% pts. 0% 18% 18.4% pts. 0% 20% 19.8% pts. United Kingdom 8% 9% 7% 10% 4% 16% 9% 8% 9% 4% 16% 0% -1% 0% 0% pts. 7% 8% 0.3% pts. 9% 8% -0.2% pts. 0% 7% 7.1% pts. 0% 9% 9.0% pts. Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Turkey 8% 7% 6% 8% 8% 8% 7% 6% 8% 8% 8% -0% -0% 0% 0% pts. 6% 6% -0.2% pts. 7% 7% -0.3% pts. 0% 7% 7.3% pts. 0% 7% 7.4% pts. Rest of Europe 16% 16% 18% 16% 18% 12% 16% 15% 15% 18% 12% -3% -2% 0% 0% pts. 18% 15% -3.0% pts. 17% 15% -2.4% pts. 0% 17% 17.4% pts. 0% 16% 16.2% pts. USA 20% 20% 20% 21% 24% 17% 21% 25% 24% 24% 17% 4% 3% 0% 0% pts. 20% 25% 4.4% pts. 21% 25% 4.0% pts. 0% 22% 21.7% pts. 0% 21% 20.7% pts. Rest of North America 3% 3% 3% 4% 4% 3% 4% 3% 5% 4% 3% -0% 0% 0% 0% pts. 3% 3% -0.0% pts. 4% 4% 0.2% pts. 0% 4% 3.8% pts. 0% 4% 3.7% pts. Latin America 8% 7% 5% 8% 8% 5% 6% 6% 7% 8% 5% 1% -0% 0% 0% pts. 5% 6% 0.6% pts. 6% 6% 0.2% pts. 0% 7% 6.6% pts. 0% 6% 6.3% pts. Asia and Australia 14% 16% 13% 18% 18% 13% 15% 12% 17% 18% 13% -1% -1% 0% 0% pts. 13% 12% -1.2% pts. 15% 14% -1.1% pts. 0% 16% 16.1% pts. 0% 15% 15.4% pts. Africa 2% 1% 1% 2% 2% 1% 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% 0% -0% 0% 0% pts. 1% 1% 0.0% pts. 1% 1% -0.1% pts. 0% 2% 1.6% pts. 0% 2% 1.5% pts. By type and class of insurance Property/casualty primary insurance 11,837 11,873 4,440 2,756 2,995 3,214 13,405 5,101 3,418 0 0 14.9% 24.0% -100.0% -100.0% 4,440 5,101 14.9% 7,196 8,519 18.4% 10,191 0 -100.0% 13,405 0 -100.0% Life primary insurance 6,573 6,039 1,594 1,621 1,503 1,636 6,353 1,529 1,572 0 0 -4.1% -3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,594 1,529 -4.1% 3,215 3,101 -3.5% 4,717 0 -100.0% 6,353 0 -100.0% Property/casualty reinsurance 13,411 15,071 5,082 4,193 4,648 3,496 17,420 6,585 5,469 0 0 29.6% 30.4% -100.0% -100.0% 5,082 6,585 29.6% 9,275 12,054 30.0% 13,924 0 -100.0% 17,420 0 -100.0% Life/health reinsurance 7,673 7,892 2,081 2,046 2,116 2,152 8,396 2,148 2,204 0 0 3.2% 7.7% -100.0% -100.0% 2,081 2,148 3.2% 4,128 4,352 5.4% 6,244 0 -100.0% 8,396 0 -100.0% Q1 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs 2021A FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A 2021A vs 2020 A Net premiums earned 33,054 34,190 9,015 9,256 9,495 10,096 37,863 10,332 10,866 0 0 14.6% 17.4% -100.0% -100.0% 9,015 10,332 14.6% 18,272 21,198 16.0% 27,767 0 -100.0% 37,863 0 -100.0% Net technical result -1,833 -2,821 -600 -382 -622 -590 -2,195 -423 -75 0 0 -29.5% -80.5% -100.0% -100.0% -600 -423 -29.5% -982 -498 -49.3% -1,605 0 -100.0% -2,195 0 -100.0% Net investment income 4,323 4,240 1,253 1,096 1,128 1,241 4,718 1,050 837 0 0 -16.2% -23.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,253 1,050 -16.2% 2,350 1,887 -19.7% 3,477 0 -100.0% 4,718 0 -100.0% Net return on investment 3.5% 3.2% 3.5% 3.2% 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% 3.0% 2.3% 3.3% 3.5% -0.5% -0.9% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 3.5% 3.0% -0.5% pts. 3.3% 2.7% -0.7% pts. 3.1% 3.3% 0.2% pts. 3.4% 3.4% 0.0% pts. Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 2,430 1,645 625 707 506 615 2,454 630 728 0 0 0.7% 3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 625 630 0.7% 1,333 1,358 1.9% 1,839 0 -100.0% 2,454 0 -100.0% Net income (after financing costs and taxes) 1,671 1,170 455 481 288 506 1,730 422 535 0 0 -7.1% 11.2% -100.0% -100.0% 455 422 -7.1% 936 957 2.3% 1,223 0 -100.0% 1,730 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 748 522 177 212 111 218 718 166 231 0 0 -6.3% 8.9% -100.0% -100.0% 177 166 -6.3% 389 397 2.0% 500 0 -100.0% 718 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 923 648 277 269 177 288 1,011 256 304 0 0 -7.6% 13.0% -100.0% -100.0% 277 256 -7.6% 546 560 2.6% 723 0 -100.0% 1,011 0 -100.0% Return on equity 9.8% 6.3% 10.7% 10.3% 6.7% 10.8% 9.6% 10.0% 13.5% 6.7% 10.8% -0.7% 3.1% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 10.7% 10.0% -0.7% pts. 10.5% 11.8% 1.3% pts. 6.8% 9.2% 2.4% pts. 9.6% 9.6% 0.0% pts. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 3.65 2.56 1.10 1.06 0.70 1.14 4.00 1.01 1.20 0.00 0.00 -7.7% 12.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1.10 1.01 -7.6% 2.16 2.21 2.4% 2.86 0.00 -100.0% 4.00 0.00 -100.0% Diluted earnings per share 3.65 2.56 1.10 1.06 0.70 1.14 4.00 1.01 1.20 0.00 0.00 -7.7% 12.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1.10 1.01 -7.6% 2.16 2.21 2.4% 2.86 0.00 -100.0% 4.00 0.00 -100.0% Combined ratio Property/casualty primary insurance 98.3% 98.9% 94.1% 95.7% 99.5% 98.9% 97.1% 95.9% 98.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.8% 2.3% -99.5% -98.9% pts. 94.1% 95.9% 1.8% pts. 94.9% 97.0% 2.1% pts. 96.5% 0.0% -96.5% pts. 97.1% 0.0% -97.1% pts. Property/casualty reinsurance 98.2% 101.6% 96.2% 95.8% 101.5% 97.2% 97.7% 99.5% 98.7% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 2.8% -101.5% -97.2% pts. 96.2% 99.5% 3.3% pts. 96.0% 99.1% 3.0% pts. 97.9% 0.0% -97.9% pts. 97.7% 0.0% -97.7% pts. EBIT margin Primary insurance 5.1% 4.1% 8.4% 4.5% 5.6% 4.7% 5.8% 5.9% 5.1% 0.0% 0.0% -2.5% 0.5% -5.6% -4.7% pts. 8.4% 5.9% -2.5% pts. 6.4% 5.5% -1.0% pts. 6.2% 0.0% -6.2% pts. 5.8% 0.0% -5.8% pts. Property/casualty reinsurance 9.8% 6.0% 8.2% 11.8% 6.8% 9.8% 9.1% 6.1% 6.1% 0.0% 0.0% -2.1% -5.7% -6.8% -9.8% pts. 8.2% 6.1% -2.1% pts. 10.1% 6.1% -3.9% pts. 8.9% 0.0% -8.9% pts. 9.1% 0.0% -9.1% pts. Life/health reinsurance 8.1% 5.4% 4.9% 4.6% 2.1% 0.1% 2.9% 5.8% 10.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.8% 6.2% -2.1% -0.1% pts. 4.9% 5.8% 0.8% pts. 4.8% 8.4% 3.6% pts. 3.9% 0.0% -3.9% pts. 2.9% 0.0% -2.9% pts. 31.03.2022 vs. 31.12.2021 30.06.2022 vs. 31.12.2021 30.09.2022 vs. 31.12.2021 31.12.2022 vs. 31.12.2021 12/31/19 12/31/20 3/31/21 6/30/21 9/30/21 12/31/21 3/31/22 6/30/22 9/30/22 12/31/22 Policyholders' surplus 20,089 20,572 21,342 21,411 21,826 22,704 21,049 18,104 0 0 -7.3% -20.3% -100.0% -100.0% Equity attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 10,149 10,367 10,399 10,417 10,626 10,776 9,797 8,240 0 0 -9.1% -23.5% -100.0% -100.0% Non-controlling interests 6,461 6,732 6,726 6,741 6,937 7,169 6,491 5,603 0 0 -9.5% -21.9% -100.0% -100.0% Hybrid capital 3,479 3,473 4,218 4,254 4,264 4,759 4,761 4,261 0 0 0.1% -10.5% -100.0% -100.0% Assets under own management 122,638 128,301 131,000 132,650 134,473 136,073 133,498 129,170 0 0 -1.9% -5.1% -100.0% -100.0% Total investments 134,104 138,705 142,013 143,717 146,173 147,835 145,760 142,297 0 0 -1.4% -3.7% -100.0% -100.0% Total assets 177,594 181,035 189,472 191,799 196,147 197,524 200,434 195,954 0 0 1.5% -0.8% -100.0% -100.0% Carrying amount per share at end of period 40.15 41.01 41.13 41.21 42.03 42.58 38.71 32.56 0.00 0.00 -9.1% n/a n/a -100.0% Share price at end of period 44.18 31.76 36.16 34.48 36.88 42.54 40.02 36.32 36.88 42.54 -5.9% n/a n/a 6.3% Market capitalisation of Talanx AG at end of period 11,169 8,029 9,141 8,716 9,323 10,767 10,129 9,193 9,323 10,767 -5.9% n/a n/a 6.3% Employees (as at the reporting date) 23,324 23,527 23,404 23,762 23,865 23,954 23,875 24,049 23,865 23,954 -0.3% n/a n/a 0.3% &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Earnings Overview Earnings Overview Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Talanx Group FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 vs. 9M 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 Gross written premiums 39,494 41,109 13,649 10,426 11,075 10,357 45,507 15,905 12,427 0 0 16.5% 19.2% -100.0% -100.0% 13,649 15,905 16.5% 24,075 28,332 17.7% 35,150 0 -100.0% 45,507 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 33,054 34,190 9,015 9,256 9,495 10,096 37,863 10,332 10,866 0 0 14.6% 17.4% -100.0% -100.0% 9,015 10,332 14.6% 18,272 21,198 16.0% 27,767 0 -100.0% 37,863 0 -100.0% Net investment income 4,323 4,240 1,253 1,096 1,128 1,241 4,718 1,050 837 0 0 -16.2% -23.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,253 1,050 -16.2% 2,350 1,887 -19.7% 3,477 0 -100.0% 4,718 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 2,430 1,645 625 707 506 615 2,454 630 728 0 0 0.7% 3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 625 630 0.7% 1,333 1,358 1.9% 1,839 0 -100.0% 2,454 0 -100.0% Group net income (excl. non-controlling interests) 923 648 277 269 177 288 1,011 256 304 0 0 -7.6% 13.0% -100.0% -100.0% 277 256 -7.6% 546 560 2.6% 723 0 -100.0% 1,011 0 -100.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 3.65 2.56 1.10 1.06 0.70 1.14 4.00 1.01 1.20 0.00 0.00 -7.7% 12.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1.10 1.01 -7.6% 2.16 2.21 2.4% 2.86 0.00 -100.0% 4.00 0.00 -100.0% Dividend per share (EUR) 1.50 1.50 - - - - 1.50 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Equity (excl. non-controlling interests) 10,149 10,367 10,399 10,417 10,626 10,776 10,776

Grieß, Markus: Grieß, Markus: Achtung Bilanzwert: ggf. anpassen. 9,797 8,240 0 0 -5.8% -20.9% -100.0% -100.0% 10,399 9,797 -5.8% 10,417 8,240 -20.9% 10,626 0 -100.0% 10,776 0 -100.0% Return on equity (annualised) 9.8% 6.6% 10.7% 10.3% 6.7% 10.8% 9.6% 10.0% 13.5% XX XX -0.7% 3.1% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! pts. 10.7% 10.0% -0.7% pts. 10.5% 11.8% 1.3% pts. 6.8% 9.2% 2.4% pts. 9.6% 9.6% 0.0% pts. Net return on investment (annualised) 3.5% 3.2% 3.5% 3.2% 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% 3.0% 2.3% XX XX -0.5% -0.9% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! pts. 3.5% 3.0% -0.5% pts. 3.3% 2.7% -0.7% pts. 3.1% 3.3% 0.2% pts. 3.4% 3.4% 0.0% pts. Solvency 2 ratio (excluding transitional) 211% 206% 215% 210% 204% 208% 208% 214% 211% -3.0% pts. 210% 211% 1.0% pts. 206% 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Industrial Lines FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 6,214 6,658 2,712 1,474 1,641 1,734 7,560 3,016 1,880 0 0 11.2% 27.6% -100.0% -100.0% 2,712 3,016 11.2% 4,185 4,897 17.0% 5,826 0 -100.0% 7,560 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 2,968 3,008 795 858 841 933 3,428 967 1,039 0 0 21.5% 21.0% -100.0% -100.0% 795 967 21.5% 1,654 2,006 21.3% 2,495 0 -100.0% 3,428 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 159 48 51 46 54 46 196 46 55 0 0 -8.2% 19.1% -100.0% -100.0% 51 46 -8.2% 97 102 4.8% 151 0 -100.0% 196 0 -100.0% Net income (ex minorities) 103 47 39 29 32 42 143 31 40 0 0 -21.3% 37.5% -100.0% -100.0% 39 31 -21.3% 68 71 3.9% 101 0 -100.0% 143 0 -100.0% Combined ratio 101.4% 104.6% 98.7% 98.1% 99.1% 98.9% 98.7% 97.1% 95.9% 0.0% 0.0% -1.6% -2.1% -99.1% -98.9% pts. 98.7% 97.1% -1.6% pts. 98.4% 96.5% -1.9% pts. 98.6% 0.0% -98.6% pts. 98.7% 0.0% -98.7% pts. Net return on investment (annualised) 3.3% 2.6% 3.1% 2.4% 2.9% 2.9% 2.9% 2.0% 2.2% 2.9% 2.9% -1.1% -0.2% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 3.1% 2.0% -1.1% pts. 2.7% 2.1% -0.6% pts. 2.4% 2.8% 0.4% pts. 2.9% 2.9% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Retail Germany FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 6,201 5,853 1,833 1,401 1,400 1,537 6,170 1,984 1,372 0 0 8.3% -2.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,833 1,984 8.3% 3,233 3,356 3.8% 4,633 0 -100.0% 6,170 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 4,979 4,685 1,153 1,199 1,144 1,328 4,823 1,200 1,207 0 0 4.2% 0.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,153 1,200 4.2% 2,352 2,407 2.4% 3,495 0 -100.0% 4,823 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 230 203 137 21 76 53 286 76 56 0 0 -44.7% 169.4% -100.0% -100.0% 137 76 -44.7% 157 132 -16.4% 234 0 -100.0% 286 0 -100.0% Net income (ex minorities) 133 119 84 13 34 30 161 42 32 0 0 -49.7% 153.3% -100.0% -100.0% 84 42 -49.7% 97 75 -23.0% 131 0 -100.0% 161 0 -100.0% Net return on investment (annualised) 3.6% 3.6% 4.5% 3.8% 3.4% 3.4% 3.7% 2.9% 1.4% 3.4% 3.4% -1.5% -2.4% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 4.5% 2.9% -1.5% pts. 4.1% 2.2% -1.9% pts. 3.5% 3.9% 0.4% pts. 3.7% 3.7% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Retail Germany - Property/Casualty FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 1,588 1,502 781 251 276 266 1,574 873 268 0 0 11.8% 6.9% -100.0% -100.0% 781 873 11.8% 1,031 1,141 10.6% 1,308 0 -100.0% 1,574 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 1,486 1,334 346 321 308 355 1,329 378 397 0 0 9.4% 23.8% -100.0% -100.0% 346 378 9.4% 666 775 16.3% 974 0 -100.0% 1,329 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 98 134 81 21 -3 5 104 31 2 0 0 -61.7% -89.5% -100.0% -100.0% 81 31 -61.7% 102 33 -67.4% 99 0 -100.0% 104 0 -100.0% Net combined ratio 99.0% 95.4% 84.2% 99.7% 108.0% 105.7% 99.2% 97.8% 101.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.6% 1.3% -108.0% -105.7% pts. 84.2% 97.8% 13.6% pts. 91.7% 99.5% 7.8% pts. 96.8% 0.0% -96.8% pts. 99.2% 0.0% -99.2% pts. Net return on investment (annualised) 3.0% 2.2% 2.7% 2.2% 2.4% 4.7% 3.1% 2.3% 1.2% 2.4% 4.7% -0.4% -1.0% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.7% 2.3% -0.4% pts. 2.5% 1.8% -0.7% pts. 2.1% 2.5% 0.4% pts. 3.1% 3.1% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Retail Germany - Life FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 4,612 4,351 1,052 1,150 1,124 1,271 4,596 1,111 1,104 0 0 5.6% -4.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,052 1,111 5.6% 2,202 2,215 0.6% 3,326 0 -100.0% 4,596 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 3,493 3,352 807 879 836 973 3,494 822 810 0 0 1.9% -7.8% -100.0% -100.0% 807 822 1.9% 1,685 1,632 -3.2% 2,521 0 -100.0% 3,494 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 131 70 56 -0 79 47 183 45 54 0 0 -20.3% -31869.6% -100.0% -100.0% 56 45 -20.3% 56 98 76.2% 135 0 -100.0% 183 0 -100.0% Net return on investment (annualised) 3.7% 3.7% 4.6% 3.9% 3.5% 3.3% 3.8% 3.0% 1.4% 3.5% 3.3% -1.6% -2.5% 0.0% 0.0% 4.6% 3.0% -1.6% pts. 4.2% 2.2% -2.0% pts. 3.6% 4.0% 0.4% pts. 3.8% 3.8% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Retail International FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 6,111 5,527 1,519 1,532 1,489 1,586 6,127 1,665 1,771 0 0 9.6% 15.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,519 1,665 9.6% 3,052 3,436 12.6% 4,541 0 -100.0% 6,127 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 5,343 4,950 1,309 1,321 1,293 1,261 5,183 1,370 1,498 0 0 4.7% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1,309 1,370 4.7% 2,630 2,868 9.1% 3,923 0 -100.0% 5,183 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 283 266 87 86 54 67 294 86 78 0 0 -1.2% -8.8% -100.0% -100.0% 87 86 -1.2% 173 164 -5.0% 227 0 -100.0% 294 0 -100.0% Net income (ex minorities) 164 160 54 50 31 54 189 46 50 0 0 -15.1% -1.4% -100.0% -100.0% 54 46 -15.1% 104 95 -8.5% 135 0 -100.0% 189 0 -100.0% Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 95.5% 95.2% 93.9% 91.8% 97.0% 96.2% 94.8% 94.0% 98.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% 7.1% -97.0% -96.2% pts. 93.9% 94.0% 0.2% pts. 92.8% 96.6% 3.8% pts. 94.3% 0.0% -94.3% pts. 94.8% 0.0% -94.8% pts. Net return on investment (annualised) 3.3% 2.6% 2.9% 2.8% 2.4% 2.8% 2.8% 3.1% 2.9% 2.4% 2.8% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.9% 3.1% 0.1% pts. 2.8% 3.0% 0.2% pts. 2.6% 2.7% 0.1% pts. 2.8% 2.8% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Primary Insurance (excl. Corp. Ops. and Cons.) FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 18,525 18,038 6,064 4,407 4,530 4,857 19,858 6,665 5,023 0 0 9.9% 14.0% -100.0% -100.0% 6,064 6,665 9.9% 10,471 11,689 11.6% 15,001 0 -100.0% 19,858 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 13,290 12,643 3,257 3,378 3,277 3,522 13,435 3,538 3,744 0 0 8.6% 10.8% -100.0% -100.0% 3,257 3,538 8.6% 6,636 7,281 9.7% 9,913 0 -100.0% 13,435 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 673 518 274 153 185 165 777 208 189 0 0 -24.2% 23.9% -100.0% -100.0% 274 208 -24.2% 427 397 -7.0% 612 0 -100.0% 777 0 -100.0% Net income (excl. non-controlling interests) 400 326 177 92 97 126 493 119 122 0 0 -32.9% 32.3% -100.0% -100.0% 177 119 -32.9% 269 241 -10.5% 366 0 -100.0% 493 0 -100.0% Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 98.3% 98.9% 94.1% 95.7% 99.5% 98.9% 97.1% 95.9% 98.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.8% 2.3% -99.5% -98.9% pts. 94.1% 95.9% 1.8% pts. 94.9% 97.0% 2.1% pts. 96.5% 0.0% -96.5% pts. 97.1% 0.0% -97.1% pts. Net return on investment (annualised) 3.5% 3.3% 4.0% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2% 3.5% 2.8% 1.8% 3.2% 3.2% -1.2% -1.7% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 4.0% 2.8% -1.2% pts. 3.7% 2.3% -1.4% pts. 3.2% 3.5% 0.3% pts. 3.5% 3.5% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20211 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 22,598 24,770 7,809 6,655 7,155 6,143 27,762 9,333 8,009 0 0 19.5% 20.3% -100.0% -100.0% 7,809 9,333 19.5% 14,465 17,342 19.9% 21,620 0 -100.0% 27,762 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 19,730 21,361 5,693 5,822 6,118 6,510 24,143 6,710 7,057 0 0 17.9% 21.2% -100.0% -100.0% 5,693 6,710 17.9% 11,515 13,767 19.6% 17,634 0 -100.0% 24,143 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 1,818 1,230 408 556 326 446 1,736 402 528 0 0 -1.5% -5.0% -100.0% -100.0% 408 402 -1.5% 964 930 -3.5% 1,290 0 -100.0% 1,736 0 -100.0% Net income (excl. non-controlling interests) 619 442 153 183 91 182 609 133 193 0 0 -13.5% 6.0% -100.0% -100.0% 153 133 -13.5% 336 326 -2.9% 427 0 -100.0% 609 0 -100.0% Net return on investment (annualised) 3.5% 3.1% 2.5% 3.0% 3.4% 3.8% 3.2% 3.1% 3.1% 3.4% 3.8% 0.6% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.5% 3.1% 0.6% pts. 2.8% 3.1% 0.3% pts. 2.9% 3.0% 0.1% pts. 3.2% 3.2% 0.0% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Property/Casualty Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 14,781 16,744 5,693 4,574 5,003 3,955 19,224 7,149 5,773 0 0 25.6% 26.2% -100.0% -100.0% 5,693 7,149 25.6% 10,267 12,922 25.9% 15,269 0 -100.0% 19,224 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 12,798 14,205 3,863 3,984 4,229 4,548 16,624 4,782 5,037 0 0 23.8% 26.4% -100.0% -100.0% 3,863 4,782 23.8% 7,847 9,819 25.1% 12,076 0 -100.0% 16,624 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 1,256 845 318 471 287 445 1,521 291 309 0 0 -8.5% -34.3% -100.0% -100.0% 318 291 -8.5% 789 601 -23.9% 1,076 0 -100.0% 1,521 0 -100.0% Combined ratio 98.2% 101.6% 96.2% 95.8% 101.5% 97.2% 97.7% 99.5% 98.7% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 2.8% -101.5% -97.2% 96.2% 99.5% 3.3% pts. 96.0% 99.1% 3.0% pts. 97.9% 0.0% -97.9% pts. 97.7% 0.0% -97.7% pts. 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 2022A vs. 2021A Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Life/Health Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20211 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 2021A 2022A Gross written premiums 7,816 8,026 2,116 2,082 2,152 2,188 8,538 2,185 2,236 0 0 3.2% 7.4% -100.0% -100.0% 2,116 2,185 3.2% 4,198 4,420 5.3% 6,350 0 -100.0% 8,538 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 6,932 7,155 1,830 1,839 1,889 1,962 7,519 1,928 2,020 0 0 5.4% 9.8% -100.0% -100.0% 1,830 1,928 5.4% 3,669 3,947 7.6% 5,558 0 -100.0% 7,519 0 -100.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 562 385 90 85 39 1 216 111 219 0 0 23.4% 156.8% -100.0% -100.0% 90 111 23.4% 175 330 88.2% 214 0 -100.0% 216 0 -100.0% &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Group P&L Consolidated statement of income Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Talanx Group FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 39,494 41,109 13,649 10,426 11,075 10,357 45,507 15,905 12,427 0 0 16.5% 19.2% -100.0% -100.0% 13,649 15,905 16.5% 24,075 28,332 17.7% 35,150 0 -100.0% 45,507 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 943 890 242 267 234 264 1,008 230 241 0 0 -4.9% -9.9% -100.0% -100.0% 242 230 -4.9% 509 471 -7.6% 743 0 -100.0% 1,008 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 4,473 4,819 1,826 1,111 1,329 1,180 5,446 1,970 1,363 0 0 7.9% 22.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,826 1,970 7.9% 2,937 3,333 13.5% 4,266 0 -100.0% 5,446 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -1,065 -1,446 -3,271 407 219 1,549 -1,096 -4,089 127 0 0 25.0% -68.7% -100.0% -100.0% -3,271 -4,089 25.0% -2,864 -3,961 38.3% -2,645 0 -100.0% -1,096 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -42 -235 -705 198 235 366 94 -715 84 0 0 1.5% -57.5% -100.0% -100.0% -705 -715 1.5% -507 -631 24.6% -272 0 -100.0% 94 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 33,054 34,190 9,015 9,256 9,495 10,096 37,863 10,332 10,866 0 0 14.6% 17.4% -100.0% -100.0% 9,015 10,332 14.6% 18,272 21,198 16.0% 27,767 0 -100.0% 37,863 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 29,210 30,711 8,123 8,087 9,526 9,313 35,050 9,076 8,814 0 0 11.7% 9.0% -100.0% -100.0% 8,123 9,076 11.7% 16,210 17,890 10.4% 25,737 0 -100.0% 35,050 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 2,845 2,767 723 713 1,581 1,322 4,338 961 609 0 0 33.0% -14.5% -100.0% -100.0% 723 961 33.0% 1,436 1,570 9.4% 3,017 0 -100.0% 4,338 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 26,366 27,944 7,400 7,375 7,945 7,991 30,711 8,115 8,205 0 0 9.7% 11.3% -100.0% -100.0% 7,400 8,115 9.7% 14,775 16,320 10.5% 22,720 0 -100.0% 30,711 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 9,141 9,697 2,365 2,405 2,326 2,880 9,977 2,794 2,922 0 0 18.1% 21.5% -100.0% -100.0% 2,365 2,794 18.1% 4,770 5,716 19.8% 7,096 0 -100.0% 9,977 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 698 711 189 183 160 215 747 196 205 0 0 3.6% 12.0% -100.0% -100.0% 189 196 3.6% 372 401 7.7% 532 0 -100.0% 747 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 8,442 8,986 2,176 2,222 2,165 2,666 9,230 2,598 2,717 0 0 19.4% 22.3% -100.0% -100.0% 2,176 2,598 19.4% 4,398 5,316 20.9% 6,564 0 -100.0% 9,230 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 60 66 15 10 13 14 52 17 18 0 0 6.7% 79.1% -100.0% -100.0% 15 17 6.7% 26 35 35.4% 39 0 -100.0% 52 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 139 145 54 52 20 43 170 58 38 0 0 8.2% -28.4% -100.0% -100.0% 54 58 8.2% 106 96 -9.8% 127 0 -100.0% 170 0 -100.0% Other technical result -79 -80 -38 -42 -7 -29 -117 -42 -19 0 0 8.9% -54.3% -100.0% -100.0% -38 -42 8.9% -81 -61 -24.2% -88 0 -100.0% -117 0 -100.0% Net technical result -1,833 -2,821 -600 -382 -622 -590 -2,195 -423 -75 0 0 -29.5% -80.5% -100.0% -100.0% -600 -423 -29.5% -982 -498 -49.3% -1,605 0 -100.0% -2,195 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 4,909 5,166 1,383 1,294 1,323 1,482 5,483 1,419 1,254 0 0 2.6% -3.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1,383 1,419 2.6% 2,677 2,674 -0.1% 4,000 0 -100.0% 5,483 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 779 1,136 258 237 235 293 1,022 422 489 0 0 63.6% 106.5% -100.0% -100.0% 258 422 63.6% 495 911 84.1% 730 0 -100.0% 1,022 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 4,130 4,030 1,125 1,057 1,088 1,190 4,460 997 765 0 0 -11.4% -27.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,125 997 -11.4% 2,183 1,763 -19.2% 3,270 0 -100.0% 4,460 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 3 0 1 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 15.7% 177.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 15.7% 2 3 64.6% 3 0 -100.0% 3 0 -100.0% Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits 190 210 127 38 39 50 255 52 70 0 0 -59.3% 81.6% -100.0% -100.0% 127 52 -59.3% 165 122 -26.5% 204 0 -100.0% 255 0 -100.0% Net investment income 4,323 4,240 1,253 1,096 1,128 1,241 4,718 1,050 837 0 0 -16.2% -23.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,253 1,050 -16.2% 2,350 1,887 -19.7% 3,477 0 -100.0% 4,718 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 35 100 18 11 9 5 43 30 12 0 0 71.0% 11.9% -100.0% -100.0% 18 30 71.0% 28 42 48.7% 38 0 -100.0% 43 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 1,114 1,432 568 254 268 436 1,526 569 524 0 0 0.3% 106.2% -100.0% -100.0% 568 569 0.3% 822 1,093 33.0% 1,090 0 -100.0% 1,526 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 1,173 1,207 596 260 267 472 1,596 566 557 0 0 -4.9% 114.0% -100.0% -100.0% 596 566 -4.9% 856 1,124 31.2% 1,123 0 -100.0% 1,596 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -60 226 -28 -6 1 -36 -69 3 -34 0 0 -109.6% 421.8% -100.0% -100.0% -28 3 -109.6% -35 -31 -10.3% -33 0 -100.0% -69 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 2,430 1,645 625 707 506 615 2,454 630 728 0 0 0.7% 3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 625 630 0.7% 1,333 1,358 1.9% 1,839 0 -100.0% 2,454 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 -0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 2,430 1,645 625 707 506 615 2,454 630 728 0 0 0.7% 3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 625 630 0.7% 1,333 1,358 1.9% 1,839 0 -100.0% 2,454 0 -100.0% Financing costs 191 198 42 46 46 41 176 45 43 0 0 5.5% -5.9% -100.0% -100.0% 42 45 5.5% 88 88 -0.4% 135 0 -100.0% 176 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 568 277 128 180 173 67 548 163 150 0 0 26.6% -16.9% -100.0% -100.0% 128 163 26.6% 309 312 1.2% 481 0 -100.0% 548 0 -100.0% Net income 1,671 1,170 455 481 288 506 1,730 422 535 0 0 -7.1% 11.2% -100.0% -100.0% 455 422 -7.1% 936 957 2.3% 1,223 0 -100.0% 1,730 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 748 522 177 212 111 218 718 166 231 0 0 -6.3% 8.9% -100.0% -100.0% 177 166 -6.3% 389 397 2.0% 500 0 -100.0% 718 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 923 648 277 269 177 288 1,011 256 304 0 0 -7.6% 13.0% -100.0% -100.0% 277 256 -7.6% 546 560 2.6% 723 0 -100.0% 1,011 0 -100.0% Basic earnings per share 3.65 2.56 1.10 1.06 0.70 1.14 4.00 1.01 1.20 0.00 0.00 -7.7% 12.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1.10 1.01 -7.6% 2.16 2.21 2.4% 2.86 0.00 -100.0% 4.00 0.00 -100.0% Diluted earnings per share 3.65 2.56 1.10 1.06 0.70 1.14 4.00 1.01 1.20 0.00 0.00 -7.7% 12.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1.10 1.01 -7.6% 2.16 2.21 2.4% 2.86 0.00 -100.0% 4.00 0.00 -100.0% Retention ratio 88.4% 88.0% 86.4% 89.1% 87.7% 88.3% 87.8% 87.4% 88.8% 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% -0.2% -87.7% -88.3% pts. 86.4% 87.4% 1.1% pts. 87.5% 88.0% 0.5% pts. 87.6% 0.0% -87.6% pts. 87.8% 0.0% -87.8% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 29.0% 28.4% 26.9% 28.3% 27.0% 29.1% 27.8% 27.8% 28.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.9% 0.5% -27.0% -29.1% pts. 26.9% 27.8% 0.9% pts. 27.6% 28.3% 0.7% pts. 27.4% 0.0% -27.4% pts. 27.8% 0.0% -27.8% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 69.5% 72.7% 69.2% 67.6% 74.2% 69.1% 70.1% 70.5% 70.1% 0.0% 0.0% 1.4% 2.4% -74.2% -69.1% pts. 69.2% 70.5% 1.4% pts. 68.4% 70.3% 1.9% pts. 70.4% 0.0% -70.4% pts. 70.1% 0.0% -70.1% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 98.3% 100.9% 96.1% 95.7% 100.9% 98.0% 97.7% 98.3% 98.4% 0.0% 0.0% 2.3% 2.7% -100.9% -98.0% pts. 96.1% 98.3% 2.3% pts. 95.9% 98.4% 2.5% pts. 97.6% 0.0% -97.6% pts. 97.7% 0.0% -97.7% pts. Net return on investment 3.5% 3.2% 3.5% 3.2% 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% 3.0% 2.3% XX XX -0.5% -0.9% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! pts. 3.5% 3.0% -0.5% pts. 3.3% 2.7% -0.7% pts. 3.1% 3.3% 0.2% pts. 3.4% 3.4% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 7.4% 4.9% 6.9% 7.6% 5.3% 6.1% 6.5% 6.1% 6.7% 0.0% 0.0% -0.8% -0.9% -5.3% -6.1% pts. 6.9% 6.1% -0.8% pts. 7.3% 6.4% -0.9% pts. 6.6% 0.0% -6.6% pts. 6.5% 0.0% -6.5% pts. Tax ratio 25.4% 19.1% 22.0% 27.3% 37.5% 11.7% 24.1% 27.8% 21.9% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 5.8% -5.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 22.0% 27.8% 5.8% pts. 24.8% 24.6% -0.2% pts. 28.2% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 24.1% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. Return on equity 9.8% 6.6% 10.7% 10.3% 6.7% 10.8% 9.6% 10.0% 13.5% XX XX -0.7% 3.1% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! pts. 10.7% 10.0% -0.7% pts. 10.5% 11.8% 1.3% pts. 6.8% 9.2% 2.4% pts. 9.6% 9.6% 0.0% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Primary Insurance P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Primary Insurance: Sum of Industrial Lines, Retail Germany, and Retail International FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 18,525 18,038 6,064 4,407 4,530 4,857 19,858 6,665 5,023 0 0 9.9% 14.0% -100.0% -100.0% 6,064 6,665 9.9% 10,471 11,689 11.6% 15,001 0 -100.0% 19,858 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 115 126 30 30 32 7 100 35 34 0 0 15.8% 11.3% -100.0% -100.0% 30 35 15.8% 61 69 13.5% 92 0 -100.0% 100 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 18,410 17,912 6,033 4,377 4,498 4,850 19,758 6,630 4,990 0 0 9.9% 14.0% -100.0% -100.0% 6,033 6,630 9.9% 10,410 11,620 11.6% 14,908 0 -100.0% 19,758 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 943 890 242 267 234 264 1,008 230 241 0 0 -4.9% -9.9% -100.0% -100.0% 242 230 -4.9% 509 471 -7.6% 743 0 -100.0% 1,008 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 3,889 4,330 1,578 1,066 1,161 1,157 4,962 1,542 1,149 0 0 -2.3% 7.8% -100.0% -100.0% 1,578 1,542 -2.3% 2,644 2,692 1.8% 3,805 0 -100.0% 4,962 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -558 -401 -1,575 403 275 239 -657 -1,772 197 0 0 12.5% -51.2% -100.0% -100.0% -1,575 -1,772 12.5% -1,171 -1,575 34.5% -897 0 -100.0% -657 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -156 -227 -589 99 132 153 -204 -417 87 0 0 -29.2% -12.5% -100.0% -100.0% -589 -417 -29.2% -489 -330 -32.5% -357 0 -100.0% -204 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 13,290 12,643 3,257 3,378 3,277 3,522 13,435 3,538 3,744 0 0 8.6% 10.8% -100.0% -100.0% 3,257 3,538 8.6% 6,636 7,281 9.7% 9,913 0 -100.0% 13,435 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 14,113 13,461 3,604 3,861 4,065 3,887 15,417 3,756 3,793 0 0 4.2% -1.8% -100.0% -100.0% 3,604 3,756 4.2% 7,465 7,548 1.1% 11,530 0 -100.0% 15,417 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 2,444 2,412 611 722 1,024 931 3,288 735 796 0 0 20.2% 10.3% -100.0% -100.0% 611 735 20.2% 1,333 1,531 14.8% 2,357 0 -100.0% 3,288 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 11,668 11,050 2,992 3,139 3,041 2,956 12,128 3,021 2,997 0 0 1.0% -4.5% -100.0% -100.0% 2,992 3,021 1.0% 6,131 6,018 -1.9% 9,173 0 -100.0% 12,128 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 4,057 4,377 969 892 917 1,208 3,986 1,061 1,036 0 0 9.5% 16.1% -100.0% -100.0% 969 1,061 9.5% 1,861 2,097 12.7% 2,778 0 -100.0% 3,986 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 906 1,022 271 255 282 304 1,112 289 235 0 0 6.7% -7.9% -100.0% -100.0% 271 289 6.7% 526 524 -0.4% 808 0 -100.0% 1,112 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 3,152 3,355 698 636 635 904 2,874 772 800 0 0 10.6% 25.8% -100.0% -100.0% 698 772 10.6% 1,334 1,573 17.8% 1,970 0 -100.0% 2,874 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 55 65 16 10 13 14 52 16 18 0 0 5.9% 79.9% -100.0% -100.0% 16 16 5.9% 26 35 35.1% 39 0 -100.0% 52 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 119 132 48 58 6 42 154 29 29 0 0 -39.9% -49.8% -100.0% -100.0% 48 29 -39.9% 106 58 -45.4% 112 0 -100.0% 154 0 -100.0% Other technical result -63 -67 -32 -48 7 -28 -102 -12 -11 0 0 -62.3% -77.2% -100.0% -100.0% -32 -12 -62.3% -80 -23 -71.2% -73 0 -100.0% -102 0 -100.0% Net technical result -1,593 -1,828 -465 -445 -393 -366 -1,669 -268 -65 0 0 -42.4% -85.5% -100.0% -100.0% -465 -268 -42.4% -910 -332 -63.5% -1,303 0 -100.0% -1,669 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 3,079 3,382 923 813 755 796 3,288 797 658 0 0 -13.7% -19.1% -100.0% -100.0% 923 797 -13.7% 1,736 1,454 -16.2% 2,492 0 -100.0% 3,288 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 493 798 109 120 106 137 472 235 321 0 0 115.6% 166.7% -100.0% -100.0% 109 235 115.6% 229 555 142.4% 336 0 -100.0% 472 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 2,585 2,584 814 693 649 660 2,816 562 337 0 0 -31.0% -51.4% -100.0% -100.0% 814 562 -31.0% 1,507 899 -40.4% 2,156 0 -100.0% 2,816 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 3 0 1 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 15.7% 177.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 15.7% 2 3 64.6% 3 0 -100.0% 3 0 -100.0% Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -17 -12 -4 -3 -4 -4 -14 -3 -2 0 0 -10.0% -38.1% -100.0% -100.0% -4 -3 -10.0% -7 -5 -23.4% -10 0 -100.0% -14 0 -100.0% Net investment income 2,572 2,572 812 690 646 657 2,805 560 336 0 0 -31.0% -51.3% -100.0% -100.0% 812 560 -31.0% 1,502 896 -40.3% 2,148 0 -100.0% 2,805 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 11 20 5 8 7 5 26 3 5 0 0 -40.2% -34.8% -100.0% -100.0% 5 3 -40.2% 14 9 -36.9% 21 0 -100.0% 26 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 450 565 287 65 92 183 627 226 202 0 0 -21.5% 210.9% -100.0% -100.0% 287 226 -21.5% 352 428 21.4% 444 0 -100.0% 627 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 756 791 360 158 161 309 987 310 285 0 0 -13.9% 80.7% -100.0% -100.0% 360 310 -13.9% 517 595 14.9% 678 0 -100.0% 987 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -306 -226 -72 -93 -69 -126 -360 -84 -83 0 0 16.4% -10.8% -100.0% -100.0% -72 -84 16.4% -165 -167 1.1% -234 0 -100.0% -360 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 673 518 274 153 185 165 777 208 189 0 0 -24.2% 23.9% -100.0% -100.0% 274 208 -24.2% 427 397 -7.0% 612 0 -100.0% 777 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 0.0% 0 -0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 673 518 274 153 185 165 777 208 189 0 0 -24.2% 23.9% -100.0% -100.0% 274 208 -24.2% 427 397 -7.0% 612 0 -100.0% 777 0 -100.0% Financing costs 33 38 7 8 7 1 23 3 3 0 0 -50.4% -61.3% -100.0% -100.0% 7 3 -50.4% 15 7 -56.1% 22 0 -100.0% 23 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 190 105 79 41 71 24 215 70 49 0 0 -11.2% 20.0% -100.0% -100.0% 79 70 -11.2% 120 119 -0.6% 191 0 -100.0% 215 0 -100.0% Net income 449 375 189 104 106 140 538 135 137 0 0 -28.6% 31.9% -100.0% -100.0% 189 135 -28.6% 293 272 -7.1% 399 0 -100.0% 538 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 49 49 12 12 9 14 46 16 15 0 0 37.6% 28.0% -100.0% -100.0% 12 16 37.6% 23 31 32.8% 32 0 -100.0% 46 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 400 326 177 92 97 126 493 119 122 0 0 -32.9% 32.3% -100.0% -100.0% 177 119 -32.9% 269 241 -10.5% 366 0 -100.0% 493 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 77.9% 74.7% 72.9% 74.3% 73.0% 74.8% 73.7% 76.0% 76.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3.1% 1.7% -73.0% -74.8% pts. 72.9% 76.0% 3.1% pts. 73.5% 76.0% 2.5% pts. 73.3% 0.0% -73.3% pts. 73.7% 0.0% -73.7% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 28.1% 26.9% 25.4% 24.3% 25.2% 27.5% 25.6% 25.2% 25.5% 0.0% 0.0% -0.1% 1.3% -25.2% -27.5% pts. 25.4% 25.2% -0.1% pts. 24.8% 25.4% 0.6% pts. 24.9% 0.0% -24.9% pts. 25.6% 0.0% -25.6% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 70.2% 72.0% 68.7% 71.4% 74.3% 71.3% 71.5% 70.7% 72.5% 0.0% 0.0% 2.0% 1.1% -74.3% -71.3% pts. 68.7% 70.7% 2.0% pts. 70.1% 71.6% 1.5% pts. 71.5% 0.0% -71.5% pts. 71.5% 0.0% -71.5% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 98.3% 98.9% 94.1% 95.7% 99.5% 98.9% 97.1% 95.9% 98.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.8% 2.3% -99.5% -98.9% pts. 94.1% 95.9% 1.8% pts. 94.9% 97.0% 2.1% pts. 96.5% 0.0% -96.5% pts. 97.1% 0.0% -97.1% pts. Net return on investment 3.5% 3.3% 4.0% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2% 3.5% 2.8% 1.8% 3.2% 3.2% -1.2% -1.7% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 4.0% 2.8% -1.2% pts. 3.7% 2.3% -1.4% pts. 3.2% 3.5% 0.3% pts. 3.5% 3.5% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 5.1% 4.1% 8.4% 4.5% 5.6% 4.7% 5.8% 5.9% 5.1% 0.0% 0.0% -2.5% 0.5% -5.6% -4.7% pts. 8.4% 5.9% -2.5% pts. 6.4% 5.5% -1.0% pts. 6.2% 0.0% -6.2% pts. 5.8% 0.0% -5.8% pts. Tax ratio 29.7% 21.8% 29.5% 28.1% 40.2% 14.9% 28.6% 34.2% 26.3% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 4.7% -1.9% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 29.5% 34.2% 4.7% pts. 29.0% 30.4% 1.4% pts. 32.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 28.6% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Industrial Lines P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Industrial Lines FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2021 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 6,214 6,658 2,712 1,474 1,641 1,734 7,560 3,016 1,880 0 0 11.2% 27.6% -100.0% -100.0% 2,712 3,016 11.2% 4,185 4,897 17.0% 5,826 0 -100.0% 7,560 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 57 62 18 8 12 -11 27 22 13 0 0 24.4% 69.9% -100.0% -100.0% 18 22 24.4% 25 35 38.0% 38 0 -100.0% 27 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 6,157 6,596 2,694 1,466 1,628 1,745 7,534 2,994 1,867 0 0 11.2% 27.3% -100.0% -100.0% 2,694 2,994 11.2% 4,160 4,862 16.9% 5,789 0 -100.0% 7,534 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 3,094 3,470 1,289 800 920 911 3,920 1,221 908 0 0 -5.3% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1,289 1,221 -5.3% 2,090 2,129 1.9% 3,009 0 -100.0% 3,920 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -278 -404 -1,132 292 201 259 -380 -1,159 146 0 0 2.3% -50.2% -100.0% -100.0% -1,132 -1,159 2.3% -840 -1,013 20.6% -639 0 -100.0% -380 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -126 -223 -505 107 82 148 -168 -330 79 0 0 -34.6% -26.6% -100.0% -100.0% -505 -330 -34.6% -398 -252 -36.8% -317 0 -100.0% -168 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 2,968 3,008 795 858 841 933 3,428 967 1,039 0 0 21.5% 21.0% -100.0% -100.0% 795 967 21.5% 1,654 2,006 21.3% 2,495 0 -100.0% 3,428 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 4,369 4,446 1,150 1,293 1,395 1,498 5,336 1,380 1,410 0 0 19.9% 9.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1,150 1,380 19.9% 2,443 2,790 14.2% 3,838 0 -100.0% 5,336 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 2,007 1,919 518 598 725 760 2,602 608 611 0 0 17.4% 2.2% -100.0% -100.0% 518 608 17.4% 1,117 1,220 9.2% 1,842 0 -100.0% 2,602 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 2,362 2,527 632 694 670 738 2,734 771 799 0 0 22.0% 15.0% -100.0% -100.0% 632 771 22.0% 1,326 1,570 18.4% 1,996 0 -100.0% 2,734 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 1,276 1,335 332 327 324 407 1,390 375 377 0 0 12.9% 15.4% -100.0% -100.0% 332 375 12.9% 659 752 14.2% 983 0 -100.0% 1,390 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 641 726 198 181 172 232 783 212 184 0 0 7.1% 2.0% -100.0% -100.0% 198 212 7.1% 378 396 4.7% 551 0 -100.0% 783 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 635 609 134 146 152 175 608 163 193 0 0 21.4% 32.1% -100.0% -100.0% 134 163 21.4% 280 356 27.0% 432 0 -100.0% 608 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 4 3 1 1 2 1 5 0 2 0 0 -51.7% 100.3% -100.0% -100.0% 1 0 -51.7% 2 3 32.0% 4 0 -100.0% 5 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 15 14 20 2 13 11 46 5 8 0 0 -75.9% 252.7% -100.0% -100.0% 20 5 -75.9% 22 13 -41.6% 35 0 -100.0% 46 0 -100.0% Other technical result -11 -11 -19 -1 -11 -10 -41 -4 -6 0 0 -77.1% 404.6% -100.0% -100.0% -19 -4 -77.1% -20 -10 -49.3% -31 0 -100.0% -41 0 -100.0% Net technical result -40 -139 11 17 8 11 46 28 41 0 0 166.7% 146.6% -100.0% -100.0% 11 28 166.7% 27 70 154.4% 35 0 -100.0% 46 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 424 424 103 93 100 100 396 76 90 0 0 -25.9% -2.9% -100.0% -100.0% 103 76 -25.9% 196 166 -15.0% 295 0 -100.0% 396 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 138 173 26 29 21 21 96 20 29 0 0 -20.5% -1.7% -100.0% -100.0% 26 20 -20.5% 55 49 -10.5% 75 0 -100.0% 96 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 286 252 77 64 79 80 300 56 61 0 0 -27.7% -3.4% -100.0% -100.0% 77 56 -27.7% 141 117 -16.7% 220 0 -100.0% 300 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -1 2 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 0 1 0 0 -238.4% -2327.3% -100.0% -100.0% -0 0 -238.4% -0 1 -1290.6% -0 0 -100.0% -0 0 -100.0% Net investment income 285 254 77 64 79 80 300 56 63 0 0 -27.5% -1.4% -100.0% -100.0% 77 56 -27.5% 141 119 -15.7% 220 0 -100.0% 300 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 11 20 5 3 6 5 19 3 5 0 0 -43.2% 54.8% -100.0% -100.0% 5 3 -43.2% 9 8 -6.9% 14 0 -100.0% 19 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 137 164 142 34 -23 37 191 135 48 0 0 -4.5% 39.4% -100.0% -100.0% 142 135 -4.5% 176 183 4.1% 154 0 -100.0% 191 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 223 230 179 68 11 82 340 173 97 0 0 -3.2% 41.4% -100.0% -100.0% 179 173 -3.2% 247 270 9.1% 258 0 -100.0% 340 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -86 -66 -37 -34 -33 -45 -149 -38 -49 0 0 1.7% 43.5% -100.0% -100.0% -37 -38 1.7% -71 -87 21.6% -104 0 -100.0% -149 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 159 48 51 46 54 46 196 46 55 0 0 -8.2% 19.1% -100.0% -100.0% 51 46 -8.2% 97 102 4.8% 151 0 -100.0% 196 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0 0 0.0% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 159 48 51 46 54 46 196 46 55 0 0 -8.2% 19.1% -100.0% -100.0% 51 46 -8.2% 97 102 4.8% 151 0 -100.0% 196 0 -100.0% Financing costs 12 12 3 3 3 2 11 2 3 0 0 -29.8% -9.0% -100.0% -100.0% 3 2 -29.8% 6 5 -19.3% 9 0 -100.0% 11 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 44 -15 8 12 16 2 38 13 12 0 0 65.5% -2.6% -100.0% -100.0% 8 13 65.5% 20 25 24.4% 37 0 -100.0% 38 0 -100.0% Net income 104 52 39 31 35 42 148 31 40 0 0 -21.5% 30.6% -100.0% -100.0% 39 31 -21.5% 70 71 1.4% 105 0 -100.0% 148 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 1 5 0 2 3 -0 4 0 0 0 0 -33.8% -100.0% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -33.8% 2 0 -84.7% 5 0 -100.0% 4 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 103 47 39 29 32 42 143 31 40 0 0 -21.3% 37.5% -100.0% -100.0% 39 31 -21.3% 68 71 3.9% 101 0 -100.0% 143 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 50.2% 47.9% 52.5% 45.7% 44.0% 47.4% 48.1% 59.5% 51.7% 0.0% 0.0% 7.1% 6.0% -44.0% -47.4% pts. 52.5% 59.5% 7.1% pts. 50.1% 56.5% 6.4% pts. 48.4% 0.0% -48.4% pts. 48.1% 0.0% -48.1% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 21.4% 20.2% 16.9% 17.0% 18.1% 18.8% 17.7% 16.9% 18.6% 0.0% 0.0% -0.0% 1.6% -18.1% -18.8% pts. 16.9% 16.9% -0.0% pts. 17.0% 17.8% 0.8% pts. 17.3% 0.0% -17.3% pts. 17.7% 0.0% -17.7% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 79.9% 84.4% 81.8% 81.0% 81.0% 80.1% 80.9% 80.2% 77.4% 0.0% 0.0% -1.6% -3.6% -81.0% -80.1% pts. 81.8% 80.2% -1.6% pts. 81.4% 78.8% -2.6% pts. 81.3% 0.0% -81.3% pts. 80.9% 0.0% -80.9% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 101.4% 104.6% 98.7% 98.1% 99.1% 98.9% 98.7% 97.1% 95.9% 0.0% 0.0% -1.6% -2.1% -99.1% -98.9% pts. 98.7% 97.1% -1.6% pts. 98.4% 96.5% -1.9% pts. 98.6% 0.0% -98.6% pts. 98.7% 0.0% -98.7% pts. Net return on investment 3.3% 2.6% 3.1% 2.4% 2.9% 2.9% 2.9% 2.0% 2.2% 2.9% 2.9% -1.1% -0.2% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 3.1% 2.0% -1.1% pts. 2.7% 2.1% -0.6% pts. 2.4% 2.8% 0.4% pts. 2.9% 2.9% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 5.4% 1.6% 6.4% 5.4% 6.4% 4.9% 5.7% 4.8% 5.3% 0.0% 0.0% -1.6% -0.1% -6.4% -4.9% pts. 6.4% 4.8% -1.6% pts. 5.9% 5.1% -0.8% pts. 6.0% 0.0% -6.0% pts. 5.7% 0.0% -5.7% pts. Tax ratio 29.8% -41.2% 16.9% 28.4% 31.9% 3.7% 20.6% 30.1% 22.8% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 13.1% -5.6% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 16.9% 30.1% 13.1% pts. 22.4% 26.1% 3.8% pts. 25.8% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 20.6% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. Return on equity 4.4% 2.1% 7.1% 5.2% 5.6% 7.6% 6.7% 5.9% 8.4% 5.6% 7.6% -1.2% 3.2% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 7.1% 5.9% -1.2% pts. 6.2% 7.1% 0.9% pts. 0.6% 6.0% 5.4% pts. 6.7% 6.7% 0.0% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail Germany P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail Germany FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2021 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 6,201 5,853 1,833 1,401 1,400 1,537 6,170 1,984 1,372 0 0 8.3% -2.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,833 1,984 8.3% 3,233 3,356 3.8% 4,633 0 -100.0% 6,170 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 58 62 12 22 19 18 72 13 21 0 0 4.0% -7.5% -100.0% -100.0% 12 13 4.0% 35 34 -3.4% 54 0 -100.0% 72 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 6,143 5,791 1,820 1,378 1,381 1,519 6,098 1,971 1,351 0 0 8.3% -2.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,820 1,971 8.3% 3,199 3,322 3.9% 4,579 0 -100.0% 6,098 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 830 820 199 227 223 252 901 218 226 0 0 9.8% -0.5% -100.0% -100.0% 199 218 9.8% 425 444 4.3% 648 0 -100.0% 901 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 310 389 123 128 100 90 441 117 80 0 0 -5.1% -37.4% -100.0% -100.0% 123 117 -5.1% 251 197 -21.5% 351 0 -100.0% 441 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -78 50 -397 138 109 143 -6 -475 149 0 0 19.7% 7.4% -100.0% -100.0% -397 -475 19.7% -259 -327 26.3% -150 0 -100.0% -6 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums 3 8 -39 -15 43 10 -1 -27 8 0 0 -30.8% -154.0% -100.0% -100.0% -39 -27 -30.8% -54 -19 -65.2% -11 0 -100.0% -1 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 4,979 4,685 1,153 1,199 1,144 1,328 4,823 1,200 1,207 0 0 4.2% 0.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,153 1,200 4.2% 2,352 2,407 2.4% 3,495 0 -100.0% 4,823 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 5,328 5,018 1,380 1,516 1,608 1,358 5,862 1,279 1,099 0 0 -7.3% -27.5% -100.0% -100.0% 1,380 1,279 -7.3% 2,896 2,378 -17.9% 4,504 0 -100.0% 5,862 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 84 178 25 42 191 78 336 34 48 0 0 34.7% 14.1% -100.0% -100.0% 25 34 34.7% 67 81 21.8% 258 0 -100.0% 336 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 5,243 4,840 1,355 1,474 1,417 1,280 5,526 1,245 1,051 0 0 -8.1% -28.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,355 1,245 -8.1% 2,829 2,297 -18.8% 4,246 0 -100.0% 5,526 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 1,488 1,772 329 232 239 458 1,259 337 282 0 0 2.4% 21.4% -100.0% -100.0% 329 337 2.4% 561 619 10.3% 801 0 -100.0% 1,259 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 169 205 44 44 79 36 204 49 21 0 0 12.1% -53.4% -100.0% -100.0% 44 49 12.1% 88 70 -20.7% 168 0 -100.0% 204 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 1,318 1,566 285 188 160 421 1,055 288 261 0 0 0.9% 39.1% -100.0% -100.0% 285 288 0.9% 473 549 16.1% 633 0 -100.0% 1,055 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 17 28 8 1 3 3 14 8 -0 0 0 -1.3% -148.3% -100.0% -100.0% 8 8 -1.3% 9 7 -18.4% 11 0 -100.0% 14 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 20 37 9 33 -26 2 17 2 -2 0 0 -79.5% -107.5% -100.0% -100.0% 9 2 -79.5% 42 -1 -101.4% 15 0 -100.0% 17 0 -100.0% Other technical result -4 -9 -1 -32 29 1 -3 6 2 0 0 -484.4% -106.2% -100.0% -100.0% -1 6 -484.4% -33 8 -122.9% -4 0 -100.0% -3 0 -100.0% Net technical result -1,586 -1,730 -489 -495 -404 -373 -1,761 -327 -104 0 0 -33.1% -79.0% -100.0% -100.0% -489 -327 -33.1% -984 -431 -56.2% -1,388 0 -100.0% -1,761 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 2,227 2,482 711 607 553 580 2,452 583 433 0 0 -18.1% -28.7% -100.0% -100.0% 711 583 -18.1% 1,319 1,016 -23.0% 1,872 0 -100.0% 2,452 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 310 478 71 75 67 96 309 177 249 0 0 149.3% 230.9% -100.0% -100.0% 71 177 149.3% 146 426 191.4% 213 0 -100.0% 309 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 1,917 2,004 641 532 486 484 2,143 406 184 0 0 -36.6% -65.4% -100.0% -100.0% 641 406 -36.6% 1,173 590 -49.7% 1,659 0 -100.0% 2,143 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -12 -13 -3 -3 -3 -3 -12 -3 -3 0 0 -7.1% 3.1% -100.0% -100.0% -3 -3 -7.1% -6 -6 -2.2% -9 0 -100.0% -12 0 -100.0% Net investment income 1,905 1,992 638 529 483 481 2,131 403 181 0 0 -36.7% -65.8% -100.0% -100.0% 638 403 -36.7% 1,167 585 -49.9% 1,650 0 -100.0% 2,131 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures -0 -0 0 5 1 -0 6 0 1 0 0 1346.1% -89.1% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 1346.1% 5 1 -85.9% 7 0 -100.0% 6 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 237 261 66 42 66 73 247 49 62 0 0 -26.1% 46.7% -100.0% -100.0% 66 49 -26.1% 109 111 2.2% 174 0 -100.0% 247 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 326 319 78 56 68 129 331 50 84 0 0 -36.1% 48.2% -100.0% -100.0% 78 50 -36.1% 134 133 -0.7% 202 0 -100.0% 331 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -89 -59 -11 -14 -3 -56 -84 -1 -22 0 0 -95.3% 52.8% -100.0% -100.0% -11 -1 -95.3% -25 -22 -13.2% -28 0 -100.0% -84 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 230 203 137 21 76 53 286 76 56 0 0 -44.7% 169.4% -100.0% -100.0% 137 76 -44.7% 157 132 -16.4% 234 0 -100.0% 286 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 230 203 137 21 76 53 286 76 56 0 0 -44.7% 169.4% -100.0% -100.0% 137 76 -44.7% 157 132 -16.4% 234 0 -100.0% 286 0 -100.0% Financing costs 9 9 2 2 2 2 9 2 2 0 0 -34.1% -34.2% -100.0% -100.0% 2 2 -34.1% 5 3 -34.2% 7 0 -100.0% 9 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 80 64 47 5 42 17 111 29 20 0 0 -37.8% 324.8% -100.0% -100.0% 47 29 -37.8% 52 49 -4.4% 94 0 -100.0% 111 0 -100.0% Net income 140 130 87 14 32 33 166 45 34 0 0 -48.7% 150.3% -100.0% -100.0% 87 45 -48.7% 101 79 -21.8% 133 0 -100.0% 166 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 7 11 3 1 -2 3 6 2 2 0 0 -21.9% 108.4% -100.0% -100.0% 3 2 -21.9% 4 4 6.9% 2 0 -100.0% 6 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 133 119 84 13 34 30 161 42 32 0 0 -49.7% 153.3% -100.0% -100.0% 84 42 -49.7% 97 75 -23.0% 131 0 -100.0% 161 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 94.2% 92.3% 92.5% 89.1% 91.5% 93.0% 91.6% 93.4% 93.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.9% 3.9% -91.5% -93.0% pts. 92.5% 93.4% 0.9% pts. 91.1% 93.2% 2.2% pts. 91.2% 0.0% -91.2% pts. 91.6% 0.0% -91.6% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 38.0% 33.4% 34.6% 27.7% 27.7% 44.2% 33.9% 34.5% 31.8% 0.0% 0.0% -0.2% 4.1% -27.7% -44.2% pts. 34.6% 34.5% -0.2% pts. 31.3% 33.1% 1.8% pts. 30.2% 0.0% -30.2% pts. 33.9% 0.0% -33.9% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 61.0% 61.9% 49.6% 72.0% 80.3% 61.4% 65.2% 63.4% 69.1% 0.0% 0.0% 13.8% -2.8% -80.3% -61.4% pts. 49.6% 63.4% 13.8% pts. 60.3% 66.3% 6.0% pts. 66.7% 0.0% -66.7% pts. 65.2% 0.0% -65.2% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 99.0% 95.4% 84.2% 99.7% 108.0% 105.7% 99.2% 97.8% 101.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.6% 1.3% -108.0% -105.7% pts. 84.2% 97.8% 13.6% pts. 91.7% 99.5% 7.8% pts. 96.8% 0.0% -96.8% pts. 99.2% 0.0% -99.2% pts. Net return on investment 3.6% 3.6% 4.5% 3.8% 3.4% 3.4% 3.7% 2.9% 1.4% 3.4% 3.4% -1.5% -2.4% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 4.5% 2.9% -1.5% pts. 4.1% 2.2% -1.9% pts. 3.5% 3.9% 0.4% pts. 3.7% 3.7% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 4.6% 4.3% 11.9% 1.7% 6.7% 4.0% 5.9% 6.3% 4.6% 0.0% 0.0% -5.6% 2.9% -6.7% -4.0% pts. 11.9% 6.3% -5.6% pts. 6.7% 5.5% -1.2% pts. 6.7% 0.0% -6.7% pts. 5.9% 0.0% -5.9% pts. Tax ratio 36.5% 33.1% 35.0% 25.8% 56.9% 34.0% 40.1% 39.5% 37.1% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 4.5% 11.3% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 35.0% 39.5% 4.5% pts. 33.9% 38.5% 4.6% pts. 41.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 40.1% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. Return on equity 5.5% 4.6% 12.5% 1.9% 5.0% 4.5% 6.1% 6.9% 5.9% 5.0% 4.5% -5.6% 4.0% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 12.5% 6.9% -5.6% pts. 7.2% 6.5% -0.8% pts. 5.3% 6.4% 1.1% pts. 6.1% 6.1% 0.0% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail Germany PC P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail Germany - Property/Casualty FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 1,588 1,502 781 251 276 266 1,574 873 268 0 0 11.8% 6.9% -100.0% -100.0% 781 873 11.8% 1,031 1,141 10.6% 1,308 0 -100.0% 1,574 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a of which attributable to third parties 1,588 1,502 781 251 276 266 1,574 873 268 0 0 11.8% 6.9% -100.0% -100.0% 781 873 11.8% 1,031 1,141 10.6% 1,308 0 -100.0% 1,574 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 3. Ceded written premiums 80 176 69 74 45 37 224 62 29 0 0 -9.2% -61.0% -100.0% -100.0% 69 62 -9.2% 142 91 -36.0% 187 0 -100.0% 224 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -22 11 -405 127 118 135 -25 -460 165 0 0 13.5% 29.2% -100.0% -100.0% -405 -460 13.5% -278 -295 6.3% -160 0 -100.0% -25 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -0 4 -39 -16 42 9 -5 -28 7 0 0 -29.2% -144.6% -100.0% -100.0% -39 -28 -29.2% -55 -21 -62.6% -14 0 -100.0% -5 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 1,486 1,334 346 321 308 355 1,329 378 397 0 0 9.4% 23.8% -100.0% -100.0% 346 378 9.4% 666 775 16.3% 974 0 -100.0% 1,329 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 922 908 174 237 412 260 1,083 249 282 0 0 43.1% 18.8% -100.0% -100.0% 174 249 43.1% 412 531 29.1% 823 0 -100.0% 1,083 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 20 88 7 8 166 44 224 14 9 0 0 116.7% 17.0% -100.0% -100.0% 7 14 116.7% 15 24 62.6% 180 0 -100.0% 224 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 902 820 168 229 246 216 859 235 273 0 0 40.2% 18.9% -100.0% -100.0% 168 235 40.2% 397 507 27.9% 643 0 -100.0% 859 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 590 559 132 131 141 178 582 149 143 0 0 12.6% 9.6% -100.0% -100.0% 132 149 12.6% 263 292 11.1% 404 0 -100.0% 582 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 25 114 12 42 56 21 132 18 17 0 0 49.7% -59.8% -100.0% -100.0% 12 18 49.7% 54 35 -35.1% 110 0 -100.0% 132 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 565 445 120 89 85 157 451 130 126 0 0 8.8% 42.3% -100.0% -100.0% 120 130 8.8% 209 257 23.1% 294 0 -100.0% 451 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 -71.5% -80.3% -100.0% -100.0% 1 0 -71.5% 1 0 -75.4% 1 0 -100.0% 2 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 7 7 4 2 2 2 10 5 2 0 0 12.6% 3.7% -100.0% -100.0% 4 5 12.6% 6 7 10.0% 8 0 -100.0% 10 0 -100.0% Other technical result -5 -6 -4 -1 -1 -2 -8 -5 -2 0 0 25.3% 32.2% -100.0% -100.0% -4 -5 25.3% -5 -7 27.1% -7 0 -100.0% -8 0 -100.0% Net technical result 15 62 55 1 -25 -20 11 8 -4 0 0 -84.9% -459.2% -100.0% -100.0% 55 8 -84.9% 56 4 -92.1% 31 0 -100.0% 11 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 137 124 33 28 32 56 149 35 25 0 0 4.0% -11.9% -100.0% -100.0% 33 35 4.0% 62 60 -3.4% 93 0 -100.0% 149 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 17 35 4 4 6 5 19 10 12 0 0 145.0% 173.7% -100.0% -100.0% 4 10 145.0% 8 22 159.5% 14 0 -100.0% 19 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 119 89 29 24 26 51 130 24 13 0 0 -16.3% -44.8% -100.0% -100.0% 29 24 -16.3% 53 38 -29.2% 79 0 -100.0% 130 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -1 -1 -0 -0 -0 -0 -1 -0 -0 0 0 38.5% 41.6% -100.0% -100.0% -0 -0 38.5% -0 -0 40.0% -0 0 -100.0% -1 0 -100.0% Net investment income 119 88 29 24 26 50 129 24 13 0 0 -16.4% -45.1% -100.0% -100.0% 29 24 -16.4% 53 37 -29.4% 79 0 -100.0% 129 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 0 -0 0 0 0 -0 0 -0 0 0 0 -731.2% -57.7% -100.0% -100.0% 0 -0 -731.2% 0 0 -73.8% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 53 70 17 12 15 11 55 6 5 0 0 -63.9% -53.0% -100.0% -100.0% 17 6 -63.9% 29 12 -59.5% 44 0 -100.0% 55 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 89 87 20 16 19 37 92 8 13 0 0 -61.6% -20.1% -100.0% -100.0% 20 8 -61.6% 36 20 -43.3% 55 0 -100.0% 92 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -36 -17 -3 -4 -4 -26 -37 -2 -7 0 0 -48.6% 71.9% -100.0% -100.0% -3 -2 -48.6% -7 -9 21.7% -11 0 -100.0% -37 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 98 134 81 21 -3 5 104 31 2 0 0 -61.7% -89.5% -100.0% -100.0% 81 31 -61.7% 102 33 -67.4% 99 0 -100.0% 104 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 98 134 81 21 -3 5 104 31 2 0 0 -61.7% -89.5% -100.0% -100.0% 81 31 -61.7% 102 33 -67.4% 99 0 -100.0% 104 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 95.0% 88.3% 91.2% 70.6% 83.7% 86.2% 85.8% 92.9% 89.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1.7% 18.6% -83.7% -86.2% pts. 91.2% 92.9% 1.7% pts. 86.2% 92.0% 5.8% pts. 85.7% 0.0% -85.7% pts. 85.8% 0.0% -85.8% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 38.0% 33.4% 34.6% 27.7% 27.7% 44.2% 33.9% 34.5% 31.8% 0.0% 0.0% -0.2% 4.1% -27.7% -44.2% pts. 34.6% 34.5% -0.2% pts. 31.3% 33.1% 1.8% pts. 30.2% 0.0% -30.2% pts. 33.9% 0.0% -33.9% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 61.0% 61.9% 49.6% 72.0% 80.3% 61.4% 65.2% 63.4% 69.1% 0.0% 0.0% 13.8% -2.8% -80.3% -61.4% pts. 49.6% 63.4% 13.8% pts. 60.3% 66.3% 6.0% pts. 66.7% 0.0% -66.7% pts. 65.2% 0.0% -65.2% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 99.0% 95.4% 84.2% 99.7% 108.0% 105.7% 99.2% 97.8% 101.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.6% 1.3% -108.0% -105.7% pts. 84.2% 97.8% 13.6% pts. 91.7% 99.5% 7.8% pts. 96.8% 0.0% -96.8% pts. 99.2% 0.0% -99.2% pts. Net return on investment 3.0% 2.2% 2.7% 2.2% 2.4% 4.7% 3.1% 2.3% 1.2% 2.4% 4.7% -0.4% -1.0% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.7% 2.3% -0.4% pts. 2.5% 1.8% -0.7% pts. 2.1% 2.5% 0.4% pts. 3.1% 3.1% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 6.6% 10.0% 23.3% 6.5% -1.0% 1.4% 7.8% 8.2% 0.6% 0.0% 0.0% -15.1% -6.0% 1.0% -1.4% pts. 23.3% 8.2% -15.1% pts. 15.2% 4.3% -11.0% pts. 10.1% 0.0% -10.1% pts. 7.8% 0.0% -7.8% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail Germany Life P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail Germany - Life FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 4,612 4,351 1,052 1,150 1,124 1,271 4,596 1,111 1,104 0 0 5.6% -4.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,052 1,111 5.6% 2,202 2,215 0.6% 3,326 0 -100.0% 4,596 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 58 62 12 22 19 18 72 13 21 0 0 4.0% -7.5% -100.0% -100.0% 12 13 4.0% 35 34 -3.4% 54 0 -100.0% 72 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 4,554 4,289 1,040 1,128 1,105 1,253 4,525 1,098 1,083 0 0 5.6% -3.9% -100.0% -100.0% 1,040 1,098 5.6% 2,167 2,181 0.7% 3,272 0 -100.0% 4,525 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 830 820 199 227 223 252 901 218 226 0 0 9.8% -0.5% -100.0% -100.0% 199 218 9.8% 425 444 4.3% 648 0 -100.0% 901 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 230 214 55 54 55 53 217 55 52 0 0 0.1% -5.4% -100.0% -100.0% 55 55 0.1% 109 106 -2.6% 164 0 -100.0% 217 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -56 38 8 11 -9 9 19 -15 -16 0 0 -278.3% -248.0% -100.0% -100.0% 8 -15 -278.3% 19 -31 -261.3% 10 0 -100.0% 19 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums 3 3 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 0 0 60.9% -10.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 60.9% 2 2 18.2% 3 0 -100.0% 4 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 3,493 3,352 807 879 836 973 3,494 822 810 0 0 1.9% -7.8% -100.0% -100.0% 807 822 1.9% 1,685 1,632 -3.2% 2,521 0 -100.0% 3,494 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 4,406 4,110 1,206 1,279 1,196 1,098 4,779 1,030 817 0 0 -14.6% -36.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1,206 1,030 -14.6% 2,485 1,847 -25.7% 3,681 0 -100.0% 4,779 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 64 90 18 34 25 34 111 19 38 0 0 5.0% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 18 19 5.0% 52 58 10.5% 77 0 -100.0% 111 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 4,342 4,019 1,188 1,245 1,171 1,064 4,668 1,010 779 0 0 -14.9% -37.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1,188 1,010 -14.9% 2,432 1,789 -26.4% 3,603 0 -100.0% 4,668 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 898 1,212 197 101 98 280 677 189 138 0 0 -4.4% 36.6% -100.0% -100.0% 197 189 -4.4% 299 327 9.5% 397 0 -100.0% 677 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 144 91 32 3 23 15 73 31 4 0 0 -2.3% 54.5% -100.0% -100.0% 32 31 -2.3% 34 35 1.8% 58 0 -100.0% 73 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) -754 -1,121 -165 -99 -75 -265 -604 -158 -135 0 0 -4.8% 36.1% -100.0% -100.0% -165 -158 -4.8% -264 -292 10.5% -339 0 -100.0% -604 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 15 26 7 1 2 3 13 7 -1 0 0 4.5% -206.7% -100.0% -100.0% 7 7 4.5% 8 7 -10.6% 10 0 -100.0% 13 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 14 30 5 31 -28 -0 7 -3 -4 0 0 -166.5% -114.1% -100.0% -100.0% 5 -3 -166.5% 36 -7 -120.9% 8 0 -100.0% 7 0 -100.0% Other technical result 1 -3 2 -30 30 3 5 10 4 0 0 342.2% -112.4% -100.0% -100.0% 2 10 342.2% -28 14 -150.6% 2 0 -100.0% 5 0 -100.0% Net technical result -1,602 -1,792 -544 -496 -380 -353 -1,772 -336 -100 0 0 -38.3% -79.9% -100.0% -100.0% -544 -336 -38.3% -1,040 -435 -58.1% -1,419 0 -100.0% -1,772 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 2,091 2,358 678 579 522 524 2,303 548 408 0 0 -19.1% -29.5% -100.0% -100.0% 678 548 -19.1% 1,257 957 -23.9% 1,779 0 -100.0% 2,303 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 293 443 67 71 61 91 290 166 237 0 0 149.6% 234.3% -100.0% -100.0% 67 166 149.6% 138 404 193.3% 199 0 -100.0% 290 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 1,798 1,915 612 508 460 433 2,013 382 171 0 0 -37.5% -66.4% -100.0% -100.0% 612 382 -37.5% 1,120 553 -50.6% 1,580 0 -100.0% 2,013 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -11 -12 -3 -3 -3 -3 -11 -3 -3 0 0 -8.4% 2.0% -100.0% -100.0% -3 -3 -8.4% -6 -5 -3.5% -8 0 -100.0% -11 0 -100.0% Net investment income 1,786 1,903 609 505 458 431 2,002 379 168 0 0 -37.7% -66.8% -100.0% -100.0% 609 379 -37.7% 1,114 547 -50.9% 1,572 0 -100.0% 2,002 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures -0 -0 0 5 1 -0 6 0 1 0 0 1676.8% -89.5% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 1676.8% 5 1 -86.0% 6 0 -100.0% 6 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 184 191 49 31 50 62 192 43 57 0 0 -13.0% 84.6% -100.0% -100.0% 49 43 -13.0% 80 99 24.3% 130 0 -100.0% 192 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 237 232 58 41 49 92 240 42 71 0 0 -27.3% 74.9% -100.0% -100.0% 58 42 -27.3% 98 113 14.8% 147 0 -100.0% 240 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -53 -41 -8 -10 1 -30 -47 1 -14 0 0 -111.8% 44.8% -100.0% -100.0% -8 1 -111.8% -18 -13 -26.9% -17 0 -100.0% -47 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 131 70 56 -0 79 47 183 45 54 0 0 -20.3% 83.1% -100.0% -100.0% 56 45 -20.3% 56 98 76.2% 135 0 -100.0% 183 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 131 70 56 -0 79 47 183 45 54 0 0 -20.3% 83.1% -100.0% -100.0% 56 45 -20.3% 56 98 76.2% 135 0 -100.0% 183 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 93.9% 93.9% 93.6% 94.1% 93.9% 94.8% 94.1% 93.9% 94.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 0.0% -93.9% -94.8% pts. 93.6% 93.9% 0.3% pts. 93.9% 94.0% 0.1% pts. 93.9% 0.0% -93.9% pts. 94.1% 0.0% -94.1% pts. Net return on investment 3.7% 3.7% 4.6% 3.9% 3.5% 3.3% 3.8% 3.0% 1.4% 3.5% 3.3% -1.6% -2.5% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 4.6% 3.0% -1.6% pts. 4.2% 2.2% -2.0% pts. 3.6% 4.0% 0.4% pts. 3.8% 3.8% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 3.8% 2.1% 6.9% -0.0% 9.5% 4.9% 5.2% 5.4% 6.6% 0.0% 0.0% -1.5% 6.7% -9.5% -4.9% pts. 6.9% 5.4% -1.5% pts. 3.3% 6.0% 2.7% pts. 5.4% 0.0% -5.4% pts. 5.2% 0.0% -5.2% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail International P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail International FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 6,111 5,527 1,519 1,532 1,489 1,586 6,127 1,665 1,771 0 0 9.6% 15.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,519 1,665 9.6% 3,052 3,436 12.6% 4,541 0 -100.0% 6,127 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -17.9% -39.7% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -17.9% 1 0 -32.6% 1 0 -100.0% 1 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 6,110 5,526 1,519 1,532 1,489 1,586 6,126 1,665 1,771 0 0 9.6% 15.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,519 1,665 9.6% 3,051 3,436 12.6% 4,540 0 -100.0% 6,126 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 113 69 43 40 11 12 107 12 15 0 0 -72.3% -62.8% -100.0% -100.0% 43 12 -72.3% 84 27 -67.7% 95 0 -100.0% 107 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 485 471 166 137 142 155 601 204 161 0 0 23.1% 17.4% -100.0% -100.0% 166 204 23.1% 303 365 20.5% 445 0 -100.0% 601 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -203 -48 -45 -27 -36 -163 -271 -138 -97 0 0 204.4% 256.0% -100.0% -100.0% -45 -138 204.4% -73 -236 223.7% -108 0 -100.0% -271 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -33 -11 -45 7 8 -5 -35 -60 -0 0 0 34.2% -100.4% -100.0% -100.0% -45 -60 34.2% -38 -60 59.0% -30 0 -100.0% -35 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 5,343 4,950 1,309 1,321 1,293 1,261 5,183 1,370 1,498 0 0 4.7% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1,309 1,370 4.7% 2,630 2,868 9.1% 3,923 0 -100.0% 5,183 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 4,415 3,997 1,073 1,052 1,062 1,031 4,219 1,097 1,283 0 0 2.2% 22.0% -100.0% -100.0% 1,073 1,097 2.2% 2,125 2,380 12.0% 3,187 0 -100.0% 4,219 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 353 315 68 82 108 94 351 92 137 0 0 36.1% 67.4% -100.0% -100.0% 68 92 36.1% 150 229 53.2% 257 0 -100.0% 351 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 4,063 3,683 1,005 970 955 938 3,868 1,004 1,146 0 0 -0.1% 18.2% -100.0% -100.0% 1,005 1,004 -0.1% 1,975 2,151 8.9% 2,930 0 -100.0% 3,868 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 1,293 1,271 308 333 353 343 1,337 349 377 0 0 13.4% 13.2% -100.0% -100.0% 308 349 13.4% 641 726 13.3% 994 0 -100.0% 1,337 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 95 91 29 31 30 36 126 28 30 0 0 -4.5% -0.4% -100.0% -100.0% 29 28 -4.5% 60 58 -2.4% 90 0 -100.0% 126 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 1,198 1,180 279 302 323 307 1,212 321 346 0 0 15.3% 14.5% -100.0% -100.0% 279 321 15.3% 581 668 14.9% 904 0 -100.0% 1,212 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 35 34 7 8 9 9 33 9 16 0 0 21.3% 105.6% -100.0% -100.0% 7 9 21.3% 15 25 66.1% 24 0 -100.0% 33 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 84 82 19 23 20 29 91 22 24 0 0 16.2% 2.7% -100.0% -100.0% 19 22 16.2% 42 46 8.8% 62 0 -100.0% 91 0 -100.0% Other technical result -49 -47 -12 -15 -11 -19 -58 -13 -7 0 0 13.1% -52.1% -100.0% -100.0% -12 -13 13.1% -27 -21 -23.3% -38 0 -100.0% -58 0 -100.0% Net technical result 33 41 14 33 4 -4 46 31 -2 0 0 129.4% -106.7% -100.0% -100.0% 14 31 129.4% 47 29 -37.8% 50 0 -100.0% 46 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 427 475 109 113 102 116 440 138 134 0 0 26.1% 19.1% -100.0% -100.0% 109 138 26.1% 222 272 22.5% 324 0 -100.0% 440 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 45 147 13 16 19 20 67 38 43 0 0 201.4% 172.3% -100.0% -100.0% 13 38 201.4% 28 81 185.2% 47 0 -100.0% 67 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 382 328 97 97 83 96 373 100 92 0 0 3.3% -5.7% -100.0% -100.0% 97 100 3.3% 194 191 -1.2% 277 0 -100.0% 373 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 3 0 1 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 15.7% 177.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 15.7% 2 3 64.6% 3 0 -100.0% 3 0 -100.0% Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -4 -2 -1 -0 -1 -0 -2 -0 -0 0 0 -3.7% -14.7% -100.0% -100.0% -1 -0 -3.7% -1 -1 -9.0% -2 0 -100.0% -2 0 -100.0% Net investment income 381 326 97 97 84 96 374 101 93 0 0 3.5% -4.7% -100.0% -100.0% 97 101 3.5% 194 193 -0.6% 278 0 -100.0% 374 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a -0 0 -100.0% 0 0 n/a 10a. Other income 76 141 79 -12 49 72 188 41 92 0 0 -48.0% -892.7% -100.0% -100.0% 79 41 -48.0% 68 133 97.5% 116 0 -100.0% 188 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 207 242 103 33 82 98 315 87 105 0 0 -15.5% 217.6% -100.0% -100.0% 103 87 -15.5% 136 192 41.0% 218 0 -100.0% 315 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -131 -101 -24 -45 -33 -25 -127 -46 -12 0 0 93.2% -72.2% -100.0% -100.0% -24 -46 93.2% -68 -58 -14.9% -101 0 -100.0% -127 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 283 266 87 86 54 67 294 86 78 0 0 -1.2% -8.8% -100.0% -100.0% 87 86 -1.2% 173 164 -5.0% 227 0 -100.0% 294 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 -0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 283 266 87 86 54 67 294 86 78 0 0 -1.2% -8.8% -100.0% -100.0% 87 86 -1.2% 173 164 -5.0% 227 0 -100.0% 294 0 -100.0% Financing costs 12 17 2 2 2 -4 2 -0 -1 0 0 -118.7% -163.8% -100.0% -100.0% 2 -0 -118.7% 4 -2 -145.7% 6 0 -100.0% 2 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 65 56 24 24 13 6 66 27 17 0 0 15.2% -29.4% -100.0% -100.0% 24 27 15.2% 48 44 -7.1% 60 0 -100.0% 66 0 -100.0% Net income 205 193 62 60 39 64 225 59 63 0 0 -4.6% 5.3% -100.0% -100.0% 62 59 -4.6% 121 122 0.2% 160 0 -100.0% 225 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 41 33 8 9 8 11 36 13 13 0 0 65.0% 41.5% -100.0% -100.0% 8 13 65.0% 17 26 52.4% 25 0 -100.0% 36 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 164 160 54 50 31 54 189 46 50 0 0 -15.1% -1.4% -100.0% -100.0% 54 46 -15.1% 104 95 -8.5% 135 0 -100.0% 189 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 91.9% 91.4% 88.8% 90.8% 90.4% 90.1% 90.0% 87.7% 90.8% 0.0% 0.0% -1.1% 0.0% -90.4% -90.1% pts. 88.8% 87.7% -1.1% pts. 89.8% 89.3% -0.5% pts. 90.0% 0.0% -90.0% pts. 90.0% 0.0% -90.0% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 29.6% 30.5% 29.8% 30.1% 30.9% 30.1% 30.2% 30.0% 30.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% -0.0% -30.9% -30.1% pts. 29.8% 30.0% 0.2% pts. 30.0% 30.1% 0.1% pts. 30.3% 0.0% -30.3% pts. 30.2% 0.0% -30.2% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 65.8% 64.7% 64.0% 61.7% 66.0% 66.1% 64.5% 64.0% 68.8% 0.0% 0.0% -0.0% 7.1% -66.0% -66.1% pts. 64.0% 64.0% -0.0% pts. 62.8% 66.5% 3.7% pts. 63.9% 0.0% -63.9% pts. 64.5% 0.0% -64.5% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 95.5% 95.2% 93.9% 91.8% 97.0% 96.2% 94.8% 94.0% 98.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% 7.1% -97.0% -96.2% pts. 93.9% 94.0% 0.2% pts. 92.8% 96.6% 3.8% pts. 94.3% 0.0% -94.3% pts. 94.8% 0.0% -94.8% pts. Net return on investment 3.3% 2.6% 2.9% 2.8% 2.4% 2.8% 2.8% 3.1% 2.9% 2.4% 2.8% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.9% 3.1% 0.1% pts. 2.8% 3.0% 0.2% pts. 2.6% 2.7% 0.1% pts. 2.8% 2.8% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 5.3% 5.4% 6.7% 6.5% 4.2% 5.3% 5.7% 6.3% 5.2% 0.0% 0.0% -0.4% -1.3% -4.2% -5.3% pts. 6.7% 6.3% -0.4% pts. 6.6% 5.7% -0.8% pts. 5.8% 0.0% -5.8% pts. 5.7% 0.0% -5.7% pts. Tax ratio 24.2% 22.3% 27.8% 28.5% 24.8% 8.3% 22.8% 31.8% 21.1% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 4.0% -7.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 27.8% 31.8% 4.0% pts. 28.2% 26.7% -1.5% pts. 27.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 22.8% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. Return on equity 8.2% 7.3% 9.3% 8.7% 9.3% 9.5% 8.4% 8.4% 9.9% 9.3% 9.5% -0.9% 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 9.3% 8.4% -0.9% pts. 8.9% 9.4% 0.5% pts. 8.3% 7.8% -0.5% pts. 8.4% 8.4% 0.0% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail Int. P&C & Life split Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2021 vs. 6M 2020 9M 2021 vs. 9M 2020 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail International FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2020 9M 2021 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 6,111 5,527 1,519 1,532 1,489 1,586 6,127 1,665 1,771 0 0 9.6% 15.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1,519 1,665 9.6% 3,052 3,436 12.6% 4,541 0 -100.0% 6,127 0 -100.0% Property/Casualty 4,092 3,776 965 1,039 1,091 1,203 4,298 1,234 1,283 0 0 27.8% 23.4% -100.0% -100.0% 965 1,234 27.8% 2,005 2,517 25.5% 3,096 0 -100.0% 4,298 0 -100.0% Life 2,018 1,750 554 493 398 383 1,829 431 488 0 0 -22.2% -0.9% -100.0% -100.0% 554 431 -22.2% 1,047 919 -12.2% 1,446 0 -100.0% 1,829 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 5,343 4,950 1,309 1,321 1,293 1,261 5,183 1,370 1,498 0 0 4.7% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1,309 1,370 4.7% 2,630 2,868 9.1% 3,923 0 -100.0% 5,183 0 -100.0% Property/Casualty 3,471 3,275 800 868 906 891 3,465 953 1,024 0 0 19.0% 18.0% -100.0% -100.0% 800 953 19.0% 1,668 1,976 18.5% 2,574 0 -100.0% 3,465 0 -100.0% Life 1,871 1,675 509 453 387 370 1,719 418 474 0 0 -17.9% 4.6% -100.0% -100.0% 509 418 -17.9% 962 892 -7.3% 1,349 0 -100.0% 1,719 0 -100.0% Net technical result 33 41 14 33 4 -4 46 31 -2 0 0 129.4% -106.7% -100.0% -100.0% 14 31 129.4% 47 29 -37.8% 50 0 -100.0% 46 0 -100.0% Property/Casualty 160 160 50 71 28 34 183 57 11 0 0 15.4% -84.1% -100.0% -100.0% 50 57 15.4% 121 69 -43.2% 149 0 -100.0% 183 0 -100.0% Life -127 -119 -36 -38 -24 -38 -136 -26 -14 0 0 -27.6% -64.6% -100.0% -100.0% -36 -26 -27.6% -74 -40 -46.7% -99 0 -100.0% -136 0 -100.0% Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net investment income 381 326 97 97 84 96 374 101 93 0 0 3.5% -4.7% -100.0% -100.0% 97 101 3.5% 194 193 -0.6% 278 0 -100.0% 374 0 -100.0% Property/Casualty 200 159 49 46 43 43 181 59 65 0 0 22.3% 40.8% -100.0% -100.0% 49 59 22.3% 94 124 31.3% 138 0 -100.0% 181 0 -100.0% Life 188 175 51 53 42 55 201 43 30 0 0 -14.8% -44.4% -100.0% -100.0% 51 43 -14.8% 104 73 -30.0% 146 0 -100.0% 201 0 -100.0% Other -7 -7 -2 -2 -2 -2 -8 -2 -2 0 0 -2.2% -20.4% -100.0% -100.0% -2 -2 -2.2% -4 -4 -11.5% -6 0 -100.0% -8 0 -100.0% &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail International CEE P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail International - Central and Eastern Europe FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2020 9M 2021 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 4,359 4,100 1,183 1,174 1,082 1,156 4,594 1,220 1,283 0 0 3.1% 9.3% -100.0% -100.0% 1,183 1,220 3.1% 2,356 2,503 6.2% 3,438 0 -100.0% 4,594 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -17.9% -39.7% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -17.9% 1 0 -32.6% 1 0 -100.0% 1 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 4,358 4,099 1,183 1,173 1,081 1,156 4,593 1,219 1,283 0 0 3.1% 9.3% -100.0% -100.0% 1,183 1,219 3.1% 2,356 2,502 6.2% 3,437 0 -100.0% 4,593 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 113 69 43 40 11 12 107 12 15 0 0 -72.3% -62.8% -100.0% -100.0% 43 12 -72.3% 84 27 -67.7% 95 0 -100.0% 107 0 -100.0% 3. Ceded written premiums 312 285 120 86 82 98 386 150 101 0 0 24.7% 17.4% -100.0% -100.0% 120 150 24.7% 206 251 21.6% 288 0 -100.0% 386 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -134 -51 -56 -25 5 -111 -187 -109 -71 0 0 95.2% 186.1% -100.0% -100.0% -56 -109 95.2% -81 -180 123.2% -75 0 -100.0% -187 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -26 -0 -48 9 16 -2 -25 -62 0 0 0 29.7% -97.1% -100.0% -100.0% -48 -62 29.7% -39 -62 58.1% -23 0 -100.0% -25 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 3,827 3,695 1,011 1,014 977 938 3,939 1,010 1,096 0 0 -0.1% 8.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1,011 1,010 -0.1% 2,024 2,106 4.0% 3,002 0 -100.0% 3,939 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 3,219 3,061 859 840 809 780 3,288 844 964 0 0 -1.7% 14.7% -100.0% -100.0% 859 844 -1.7% 1,698 1,808 6.5% 2,507 0 -100.0% 3,288 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 195 205 46 64 61 70 242 66 98 0 0 44.2% 52.0% -100.0% -100.0% 46 66 44.2% 110 163 48.7% 171 0 -100.0% 242 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 3,023 2,856 813 775 748 710 3,046 779 866 0 0 -4.2% 11.7% -100.0% -100.0% 813 779 -4.2% 1,588 1,644 3.5% 2,336 0 -100.0% 3,046 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 779 808 196 218 234 222 871 217 227 0 0 10.5% 4.1% -100.0% -100.0% 196 217 10.5% 414 444 7.2% 648 0 -100.0% 871 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 61 60 19 21 22 26 88 17 18 0 0 -9.9% -12.8% -100.0% -100.0% 19 17 -9.9% 40 35 -11.4% 61 0 -100.0% 88 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 718 748 178 197 212 196 783 200 209 0 0 12.7% 5.9% -100.0% -100.0% 178 200 12.7% 375 409 9.1% 587 0 -100.0% 783 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 12 14 2 3 4 4 14 3 10 0 0 39.5% 228.5% -100.0% -100.0% 2 3 39.5% 6 14 146.0% 9 0 -100.0% 14 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 63 68 15 20 16 21 72 18 20 0 0 19.0% 0.9% -100.0% -100.0% 15 18 19.0% 35 38 8.7% 51 0 -100.0% 72 0 -100.0% Other technical result -50 -55 -13 -16 -13 -16 -58 -14 -9 0 0 15.0% -43.0% -100.0% -100.0% -13 -14 15.0% -29 -24 -17.8% -42 0 -100.0% -58 0 -100.0% Net technical result 35 37 8 25 5 15 52 17 12 0 0 123.0% -52.7% -100.0% -100.0% 8 17 123.0% 32 29 -11.1% 37 0 -100.0% 52 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 349 421 94 99 86 95 374 115 105 0 0 23.2% 5.7% -100.0% -100.0% 94 115 23.2% 193 220 14.2% 279 0 -100.0% 374 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 32 130 9 12 14 15 49 29 39 0 0 238.6% 226.2% -100.0% -100.0% 9 29 238.6% 20 68 231.4% 34 0 -100.0% 49 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 318 291 85 87 72 80 325 86 66 0 0 1.3% -24.4% -100.0% -100.0% 85 86 1.3% 172 152 -11.7% 244 0 -100.0% 325 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 3 0 1 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 15.7% 177.6% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 15.7% 2 3 64.6% 3 0 -100.0% 3 0 -100.0% Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits -4 -2 -1 -0 -1 -0 -2 -0 -0 0 0 -3.7% -14.7% -100.0% -100.0% -1 -0 -3.7% -1 -1 -9.0% -2 0 -100.0% -2 0 -100.0% Net investment income 317 290 86 87 73 81 326 87 67 0 0 1.5% -23.3% -100.0% -100.0% 86 87 1.5% 173 154 -11.0% 245 0 -100.0% 326 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a -0 0 -100.0% 0 0 n/a 10a. Other income 49 110 71 -16 42 65 163 53 68 0 0 -26.1% -527.8% -100.0% -100.0% 71 53 -26.1% 55 98 78.0% 98 0 -100.0% 163 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 119 164 86 16 66 71 239 62 75 0 0 -27.6% 378.2% -100.0% -100.0% 86 62 -27.6% 102 138 35.4% 168 0 -100.0% 239 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -71 -54 -15 -32 -23 -6 -76 -10 -7 0 0 -34.8% -77.9% -100.0% -100.0% -15 -10 -34.8% -46 -39 -15.4% -70 0 -100.0% -76 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 281 273 79 80 54 90 303 94 71 0 0 20.1% -10.7% -100.0% -100.0% 79 94 20.1% 159 143 -9.7% 213 0 -100.0% 303 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 -0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 281 273 79 80 54 90 303 94 71 0 0 20.1% -10.7% -100.0% -100.0% 79 94 20.1% 159 143 -9.7% 213 0 -100.0% 303 0 -100.0% &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Retail International LatAm P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Retail International - Latin America FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2020 9M 2021 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 1,752 1,427 337 359 408 430 1,533 445 488 0 0 32.3% 36.0% -100.0% -100.0% 337 445 32.3% 696 934 34.2% 1,103 0 -100.0% 1,533 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a of which attributable to third parties 1,752 1,427 337 359 408 430 1,533 445 488 0 0 32.3% 36.0% -100.0% -100.0% 337 445 32.3% 696 934 34.2% 1,103 0 -100.0% 1,533 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 3. Ceded written premiums 173 186 45 51 60 57 214 54 60 0 0 18.8% 17.3% -100.0% -100.0% 45 54 18.8% 97 114 18.0% 157 0 -100.0% 214 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -69 3 10 -2 -41 -52 -85 -29 -26 0 0 -379.5% 953.1% -100.0% -100.0% 10 -29 -379.5% 8 -55 -796.3% -33 0 -100.0% -85 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -7 -11 3 -2 -9 -3 -10 2 -0 0 0 -32.4% -84.5% -100.0% -100.0% 3 2 -32.4% 1 2 34.4% -7 0 -100.0% -10 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 1,516 1,255 299 307 315 323 1,244 360 402 0 0 20.6% 31.0% -100.0% -100.0% 299 360 20.6% 606 762 25.9% 921 0 -100.0% 1,244 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 1,169 902 214 212 253 251 931 282 320 0 0 31.7% 50.7% -100.0% -100.0% 214 282 31.7% 427 602 41.1% 680 0 -100.0% 931 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 158 110 22 18 46 23 109 27 39 0 0 19.8% 124.1% -100.0% -100.0% 22 27 19.8% 40 66 65.7% 86 0 -100.0% 109 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 1,011 792 192 195 207 228 822 256 281 0 0 33.1% 44.1% -100.0% -100.0% 192 256 33.1% 387 536 38.6% 594 0 -100.0% 822 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 514 463 112 115 119 121 467 132 150 0 0 18.4% 30.3% -100.0% -100.0% 112 132 18.4% 227 282 24.4% 346 0 -100.0% 467 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 34 31 11 9 8 10 38 11 12 0 0 4.8% 27.5% -100.0% -100.0% 11 11 4.8% 20 23 15.4% 28 0 -100.0% 38 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 481 432 101 105 111 111 429 121 138 0 0 19.8% 30.6% -100.0% -100.0% 101 121 19.8% 207 259 25.3% 317 0 -100.0% 429 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 22 21 5 5 5 5 20 5 6 0 0 11.6% 24.8% -100.0% -100.0% 5 5 11.6% 9 11 18.4% 15 0 -100.0% 20 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 21 14 4 3 4 8 19 4 4 0 0 5.0% 13.4% -100.0% -100.0% 4 4 5.0% 7 8 8.9% 11 0 -100.0% 19 0 -100.0% Other technical result 2 7 1 1 1 -3 1 1 2 0 0 46.0% 51.4% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 46.0% 2 3 49.6% 4 0 -100.0% 1 0 -100.0% Net technical result 26 39 6 8 -1 -19 -6 -16 -14 0 0 -366.4% -267.5% -100.0% -100.0% 6 -16 -366.4% 14 -30 -308.9% 13 0 -100.0% -6 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 78 55 15 14 16 20 66 22 30 0 0 43.6% 114.6% -100.0% -100.0% 15 22 43.6% 29 52 77.3% 46 0 -100.0% 66 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 7 11 2 2 3 3 10 7 2 0 0 229.7% 25.3% -100.0% -100.0% 2 7 229.7% 4 9 130.6% 7 0 -100.0% 10 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 71 43 13 12 13 17 55 15 27 0 0 15.4% 128.8% -100.0% -100.0% 13 15 15.4% 25 43 69.0% 38 0 -100.0% 55 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net investment income 71 43 13 12 13 17 55 15 27 0 0 15.4% 128.8% -100.0% -100.0% 13 15 15.4% 25 43 69.0% 38 0 -100.0% 55 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 10a. Other income 26 26 6 6 5 7 23 10 7 0 0 84.6% 17.6% -100.0% -100.0% 6 10 84.6% 12 18 49.9% 16 0 -100.0% 23 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 72 64 14 13 13 18 58 19 24 0 0 40.0% 88.3% -100.0% -100.0% 14 19 40.0% 26 43 63.1% 39 0 -100.0% 58 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -47 -38 -8 -6 -8 -12 -34 -9 -17 0 0 8.6% 154.4% -100.0% -100.0% -8 -9 8.6% -15 -25 73.8% -23 0 -100.0% -34 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 50 44 11 14 4 -13 15 -9 -3 0 0 -180.4% -120.9% -100.0% -100.0% 11 -9 -180.4% 25 -12 -147.7% 29 0 -100.0% 15 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 50 44 11 14 4 -13 15 -9 -3 0 0 -180.4% -120.9% -100.0% -100.0% 11 -9 -180.4% 25 -12 -147.7% 29 0 -100.0% 15 0 -100.0% &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N Reinsurance P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 22,598 24,770 7,809 6,655 7,155 6,143 27,762 9,333 8,009 0 0 19.5% 20.3% -100.0% -100.0% 7,809 9,333 19.5% 14,465 17,342 19.9% 21,620 0 -100.0% 27,762 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 1,513 1,807 646 415 391 495 1,947 600 336 0 0 -7.2% -19.0% -100.0% -100.0% 646 600 -7.2% 1,062 937 -11.8% 1,453 0 -100.0% 1,947 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 21,084 22,963 7,163 6,240 6,764 5,648 25,815 8,733 7,672 0 0 21.9% 23.0% -100.0% -100.0% 7,163 8,733 21.9% 13,403 16,406 22.4% 20,167 0 -100.0% 25,815 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 3. Ceded written premiums 2,252 2,443 663 722 828 693 2,905 745 829 0 0 12.4% 14.8% -100.0% -100.0% 663 745 12.4% 1,385 1,574 13.6% 2,213 0 -100.0% 2,905 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -637 -1,028 -1,507 -155 -243 1,168 -738 -1,948 -167 0 0 29.2% 7.9% -100.0% -100.0% -1,507 -1,948 29.2% -1,662 -2,115 27.2% -1,906 0 -100.0% -738 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -21 -61 -54 -44 -34 108 -24 -69 -44 0 0 28.9% -0.6% -100.0% -100.0% -54 -69 28.9% -98 -113 15.6% -132 0 -100.0% -24 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 19,730 21,361 5,693 5,822 6,118 6,510 24,143 6,710 7,057 0 0 17.9% 21.2% -100.0% -100.0% 5,693 6,710 17.9% 11,515 13,767 19.6% 17,634 0 -100.0% 24,143 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 16,221 18,300 4,710 4,545 5,846 5,817 20,917 5,557 5,371 0 0 18.0% 18.2% -100.0% -100.0% 4,710 5,557 18.0% 9,254 10,928 18.1% 15,101 0 -100.0% 20,917 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 1,561 1,621 376 361 1,003 858 2,598 487 215 0 0 29.5% -40.3% -100.0% -100.0% 376 487 29.5% 737 703 -4.7% 1,740 0 -100.0% 2,598 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 14,660 16,679 4,333 4,184 4,844 4,959 18,319 5,069 5,156 0 0 17.0% 23.2% -100.0% -100.0% 4,333 5,069 17.0% 8,517 10,225 20.1% 13,361 0 -100.0% 18,319 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 5,555 5,857 1,511 1,654 1,565 1,862 6,592 1,878 2,013 0 0 24.3% 21.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,511 1,878 24.3% 3,165 3,891 22.9% 4,730 0 -100.0% 6,592 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 266 264 47 72 61 109 288 80 103 0 0 70.6% 44.3% -100.0% -100.0% 47 80 70.6% 119 184 54.8% 180 0 -100.0% 288 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 5,289 5,594 1,464 1,582 1,504 1,753 6,304 1,798 1,910 0 0 22.8% 20.7% -100.0% -100.0% 1,464 1,798 22.8% 3,046 3,708 21.7% 4,550 0 -100.0% 6,304 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -100.0% -100.0% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 9 5 -0 2 -2 5 5 -1 6 0 0 255.9% 272.6% -100.0% -100.0% -0 -1 255.9% 2 6 274.1% -1 0 -100.0% 5 0 -100.0% Other technical result -5 -5 0 -2 2 -5 -5 1 -6 0 0 148.0% 283.6% -100.0% -100.0% 0 1 148.0% -1 -6 302.6% 1 0 -100.0% -5 0 -100.0% Net technical result -224 -917 -105 55 -227 -207 -484 -156 -16 0 0 49.1% -129.0% -100.0% -100.0% -105 -156 49.1% -50 -172 245.5% -277 0 -100.0% -484 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 1,873 1,831 459 486 575 694 2,213 629 605 0 0 36.9% 24.6% -100.0% -100.0% 459 629 36.9% 945 1,234 30.6% 1,520 0 -100.0% 2,213 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 304 355 143 98 125 168 534 194 173 0 0 35.5% 76.9% -100.0% -100.0% 143 194 35.5% 241 367 52.3% 366 0 -100.0% 534 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 1,569 1,476 317 387 449 526 1,679 436 432 0 0 37.6% 11.4% -100.0% -100.0% 317 436 37.6% 704 867 23.2% 1,153 0 -100.0% 1,679 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits 206 222 131 42 42 54 268 55 72 0 0 -58.0% 72.4% -100.0% -100.0% 131 55 -58.0% 172 127 -26.4% 215 0 -100.0% 268 0 -100.0% Net investment income 1,776 1,698 447 429 492 580 1,947 490 503 0 0 9.7% 17.3% -100.0% -100.0% 447 490 9.7% 876 994 13.4% 1,368 0 -100.0% 1,947 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 24 81 12 2 2 0 17 27 6 0 0 119.9% 184.8% -100.0% -100.0% 12 27 119.9% 15 33 130.1% 17 0 -100.0% 17 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 630 842 267 139 159 228 793 287 297 0 0 7.6% 113.0% -100.0% -100.0% 267 287 7.6% 406 584 43.8% 565 0 -100.0% 793 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 363 392 200 68 98 153 520 219 256 0 0 9.1% 279.0% -100.0% -100.0% 200 219 9.1% 268 475 77.2% 366 0 -100.0% 520 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses 267 450 66 72 61 74 273 68 41 0 0 3.2% -43.3% -100.0% -100.0% 66 68 3.2% 138 109 -21.0% 199 0 -100.0% 273 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 1,818 1,230 408 556 326 446 1,736 402 528 0 0 -1.5% -5.0% -100.0% -100.0% 408 402 -1.5% 964 930 -3.5% 1,290 0 -100.0% 1,736 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 1,818 1,230 408 556 326 446 1,736 402 528 0 0 -1.5% -5.0% -100.0% -100.0% 408 402 -1.5% 964 930 -3.5% 1,290 0 -100.0% 1,736 0 -100.0% Financing costs 106 110 24 26 26 27 103 27 27 0 0 12.9% 2.0% -100.0% -100.0% 24 27 12.9% 50 53 7.1% 76 0 -100.0% 103 0 -100.0% Taxes on income 394 205 66 146 106 33 352 93 91 0 0 41.4% -37.5% -100.0% -100.0% 66 93 41.4% 212 184 -13.0% 318 0 -100.0% 352 0 -100.0% Net income 1,318 915 319 383 193 386 1,282 283 410 0 0 -11.4% 6.9% -100.0% -100.0% 319 283 -11.4% 702 693 -1.4% 895 0 -100.0% 1,282 0 -100.0% attributable to non-controlling interests 699 474 166 201 102 204 672 150 216 0 0 -9.4% 7.8% -100.0% -100.0% 166 150 -9.4% 366 366 0.0% 468 0 -100.0% 672 0 -100.0% attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG 619 442 153 183 91 182 609 133 193 0 0 -13.5% 6.0% -100.0% -100.0% 153 133 -13.5% 336 326 -2.9% 427 0 -100.0% 609 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 90.0% 90.1% 91.5% 89.2% 88.4% 88.7% 89.5% 92.0% 89.7% 88.4% 88.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 91.5% 92.0% 0.5% pts. 90.4% 90.9% 0.5% pts. 90.1% 89.8% -0.3% pts. 89.5% 89.5% 0.0% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 29.5% 29.1% 27.9% 30.0% 27.1% 29.8% 28.7% 28.9% 30.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 0.3% -27.1% -29.8% 27.9% 28.9% 1.1% pts. 29.0% 29.7% 0.7% pts. 28.3% 0.0% -28.3% pts. 28.7% 0.0% -28.7% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 69.0% 72.8% 68.4% 66.1% 74.8% 67.7% 69.3% 70.6% 69.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2.2% 3.0% -74.8% -67.7% 68.4% 70.6% 2.2% pts. 67.2% 69.8% 2.6% pts. 69.9% 0.0% -69.9% pts. 69.3% 0.0% -69.3% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 98.2% 101.6% 96.2% 95.8% 101.5% 97.2% 97.7% 99.5% 98.7% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 2.8% -101.5% -97.2% 96.2% 99.5% 3.3% pts. 96.0% 99.1% 3.0% pts. 97.9% 0.0% -97.9% pts. 97.7% 0.0% -97.7% pts. Net return on investment 3.5% 3.1% 2.5% 3.0% 3.4% 3.8% 3.2% 3.1% 3.1% 3.4% 3.8% 0.6% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 3.1% 0.6% pts. 2.8% 3.1% 0.3% pts. 2.9% 3.0% 0.1% pts. 3.2% 3.2% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 9.2% 5.8% 7.2% 9.5% 5.3% 6.9% 7.2% 6.0% 7.5% 5.3% 6.9% -1.2% -2.1% 0.0% 0.0% 7.2% 6.0% -1.2% pts. 8.4% 6.8% -1.6% pts. 5.8% 7.3% 1.5% pts. 7.2% 7.2% 0.0% pts. Tax ratio 23.0% 18.3% 17.1% 27.6% 35.5% 7.9% 21.5% 24.7% 18.2% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 7.7% -9.4% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 17.1% 24.7% 7.7% pts. 23.2% 21.0% -2.2% pts. 26.2% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. 21.5% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! pts. Return on equity 13.3% 8.5% 11.6% 13.8% 6.8% 12.8% 10.9% 9.6% 16.1% 6.8% 12.8% -2.0% 2.4% 0.0% 0.0% 11.6% 9.6% -2.0% pts. 12.7% 12.8% 0.1% pts. 8.7% 10.6% 1.9% pts. 10.9% 10.9% 0.0% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N PC Reinsurance P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Property/Casualty Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 14,781 16,744 5,693 4,574 5,003 3,955 19,224 7,149 5,773 0 0 25.6% 26.2% -100.0% -100.0% 5,693 7,149 25.6% 10,267 12,922 25.9% 15,269 0 -100.0% 19,224 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 1,370 1,673 611 380 354 459 1,804 563 304 0 0 -7.8% -20.0% -100.0% -100.0% 611 563 -7.8% 991 868 -12.5% 1,346 0 -100.0% 1,804 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 13,411 15,071 5,082 4,193 4,648 3,496 17,420 6,585 5,469 0 0 29.6% 30.4% -100.0% -100.0% 5,082 6,585 29.6% 9,275 12,054 30.0% 13,924 0 -100.0% 17,420 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 3. Ceded written premiums 1,434 1,628 423 468 579 431 1,901 495 583 0 0 17.2% 24.5% -100.0% -100.0% 423 495 17.2% 891 1,078 21.0% 1,470 0 -100.0% 1,901 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -569 -974 -1,461 -165 -229 1,133 -723 -1,940 -197 0 0 32.8% 19.0% -100.0% -100.0% -1,461 -1,940 32.8% -1,627 -2,137 31.4% -1,856 0 -100.0% -723 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -20 -63 -54 -44 -35 108 -24 -69 -44 0 0 28.9% -0.1% -100.0% -100.0% -54 -69 28.9% -98 -113 15.9% -132 0 -100.0% -24 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 12,798 14,205 3,863 3,984 4,229 4,548 16,624 4,782 5,037 0 0 23.8% 26.4% -100.0% -100.0% 3,863 4,782 23.8% 7,847 9,819 25.1% 12,076 0 -100.0% 16,624 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 9,680 11,189 2,799 2,755 3,955 3,710 13,218 3,642 3,489 0 0 30.1% 26.7% -100.0% -100.0% 2,799 3,642 30.1% 5,554 7,131 28.4% 9,509 0 -100.0% 13,218 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 848 844 156 125 791 632 1,704 266 13 0 0 70.1% -89.5% -100.0% -100.0% 156 266 70.1% 281 279 -0.9% 1,072 0 -100.0% 1,704 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 8,832 10,344 2,643 2,630 3,164 3,078 11,514 3,376 3,476 0 0 27.8% 32.2% -100.0% -100.0% 2,643 3,376 27.8% 5,272 6,853 30.0% 8,437 0 -100.0% 11,514 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 3,987 4,331 1,127 1,251 1,197 1,422 4,998 1,444 1,599 0 0 28.2% 27.8% -100.0% -100.0% 1,127 1,444 28.2% 2,378 3,043 28.0% 3,576 0 -100.0% 4,998 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 209 196 50 56 50 66 223 60 71 0 0 18.8% 27.6% -100.0% -100.0% 50 60 18.8% 106 131 23.4% 157 0 -100.0% 223 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 3,778 4,135 1,077 1,195 1,147 1,356 4,775 1,385 1,527 0 0 28.6% 27.8% -100.0% -100.0% 1,077 1,385 28.6% 2,272 2,912 28.2% 3,419 0 -100.0% 4,775 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Other technical expenses 2 0 0 3 -2 2 3 1 2 0 0 184.0% -44.3% -100.0% -100.0% 0 1 184.0% 3 3 -21.8% 1 0 -100.0% 3 0 -100.0% Other technical result -2 -0 -0 -3 2 -2 -3 -1 -2 0 0 184.0% -44.3% -100.0% -100.0% -0 -1 184.0% -3 -3 -21.8% -1 0 -100.0% -3 0 -100.0% Net technical result 186 -274 143 155 -79 112 332 21 32 0 0 -85.6% -79.7% -100.0% -100.0% 143 21 -85.6% 299 52 -82.5% 219 0 -100.0% 332 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 1,292 1,249 337 387 476 493 1,693 438 455 0 0 30.0% 17.8% -100.0% -100.0% 337 438 30.0% 724 894 23.5% 1,200 0 -100.0% 1,693 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 247 295 66 77 86 161 390 130 96 0 0 98.2% 24.7% -100.0% -100.0% 66 130 98.2% 142 226 58.6% 229 0 -100.0% 390 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 1,046 954 272 310 390 332 1,303 308 360 0 0 13.5% 16.0% -100.0% -100.0% 272 308 13.5% 582 668 14.9% 971 0 -100.0% 1,303 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits 48 50 4 11 18 16 49 5 36 0 0 30.7% 223.8% -100.0% -100.0% 4 5 30.7% 15 41 177.3% 32 0 -100.0% 49 0 -100.0% Net investment income 1,093 1,005 275 321 407 348 1,352 313 396 0 0 13.8% 23.3% -100.0% -100.0% 275 313 13.8% 596 709 18.9% 1,003 0 -100.0% 1,352 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 1 -1 -0 1 0 3 4 7 1 0 0 -3003.1% -22.4% -100.0% -100.0% -0 7 -3003.1% 1 7 1340.5% 1 0 -100.0% 4 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 255 387 69 47 39 83 238 114 108 0 0 63.7% 130.4% -100.0% -100.0% 69 114 63.7% 116 222 90.6% 156 0 -100.0% 238 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 279 273 170 53 80 98 401 156 226 0 0 -8.0% 329.4% -100.0% -100.0% 170 156 -8.0% 223 382 71.9% 303 0 -100.0% 401 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses -24 115 -100 -6 -41 -15 -163 -42 -118 0 0 -57.7% 1952.5% -100.0% -100.0% -100 -42 -57.7% -106 -161 51.4% -147 0 -100.0% -163 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 1,256 845 318 471 287 445 1,521 291 309 0 0 -8.5% -34.3% -100.0% -100.0% 318 291 -8.5% 789 601 -23.9% 1,076 0 -100.0% 1,521 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 1,256 845 318 471 287 445 1,521 291 309 0 0 -8.5% -34.3% -100.0% -100.0% 318 291 -8.5% 789 601 -23.9% 1,076 0 -100.0% 1,521 0 -100.0% Retention ratio 90.3% 90.3% 92.6% 89.8% 88.4% 89.1% 90.1% 93.1% 89.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 0.1% -88.4% -89.1% pts. 91.7% 92.6% 0.8% pts. 91.3% 91.7% 0.3% pts. 90.3% 90.4% 0.1% pts. 90.1% 90.1% 0.0% pts. Net expense ratio (property/casualty) 29.5% 29.1% 27.9% 30.0% 27.1% 29.8% 28.7% 28.9% 30.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 0.3% -27.1% -29.8% pts. 27.9% 28.9% 1.1% pts. 29.0% 29.7% 0.7% pts. 28.3% 0.0% -28.3% pts. 28.7% 0.0% -28.7% pts. Net loss ratio (property/casualty) 69.0% 72.8% 68.4% 66.1% 74.8% 67.7% 69.3% 70.6% 69.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2.2% 3.0% -74.8% -67.7% pts. 68.4% 70.6% 2.2% pts. 67.2% 69.8% 2.6% pts. 69.9% 0.0% -69.9% pts. 69.3% 0.0% -69.3% pts. Net combined ratio (property/casualty) 98.2% 101.6% 96.2% 95.8% 101.5% 97.2% 97.7% 99.5% 98.7% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 2.8% -101.5% -97.2% pts. 96.2% 99.5% 3.3% pts. 96.0% 99.1% 3.0% pts. 97.9% 0.0% -97.9% pts. 97.7% 0.0% -97.7% pts. Net return on investment 3.0% 2.6% 2.8% 3.1% 3.8% 3.1% 3.2% 2.8% 3.3% 3.8% 3.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% pts. 2.8% 2.8% 0.0% pts. 3.0% 3.1% 0.0% pts. 2.5% 3.3% 0.8% pts. 3.2% 3.2% 0.0% pts. EBIT margin 9.8% 6.0% 8.2% 11.8% 6.8% 9.8% 9.1% 6.1% 6.1% 0.0% 0.0% -2.1% -5.7% -6.8% -9.8% pts. 8.2% 6.1% -2.1% pts. 10.1% 6.1% -3.9% pts. 8.9% 0.0% -8.9% pts. 9.1% 0.0% -9.1% pts. &"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G &8&P/&N LH Reinsurance P&L Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021 6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 FY 2022 vs. FY 2021 Life/Health Reinsurance FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 3M 2021 3M 2022 6M 2021 6M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 7,816 8,026 2,116 2,082 2,152 2,188 8,538 2,185 2,236 0 0 3.2% 7.4% -100.0% -100.0% 2,116 2,185 3.2% 4,198 4,420 5.3% 6,350 0 -100.0% 8,538 0 -100.0% of which attributable to other divisions/segments 144 134 35 35 36 36 143 37 32 0 0 3.9% -8.5% -100.0% -100.0% 35 37 3.9% 70 69 -2.2% 107 0 -100.0% 143 0 -100.0% of which attributable to third parties 7,673 7,892 2,081 2,046 2,116 2,152 8,396 2,148 2,204 0 0 3.2% 7.7% -100.0% -100.0% 2,081 2,148 3.2% 4,128 4,352 5.4% 6,244 0 -100.0% 8,396 0 -100.0% 2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 3. Ceded written premiums 818 815 240 254 249 262 1,005 250 246 0 0 3.8% -3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 240 250 3.8% 494 495 0.3% 743 0 -100.0% 1,005 0 -100.0% 4. Change in gross unearned premiums -68 -55 -46 10 -14 36 -14 -7 30 0 0 -84.1% 182.7% -100.0% -100.0% -46 -7 -84.1% -36 22 -162.1% -50 0 -100.0% -14 0 -100.0% 5. Change in ceded unearned premiums -1 1 0 -0 0 0 -0 0 -0 0 0 -20.6% -99.5% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -20.6% -0 0 -101.3% -0 0 -100.0% -0 0 -100.0% Net premiums earned 6,932 7,155 1,830 1,839 1,889 1,962 7,519 1,928 2,020 0 0 5.4% 9.8% -100.0% -100.0% 1,830 1,928 5.4% 3,669 3,947 7.6% 5,558 0 -100.0% 7,519 0 -100.0% 6. Claims and claims expenses (gross) 6,542 7,112 1,911 1,790 1,891 2,107 7,699 1,915 1,882 0 0 0.2% 5.2% -100.0% -100.0% 1,911 1,915 0.2% 3,701 3,797 2.6% 5,592 0 -100.0% 7,699 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 713 777 220 236 212 226 894 222 202 0 0 0.7% -14.3% -100.0% -100.0% 220 222 0.7% 456 424 -7.1% 668 0 -100.0% 894 0 -100.0% Claims and claims expenses (net) 5,828 6,335 1,691 1,554 1,679 1,881 6,805 1,693 1,680 0 0 0.1% 8.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1,691 1,693 0.1% 3,245 3,373 4.0% 4,924 0 -100.0% 6,805 0 -100.0% 7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross) 1,567 1,526 384 402 368 440 1,594 434 414 0 0 12.8% 3.0% -100.0% -100.0% 384 434 12.8% 787 848 7.8% 1,154 0 -100.0% 1,594 0 -100.0% Reinsurers' share 57 67 -3 16 11 42 65 21 32 0 0 -724.8% 104.0% -100.0% -100.0% -3 21 -724.8% 12 52 324.2% 23 0 -100.0% 65 0 -100.0% Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net) 1,511 1,459 388 387 357 398 1,529 413 383 0 0 6.6% -1.1% -100.0% -100.0% 388 413 6.6% 774 796 2.7% 1,131 0 -100.0% 1,529 0 -100.0% 8. Other technical income 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -100.0% -100.0% -100.0% -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% 0 0 -100.0% Other technical expenses 7 4 -0 -1 0 3 1 -1 5 0 0 206.1% -482.8% -100.0% -100.0% -0 -1 206.1% -2 3 -295.2% -2 0 -100.0% 1 0 -100.0% Other technical result -4 -4 1 1 -0 -3 -1 1 -5 0 0 170.1% -468.1% -100.0% -100.0% 1 1 170.1% 2 -3 -283.3% 2 0 -100.0% -1 0 -100.0% Net technical result -411 -643 -248 -100 -147 -320 -816 -177 -47 0 0 -28.7% -52.7% -100.0% -100.0% -248 -177 -28.7% -349 -224 -35.6% -496 0 -100.0% -816 0 -100.0% 9a. Investment income 580 582 122 99 99 201 521 191 150 0 0 56.0% 51.4% -100.0% -100.0% 122 191 56.0% 221 340 54.0% 320 0 -100.0% 521 0 -100.0% 9b. Investment expenses 57 60 77 21 39 7 145 63 78 0 0 -17.8% 265.5% -100.0% -100.0% 77 63 -17.8% 98 141 43.3% 137 0 -100.0% 145 0 -100.0% Net income from assets under own management 523 522 45 78 60 194 376 127 72 0 0 182.9% -7.3% -100.0% -100.0% 45 127 182.9% 122 199 62.5% 182 0 -100.0% 376 0 -100.0% Net income from investment contracts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits 159 171 127 30 25 38 220 50 36 0 0 -60.5% 17.0% -100.0% -100.0% 127 50 -60.5% 157 86 -45.5% 182 0 -100.0% 220 0 -100.0% Net investment income 682 693 172 108 85 231 596 177 107 0 0 3.2% -0.5% -100.0% -100.0% 172 177 3.2% 280 285 1.8% 364 0 -100.0% 596 0 -100.0% of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures 23 81 12 2 2 -3 13 20 6 0 0 62.5% 283.1% -100.0% -100.0% 12 20 62.5% 14 26 86.8% 16 0 -100.0% 13 0 -100.0% 10a. Other income 375 455 197 92 120 145 554 173 189 0 0 -12.1% 104.2% -100.0% -100.0% 197 173 -12.1% 289 362 25.0% 409 0 -100.0% 554 0 -100.0% 10b. Other expenses 85 120 31 15 18 55 119 62 30 0 0 104.0% 100.7% -100.0% -100.0% 31 62 104.0% 46 92 103.0% 63 0 -100.0% 119 0 -100.0% Other income/expenses 290 335 166 78 102 90 435 111 159 0 0 -33.5% 104.9% -100.0% -100.0% 166 111 -33.5% 244 269 10.5% 346 0 -100.0% 435 0 -100.0% Profit before goodwill impairments 562 385 90 85 39 1 216 111 219 0 0 23.4% 156.8% -100.0% -100.0% 90 111 23.4% 175 330 88.2% 214 0 -100.0% 216 0 -100.0% 11. Goodwill impairments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0