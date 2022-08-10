Talanx : Financial Data Supplement zum 30. Juni 2022 (in englischer Sprache)

|
Financial Data Supplement zum 30. Juni 2022
Index
|
Talanx Group
|
Talanx Group
|
Financial data supplement as of 30 June 2022
|
Reporting by business segments and quarters
|
(starting from FY 2019)
|
Group Key Figures
|
Earnings Overview
|
Group P&L
|
Primary Insurance P&L
|
Industrial Lines P&L
|
Retail Germany P&L
|
Retail Germany P/C P&L
|
Retail Germany Life P&L
|
Retail International P&L
|
Retail International P/C and Life split
|
Retail International Central & Eastern Europe P&L
|
Retail International Latin America P&L
|
Reinsurance P&L
|
P/C Reinsurance P&L
|
L/H Reinsurance P&L
|
Corporate Operations P&L
|
Consolidation P&L
|
Combined Ratios
|
Investment income
|
Balance Sheet by segment
|
Equity
|
Solvency
|
Exchange rates
|
Note: In cases where figures differ from the figures originally published in financial reports, this is caused by adjustments as a consequence of changes to accounting regulations or their application,that are considered in the spreadsheets retroactively.
|
Note: The quarterly figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. The presented financial information does not represent financial statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.
|
6M
|
Q2
|
31.06.2022
|
-1
|
&P/&N
Group Key Figures
|
Group Key Figures
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Talanx Group
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
Gross written premiums
|
39,494
|
41,109
|
13,649
|
10,426
|
11,075
|
10,357
|
45,507
|
15,905
|
12,427
|
0
|
0
|
16.5%
|
19.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13,649
|
15,905
|
16.5%
|
24,075
|
28,332
|
17.7%
|
35,150
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
45,507
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
By region
|
Germany
|
22%
|
21%
|
26%
|
12%
|
15%
|
24%
|
20%
|
25%
|
13%
|
15%
|
24%
|
-1%
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
26%
|
25%
|
-0.9%
|
pts.
|
20%
|
20%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
18%
|
18.4%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
20%
|
19.8%
|
pts.
|
United Kingdom
|
8%
|
9%
|
7%
|
10%
|
4%
|
16%
|
9%
|
8%
|
9%
|
4%
|
16%
|
0%
|
-1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
7%
|
8%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
9%
|
8%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
7%
|
7.1%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
9%
|
9.0%
|
pts.
|
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Turkey
|
8%
|
7%
|
6%
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
7%
|
6%
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
-0%
|
-0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
6%
|
6%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
7%
|
7%
|
-0.3%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
7%
|
7.3%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
7%
|
7.4%
|
pts.
|
Rest of Europe
|
16%
|
16%
|
18%
|
16%
|
18%
|
12%
|
16%
|
15%
|
15%
|
18%
|
12%
|
-3%
|
-2%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
18%
|
15%
|
-3.0%
|
pts.
|
17%
|
15%
|
-2.4%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
17%
|
17.4%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
16%
|
16.2%
|
pts.
|
USA
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
21%
|
24%
|
17%
|
21%
|
25%
|
24%
|
24%
|
17%
|
4%
|
3%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
20%
|
25%
|
4.4%
|
pts.
|
21%
|
25%
|
4.0%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
22%
|
21.7%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
21%
|
20.7%
|
pts.
|
Rest of North America
|
3%
|
3%
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
3%
|
4%
|
3%
|
5%
|
4%
|
3%
|
-0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
3%
|
3%
|
-0.0%
|
pts.
|
4%
|
4%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
4%
|
3.8%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
4%
|
3.7%
|
pts.
|
Latin America
|
8%
|
7%
|
5%
|
8%
|
8%
|
5%
|
6%
|
6%
|
7%
|
8%
|
5%
|
1%
|
-0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
5%
|
6%
|
0.6%
|
pts.
|
6%
|
6%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
7%
|
6.6%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
6%
|
6.3%
|
pts.
|
Asia and Australia
|
14%
|
16%
|
13%
|
18%
|
18%
|
13%
|
15%
|
12%
|
17%
|
18%
|
13%
|
-1%
|
-1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
13%
|
12%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
15%
|
14%
|
-1.1%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
16%
|
16.1%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
15%
|
15.4%
|
pts.
|
Africa
|
2%
|
1%
|
1%
|
2%
|
2%
|
1%
|
2%
|
1%
|
1%
|
2%
|
1%
|
0%
|
-0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
pts.
|
1%
|
1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
1%
|
1%
|
-0.1%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
2%
|
1.6%
|
pts.
|
0%
|
2%
|
1.5%
|
pts.
|
By type and class of insurance
|
Property/casualty primary insurance
|
11,837
|
11,873
|
4,440
|
2,756
|
2,995
|
3,214
|
13,405
|
5,101
|
3,418
|
0
|
0
|
14.9%
|
24.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4,440
|
5,101
|
14.9%
|
7,196
|
8,519
|
18.4%
|
10,191
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13,405
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life primary insurance
|
6,573
|
6,039
|
1,594
|
1,621
|
1,503
|
1,636
|
6,353
|
1,529
|
1,572
|
0
|
0
|
-4.1%
|
-3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,594
|
1,529
|
-4.1%
|
3,215
|
3,101
|
-3.5%
|
4,717
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,353
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Property/casualty reinsurance
|
13,411
|
15,071
|
5,082
|
4,193
|
4,648
|
3,496
|
17,420
|
6,585
|
5,469
|
0
|
0
|
29.6%
|
30.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,082
|
6,585
|
29.6%
|
9,275
|
12,054
|
30.0%
|
13,924
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
17,420
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life/health reinsurance
|
7,673
|
7,892
|
2,081
|
2,046
|
2,116
|
2,152
|
8,396
|
2,148
|
2,204
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
7.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,081
|
2,148
|
3.2%
|
4,128
|
4,352
|
5.4%
|
6,244
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8,396
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs 2021A
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
2021A vs 2020 A
|
Net premiums earned
|
33,054
|
34,190
|
9,015
|
9,256
|
9,495
|
10,096
|
37,863
|
10,332
|
10,866
|
0
|
0
|
14.6%
|
17.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
9,015
|
10,332
|
14.6%
|
18,272
|
21,198
|
16.0%
|
27,767
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
37,863
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-1,833
|
-2,821
|
-600
|
-382
|
-622
|
-590
|
-2,195
|
-423
|
-75
|
0
|
0
|
-29.5%
|
-80.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-600
|
-423
|
-29.5%
|
-982
|
-498
|
-49.3%
|
-1,605
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-2,195
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
4,323
|
4,240
|
1,253
|
1,096
|
1,128
|
1,241
|
4,718
|
1,050
|
837
|
0
|
0
|
-16.2%
|
-23.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,253
|
1,050
|
-16.2%
|
2,350
|
1,887
|
-19.7%
|
3,477
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,718
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net return on investment
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
3.0%
|
2.3%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
-0.5%
|
-0.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.0%
|
-0.5%
|
pts.
|
3.3%
|
2.7%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
3.3%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
2,430
|
1,645
|
625
|
707
|
506
|
615
|
2,454
|
630
|
728
|
0
|
0
|
0.7%
|
3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
625
|
630
|
0.7%
|
1,333
|
1,358
|
1.9%
|
1,839
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,454
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (after financing costs and taxes)
|
1,671
|
1,170
|
455
|
481
|
288
|
506
|
1,730
|
422
|
535
|
0
|
0
|
-7.1%
|
11.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
455
|
422
|
-7.1%
|
936
|
957
|
2.3%
|
1,223
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,730
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
748
|
522
|
177
|
212
|
111
|
218
|
718
|
166
|
231
|
0
|
0
|
-6.3%
|
8.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
177
|
166
|
-6.3%
|
389
|
397
|
2.0%
|
500
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
718
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
923
|
648
|
277
|
269
|
177
|
288
|
1,011
|
256
|
304
|
0
|
0
|
-7.6%
|
13.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
277
|
256
|
-7.6%
|
546
|
560
|
2.6%
|
723
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,011
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Return on equity
|
9.8%
|
6.3%
|
10.7%
|
10.3%
|
6.7%
|
10.8%
|
9.6%
|
10.0%
|
13.5%
|
6.7%
|
10.8%
|
-0.7%
|
3.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
10.7%
|
10.0%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
10.5%
|
11.8%
|
1.3%
|
pts.
|
6.8%
|
9.2%
|
2.4%
|
pts.
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic earnings per share
|
3.65
|
2.56
|
1.10
|
1.06
|
0.70
|
1.14
|
4.00
|
1.01
|
1.20
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.7%
|
12.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1.10
|
1.01
|
-7.6%
|
2.16
|
2.21
|
2.4%
|
2.86
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
4.00
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
3.65
|
2.56
|
1.10
|
1.06
|
0.70
|
1.14
|
4.00
|
1.01
|
1.20
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.7%
|
12.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1.10
|
1.01
|
-7.6%
|
2.16
|
2.21
|
2.4%
|
2.86
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
4.00
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
Combined ratio
|
Property/casualty primary insurance
|
98.3%
|
98.9%
|
94.1%
|
95.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.9%
|
97.1%
|
95.9%
|
98.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.8%
|
2.3%
|
-99.5%
|
-98.9%
|
pts.
|
94.1%
|
95.9%
|
1.8%
|
pts.
|
94.9%
|
97.0%
|
2.1%
|
pts.
|
96.5%
|
0.0%
|
-96.5%
|
pts.
|
97.1%
|
0.0%
|
-97.1%
|
pts.
|
Property/casualty reinsurance
|
98.2%
|
101.6%
|
96.2%
|
95.8%
|
101.5%
|
97.2%
|
97.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.3%
|
2.8%
|
-101.5%
|
-97.2%
|
pts.
|
96.2%
|
99.5%
|
3.3%
|
pts.
|
96.0%
|
99.1%
|
3.0%
|
pts.
|
97.9%
|
0.0%
|
-97.9%
|
pts.
|
97.7%
|
0.0%
|
-97.7%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
Primary insurance
|
5.1%
|
4.1%
|
8.4%
|
4.5%
|
5.6%
|
4.7%
|
5.8%
|
5.9%
|
5.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-2.5%
|
0.5%
|
-5.6%
|
-4.7%
|
pts.
|
8.4%
|
5.9%
|
-2.5%
|
pts.
|
6.4%
|
5.5%
|
-1.0%
|
pts.
|
6.2%
|
0.0%
|
-6.2%
|
pts.
|
5.8%
|
0.0%
|
-5.8%
|
pts.
|
Property/casualty reinsurance
|
9.8%
|
6.0%
|
8.2%
|
11.8%
|
6.8%
|
9.8%
|
9.1%
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-2.1%
|
-5.7%
|
-6.8%
|
-9.8%
|
pts.
|
8.2%
|
6.1%
|
-2.1%
|
pts.
|
10.1%
|
6.1%
|
-3.9%
|
pts.
|
8.9%
|
0.0%
|
-8.9%
|
pts.
|
9.1%
|
0.0%
|
-9.1%
|
pts.
|
Life/health reinsurance
|
8.1%
|
5.4%
|
4.9%
|
4.6%
|
2.1%
|
0.1%
|
2.9%
|
5.8%
|
10.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.8%
|
6.2%
|
-2.1%
|
-0.1%
|
pts.
|
4.9%
|
5.8%
|
0.8%
|
pts.
|
4.8%
|
8.4%
|
3.6%
|
pts.
|
3.9%
|
0.0%
|
-3.9%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
0.0%
|
-2.9%
|
pts.
|
31.03.2022 vs. 31.12.2021
|
30.06.2022 vs. 31.12.2021
|
30.09.2022 vs. 31.12.2021
|
31.12.2022 vs. 31.12.2021
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/20
|
3/31/21
|
6/30/21
|
9/30/21
|
12/31/21
|
3/31/22
|
6/30/22
|
9/30/22
|
12/31/22
|
Policyholders' surplus
|
20,089
|
20,572
|
21,342
|
21,411
|
21,826
|
22,704
|
21,049
|
18,104
|
0
|
0
|
-7.3%
|
-20.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
10,149
|
10,367
|
10,399
|
10,417
|
10,626
|
10,776
|
9,797
|
8,240
|
0
|
0
|
-9.1%
|
-23.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6,461
|
6,732
|
6,726
|
6,741
|
6,937
|
7,169
|
6,491
|
5,603
|
0
|
0
|
-9.5%
|
-21.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Hybrid capital
|
3,479
|
3,473
|
4,218
|
4,254
|
4,264
|
4,759
|
4,761
|
4,261
|
0
|
0
|
0.1%
|
-10.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Assets under own management
|
122,638
|
128,301
|
131,000
|
132,650
|
134,473
|
136,073
|
133,498
|
129,170
|
0
|
0
|
-1.9%
|
-5.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Total investments
|
134,104
|
138,705
|
142,013
|
143,717
|
146,173
|
147,835
|
145,760
|
142,297
|
0
|
0
|
-1.4%
|
-3.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Total assets
|
177,594
|
181,035
|
189,472
|
191,799
|
196,147
|
197,524
|
200,434
|
195,954
|
0
|
0
|
1.5%
|
-0.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Carrying amount per share at end of period
|
40.15
|
41.01
|
41.13
|
41.21
|
42.03
|
42.58
|
38.71
|
32.56
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-9.1%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
-100.0%
|
Share price at end of period
|
44.18
|
31.76
|
36.16
|
34.48
|
36.88
|
42.54
|
40.02
|
36.32
|
36.88
|
42.54
|
-5.9%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
6.3%
|
Market capitalisation of Talanx AG at end of period
|
11,169
|
8,029
|
9,141
|
8,716
|
9,323
|
10,767
|
10,129
|
9,193
|
9,323
|
10,767
|
-5.9%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
6.3%
|
Employees (as at the reporting date)
|
23,324
|
23,527
|
23,404
|
23,762
|
23,865
|
23,954
|
23,875
|
24,049
|
23,865
|
23,954
|
-0.3%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0.3%
Earnings Overview
|
Earnings Overview
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Talanx Group
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
9M 2021 vs. 9M 2020
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
Gross written premiums
|
39,494
|
41,109
|
13,649
|
10,426
|
11,075
|
10,357
|
45,507
|
15,905
|
12,427
|
0
|
0
|
16.5%
|
19.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13,649
|
15,905
|
16.5%
|
24,075
|
28,332
|
17.7%
|
35,150
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
45,507
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
33,054
|
34,190
|
9,015
|
9,256
|
9,495
|
10,096
|
37,863
|
10,332
|
10,866
|
0
|
0
|
14.6%
|
17.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
9,015
|
10,332
|
14.6%
|
18,272
|
21,198
|
16.0%
|
27,767
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
37,863
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
4,323
|
4,240
|
1,253
|
1,096
|
1,128
|
1,241
|
4,718
|
1,050
|
837
|
0
|
0
|
-16.2%
|
-23.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,253
|
1,050
|
-16.2%
|
2,350
|
1,887
|
-19.7%
|
3,477
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,718
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
2,430
|
1,645
|
625
|
707
|
506
|
615
|
2,454
|
630
|
728
|
0
|
0
|
0.7%
|
3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
625
|
630
|
0.7%
|
1,333
|
1,358
|
1.9%
|
1,839
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,454
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Group net income (excl. non-controlling interests)
|
923
|
648
|
277
|
269
|
177
|
288
|
1,011
|
256
|
304
|
0
|
0
|
-7.6%
|
13.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
277
|
256
|
-7.6%
|
546
|
560
|
2.6%
|
723
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,011
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Earnings per share (EUR)
|
3.65
|
2.56
|
1.10
|
1.06
|
0.70
|
1.14
|
4.00
|
1.01
|
1.20
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.7%
|
12.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1.10
|
1.01
|
-7.6%
|
2.16
|
2.21
|
2.4%
|
2.86
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
4.00
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
Dividend per share (EUR)
|
1.50
|
1.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity (excl. non-controlling interests)
|
10,149
|
10,367
|
10,399
|
10,417
|
10,626
|
10,776
|
10,776
|
9,797
|
8,240
|
0
|
0
|
-5.8%
|
-20.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
10,399
|
9,797
|
-5.8%
|
10,417
|
8,240
|
-20.9%
|
10,626
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10,776
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Return on equity (annualised)
|
9.8%
|
6.6%
|
10.7%
|
10.3%
|
6.7%
|
10.8%
|
9.6%
|
10.0%
|
13.5%
|
XX
|
XX
|
-0.7%
|
3.1%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
pts.
|
10.7%
|
10.0%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
10.5%
|
11.8%
|
1.3%
|
pts.
|
6.8%
|
9.2%
|
2.4%
|
pts.
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
3.0%
|
2.3%
|
XX
|
XX
|
-0.5%
|
-0.9%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.0%
|
-0.5%
|
pts.
|
3.3%
|
2.7%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
3.3%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Solvency 2 ratio (excluding transitional)
|
211%
|
206%
|
215%
|
210%
|
204%
|
208%
|
208%
|
214%
|
211%
|
-3.0%
|
pts.
|
210%
|
211%
|
1.0%
|
pts.
|
206%
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Industrial Lines
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
6,214
|
6,658
|
2,712
|
1,474
|
1,641
|
1,734
|
7,560
|
3,016
|
1,880
|
0
|
0
|
11.2%
|
27.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,712
|
3,016
|
11.2%
|
4,185
|
4,897
|
17.0%
|
5,826
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,560
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
2,968
|
3,008
|
795
|
858
|
841
|
933
|
3,428
|
967
|
1,039
|
0
|
0
|
21.5%
|
21.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
795
|
967
|
21.5%
|
1,654
|
2,006
|
21.3%
|
2,495
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,428
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
159
|
48
|
51
|
46
|
54
|
46
|
196
|
46
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
-8.2%
|
19.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
51
|
46
|
-8.2%
|
97
|
102
|
4.8%
|
151
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
196
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (ex minorities)
|
103
|
47
|
39
|
29
|
32
|
42
|
143
|
31
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
-21.3%
|
37.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
39
|
31
|
-21.3%
|
68
|
71
|
3.9%
|
101
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Combined ratio
|
101.4%
|
104.6%
|
98.7%
|
98.1%
|
99.1%
|
98.9%
|
98.7%
|
97.1%
|
95.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.6%
|
-2.1%
|
-99.1%
|
-98.9%
|
pts.
|
98.7%
|
97.1%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
98.4%
|
96.5%
|
-1.9%
|
pts.
|
98.6%
|
0.0%
|
-98.6%
|
pts.
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
-98.7%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.3%
|
2.6%
|
3.1%
|
2.4%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
2.0%
|
2.2%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
-1.1%
|
-0.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
2.0%
|
-1.1%
|
pts.
|
2.7%
|
2.1%
|
-0.6%
|
pts.
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Retail Germany
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
6,201
|
5,853
|
1,833
|
1,401
|
1,400
|
1,537
|
6,170
|
1,984
|
1,372
|
0
|
0
|
8.3%
|
-2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,833
|
1,984
|
8.3%
|
3,233
|
3,356
|
3.8%
|
4,633
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,170
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
4,979
|
4,685
|
1,153
|
1,199
|
1,144
|
1,328
|
4,823
|
1,200
|
1,207
|
0
|
0
|
4.2%
|
0.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,153
|
1,200
|
4.2%
|
2,352
|
2,407
|
2.4%
|
3,495
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,823
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
230
|
203
|
137
|
21
|
76
|
53
|
286
|
76
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
-44.7%
|
169.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
137
|
76
|
-44.7%
|
157
|
132
|
-16.4%
|
234
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
286
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (ex minorities)
|
133
|
119
|
84
|
13
|
34
|
30
|
161
|
42
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
-49.7%
|
153.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
84
|
42
|
-49.7%
|
97
|
75
|
-23.0%
|
131
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
161
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|
4.5%
|
3.8%
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
2.9%
|
1.4%
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
-1.5%
|
-2.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
4.5%
|
2.9%
|
-1.5%
|
pts.
|
4.1%
|
2.2%
|
-1.9%
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Retail Germany - Property/Casualty
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
1,588
|
1,502
|
781
|
251
|
276
|
266
|
1,574
|
873
|
268
|
0
|
0
|
11.8%
|
6.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
781
|
873
|
11.8%
|
1,031
|
1,141
|
10.6%
|
1,308
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,574
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
1,486
|
1,334
|
346
|
321
|
308
|
355
|
1,329
|
378
|
397
|
0
|
0
|
9.4%
|
23.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
346
|
378
|
9.4%
|
666
|
775
|
16.3%
|
974
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,329
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
98
|
134
|
81
|
21
|
-3
|
5
|
104
|
31
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-61.7%
|
-89.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
81
|
31
|
-61.7%
|
102
|
33
|
-67.4%
|
99
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
104
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net combined ratio
|
99.0%
|
95.4%
|
84.2%
|
99.7%
|
108.0%
|
105.7%
|
99.2%
|
97.8%
|
101.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
13.6%
|
1.3%
|
-108.0%
|
-105.7%
|
pts.
|
84.2%
|
97.8%
|
13.6%
|
pts.
|
91.7%
|
99.5%
|
7.8%
|
pts.
|
96.8%
|
0.0%
|
-96.8%
|
pts.
|
99.2%
|
0.0%
|
-99.2%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.0%
|
2.2%
|
2.7%
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
4.7%
|
3.1%
|
2.3%
|
1.2%
|
2.4%
|
4.7%
|
-0.4%
|
-1.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.7%
|
2.3%
|
-0.4%
|
pts.
|
2.5%
|
1.8%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
2.1%
|
2.5%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Retail Germany - Life
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
4,612
|
4,351
|
1,052
|
1,150
|
1,124
|
1,271
|
4,596
|
1,111
|
1,104
|
0
|
0
|
5.6%
|
-4.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,052
|
1,111
|
5.6%
|
2,202
|
2,215
|
0.6%
|
3,326
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,596
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
3,493
|
3,352
|
807
|
879
|
836
|
973
|
3,494
|
822
|
810
|
0
|
0
|
1.9%
|
-7.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
807
|
822
|
1.9%
|
1,685
|
1,632
|
-3.2%
|
2,521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,494
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
131
|
70
|
56
|
-0
|
79
|
47
|
183
|
45
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
-20.3%
|
-31869.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
56
|
45
|
-20.3%
|
56
|
98
|
76.2%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
4.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.8%
|
3.0%
|
1.4%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
-1.6%
|
-2.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
4.6%
|
3.0%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
4.2%
|
2.2%
|
-2.0%
|
pts.
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.8%
|
3.8%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Retail International
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
6,111
|
5,527
|
1,519
|
1,532
|
1,489
|
1,586
|
6,127
|
1,665
|
1,771
|
0
|
0
|
9.6%
|
15.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,519
|
1,665
|
9.6%
|
3,052
|
3,436
|
12.6%
|
4,541
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,127
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
5,343
|
4,950
|
1,309
|
1,321
|
1,293
|
1,261
|
5,183
|
1,370
|
1,498
|
0
|
0
|
4.7%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,309
|
1,370
|
4.7%
|
2,630
|
2,868
|
9.1%
|
3,923
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
283
|
266
|
87
|
86
|
54
|
67
|
294
|
86
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
-1.2%
|
-8.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
87
|
86
|
-1.2%
|
173
|
164
|
-5.0%
|
227
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
294
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (ex minorities)
|
164
|
160
|
54
|
50
|
31
|
54
|
189
|
46
|
50
|
0
|
0
|
-15.1%
|
-1.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
54
|
46
|
-15.1%
|
104
|
95
|
-8.5%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
189
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
95.5%
|
95.2%
|
93.9%
|
91.8%
|
97.0%
|
96.2%
|
94.8%
|
94.0%
|
98.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|
7.1%
|
-97.0%
|
-96.2%
|
pts.
|
93.9%
|
94.0%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
92.8%
|
96.6%
|
3.8%
|
pts.
|
94.3%
|
0.0%
|
-94.3%
|
pts.
|
94.8%
|
0.0%
|
-94.8%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.3%
|
2.6%
|
2.9%
|
2.8%
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
3.1%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
2.6%
|
2.7%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Primary Insurance (excl. Corp. Ops. and Cons.)
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
18,525
|
18,038
|
6,064
|
4,407
|
4,530
|
4,857
|
19,858
|
6,665
|
5,023
|
0
|
0
|
9.9%
|
14.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6,064
|
6,665
|
9.9%
|
10,471
|
11,689
|
11.6%
|
15,001
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19,858
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
13,290
|
12,643
|
3,257
|
3,378
|
3,277
|
3,522
|
13,435
|
3,538
|
3,744
|
0
|
0
|
8.6%
|
10.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3,257
|
3,538
|
8.6%
|
6,636
|
7,281
|
9.7%
|
9,913
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13,435
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
673
|
518
|
274
|
153
|
185
|
165
|
777
|
208
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
-24.2%
|
23.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
274
|
208
|
-24.2%
|
427
|
397
|
-7.0%
|
612
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
777
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (excl. non-controlling interests)
|
400
|
326
|
177
|
92
|
97
|
126
|
493
|
119
|
122
|
0
|
0
|
-32.9%
|
32.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
177
|
119
|
-32.9%
|
269
|
241
|
-10.5%
|
366
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
493
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
98.3%
|
98.9%
|
94.1%
|
95.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.9%
|
97.1%
|
95.9%
|
98.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.8%
|
2.3%
|
-99.5%
|
-98.9%
|
pts.
|
94.1%
|
95.9%
|
1.8%
|
pts.
|
94.9%
|
97.0%
|
2.1%
|
pts.
|
96.5%
|
0.0%
|
-96.5%
|
pts.
|
97.1%
|
0.0%
|
-97.1%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
4.0%
|
3.4%
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
2.8%
|
1.8%
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
-1.2%
|
-1.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
4.0%
|
2.8%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
3.7%
|
2.3%
|
-1.4%
|
pts.
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 20211
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
22,598
|
24,770
|
7,809
|
6,655
|
7,155
|
6,143
|
27,762
|
9,333
|
8,009
|
0
|
0
|
19.5%
|
20.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7,809
|
9,333
|
19.5%
|
14,465
|
17,342
|
19.9%
|
21,620
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
27,762
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
19,730
|
21,361
|
5,693
|
5,822
|
6,118
|
6,510
|
24,143
|
6,710
|
7,057
|
0
|
0
|
17.9%
|
21.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,693
|
6,710
|
17.9%
|
11,515
|
13,767
|
19.6%
|
17,634
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
24,143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
1,818
|
1,230
|
408
|
556
|
326
|
446
|
1,736
|
402
|
528
|
0
|
0
|
-1.5%
|
-5.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
408
|
402
|
-1.5%
|
964
|
930
|
-3.5%
|
1,290
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,736
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income (excl. non-controlling interests)
|
619
|
442
|
153
|
183
|
91
|
182
|
609
|
133
|
193
|
0
|
0
|
-13.5%
|
6.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
153
|
133
|
-13.5%
|
336
|
326
|
-2.9%
|
427
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
609
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net return on investment (annualised)
|
3.5%
|
3.1%
|
2.5%
|
3.0%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
0.6%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.5%
|
3.1%
|
0.6%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
3.0%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Property/Casualty Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
14,781
|
16,744
|
5,693
|
4,574
|
5,003
|
3,955
|
19,224
|
7,149
|
5,773
|
0
|
0
|
25.6%
|
26.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,693
|
7,149
|
25.6%
|
10,267
|
12,922
|
25.9%
|
15,269
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19,224
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
12,798
|
14,205
|
3,863
|
3,984
|
4,229
|
4,548
|
16,624
|
4,782
|
5,037
|
0
|
0
|
23.8%
|
26.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3,863
|
4,782
|
23.8%
|
7,847
|
9,819
|
25.1%
|
12,076
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
16,624
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
1,256
|
845
|
318
|
471
|
287
|
445
|
1,521
|
291
|
309
|
0
|
0
|
-8.5%
|
-34.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
318
|
291
|
-8.5%
|
789
|
601
|
-23.9%
|
1,076
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Combined ratio
|
98.2%
|
101.6%
|
96.2%
|
95.8%
|
101.5%
|
97.2%
|
97.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.3%
|
2.8%
|
-101.5%
|
-97.2%
|
96.2%
|
99.5%
|
3.3%
|
pts.
|
96.0%
|
99.1%
|
3.0%
|
pts.
|
97.9%
|
0.0%
|
-97.9%
|
pts.
|
97.7%
|
0.0%
|
-97.7%
|
pts.
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
2022A vs. 2021A
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
Life/Health Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 20211
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
2021A
|
2022A
|
Gross written premiums
|
7,816
|
8,026
|
2,116
|
2,082
|
2,152
|
2,188
|
8,538
|
2,185
|
2,236
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
7.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,116
|
2,185
|
3.2%
|
4,198
|
4,420
|
5.3%
|
6,350
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8,538
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
6,932
|
7,155
|
1,830
|
1,839
|
1,889
|
1,962
|
7,519
|
1,928
|
2,020
|
0
|
0
|
5.4%
|
9.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,830
|
1,928
|
5.4%
|
3,669
|
3,947
|
7.6%
|
5,558
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,519
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
562
|
385
|
90
|
85
|
39
|
1
|
216
|
111
|
219
|
0
|
0
|
23.4%
|
156.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
90
|
111
|
23.4%
|
175
|
330
|
88.2%
|
214
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
216
|
0
|
-100.0%
Group P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Talanx Group
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
39,494
|
41,109
|
13,649
|
10,426
|
11,075
|
10,357
|
45,507
|
15,905
|
12,427
|
0
|
0
|
16.5%
|
19.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13,649
|
15,905
|
16.5%
|
24,075
|
28,332
|
17.7%
|
35,150
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
45,507
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
943
|
890
|
242
|
267
|
234
|
264
|
1,008
|
230
|
241
|
0
|
0
|
-4.9%
|
-9.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
242
|
230
|
-4.9%
|
509
|
471
|
-7.6%
|
743
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,008
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
4,473
|
4,819
|
1,826
|
1,111
|
1,329
|
1,180
|
5,446
|
1,970
|
1,363
|
0
|
0
|
7.9%
|
22.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,826
|
1,970
|
7.9%
|
2,937
|
3,333
|
13.5%
|
4,266
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,446
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-1,065
|
-1,446
|
-3,271
|
407
|
219
|
1,549
|
-1,096
|
-4,089
|
127
|
0
|
0
|
25.0%
|
-68.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-3,271
|
-4,089
|
25.0%
|
-2,864
|
-3,961
|
38.3%
|
-2,645
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1,096
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-42
|
-235
|
-705
|
198
|
235
|
366
|
94
|
-715
|
84
|
0
|
0
|
1.5%
|
-57.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-705
|
-715
|
1.5%
|
-507
|
-631
|
24.6%
|
-272
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
94
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
33,054
|
34,190
|
9,015
|
9,256
|
9,495
|
10,096
|
37,863
|
10,332
|
10,866
|
0
|
0
|
14.6%
|
17.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
9,015
|
10,332
|
14.6%
|
18,272
|
21,198
|
16.0%
|
27,767
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
37,863
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
29,210
|
30,711
|
8,123
|
8,087
|
9,526
|
9,313
|
35,050
|
9,076
|
8,814
|
0
|
0
|
11.7%
|
9.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8,123
|
9,076
|
11.7%
|
16,210
|
17,890
|
10.4%
|
25,737
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
35,050
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
2,845
|
2,767
|
723
|
713
|
1,581
|
1,322
|
4,338
|
961
|
609
|
0
|
0
|
33.0%
|
-14.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
723
|
961
|
33.0%
|
1,436
|
1,570
|
9.4%
|
3,017
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,338
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
26,366
|
27,944
|
7,400
|
7,375
|
7,945
|
7,991
|
30,711
|
8,115
|
8,205
|
0
|
0
|
9.7%
|
11.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7,400
|
8,115
|
9.7%
|
14,775
|
16,320
|
10.5%
|
22,720
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
30,711
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
9,141
|
9,697
|
2,365
|
2,405
|
2,326
|
2,880
|
9,977
|
2,794
|
2,922
|
0
|
0
|
18.1%
|
21.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,365
|
2,794
|
18.1%
|
4,770
|
5,716
|
19.8%
|
7,096
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9,977
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
698
|
711
|
189
|
183
|
160
|
215
|
747
|
196
|
205
|
0
|
0
|
3.6%
|
12.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
189
|
196
|
3.6%
|
372
|
401
|
7.7%
|
532
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
747
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
8,442
|
8,986
|
2,176
|
2,222
|
2,165
|
2,666
|
9,230
|
2,598
|
2,717
|
0
|
0
|
19.4%
|
22.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,176
|
2,598
|
19.4%
|
4,398
|
5,316
|
20.9%
|
6,564
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9,230
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
60
|
66
|
15
|
10
|
13
|
14
|
52
|
17
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
6.7%
|
79.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
15
|
17
|
6.7%
|
26
|
35
|
35.4%
|
39
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
52
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
139
|
145
|
54
|
52
|
20
|
43
|
170
|
58
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
8.2%
|
-28.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
54
|
58
|
8.2%
|
106
|
96
|
-9.8%
|
127
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
170
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-79
|
-80
|
-38
|
-42
|
-7
|
-29
|
-117
|
-42
|
-19
|
0
|
0
|
8.9%
|
-54.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-38
|
-42
|
8.9%
|
-81
|
-61
|
-24.2%
|
-88
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-117
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-1,833
|
-2,821
|
-600
|
-382
|
-622
|
-590
|
-2,195
|
-423
|
-75
|
0
|
0
|
-29.5%
|
-80.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-600
|
-423
|
-29.5%
|
-982
|
-498
|
-49.3%
|
-1,605
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-2,195
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
4,909
|
5,166
|
1,383
|
1,294
|
1,323
|
1,482
|
5,483
|
1,419
|
1,254
|
0
|
0
|
2.6%
|
-3.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,383
|
1,419
|
2.6%
|
2,677
|
2,674
|
-0.1%
|
4,000
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,483
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
779
|
1,136
|
258
|
237
|
235
|
293
|
1,022
|
422
|
489
|
0
|
0
|
63.6%
|
106.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
258
|
422
|
63.6%
|
495
|
911
|
84.1%
|
730
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,022
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
4,130
|
4,030
|
1,125
|
1,057
|
1,088
|
1,190
|
4,460
|
997
|
765
|
0
|
0
|
-11.4%
|
-27.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,125
|
997
|
-11.4%
|
2,183
|
1,763
|
-19.2%
|
3,270
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,460
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15.7%
|
177.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
15.7%
|
2
|
3
|
64.6%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
190
|
210
|
127
|
38
|
39
|
50
|
255
|
52
|
70
|
0
|
0
|
-59.3%
|
81.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
127
|
52
|
-59.3%
|
165
|
122
|
-26.5%
|
204
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
255
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
4,323
|
4,240
|
1,253
|
1,096
|
1,128
|
1,241
|
4,718
|
1,050
|
837
|
0
|
0
|
-16.2%
|
-23.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,253
|
1,050
|
-16.2%
|
2,350
|
1,887
|
-19.7%
|
3,477
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,718
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
35
|
100
|
18
|
11
|
9
|
5
|
43
|
30
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
71.0%
|
11.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
18
|
30
|
71.0%
|
28
|
42
|
48.7%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
43
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
1,114
|
1,432
|
568
|
254
|
268
|
436
|
1,526
|
569
|
524
|
0
|
0
|
0.3%
|
106.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
568
|
569
|
0.3%
|
822
|
1,093
|
33.0%
|
1,090
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,526
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
1,173
|
1,207
|
596
|
260
|
267
|
472
|
1,596
|
566
|
557
|
0
|
0
|
-4.9%
|
114.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
596
|
566
|
-4.9%
|
856
|
1,124
|
31.2%
|
1,123
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,596
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-60
|
226
|
-28
|
-6
|
1
|
-36
|
-69
|
3
|
-34
|
0
|
0
|
-109.6%
|
421.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-28
|
3
|
-109.6%
|
-35
|
-31
|
-10.3%
|
-33
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-69
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
2,430
|
1,645
|
625
|
707
|
506
|
615
|
2,454
|
630
|
728
|
0
|
0
|
0.7%
|
3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
625
|
630
|
0.7%
|
1,333
|
1,358
|
1.9%
|
1,839
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,454
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
-0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
2,430
|
1,645
|
625
|
707
|
506
|
615
|
2,454
|
630
|
728
|
0
|
0
|
0.7%
|
3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
625
|
630
|
0.7%
|
1,333
|
1,358
|
1.9%
|
1,839
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,454
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
191
|
198
|
42
|
46
|
46
|
41
|
176
|
45
|
43
|
0
|
0
|
5.5%
|
-5.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
42
|
45
|
5.5%
|
88
|
88
|
-0.4%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
176
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
568
|
277
|
128
|
180
|
173
|
67
|
548
|
163
|
150
|
0
|
0
|
26.6%
|
-16.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
128
|
163
|
26.6%
|
309
|
312
|
1.2%
|
481
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
548
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
1,671
|
1,170
|
455
|
481
|
288
|
506
|
1,730
|
422
|
535
|
0
|
0
|
-7.1%
|
11.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
455
|
422
|
-7.1%
|
936
|
957
|
2.3%
|
1,223
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,730
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
748
|
522
|
177
|
212
|
111
|
218
|
718
|
166
|
231
|
0
|
0
|
-6.3%
|
8.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
177
|
166
|
-6.3%
|
389
|
397
|
2.0%
|
500
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
718
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
923
|
648
|
277
|
269
|
177
|
288
|
1,011
|
256
|
304
|
0
|
0
|
-7.6%
|
13.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
277
|
256
|
-7.6%
|
546
|
560
|
2.6%
|
723
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,011
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Basic earnings per share
|
3.65
|
2.56
|
1.10
|
1.06
|
0.70
|
1.14
|
4.00
|
1.01
|
1.20
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.7%
|
12.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1.10
|
1.01
|
-7.6%
|
2.16
|
2.21
|
2.4%
|
2.86
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
4.00
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
3.65
|
2.56
|
1.10
|
1.06
|
0.70
|
1.14
|
4.00
|
1.01
|
1.20
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.7%
|
12.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1.10
|
1.01
|
-7.6%
|
2.16
|
2.21
|
2.4%
|
2.86
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
4.00
|
0.00
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
88.4%
|
88.0%
|
86.4%
|
89.1%
|
87.7%
|
88.3%
|
87.8%
|
87.4%
|
88.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.1%
|
-0.2%
|
-87.7%
|
-88.3%
|
pts.
|
86.4%
|
87.4%
|
1.1%
|
pts.
|
87.5%
|
88.0%
|
0.5%
|
pts.
|
87.6%
|
0.0%
|
-87.6%
|
pts.
|
87.8%
|
0.0%
|
-87.8%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
29.0%
|
28.4%
|
26.9%
|
28.3%
|
27.0%
|
29.1%
|
27.8%
|
27.8%
|
28.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
-27.0%
|
-29.1%
|
pts.
|
26.9%
|
27.8%
|
0.9%
|
pts.
|
27.6%
|
28.3%
|
0.7%
|
pts.
|
27.4%
|
0.0%
|
-27.4%
|
pts.
|
27.8%
|
0.0%
|
-27.8%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
69.5%
|
72.7%
|
69.2%
|
67.6%
|
74.2%
|
69.1%
|
70.1%
|
70.5%
|
70.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.4%
|
2.4%
|
-74.2%
|
-69.1%
|
pts.
|
69.2%
|
70.5%
|
1.4%
|
pts.
|
68.4%
|
70.3%
|
1.9%
|
pts.
|
70.4%
|
0.0%
|
-70.4%
|
pts.
|
70.1%
|
0.0%
|
-70.1%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
98.3%
|
100.9%
|
96.1%
|
95.7%
|
100.9%
|
98.0%
|
97.7%
|
98.3%
|
98.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.3%
|
2.7%
|
-100.9%
|
-98.0%
|
pts.
|
96.1%
|
98.3%
|
2.3%
|
pts.
|
95.9%
|
98.4%
|
2.5%
|
pts.
|
97.6%
|
0.0%
|
-97.6%
|
pts.
|
97.7%
|
0.0%
|
-97.7%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
3.0%
|
2.3%
|
XX
|
XX
|
-0.5%
|
-0.9%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.0%
|
-0.5%
|
pts.
|
3.3%
|
2.7%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
3.3%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
7.4%
|
4.9%
|
6.9%
|
7.6%
|
5.3%
|
6.1%
|
6.5%
|
6.1%
|
6.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.8%
|
-0.9%
|
-5.3%
|
-6.1%
|
pts.
|
6.9%
|
6.1%
|
-0.8%
|
pts.
|
7.3%
|
6.4%
|
-0.9%
|
pts.
|
6.6%
|
0.0%
|
-6.6%
|
pts.
|
6.5%
|
0.0%
|
-6.5%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
25.4%
|
19.1%
|
22.0%
|
27.3%
|
37.5%
|
11.7%
|
24.1%
|
27.8%
|
21.9%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
5.8%
|
-5.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
22.0%
|
27.8%
|
5.8%
|
pts.
|
24.8%
|
24.6%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
28.2%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
24.1%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
Return on equity
|
9.8%
|
6.6%
|
10.7%
|
10.3%
|
6.7%
|
10.8%
|
9.6%
|
10.0%
|
13.5%
|
XX
|
XX
|
-0.7%
|
3.1%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
pts.
|
10.7%
|
10.0%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
10.5%
|
11.8%
|
1.3%
|
pts.
|
6.8%
|
9.2%
|
2.4%
|
pts.
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
Primary Insurance P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Primary Insurance: Sum of Industrial Lines, Retail Germany, and Retail International
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
18,525
|
18,038
|
6,064
|
4,407
|
4,530
|
4,857
|
19,858
|
6,665
|
5,023
|
0
|
0
|
9.9%
|
14.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6,064
|
6,665
|
9.9%
|
10,471
|
11,689
|
11.6%
|
15,001
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19,858
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
115
|
126
|
30
|
30
|
32
|
7
|
100
|
35
|
34
|
0
|
0
|
15.8%
|
11.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
30
|
35
|
15.8%
|
61
|
69
|
13.5%
|
92
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
100
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
18,410
|
17,912
|
6,033
|
4,377
|
4,498
|
4,850
|
19,758
|
6,630
|
4,990
|
0
|
0
|
9.9%
|
14.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6,033
|
6,630
|
9.9%
|
10,410
|
11,620
|
11.6%
|
14,908
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19,758
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
943
|
890
|
242
|
267
|
234
|
264
|
1,008
|
230
|
241
|
0
|
0
|
-4.9%
|
-9.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
242
|
230
|
-4.9%
|
509
|
471
|
-7.6%
|
743
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,008
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
3,889
|
4,330
|
1,578
|
1,066
|
1,161
|
1,157
|
4,962
|
1,542
|
1,149
|
0
|
0
|
-2.3%
|
7.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,578
|
1,542
|
-2.3%
|
2,644
|
2,692
|
1.8%
|
3,805
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,962
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-558
|
-401
|
-1,575
|
403
|
275
|
239
|
-657
|
-1,772
|
197
|
0
|
0
|
12.5%
|
-51.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1,575
|
-1,772
|
12.5%
|
-1,171
|
-1,575
|
34.5%
|
-897
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-657
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-156
|
-227
|
-589
|
99
|
132
|
153
|
-204
|
-417
|
87
|
0
|
0
|
-29.2%
|
-12.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-589
|
-417
|
-29.2%
|
-489
|
-330
|
-32.5%
|
-357
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-204
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
13,290
|
12,643
|
3,257
|
3,378
|
3,277
|
3,522
|
13,435
|
3,538
|
3,744
|
0
|
0
|
8.6%
|
10.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3,257
|
3,538
|
8.6%
|
6,636
|
7,281
|
9.7%
|
9,913
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13,435
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
14,113
|
13,461
|
3,604
|
3,861
|
4,065
|
3,887
|
15,417
|
3,756
|
3,793
|
0
|
0
|
4.2%
|
-1.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3,604
|
3,756
|
4.2%
|
7,465
|
7,548
|
1.1%
|
11,530
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
15,417
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
2,444
|
2,412
|
611
|
722
|
1,024
|
931
|
3,288
|
735
|
796
|
0
|
0
|
20.2%
|
10.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
611
|
735
|
20.2%
|
1,333
|
1,531
|
14.8%
|
2,357
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,288
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
11,668
|
11,050
|
2,992
|
3,139
|
3,041
|
2,956
|
12,128
|
3,021
|
2,997
|
0
|
0
|
1.0%
|
-4.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,992
|
3,021
|
1.0%
|
6,131
|
6,018
|
-1.9%
|
9,173
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
12,128
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
4,057
|
4,377
|
969
|
892
|
917
|
1,208
|
3,986
|
1,061
|
1,036
|
0
|
0
|
9.5%
|
16.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
969
|
1,061
|
9.5%
|
1,861
|
2,097
|
12.7%
|
2,778
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,986
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
906
|
1,022
|
271
|
255
|
282
|
304
|
1,112
|
289
|
235
|
0
|
0
|
6.7%
|
-7.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
271
|
289
|
6.7%
|
526
|
524
|
-0.4%
|
808
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,112
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
3,152
|
3,355
|
698
|
636
|
635
|
904
|
2,874
|
772
|
800
|
0
|
0
|
10.6%
|
25.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
698
|
772
|
10.6%
|
1,334
|
1,573
|
17.8%
|
1,970
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,874
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
55
|
65
|
16
|
10
|
13
|
14
|
52
|
16
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
5.9%
|
79.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
16
|
16
|
5.9%
|
26
|
35
|
35.1%
|
39
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
52
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
119
|
132
|
48
|
58
|
6
|
42
|
154
|
29
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
-39.9%
|
-49.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
48
|
29
|
-39.9%
|
106
|
58
|
-45.4%
|
112
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
154
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-63
|
-67
|
-32
|
-48
|
7
|
-28
|
-102
|
-12
|
-11
|
0
|
0
|
-62.3%
|
-77.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-32
|
-12
|
-62.3%
|
-80
|
-23
|
-71.2%
|
-73
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-102
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-1,593
|
-1,828
|
-465
|
-445
|
-393
|
-366
|
-1,669
|
-268
|
-65
|
0
|
0
|
-42.4%
|
-85.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-465
|
-268
|
-42.4%
|
-910
|
-332
|
-63.5%
|
-1,303
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1,669
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
3,079
|
3,382
|
923
|
813
|
755
|
796
|
3,288
|
797
|
658
|
0
|
0
|
-13.7%
|
-19.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
923
|
797
|
-13.7%
|
1,736
|
1,454
|
-16.2%
|
2,492
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,288
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
493
|
798
|
109
|
120
|
106
|
137
|
472
|
235
|
321
|
0
|
0
|
115.6%
|
166.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
109
|
235
|
115.6%
|
229
|
555
|
142.4%
|
336
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
472
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
2,585
|
2,584
|
814
|
693
|
649
|
660
|
2,816
|
562
|
337
|
0
|
0
|
-31.0%
|
-51.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
814
|
562
|
-31.0%
|
1,507
|
899
|
-40.4%
|
2,156
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,816
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15.7%
|
177.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
15.7%
|
2
|
3
|
64.6%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-17
|
-12
|
-4
|
-3
|
-4
|
-4
|
-14
|
-3
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
-10.0%
|
-38.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-4
|
-3
|
-10.0%
|
-7
|
-5
|
-23.4%
|
-10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
2,572
|
2,572
|
812
|
690
|
646
|
657
|
2,805
|
560
|
336
|
0
|
0
|
-31.0%
|
-51.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
812
|
560
|
-31.0%
|
1,502
|
896
|
-40.3%
|
2,148
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,805
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
11
|
20
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
5
|
26
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-40.2%
|
-34.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
3
|
-40.2%
|
14
|
9
|
-36.9%
|
21
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
26
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
450
|
565
|
287
|
65
|
92
|
183
|
627
|
226
|
202
|
0
|
0
|
-21.5%
|
210.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
287
|
226
|
-21.5%
|
352
|
428
|
21.4%
|
444
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
627
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
756
|
791
|
360
|
158
|
161
|
309
|
987
|
310
|
285
|
0
|
0
|
-13.9%
|
80.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
360
|
310
|
-13.9%
|
517
|
595
|
14.9%
|
678
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
987
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-306
|
-226
|
-72
|
-93
|
-69
|
-126
|
-360
|
-84
|
-83
|
0
|
0
|
16.4%
|
-10.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-72
|
-84
|
16.4%
|
-165
|
-167
|
1.1%
|
-234
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-360
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
673
|
518
|
274
|
153
|
185
|
165
|
777
|
208
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
-24.2%
|
23.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
274
|
208
|
-24.2%
|
427
|
397
|
-7.0%
|
612
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
777
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
-0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
673
|
518
|
274
|
153
|
185
|
165
|
777
|
208
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
-24.2%
|
23.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
274
|
208
|
-24.2%
|
427
|
397
|
-7.0%
|
612
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
777
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
33
|
38
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
23
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-50.4%
|
-61.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
3
|
-50.4%
|
15
|
7
|
-56.1%
|
22
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
23
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
190
|
105
|
79
|
41
|
71
|
24
|
215
|
70
|
49
|
0
|
0
|
-11.2%
|
20.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
79
|
70
|
-11.2%
|
120
|
119
|
-0.6%
|
191
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
215
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
449
|
375
|
189
|
104
|
106
|
140
|
538
|
135
|
137
|
0
|
0
|
-28.6%
|
31.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
189
|
135
|
-28.6%
|
293
|
272
|
-7.1%
|
399
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
538
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
49
|
49
|
12
|
12
|
9
|
14
|
46
|
16
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
37.6%
|
28.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
16
|
37.6%
|
23
|
31
|
32.8%
|
32
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
400
|
326
|
177
|
92
|
97
|
126
|
493
|
119
|
122
|
0
|
0
|
-32.9%
|
32.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
177
|
119
|
-32.9%
|
269
|
241
|
-10.5%
|
366
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
493
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
77.9%
|
74.7%
|
72.9%
|
74.3%
|
73.0%
|
74.8%
|
73.7%
|
76.0%
|
76.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.1%
|
1.7%
|
-73.0%
|
-74.8%
|
pts.
|
72.9%
|
76.0%
|
3.1%
|
pts.
|
73.5%
|
76.0%
|
2.5%
|
pts.
|
73.3%
|
0.0%
|
-73.3%
|
pts.
|
73.7%
|
0.0%
|
-73.7%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
28.1%
|
26.9%
|
25.4%
|
24.3%
|
25.2%
|
27.5%
|
25.6%
|
25.2%
|
25.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.1%
|
1.3%
|
-25.2%
|
-27.5%
|
pts.
|
25.4%
|
25.2%
|
-0.1%
|
pts.
|
24.8%
|
25.4%
|
0.6%
|
pts.
|
24.9%
|
0.0%
|
-24.9%
|
pts.
|
25.6%
|
0.0%
|
-25.6%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
70.2%
|
72.0%
|
68.7%
|
71.4%
|
74.3%
|
71.3%
|
71.5%
|
70.7%
|
72.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.0%
|
1.1%
|
-74.3%
|
-71.3%
|
pts.
|
68.7%
|
70.7%
|
2.0%
|
pts.
|
70.1%
|
71.6%
|
1.5%
|
pts.
|
71.5%
|
0.0%
|
-71.5%
|
pts.
|
71.5%
|
0.0%
|
-71.5%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
98.3%
|
98.9%
|
94.1%
|
95.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.9%
|
97.1%
|
95.9%
|
98.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.8%
|
2.3%
|
-99.5%
|
-98.9%
|
pts.
|
94.1%
|
95.9%
|
1.8%
|
pts.
|
94.9%
|
97.0%
|
2.1%
|
pts.
|
96.5%
|
0.0%
|
-96.5%
|
pts.
|
97.1%
|
0.0%
|
-97.1%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
4.0%
|
3.4%
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
2.8%
|
1.8%
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
-1.2%
|
-1.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
4.0%
|
2.8%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
3.7%
|
2.3%
|
-1.4%
|
pts.
|
3.2%
|
3.5%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
5.1%
|
4.1%
|
8.4%
|
4.5%
|
5.6%
|
4.7%
|
5.8%
|
5.9%
|
5.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-2.5%
|
0.5%
|
-5.6%
|
-4.7%
|
pts.
|
8.4%
|
5.9%
|
-2.5%
|
pts.
|
6.4%
|
5.5%
|
-1.0%
|
pts.
|
6.2%
|
0.0%
|
-6.2%
|
pts.
|
5.8%
|
0.0%
|
-5.8%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
29.7%
|
21.8%
|
29.5%
|
28.1%
|
40.2%
|
14.9%
|
28.6%
|
34.2%
|
26.3%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
4.7%
|
-1.9%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
29.5%
|
34.2%
|
4.7%
|
pts.
|
29.0%
|
30.4%
|
1.4%
|
pts.
|
32.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
28.6%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
Industrial Lines P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Industrial Lines
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2021
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
6,214
|
6,658
|
2,712
|
1,474
|
1,641
|
1,734
|
7,560
|
3,016
|
1,880
|
0
|
0
|
11.2%
|
27.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,712
|
3,016
|
11.2%
|
4,185
|
4,897
|
17.0%
|
5,826
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,560
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
57
|
62
|
18
|
8
|
12
|
-11
|
27
|
22
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
24.4%
|
69.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
18
|
22
|
24.4%
|
25
|
35
|
38.0%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
27
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
6,157
|
6,596
|
2,694
|
1,466
|
1,628
|
1,745
|
7,534
|
2,994
|
1,867
|
0
|
0
|
11.2%
|
27.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,694
|
2,994
|
11.2%
|
4,160
|
4,862
|
16.9%
|
5,789
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,534
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
3,094
|
3,470
|
1,289
|
800
|
920
|
911
|
3,920
|
1,221
|
908
|
0
|
0
|
-5.3%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,289
|
1,221
|
-5.3%
|
2,090
|
2,129
|
1.9%
|
3,009
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,920
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-278
|
-404
|
-1,132
|
292
|
201
|
259
|
-380
|
-1,159
|
146
|
0
|
0
|
2.3%
|
-50.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1,132
|
-1,159
|
2.3%
|
-840
|
-1,013
|
20.6%
|
-639
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-380
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-126
|
-223
|
-505
|
107
|
82
|
148
|
-168
|
-330
|
79
|
0
|
0
|
-34.6%
|
-26.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-505
|
-330
|
-34.6%
|
-398
|
-252
|
-36.8%
|
-317
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-168
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
2,968
|
3,008
|
795
|
858
|
841
|
933
|
3,428
|
967
|
1,039
|
0
|
0
|
21.5%
|
21.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
795
|
967
|
21.5%
|
1,654
|
2,006
|
21.3%
|
2,495
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,428
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
4,369
|
4,446
|
1,150
|
1,293
|
1,395
|
1,498
|
5,336
|
1,380
|
1,410
|
0
|
0
|
19.9%
|
9.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,150
|
1,380
|
19.9%
|
2,443
|
2,790
|
14.2%
|
3,838
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,336
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
2,007
|
1,919
|
518
|
598
|
725
|
760
|
2,602
|
608
|
611
|
0
|
0
|
17.4%
|
2.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
518
|
608
|
17.4%
|
1,117
|
1,220
|
9.2%
|
1,842
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,602
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
2,362
|
2,527
|
632
|
694
|
670
|
738
|
2,734
|
771
|
799
|
0
|
0
|
22.0%
|
15.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
632
|
771
|
22.0%
|
1,326
|
1,570
|
18.4%
|
1,996
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,734
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
1,276
|
1,335
|
332
|
327
|
324
|
407
|
1,390
|
375
|
377
|
0
|
0
|
12.9%
|
15.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
332
|
375
|
12.9%
|
659
|
752
|
14.2%
|
983
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,390
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
641
|
726
|
198
|
181
|
172
|
232
|
783
|
212
|
184
|
0
|
0
|
7.1%
|
2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
198
|
212
|
7.1%
|
378
|
396
|
4.7%
|
551
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
783
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
635
|
609
|
134
|
146
|
152
|
175
|
608
|
163
|
193
|
0
|
0
|
21.4%
|
32.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
134
|
163
|
21.4%
|
280
|
356
|
27.0%
|
432
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
608
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-51.7%
|
100.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-51.7%
|
2
|
3
|
32.0%
|
4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
15
|
14
|
20
|
2
|
13
|
11
|
46
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
-75.9%
|
252.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
20
|
5
|
-75.9%
|
22
|
13
|
-41.6%
|
35
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-11
|
-11
|
-19
|
-1
|
-11
|
-10
|
-41
|
-4
|
-6
|
0
|
0
|
-77.1%
|
404.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-19
|
-4
|
-77.1%
|
-20
|
-10
|
-49.3%
|
-31
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-41
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-40
|
-139
|
11
|
17
|
8
|
11
|
46
|
28
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
166.7%
|
146.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
28
|
166.7%
|
27
|
70
|
154.4%
|
35
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
424
|
424
|
103
|
93
|
100
|
100
|
396
|
76
|
90
|
0
|
0
|
-25.9%
|
-2.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
103
|
76
|
-25.9%
|
196
|
166
|
-15.0%
|
295
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
396
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
138
|
173
|
26
|
29
|
21
|
21
|
96
|
20
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
-20.5%
|
-1.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
26
|
20
|
-20.5%
|
55
|
49
|
-10.5%
|
75
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
96
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
286
|
252
|
77
|
64
|
79
|
80
|
300
|
56
|
61
|
0
|
0
|
-27.7%
|
-3.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
77
|
56
|
-27.7%
|
141
|
117
|
-16.7%
|
220
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
300
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-1
|
2
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-238.4%
|
-2327.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
0
|
-238.4%
|
-0
|
1
|
-1290.6%
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
285
|
254
|
77
|
64
|
79
|
80
|
300
|
56
|
63
|
0
|
0
|
-27.5%
|
-1.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
77
|
56
|
-27.5%
|
141
|
119
|
-15.7%
|
220
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
300
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
11
|
20
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
5
|
19
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-43.2%
|
54.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
3
|
-43.2%
|
9
|
8
|
-6.9%
|
14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
137
|
164
|
142
|
34
|
-23
|
37
|
191
|
135
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
-4.5%
|
39.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
142
|
135
|
-4.5%
|
176
|
183
|
4.1%
|
154
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
191
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
223
|
230
|
179
|
68
|
11
|
82
|
340
|
173
|
97
|
0
|
0
|
-3.2%
|
41.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
179
|
173
|
-3.2%
|
247
|
270
|
9.1%
|
258
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
340
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-86
|
-66
|
-37
|
-34
|
-33
|
-45
|
-149
|
-38
|
-49
|
0
|
0
|
1.7%
|
43.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-37
|
-38
|
1.7%
|
-71
|
-87
|
21.6%
|
-104
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-149
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
159
|
48
|
51
|
46
|
54
|
46
|
196
|
46
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
-8.2%
|
19.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
51
|
46
|
-8.2%
|
97
|
102
|
4.8%
|
151
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
196
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
159
|
48
|
51
|
46
|
54
|
46
|
196
|
46
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
-8.2%
|
19.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
51
|
46
|
-8.2%
|
97
|
102
|
4.8%
|
151
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
196
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
12
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-29.8%
|
-9.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
2
|
-29.8%
|
6
|
5
|
-19.3%
|
9
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
44
|
-15
|
8
|
12
|
16
|
2
|
38
|
13
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
65.5%
|
-2.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8
|
13
|
65.5%
|
20
|
25
|
24.4%
|
37
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
104
|
52
|
39
|
31
|
35
|
42
|
148
|
31
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
-21.5%
|
30.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
39
|
31
|
-21.5%
|
70
|
71
|
1.4%
|
105
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
148
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
-0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-33.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-33.8%
|
2
|
0
|
-84.7%
|
5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
103
|
47
|
39
|
29
|
32
|
42
|
143
|
31
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
-21.3%
|
37.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
39
|
31
|
-21.3%
|
68
|
71
|
3.9%
|
101
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
50.2%
|
47.9%
|
52.5%
|
45.7%
|
44.0%
|
47.4%
|
48.1%
|
59.5%
|
51.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
7.1%
|
6.0%
|
-44.0%
|
-47.4%
|
pts.
|
52.5%
|
59.5%
|
7.1%
|
pts.
|
50.1%
|
56.5%
|
6.4%
|
pts.
|
48.4%
|
0.0%
|
-48.4%
|
pts.
|
48.1%
|
0.0%
|
-48.1%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
21.4%
|
20.2%
|
16.9%
|
17.0%
|
18.1%
|
18.8%
|
17.7%
|
16.9%
|
18.6%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.0%
|
1.6%
|
-18.1%
|
-18.8%
|
pts.
|
16.9%
|
16.9%
|
-0.0%
|
pts.
|
17.0%
|
17.8%
|
0.8%
|
pts.
|
17.3%
|
0.0%
|
-17.3%
|
pts.
|
17.7%
|
0.0%
|
-17.7%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
79.9%
|
84.4%
|
81.8%
|
81.0%
|
81.0%
|
80.1%
|
80.9%
|
80.2%
|
77.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.6%
|
-3.6%
|
-81.0%
|
-80.1%
|
pts.
|
81.8%
|
80.2%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
81.4%
|
78.8%
|
-2.6%
|
pts.
|
81.3%
|
0.0%
|
-81.3%
|
pts.
|
80.9%
|
0.0%
|
-80.9%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
101.4%
|
104.6%
|
98.7%
|
98.1%
|
99.1%
|
98.9%
|
98.7%
|
97.1%
|
95.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.6%
|
-2.1%
|
-99.1%
|
-98.9%
|
pts.
|
98.7%
|
97.1%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
98.4%
|
96.5%
|
-1.9%
|
pts.
|
98.6%
|
0.0%
|
-98.6%
|
pts.
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
-98.7%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.3%
|
2.6%
|
3.1%
|
2.4%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
2.0%
|
2.2%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
-1.1%
|
-0.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
2.0%
|
-1.1%
|
pts.
|
2.7%
|
2.1%
|
-0.6%
|
pts.
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
5.4%
|
1.6%
|
6.4%
|
5.4%
|
6.4%
|
4.9%
|
5.7%
|
4.8%
|
5.3%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.6%
|
-0.1%
|
-6.4%
|
-4.9%
|
pts.
|
6.4%
|
4.8%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
5.9%
|
5.1%
|
-0.8%
|
pts.
|
6.0%
|
0.0%
|
-6.0%
|
pts.
|
5.7%
|
0.0%
|
-5.7%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
29.8%
|
-41.2%
|
16.9%
|
28.4%
|
31.9%
|
3.7%
|
20.6%
|
30.1%
|
22.8%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
13.1%
|
-5.6%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
16.9%
|
30.1%
|
13.1%
|
pts.
|
22.4%
|
26.1%
|
3.8%
|
pts.
|
25.8%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
20.6%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
Return on equity
|
4.4%
|
2.1%
|
7.1%
|
5.2%
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
6.7%
|
5.9%
|
8.4%
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
-1.2%
|
3.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
7.1%
|
5.9%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
6.2%
|
7.1%
|
0.9%
|
pts.
|
0.6%
|
6.0%
|
5.4%
|
pts.
|
6.7%
|
6.7%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
Retail Germany P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail Germany
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2021
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
6,201
|
5,853
|
1,833
|
1,401
|
1,400
|
1,537
|
6,170
|
1,984
|
1,372
|
0
|
0
|
8.3%
|
-2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,833
|
1,984
|
8.3%
|
3,233
|
3,356
|
3.8%
|
4,633
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,170
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
58
|
62
|
12
|
22
|
19
|
18
|
72
|
13
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
4.0%
|
-7.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
13
|
4.0%
|
35
|
34
|
-3.4%
|
54
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
72
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
6,143
|
5,791
|
1,820
|
1,378
|
1,381
|
1,519
|
6,098
|
1,971
|
1,351
|
0
|
0
|
8.3%
|
-2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,820
|
1,971
|
8.3%
|
3,199
|
3,322
|
3.9%
|
4,579
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,098
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
830
|
820
|
199
|
227
|
223
|
252
|
901
|
218
|
226
|
0
|
0
|
9.8%
|
-0.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
199
|
218
|
9.8%
|
425
|
444
|
4.3%
|
648
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
901
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
310
|
389
|
123
|
128
|
100
|
90
|
441
|
117
|
80
|
0
|
0
|
-5.1%
|
-37.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
123
|
117
|
-5.1%
|
251
|
197
|
-21.5%
|
351
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
441
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-78
|
50
|
-397
|
138
|
109
|
143
|
-6
|
-475
|
149
|
0
|
0
|
19.7%
|
7.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-397
|
-475
|
19.7%
|
-259
|
-327
|
26.3%
|
-150
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
3
|
8
|
-39
|
-15
|
43
|
10
|
-1
|
-27
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
-30.8%
|
-154.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-39
|
-27
|
-30.8%
|
-54
|
-19
|
-65.2%
|
-11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
4,979
|
4,685
|
1,153
|
1,199
|
1,144
|
1,328
|
4,823
|
1,200
|
1,207
|
0
|
0
|
4.2%
|
0.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,153
|
1,200
|
4.2%
|
2,352
|
2,407
|
2.4%
|
3,495
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,823
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
5,328
|
5,018
|
1,380
|
1,516
|
1,608
|
1,358
|
5,862
|
1,279
|
1,099
|
0
|
0
|
-7.3%
|
-27.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,380
|
1,279
|
-7.3%
|
2,896
|
2,378
|
-17.9%
|
4,504
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,862
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
84
|
178
|
25
|
42
|
191
|
78
|
336
|
34
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
34.7%
|
14.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
25
|
34
|
34.7%
|
67
|
81
|
21.8%
|
258
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
336
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
5,243
|
4,840
|
1,355
|
1,474
|
1,417
|
1,280
|
5,526
|
1,245
|
1,051
|
0
|
0
|
-8.1%
|
-28.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,355
|
1,245
|
-8.1%
|
2,829
|
2,297
|
-18.8%
|
4,246
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,526
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
1,488
|
1,772
|
329
|
232
|
239
|
458
|
1,259
|
337
|
282
|
0
|
0
|
2.4%
|
21.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
329
|
337
|
2.4%
|
561
|
619
|
10.3%
|
801
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,259
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
169
|
205
|
44
|
44
|
79
|
36
|
204
|
49
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
12.1%
|
-53.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
44
|
49
|
12.1%
|
88
|
70
|
-20.7%
|
168
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
204
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
1,318
|
1,566
|
285
|
188
|
160
|
421
|
1,055
|
288
|
261
|
0
|
0
|
0.9%
|
39.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
285
|
288
|
0.9%
|
473
|
549
|
16.1%
|
633
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,055
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
17
|
28
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
14
|
8
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-1.3%
|
-148.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8
|
8
|
-1.3%
|
9
|
7
|
-18.4%
|
11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
20
|
37
|
9
|
33
|
-26
|
2
|
17
|
2
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
-79.5%
|
-107.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
9
|
2
|
-79.5%
|
42
|
-1
|
-101.4%
|
15
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
17
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-4
|
-9
|
-1
|
-32
|
29
|
1
|
-3
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-484.4%
|
-106.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
6
|
-484.4%
|
-33
|
8
|
-122.9%
|
-4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-1,586
|
-1,730
|
-489
|
-495
|
-404
|
-373
|
-1,761
|
-327
|
-104
|
0
|
0
|
-33.1%
|
-79.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-489
|
-327
|
-33.1%
|
-984
|
-431
|
-56.2%
|
-1,388
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1,761
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
2,227
|
2,482
|
711
|
607
|
553
|
580
|
2,452
|
583
|
433
|
0
|
0
|
-18.1%
|
-28.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
711
|
583
|
-18.1%
|
1,319
|
1,016
|
-23.0%
|
1,872
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,452
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
310
|
478
|
71
|
75
|
67
|
96
|
309
|
177
|
249
|
0
|
0
|
149.3%
|
230.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
71
|
177
|
149.3%
|
146
|
426
|
191.4%
|
213
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
309
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
1,917
|
2,004
|
641
|
532
|
486
|
484
|
2,143
|
406
|
184
|
0
|
0
|
-36.6%
|
-65.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
641
|
406
|
-36.6%
|
1,173
|
590
|
-49.7%
|
1,659
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-12
|
-13
|
-3
|
-3
|
-3
|
-3
|
-12
|
-3
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
-7.1%
|
3.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
-3
|
-7.1%
|
-6
|
-6
|
-2.2%
|
-9
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-12
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
1,905
|
1,992
|
638
|
529
|
483
|
481
|
2,131
|
403
|
181
|
0
|
0
|
-36.7%
|
-65.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
638
|
403
|
-36.7%
|
1,167
|
585
|
-49.9%
|
1,650
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,131
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
-0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1346.1%
|
-89.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
1346.1%
|
5
|
1
|
-85.9%
|
7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
237
|
261
|
66
|
42
|
66
|
73
|
247
|
49
|
62
|
0
|
0
|
-26.1%
|
46.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
49
|
-26.1%
|
109
|
111
|
2.2%
|
174
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
247
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
326
|
319
|
78
|
56
|
68
|
129
|
331
|
50
|
84
|
0
|
0
|
-36.1%
|
48.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
78
|
50
|
-36.1%
|
134
|
133
|
-0.7%
|
202
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
331
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-89
|
-59
|
-11
|
-14
|
-3
|
-56
|
-84
|
-1
|
-22
|
0
|
0
|
-95.3%
|
52.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-11
|
-1
|
-95.3%
|
-25
|
-22
|
-13.2%
|
-28
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-84
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
230
|
203
|
137
|
21
|
76
|
53
|
286
|
76
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
-44.7%
|
169.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
137
|
76
|
-44.7%
|
157
|
132
|
-16.4%
|
234
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
286
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
230
|
203
|
137
|
21
|
76
|
53
|
286
|
76
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
-44.7%
|
169.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
137
|
76
|
-44.7%
|
157
|
132
|
-16.4%
|
234
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
286
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
9
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-34.1%
|
-34.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
2
|
-34.1%
|
5
|
3
|
-34.2%
|
7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
80
|
64
|
47
|
5
|
42
|
17
|
111
|
29
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
-37.8%
|
324.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
47
|
29
|
-37.8%
|
52
|
49
|
-4.4%
|
94
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
111
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
140
|
130
|
87
|
14
|
32
|
33
|
166
|
45
|
34
|
0
|
0
|
-48.7%
|
150.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
87
|
45
|
-48.7%
|
101
|
79
|
-21.8%
|
133
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
166
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
7
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
-2
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-21.9%
|
108.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
2
|
-21.9%
|
4
|
4
|
6.9%
|
2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
133
|
119
|
84
|
13
|
34
|
30
|
161
|
42
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
-49.7%
|
153.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
84
|
42
|
-49.7%
|
97
|
75
|
-23.0%
|
131
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
161
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
94.2%
|
92.3%
|
92.5%
|
89.1%
|
91.5%
|
93.0%
|
91.6%
|
93.4%
|
93.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.9%
|
3.9%
|
-91.5%
|
-93.0%
|
pts.
|
92.5%
|
93.4%
|
0.9%
|
pts.
|
91.1%
|
93.2%
|
2.2%
|
pts.
|
91.2%
|
0.0%
|
-91.2%
|
pts.
|
91.6%
|
0.0%
|
-91.6%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
38.0%
|
33.4%
|
34.6%
|
27.7%
|
27.7%
|
44.2%
|
33.9%
|
34.5%
|
31.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.2%
|
4.1%
|
-27.7%
|
-44.2%
|
pts.
|
34.6%
|
34.5%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
31.3%
|
33.1%
|
1.8%
|
pts.
|
30.2%
|
0.0%
|
-30.2%
|
pts.
|
33.9%
|
0.0%
|
-33.9%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
61.0%
|
61.9%
|
49.6%
|
72.0%
|
80.3%
|
61.4%
|
65.2%
|
63.4%
|
69.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
13.8%
|
-2.8%
|
-80.3%
|
-61.4%
|
pts.
|
49.6%
|
63.4%
|
13.8%
|
pts.
|
60.3%
|
66.3%
|
6.0%
|
pts.
|
66.7%
|
0.0%
|
-66.7%
|
pts.
|
65.2%
|
0.0%
|
-65.2%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
99.0%
|
95.4%
|
84.2%
|
99.7%
|
108.0%
|
105.7%
|
99.2%
|
97.8%
|
101.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
13.6%
|
1.3%
|
-108.0%
|
-105.7%
|
pts.
|
84.2%
|
97.8%
|
13.6%
|
pts.
|
91.7%
|
99.5%
|
7.8%
|
pts.
|
96.8%
|
0.0%
|
-96.8%
|
pts.
|
99.2%
|
0.0%
|
-99.2%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|
4.5%
|
3.8%
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
2.9%
|
1.4%
|
3.4%
|
3.4%
|
-1.5%
|
-2.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
4.5%
|
2.9%
|
-1.5%
|
pts.
|
4.1%
|
2.2%
|
-1.9%
|
pts.
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
4.6%
|
4.3%
|
11.9%
|
1.7%
|
6.7%
|
4.0%
|
5.9%
|
6.3%
|
4.6%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-5.6%
|
2.9%
|
-6.7%
|
-4.0%
|
pts.
|
11.9%
|
6.3%
|
-5.6%
|
pts.
|
6.7%
|
5.5%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
6.7%
|
0.0%
|
-6.7%
|
pts.
|
5.9%
|
0.0%
|
-5.9%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
36.5%
|
33.1%
|
35.0%
|
25.8%
|
56.9%
|
34.0%
|
40.1%
|
39.5%
|
37.1%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
4.5%
|
11.3%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
35.0%
|
39.5%
|
4.5%
|
pts.
|
33.9%
|
38.5%
|
4.6%
|
pts.
|
41.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
40.1%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
Return on equity
|
5.5%
|
4.6%
|
12.5%
|
1.9%
|
5.0%
|
4.5%
|
6.1%
|
6.9%
|
5.9%
|
5.0%
|
4.5%
|
-5.6%
|
4.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
12.5%
|
6.9%
|
-5.6%
|
pts.
|
7.2%
|
6.5%
|
-0.8%
|
pts.
|
5.3%
|
6.4%
|
1.1%
|
pts.
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
Retail Germany PC P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail Germany - Property/Casualty
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
1,588
|
1,502
|
781
|
251
|
276
|
266
|
1,574
|
873
|
268
|
0
|
0
|
11.8%
|
6.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
781
|
873
|
11.8%
|
1,031
|
1,141
|
10.6%
|
1,308
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,574
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
1,588
|
1,502
|
781
|
251
|
276
|
266
|
1,574
|
873
|
268
|
0
|
0
|
11.8%
|
6.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
781
|
873
|
11.8%
|
1,031
|
1,141
|
10.6%
|
1,308
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,574
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
80
|
176
|
69
|
74
|
45
|
37
|
224
|
62
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
-9.2%
|
-61.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
69
|
62
|
-9.2%
|
142
|
91
|
-36.0%
|
187
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
224
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-22
|
11
|
-405
|
127
|
118
|
135
|
-25
|
-460
|
165
|
0
|
0
|
13.5%
|
29.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-405
|
-460
|
13.5%
|
-278
|
-295
|
6.3%
|
-160
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-25
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-0
|
4
|
-39
|
-16
|
42
|
9
|
-5
|
-28
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
-29.2%
|
-144.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-39
|
-28
|
-29.2%
|
-55
|
-21
|
-62.6%
|
-14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
1,486
|
1,334
|
346
|
321
|
308
|
355
|
1,329
|
378
|
397
|
0
|
0
|
9.4%
|
23.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
346
|
378
|
9.4%
|
666
|
775
|
16.3%
|
974
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,329
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
922
|
908
|
174
|
237
|
412
|
260
|
1,083
|
249
|
282
|
0
|
0
|
43.1%
|
18.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
174
|
249
|
43.1%
|
412
|
531
|
29.1%
|
823
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,083
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
20
|
88
|
7
|
8
|
166
|
44
|
224
|
14
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
116.7%
|
17.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
14
|
116.7%
|
15
|
24
|
62.6%
|
180
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
224
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
902
|
820
|
168
|
229
|
246
|
216
|
859
|
235
|
273
|
0
|
0
|
40.2%
|
18.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
168
|
235
|
40.2%
|
397
|
507
|
27.9%
|
643
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
859
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
590
|
559
|
132
|
131
|
141
|
178
|
582
|
149
|
143
|
0
|
0
|
12.6%
|
9.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
132
|
149
|
12.6%
|
263
|
292
|
11.1%
|
404
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
582
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
25
|
114
|
12
|
42
|
56
|
21
|
132
|
18
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
49.7%
|
-59.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
18
|
49.7%
|
54
|
35
|
-35.1%
|
110
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
132
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
565
|
445
|
120
|
89
|
85
|
157
|
451
|
130
|
126
|
0
|
0
|
8.8%
|
42.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
120
|
130
|
8.8%
|
209
|
257
|
23.1%
|
294
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
451
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-71.5%
|
-80.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-71.5%
|
1
|
0
|
-75.4%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
7
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
12.6%
|
3.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
5
|
12.6%
|
6
|
7
|
10.0%
|
8
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-5
|
-6
|
-4
|
-1
|
-1
|
-2
|
-8
|
-5
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
25.3%
|
32.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-4
|
-5
|
25.3%
|
-5
|
-7
|
27.1%
|
-7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-8
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
15
|
62
|
55
|
1
|
-25
|
-20
|
11
|
8
|
-4
|
0
|
0
|
-84.9%
|
-459.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
55
|
8
|
-84.9%
|
56
|
4
|
-92.1%
|
31
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
137
|
124
|
33
|
28
|
32
|
56
|
149
|
35
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
4.0%
|
-11.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
33
|
35
|
4.0%
|
62
|
60
|
-3.4%
|
93
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
149
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
17
|
35
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
19
|
10
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
145.0%
|
173.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
10
|
145.0%
|
8
|
22
|
159.5%
|
14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
119
|
89
|
29
|
24
|
26
|
51
|
130
|
24
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
-16.3%
|
-44.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
29
|
24
|
-16.3%
|
53
|
38
|
-29.2%
|
79
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
130
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-1
|
-1
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
-1
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
38.5%
|
41.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
-0
|
38.5%
|
-0
|
-0
|
40.0%
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
119
|
88
|
29
|
24
|
26
|
50
|
129
|
24
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
-16.4%
|
-45.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
29
|
24
|
-16.4%
|
53
|
37
|
-29.4%
|
79
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
129
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-731.2%
|
-57.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
-0
|
-731.2%
|
0
|
0
|
-73.8%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
53
|
70
|
17
|
12
|
15
|
11
|
55
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
-63.9%
|
-53.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
17
|
6
|
-63.9%
|
29
|
12
|
-59.5%
|
44
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
55
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
89
|
87
|
20
|
16
|
19
|
37
|
92
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
-61.6%
|
-20.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
20
|
8
|
-61.6%
|
36
|
20
|
-43.3%
|
55
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
92
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-36
|
-17
|
-3
|
-4
|
-4
|
-26
|
-37
|
-2
|
-7
|
0
|
0
|
-48.6%
|
71.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
-2
|
-48.6%
|
-7
|
-9
|
21.7%
|
-11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-37
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
98
|
134
|
81
|
21
|
-3
|
5
|
104
|
31
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-61.7%
|
-89.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
81
|
31
|
-61.7%
|
102
|
33
|
-67.4%
|
99
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
104
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
98
|
134
|
81
|
21
|
-3
|
5
|
104
|
31
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-61.7%
|
-89.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
81
|
31
|
-61.7%
|
102
|
33
|
-67.4%
|
99
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
104
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
95.0%
|
88.3%
|
91.2%
|
70.6%
|
83.7%
|
86.2%
|
85.8%
|
92.9%
|
89.3%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.7%
|
18.6%
|
-83.7%
|
-86.2%
|
pts.
|
91.2%
|
92.9%
|
1.7%
|
pts.
|
86.2%
|
92.0%
|
5.8%
|
pts.
|
85.7%
|
0.0%
|
-85.7%
|
pts.
|
85.8%
|
0.0%
|
-85.8%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
38.0%
|
33.4%
|
34.6%
|
27.7%
|
27.7%
|
44.2%
|
33.9%
|
34.5%
|
31.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.2%
|
4.1%
|
-27.7%
|
-44.2%
|
pts.
|
34.6%
|
34.5%
|
-0.2%
|
pts.
|
31.3%
|
33.1%
|
1.8%
|
pts.
|
30.2%
|
0.0%
|
-30.2%
|
pts.
|
33.9%
|
0.0%
|
-33.9%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
61.0%
|
61.9%
|
49.6%
|
72.0%
|
80.3%
|
61.4%
|
65.2%
|
63.4%
|
69.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
13.8%
|
-2.8%
|
-80.3%
|
-61.4%
|
pts.
|
49.6%
|
63.4%
|
13.8%
|
pts.
|
60.3%
|
66.3%
|
6.0%
|
pts.
|
66.7%
|
0.0%
|
-66.7%
|
pts.
|
65.2%
|
0.0%
|
-65.2%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
99.0%
|
95.4%
|
84.2%
|
99.7%
|
108.0%
|
105.7%
|
99.2%
|
97.8%
|
101.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
13.6%
|
1.3%
|
-108.0%
|
-105.7%
|
pts.
|
84.2%
|
97.8%
|
13.6%
|
pts.
|
91.7%
|
99.5%
|
7.8%
|
pts.
|
96.8%
|
0.0%
|
-96.8%
|
pts.
|
99.2%
|
0.0%
|
-99.2%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.0%
|
2.2%
|
2.7%
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
4.7%
|
3.1%
|
2.3%
|
1.2%
|
2.4%
|
4.7%
|
-0.4%
|
-1.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.7%
|
2.3%
|
-0.4%
|
pts.
|
2.5%
|
1.8%
|
-0.7%
|
pts.
|
2.1%
|
2.5%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
6.6%
|
10.0%
|
23.3%
|
6.5%
|
-1.0%
|
1.4%
|
7.8%
|
8.2%
|
0.6%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-15.1%
|
-6.0%
|
1.0%
|
-1.4%
|
pts.
|
23.3%
|
8.2%
|
-15.1%
|
pts.
|
15.2%
|
4.3%
|
-11.0%
|
pts.
|
10.1%
|
0.0%
|
-10.1%
|
pts.
|
7.8%
|
0.0%
|
-7.8%
|
pts.
Retail Germany Life P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail Germany - Life
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
4,612
|
4,351
|
1,052
|
1,150
|
1,124
|
1,271
|
4,596
|
1,111
|
1,104
|
0
|
0
|
5.6%
|
-4.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,052
|
1,111
|
5.6%
|
2,202
|
2,215
|
0.6%
|
3,326
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,596
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
58
|
62
|
12
|
22
|
19
|
18
|
72
|
13
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
4.0%
|
-7.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
13
|
4.0%
|
35
|
34
|
-3.4%
|
54
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
72
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
4,554
|
4,289
|
1,040
|
1,128
|
1,105
|
1,253
|
4,525
|
1,098
|
1,083
|
0
|
0
|
5.6%
|
-3.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,040
|
1,098
|
5.6%
|
2,167
|
2,181
|
0.7%
|
3,272
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,525
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
830
|
820
|
199
|
227
|
223
|
252
|
901
|
218
|
226
|
0
|
0
|
9.8%
|
-0.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
199
|
218
|
9.8%
|
425
|
444
|
4.3%
|
648
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
901
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
230
|
214
|
55
|
54
|
55
|
53
|
217
|
55
|
52
|
0
|
0
|
0.1%
|
-5.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
55
|
55
|
0.1%
|
109
|
106
|
-2.6%
|
164
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
217
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-56
|
38
|
8
|
11
|
-9
|
9
|
19
|
-15
|
-16
|
0
|
0
|
-278.3%
|
-248.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8
|
-15
|
-278.3%
|
19
|
-31
|
-261.3%
|
10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
60.9%
|
-10.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
60.9%
|
2
|
2
|
18.2%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
3,493
|
3,352
|
807
|
879
|
836
|
973
|
3,494
|
822
|
810
|
0
|
0
|
1.9%
|
-7.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
807
|
822
|
1.9%
|
1,685
|
1,632
|
-3.2%
|
2,521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,494
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
4,406
|
4,110
|
1,206
|
1,279
|
1,196
|
1,098
|
4,779
|
1,030
|
817
|
0
|
0
|
-14.6%
|
-36.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,206
|
1,030
|
-14.6%
|
2,485
|
1,847
|
-25.7%
|
3,681
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,779
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
64
|
90
|
18
|
34
|
25
|
34
|
111
|
19
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
5.0%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
18
|
19
|
5.0%
|
52
|
58
|
10.5%
|
77
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
111
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
4,342
|
4,019
|
1,188
|
1,245
|
1,171
|
1,064
|
4,668
|
1,010
|
779
|
0
|
0
|
-14.9%
|
-37.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,188
|
1,010
|
-14.9%
|
2,432
|
1,789
|
-26.4%
|
3,603
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,668
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
898
|
1,212
|
197
|
101
|
98
|
280
|
677
|
189
|
138
|
0
|
0
|
-4.4%
|
36.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
197
|
189
|
-4.4%
|
299
|
327
|
9.5%
|
397
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
677
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
144
|
91
|
32
|
3
|
23
|
15
|
73
|
31
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-2.3%
|
54.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
32
|
31
|
-2.3%
|
34
|
35
|
1.8%
|
58
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
73
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
-754
|
-1,121
|
-165
|
-99
|
-75
|
-265
|
-604
|
-158
|
-135
|
0
|
0
|
-4.8%
|
36.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-165
|
-158
|
-4.8%
|
-264
|
-292
|
10.5%
|
-339
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-604
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
15
|
26
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
13
|
7
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
4.5%
|
-206.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
7
|
4.5%
|
8
|
7
|
-10.6%
|
10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
14
|
30
|
5
|
31
|
-28
|
-0
|
7
|
-3
|
-4
|
0
|
0
|
-166.5%
|
-114.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
-3
|
-166.5%
|
36
|
-7
|
-120.9%
|
8
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
1
|
-3
|
2
|
-30
|
30
|
3
|
5
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
342.2%
|
-112.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
10
|
342.2%
|
-28
|
14
|
-150.6%
|
2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-1,602
|
-1,792
|
-544
|
-496
|
-380
|
-353
|
-1,772
|
-336
|
-100
|
0
|
0
|
-38.3%
|
-79.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-544
|
-336
|
-38.3%
|
-1,040
|
-435
|
-58.1%
|
-1,419
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1,772
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
2,091
|
2,358
|
678
|
579
|
522
|
524
|
2,303
|
548
|
408
|
0
|
0
|
-19.1%
|
-29.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
678
|
548
|
-19.1%
|
1,257
|
957
|
-23.9%
|
1,779
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,303
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
293
|
443
|
67
|
71
|
61
|
91
|
290
|
166
|
237
|
0
|
0
|
149.6%
|
234.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
67
|
166
|
149.6%
|
138
|
404
|
193.3%
|
199
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
290
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
1,798
|
1,915
|
612
|
508
|
460
|
433
|
2,013
|
382
|
171
|
0
|
0
|
-37.5%
|
-66.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
612
|
382
|
-37.5%
|
1,120
|
553
|
-50.6%
|
1,580
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,013
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-11
|
-12
|
-3
|
-3
|
-3
|
-3
|
-11
|
-3
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
-8.4%
|
2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
-3
|
-8.4%
|
-6
|
-5
|
-3.5%
|
-8
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
1,786
|
1,903
|
609
|
505
|
458
|
431
|
2,002
|
379
|
168
|
0
|
0
|
-37.7%
|
-66.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
609
|
379
|
-37.7%
|
1,114
|
547
|
-50.9%
|
1,572
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,002
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
-0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1676.8%
|
-89.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
1676.8%
|
5
|
1
|
-86.0%
|
6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
184
|
191
|
49
|
31
|
50
|
62
|
192
|
43
|
57
|
0
|
0
|
-13.0%
|
84.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
49
|
43
|
-13.0%
|
80
|
99
|
24.3%
|
130
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
192
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
237
|
232
|
58
|
41
|
49
|
92
|
240
|
42
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
-27.3%
|
74.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
58
|
42
|
-27.3%
|
98
|
113
|
14.8%
|
147
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
240
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-53
|
-41
|
-8
|
-10
|
1
|
-30
|
-47
|
1
|
-14
|
0
|
0
|
-111.8%
|
44.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-8
|
1
|
-111.8%
|
-18
|
-13
|
-26.9%
|
-17
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-47
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
131
|
70
|
56
|
-0
|
79
|
47
|
183
|
45
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
-20.3%
|
83.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
56
|
45
|
-20.3%
|
56
|
98
|
76.2%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
131
|
70
|
56
|
-0
|
79
|
47
|
183
|
45
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
-20.3%
|
83.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
56
|
45
|
-20.3%
|
56
|
98
|
76.2%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
93.9%
|
93.9%
|
93.6%
|
94.1%
|
93.9%
|
94.8%
|
94.1%
|
93.9%
|
94.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|
-93.9%
|
-94.8%
|
pts.
|
93.6%
|
93.9%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
93.9%
|
94.0%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
93.9%
|
0.0%
|
-93.9%
|
pts.
|
94.1%
|
0.0%
|
-94.1%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
4.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.8%
|
3.0%
|
1.4%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
-1.6%
|
-2.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
4.6%
|
3.0%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
4.2%
|
2.2%
|
-2.0%
|
pts.
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
0.4%
|
pts.
|
3.8%
|
3.8%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
3.8%
|
2.1%
|
6.9%
|
-0.0%
|
9.5%
|
4.9%
|
5.2%
|
5.4%
|
6.6%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.5%
|
6.7%
|
-9.5%
|
-4.9%
|
pts.
|
6.9%
|
5.4%
|
-1.5%
|
pts.
|
3.3%
|
6.0%
|
2.7%
|
pts.
|
5.4%
|
0.0%
|
-5.4%
|
pts.
|
5.2%
|
0.0%
|
-5.2%
|
pts.
Retail International P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail International
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
6,111
|
5,527
|
1,519
|
1,532
|
1,489
|
1,586
|
6,127
|
1,665
|
1,771
|
0
|
0
|
9.6%
|
15.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,519
|
1,665
|
9.6%
|
3,052
|
3,436
|
12.6%
|
4,541
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,127
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-17.9%
|
-39.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-17.9%
|
1
|
0
|
-32.6%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
6,110
|
5,526
|
1,519
|
1,532
|
1,489
|
1,586
|
6,126
|
1,665
|
1,771
|
0
|
0
|
9.6%
|
15.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,519
|
1,665
|
9.6%
|
3,051
|
3,436
|
12.6%
|
4,540
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,126
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
113
|
69
|
43
|
40
|
11
|
12
|
107
|
12
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
-72.3%
|
-62.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
43
|
12
|
-72.3%
|
84
|
27
|
-67.7%
|
95
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
107
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
485
|
471
|
166
|
137
|
142
|
155
|
601
|
204
|
161
|
0
|
0
|
23.1%
|
17.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
166
|
204
|
23.1%
|
303
|
365
|
20.5%
|
445
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
601
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-203
|
-48
|
-45
|
-27
|
-36
|
-163
|
-271
|
-138
|
-97
|
0
|
0
|
204.4%
|
256.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-45
|
-138
|
204.4%
|
-73
|
-236
|
223.7%
|
-108
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-271
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-33
|
-11
|
-45
|
7
|
8
|
-5
|
-35
|
-60
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
34.2%
|
-100.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-45
|
-60
|
34.2%
|
-38
|
-60
|
59.0%
|
-30
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-35
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
5,343
|
4,950
|
1,309
|
1,321
|
1,293
|
1,261
|
5,183
|
1,370
|
1,498
|
0
|
0
|
4.7%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,309
|
1,370
|
4.7%
|
2,630
|
2,868
|
9.1%
|
3,923
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
4,415
|
3,997
|
1,073
|
1,052
|
1,062
|
1,031
|
4,219
|
1,097
|
1,283
|
0
|
0
|
2.2%
|
22.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,073
|
1,097
|
2.2%
|
2,125
|
2,380
|
12.0%
|
3,187
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,219
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
353
|
315
|
68
|
82
|
108
|
94
|
351
|
92
|
137
|
0
|
0
|
36.1%
|
67.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
68
|
92
|
36.1%
|
150
|
229
|
53.2%
|
257
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
351
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
4,063
|
3,683
|
1,005
|
970
|
955
|
938
|
3,868
|
1,004
|
1,146
|
0
|
0
|
-0.1%
|
18.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,005
|
1,004
|
-0.1%
|
1,975
|
2,151
|
8.9%
|
2,930
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,868
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
1,293
|
1,271
|
308
|
333
|
353
|
343
|
1,337
|
349
|
377
|
0
|
0
|
13.4%
|
13.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
308
|
349
|
13.4%
|
641
|
726
|
13.3%
|
994
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,337
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
95
|
91
|
29
|
31
|
30
|
36
|
126
|
28
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
-4.5%
|
-0.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
29
|
28
|
-4.5%
|
60
|
58
|
-2.4%
|
90
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
126
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
1,198
|
1,180
|
279
|
302
|
323
|
307
|
1,212
|
321
|
346
|
0
|
0
|
15.3%
|
14.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
279
|
321
|
15.3%
|
581
|
668
|
14.9%
|
904
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,212
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
35
|
34
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
33
|
9
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
21.3%
|
105.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
9
|
21.3%
|
15
|
25
|
66.1%
|
24
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
33
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
84
|
82
|
19
|
23
|
20
|
29
|
91
|
22
|
24
|
0
|
0
|
16.2%
|
2.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
22
|
16.2%
|
42
|
46
|
8.8%
|
62
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
91
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-49
|
-47
|
-12
|
-15
|
-11
|
-19
|
-58
|
-13
|
-7
|
0
|
0
|
13.1%
|
-52.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-12
|
-13
|
13.1%
|
-27
|
-21
|
-23.3%
|
-38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-58
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
33
|
41
|
14
|
33
|
4
|
-4
|
46
|
31
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
129.4%
|
-106.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
14
|
31
|
129.4%
|
47
|
29
|
-37.8%
|
50
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
427
|
475
|
109
|
113
|
102
|
116
|
440
|
138
|
134
|
0
|
0
|
26.1%
|
19.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
109
|
138
|
26.1%
|
222
|
272
|
22.5%
|
324
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
440
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
45
|
147
|
13
|
16
|
19
|
20
|
67
|
38
|
43
|
0
|
0
|
201.4%
|
172.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13
|
38
|
201.4%
|
28
|
81
|
185.2%
|
47
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
67
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
382
|
328
|
97
|
97
|
83
|
96
|
373
|
100
|
92
|
0
|
0
|
3.3%
|
-5.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
97
|
100
|
3.3%
|
194
|
191
|
-1.2%
|
277
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
373
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15.7%
|
177.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
15.7%
|
2
|
3
|
64.6%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-4
|
-2
|
-1
|
-0
|
-1
|
-0
|
-2
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-3.7%
|
-14.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
-0
|
-3.7%
|
-1
|
-1
|
-9.0%
|
-2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
381
|
326
|
97
|
97
|
84
|
96
|
374
|
101
|
93
|
0
|
0
|
3.5%
|
-4.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
97
|
101
|
3.5%
|
194
|
193
|
-0.6%
|
278
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
374
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
10a. Other income
|
76
|
141
|
79
|
-12
|
49
|
72
|
188
|
41
|
92
|
0
|
0
|
-48.0%
|
-892.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
79
|
41
|
-48.0%
|
68
|
133
|
97.5%
|
116
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
188
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
207
|
242
|
103
|
33
|
82
|
98
|
315
|
87
|
105
|
0
|
0
|
-15.5%
|
217.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
103
|
87
|
-15.5%
|
136
|
192
|
41.0%
|
218
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
315
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-131
|
-101
|
-24
|
-45
|
-33
|
-25
|
-127
|
-46
|
-12
|
0
|
0
|
93.2%
|
-72.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-24
|
-46
|
93.2%
|
-68
|
-58
|
-14.9%
|
-101
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-127
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
283
|
266
|
87
|
86
|
54
|
67
|
294
|
86
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
-1.2%
|
-8.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
87
|
86
|
-1.2%
|
173
|
164
|
-5.0%
|
227
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
294
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
-0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
283
|
266
|
87
|
86
|
54
|
67
|
294
|
86
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
-1.2%
|
-8.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
87
|
86
|
-1.2%
|
173
|
164
|
-5.0%
|
227
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
294
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
12
|
17
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
-4
|
2
|
-0
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-118.7%
|
-163.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
-0
|
-118.7%
|
4
|
-2
|
-145.7%
|
6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
65
|
56
|
24
|
24
|
13
|
6
|
66
|
27
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
15.2%
|
-29.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
24
|
27
|
15.2%
|
48
|
44
|
-7.1%
|
60
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
205
|
193
|
62
|
60
|
39
|
64
|
225
|
59
|
63
|
0
|
0
|
-4.6%
|
5.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
62
|
59
|
-4.6%
|
121
|
122
|
0.2%
|
160
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
225
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
41
|
33
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
11
|
36
|
13
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
65.0%
|
41.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8
|
13
|
65.0%
|
17
|
26
|
52.4%
|
25
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
36
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
164
|
160
|
54
|
50
|
31
|
54
|
189
|
46
|
50
|
0
|
0
|
-15.1%
|
-1.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
54
|
46
|
-15.1%
|
104
|
95
|
-8.5%
|
135
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
189
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
91.9%
|
91.4%
|
88.8%
|
90.8%
|
90.4%
|
90.1%
|
90.0%
|
87.7%
|
90.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-1.1%
|
0.0%
|
-90.4%
|
-90.1%
|
pts.
|
88.8%
|
87.7%
|
-1.1%
|
pts.
|
89.8%
|
89.3%
|
-0.5%
|
pts.
|
90.0%
|
0.0%
|
-90.0%
|
pts.
|
90.0%
|
0.0%
|
-90.0%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
29.6%
|
30.5%
|
29.8%
|
30.1%
|
30.9%
|
30.1%
|
30.2%
|
30.0%
|
30.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|
-0.0%
|
-30.9%
|
-30.1%
|
pts.
|
29.8%
|
30.0%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
30.0%
|
30.1%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
30.3%
|
0.0%
|
-30.3%
|
pts.
|
30.2%
|
0.0%
|
-30.2%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
65.8%
|
64.7%
|
64.0%
|
61.7%
|
66.0%
|
66.1%
|
64.5%
|
64.0%
|
68.8%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.0%
|
7.1%
|
-66.0%
|
-66.1%
|
pts.
|
64.0%
|
64.0%
|
-0.0%
|
pts.
|
62.8%
|
66.5%
|
3.7%
|
pts.
|
63.9%
|
0.0%
|
-63.9%
|
pts.
|
64.5%
|
0.0%
|
-64.5%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
95.5%
|
95.2%
|
93.9%
|
91.8%
|
97.0%
|
96.2%
|
94.8%
|
94.0%
|
98.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|
7.1%
|
-97.0%
|
-96.2%
|
pts.
|
93.9%
|
94.0%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
92.8%
|
96.6%
|
3.8%
|
pts.
|
94.3%
|
0.0%
|
-94.3%
|
pts.
|
94.8%
|
0.0%
|
-94.8%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.3%
|
2.6%
|
2.9%
|
2.8%
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
2.4%
|
2.8%
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
3.1%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
0.2%
|
pts.
|
2.6%
|
2.7%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
5.3%
|
5.4%
|
6.7%
|
6.5%
|
4.2%
|
5.3%
|
5.7%
|
6.3%
|
5.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-0.4%
|
-1.3%
|
-4.2%
|
-5.3%
|
pts.
|
6.7%
|
6.3%
|
-0.4%
|
pts.
|
6.6%
|
5.7%
|
-0.8%
|
pts.
|
5.8%
|
0.0%
|
-5.8%
|
pts.
|
5.7%
|
0.0%
|
-5.7%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
24.2%
|
22.3%
|
27.8%
|
28.5%
|
24.8%
|
8.3%
|
22.8%
|
31.8%
|
21.1%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
4.0%
|
-7.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
27.8%
|
31.8%
|
4.0%
|
pts.
|
28.2%
|
26.7%
|
-1.5%
|
pts.
|
27.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
22.8%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
Return on equity
|
8.2%
|
7.3%
|
9.3%
|
8.7%
|
9.3%
|
9.5%
|
8.4%
|
8.4%
|
9.9%
|
9.3%
|
9.5%
|
-0.9%
|
1.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
9.3%
|
8.4%
|
-0.9%
|
pts.
|
8.9%
|
9.4%
|
0.5%
|
pts.
|
8.3%
|
7.8%
|
-0.5%
|
pts.
|
8.4%
|
8.4%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
&"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G
&8&P/&N
Retail Int. P&C & Life split
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2021 vs. 6M 2020
|
9M 2021 vs. 9M 2020
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail International
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2021
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
6,111
|
5,527
|
1,519
|
1,532
|
1,489
|
1,586
|
6,127
|
1,665
|
1,771
|
0
|
0
|
9.6%
|
15.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,519
|
1,665
|
9.6%
|
3,052
|
3,436
|
12.6%
|
4,541
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,127
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Property/Casualty
|
4,092
|
3,776
|
965
|
1,039
|
1,091
|
1,203
|
4,298
|
1,234
|
1,283
|
0
|
0
|
27.8%
|
23.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
965
|
1,234
|
27.8%
|
2,005
|
2,517
|
25.5%
|
3,096
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,298
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life
|
2,018
|
1,750
|
554
|
493
|
398
|
383
|
1,829
|
431
|
488
|
0
|
0
|
-22.2%
|
-0.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
554
|
431
|
-22.2%
|
1,047
|
919
|
-12.2%
|
1,446
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,829
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
5,343
|
4,950
|
1,309
|
1,321
|
1,293
|
1,261
|
5,183
|
1,370
|
1,498
|
0
|
0
|
4.7%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,309
|
1,370
|
4.7%
|
2,630
|
2,868
|
9.1%
|
3,923
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5,183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Property/Casualty
|
3,471
|
3,275
|
800
|
868
|
906
|
891
|
3,465
|
953
|
1,024
|
0
|
0
|
19.0%
|
18.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
800
|
953
|
19.0%
|
1,668
|
1,976
|
18.5%
|
2,574
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,465
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life
|
1,871
|
1,675
|
509
|
453
|
387
|
370
|
1,719
|
418
|
474
|
0
|
0
|
-17.9%
|
4.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
509
|
418
|
-17.9%
|
962
|
892
|
-7.3%
|
1,349
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,719
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
33
|
41
|
14
|
33
|
4
|
-4
|
46
|
31
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
129.4%
|
-106.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
14
|
31
|
129.4%
|
47
|
29
|
-37.8%
|
50
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Property/Casualty
|
160
|
160
|
50
|
71
|
28
|
34
|
183
|
57
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
15.4%
|
-84.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
50
|
57
|
15.4%
|
121
|
69
|
-43.2%
|
149
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
183
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life
|
-127
|
-119
|
-36
|
-38
|
-24
|
-38
|
-136
|
-26
|
-14
|
0
|
0
|
-27.6%
|
-64.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-36
|
-26
|
-27.6%
|
-74
|
-40
|
-46.7%
|
-99
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-136
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net investment income
|
381
|
326
|
97
|
97
|
84
|
96
|
374
|
101
|
93
|
0
|
0
|
3.5%
|
-4.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
97
|
101
|
3.5%
|
194
|
193
|
-0.6%
|
278
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
374
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Property/Casualty
|
200
|
159
|
49
|
46
|
43
|
43
|
181
|
59
|
65
|
0
|
0
|
22.3%
|
40.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
49
|
59
|
22.3%
|
94
|
124
|
31.3%
|
138
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
181
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Life
|
188
|
175
|
51
|
53
|
42
|
55
|
201
|
43
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
-14.8%
|
-44.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
51
|
43
|
-14.8%
|
104
|
73
|
-30.0%
|
146
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
201
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other
|
-7
|
-7
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2
|
-8
|
-2
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
-2.2%
|
-20.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2.2%
|
-4
|
-4
|
-11.5%
|
-6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-8
|
0
|
-100.0%
&"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G
&8&P/&N
Retail International CEE P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020
|
Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail International - Central and Eastern Europe
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2021
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
4,359
|
4,100
|
1,183
|
1,174
|
1,082
|
1,156
|
4,594
|
1,220
|
1,283
|
0
|
0
|
3.1%
|
9.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,183
|
1,220
|
3.1%
|
2,356
|
2,503
|
6.2%
|
3,438
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,594
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-17.9%
|
-39.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-17.9%
|
1
|
0
|
-32.6%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
4,358
|
4,099
|
1,183
|
1,173
|
1,081
|
1,156
|
4,593
|
1,219
|
1,283
|
0
|
0
|
3.1%
|
9.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,183
|
1,219
|
3.1%
|
2,356
|
2,502
|
6.2%
|
3,437
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,593
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
113
|
69
|
43
|
40
|
11
|
12
|
107
|
12
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
-72.3%
|
-62.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
43
|
12
|
-72.3%
|
84
|
27
|
-67.7%
|
95
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
107
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
312
|
285
|
120
|
86
|
82
|
98
|
386
|
150
|
101
|
0
|
0
|
24.7%
|
17.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
120
|
150
|
24.7%
|
206
|
251
|
21.6%
|
288
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
386
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-134
|
-51
|
-56
|
-25
|
5
|
-111
|
-187
|
-109
|
-71
|
0
|
0
|
95.2%
|
186.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-56
|
-109
|
95.2%
|
-81
|
-180
|
123.2%
|
-75
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-187
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-26
|
-0
|
-48
|
9
|
16
|
-2
|
-25
|
-62
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
29.7%
|
-97.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-48
|
-62
|
29.7%
|
-39
|
-62
|
58.1%
|
-23
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-25
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
3,827
|
3,695
|
1,011
|
1,014
|
977
|
938
|
3,939
|
1,010
|
1,096
|
0
|
0
|
-0.1%
|
8.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,011
|
1,010
|
-0.1%
|
2,024
|
2,106
|
4.0%
|
3,002
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,939
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
3,219
|
3,061
|
859
|
840
|
809
|
780
|
3,288
|
844
|
964
|
0
|
0
|
-1.7%
|
14.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
859
|
844
|
-1.7%
|
1,698
|
1,808
|
6.5%
|
2,507
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,288
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
195
|
205
|
46
|
64
|
61
|
70
|
242
|
66
|
98
|
0
|
0
|
44.2%
|
52.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
46
|
66
|
44.2%
|
110
|
163
|
48.7%
|
171
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
242
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
3,023
|
2,856
|
813
|
775
|
748
|
710
|
3,046
|
779
|
866
|
0
|
0
|
-4.2%
|
11.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
813
|
779
|
-4.2%
|
1,588
|
1,644
|
3.5%
|
2,336
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3,046
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
779
|
808
|
196
|
218
|
234
|
222
|
871
|
217
|
227
|
0
|
0
|
10.5%
|
4.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
196
|
217
|
10.5%
|
414
|
444
|
7.2%
|
648
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
871
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
61
|
60
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
88
|
17
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
-9.9%
|
-12.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
17
|
-9.9%
|
40
|
35
|
-11.4%
|
61
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
88
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
718
|
748
|
178
|
197
|
212
|
196
|
783
|
200
|
209
|
0
|
0
|
12.7%
|
5.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
178
|
200
|
12.7%
|
375
|
409
|
9.1%
|
587
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
783
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
12
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
14
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
39.5%
|
228.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
3
|
39.5%
|
6
|
14
|
146.0%
|
9
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
63
|
68
|
15
|
20
|
16
|
21
|
72
|
18
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
19.0%
|
0.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
15
|
18
|
19.0%
|
35
|
38
|
8.7%
|
51
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
72
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-50
|
-55
|
-13
|
-16
|
-13
|
-16
|
-58
|
-14
|
-9
|
0
|
0
|
15.0%
|
-43.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-13
|
-14
|
15.0%
|
-29
|
-24
|
-17.8%
|
-42
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-58
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
35
|
37
|
8
|
25
|
5
|
15
|
52
|
17
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
123.0%
|
-52.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
8
|
17
|
123.0%
|
32
|
29
|
-11.1%
|
37
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
52
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
349
|
421
|
94
|
99
|
86
|
95
|
374
|
115
|
105
|
0
|
0
|
23.2%
|
5.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
94
|
115
|
23.2%
|
193
|
220
|
14.2%
|
279
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
374
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
32
|
130
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
15
|
49
|
29
|
39
|
0
|
0
|
238.6%
|
226.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
9
|
29
|
238.6%
|
20
|
68
|
231.4%
|
34
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
49
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
318
|
291
|
85
|
87
|
72
|
80
|
325
|
86
|
66
|
0
|
0
|
1.3%
|
-24.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
85
|
86
|
1.3%
|
172
|
152
|
-11.7%
|
244
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
325
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15.7%
|
177.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
15.7%
|
2
|
3
|
64.6%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
-4
|
-2
|
-1
|
-0
|
-1
|
-0
|
-2
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-3.7%
|
-14.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
-0
|
-3.7%
|
-1
|
-1
|
-9.0%
|
-2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
317
|
290
|
86
|
87
|
73
|
81
|
326
|
87
|
67
|
0
|
0
|
1.5%
|
-23.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
86
|
87
|
1.5%
|
173
|
154
|
-11.0%
|
245
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
326
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
10a. Other income
|
49
|
110
|
71
|
-16
|
42
|
65
|
163
|
53
|
68
|
0
|
0
|
-26.1%
|
-527.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
71
|
53
|
-26.1%
|
55
|
98
|
78.0%
|
98
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
163
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
119
|
164
|
86
|
16
|
66
|
71
|
239
|
62
|
75
|
0
|
0
|
-27.6%
|
378.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
86
|
62
|
-27.6%
|
102
|
138
|
35.4%
|
168
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
239
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-71
|
-54
|
-15
|
-32
|
-23
|
-6
|
-76
|
-10
|
-7
|
0
|
0
|
-34.8%
|
-77.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-15
|
-10
|
-34.8%
|
-46
|
-39
|
-15.4%
|
-70
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-76
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
281
|
273
|
79
|
80
|
54
|
90
|
303
|
94
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
20.1%
|
-10.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
79
|
94
|
20.1%
|
159
|
143
|
-9.7%
|
213
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
303
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
-0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
281
|
273
|
79
|
80
|
54
|
90
|
303
|
94
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
20.1%
|
-10.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
79
|
94
|
20.1%
|
159
|
143
|
-9.7%
|
213
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
303
|
0
|
-100.0%
&"Arial,Fett"&K04+000Talanx Group - Financial Data Supplement Q2 2022 &G
&8&P/&N
Retail International LatAm P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Retail International - Latin America
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2021
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
1,752
|
1,427
|
337
|
359
|
408
|
430
|
1,533
|
445
|
488
|
0
|
0
|
32.3%
|
36.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
337
|
445
|
32.3%
|
696
|
934
|
34.2%
|
1,103
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,533
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
1,752
|
1,427
|
337
|
359
|
408
|
430
|
1,533
|
445
|
488
|
0
|
0
|
32.3%
|
36.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
337
|
445
|
32.3%
|
696
|
934
|
34.2%
|
1,103
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,533
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
173
|
186
|
45
|
51
|
60
|
57
|
214
|
54
|
60
|
0
|
0
|
18.8%
|
17.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
45
|
54
|
18.8%
|
97
|
114
|
18.0%
|
157
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
214
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-69
|
3
|
10
|
-2
|
-41
|
-52
|
-85
|
-29
|
-26
|
0
|
0
|
-379.5%
|
953.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
10
|
-29
|
-379.5%
|
8
|
-55
|
-796.3%
|
-33
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-85
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-7
|
-11
|
3
|
-2
|
-9
|
-3
|
-10
|
2
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-32.4%
|
-84.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
2
|
-32.4%
|
1
|
2
|
34.4%
|
-7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
1,516
|
1,255
|
299
|
307
|
315
|
323
|
1,244
|
360
|
402
|
0
|
0
|
20.6%
|
31.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
299
|
360
|
20.6%
|
606
|
762
|
25.9%
|
921
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,244
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
1,169
|
902
|
214
|
212
|
253
|
251
|
931
|
282
|
320
|
0
|
0
|
31.7%
|
50.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
214
|
282
|
31.7%
|
427
|
602
|
41.1%
|
680
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
931
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
158
|
110
|
22
|
18
|
46
|
23
|
109
|
27
|
39
|
0
|
0
|
19.8%
|
124.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
22
|
27
|
19.8%
|
40
|
66
|
65.7%
|
86
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
109
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
1,011
|
792
|
192
|
195
|
207
|
228
|
822
|
256
|
281
|
0
|
0
|
33.1%
|
44.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
192
|
256
|
33.1%
|
387
|
536
|
38.6%
|
594
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
822
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
514
|
463
|
112
|
115
|
119
|
121
|
467
|
132
|
150
|
0
|
0
|
18.4%
|
30.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
112
|
132
|
18.4%
|
227
|
282
|
24.4%
|
346
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
467
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
34
|
31
|
11
|
9
|
8
|
10
|
38
|
11
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
4.8%
|
27.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
11
|
4.8%
|
20
|
23
|
15.4%
|
28
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
481
|
432
|
101
|
105
|
111
|
111
|
429
|
121
|
138
|
0
|
0
|
19.8%
|
30.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
101
|
121
|
19.8%
|
207
|
259
|
25.3%
|
317
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
429
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
22
|
21
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
20
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
11.6%
|
24.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
5
|
11.6%
|
9
|
11
|
18.4%
|
15
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
20
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
21
|
14
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
19
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
5.0%
|
13.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
4
|
5.0%
|
7
|
8
|
8.9%
|
11
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
46.0%
|
51.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
46.0%
|
2
|
3
|
49.6%
|
4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
26
|
39
|
6
|
8
|
-1
|
-19
|
-6
|
-16
|
-14
|
0
|
0
|
-366.4%
|
-267.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
-16
|
-366.4%
|
14
|
-30
|
-308.9%
|
13
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-6
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
78
|
55
|
15
|
14
|
16
|
20
|
66
|
22
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
43.6%
|
114.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
15
|
22
|
43.6%
|
29
|
52
|
77.3%
|
46
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
7
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
229.7%
|
25.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
7
|
229.7%
|
4
|
9
|
130.6%
|
7
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
71
|
43
|
13
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
55
|
15
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
15.4%
|
128.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13
|
15
|
15.4%
|
25
|
43
|
69.0%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
55
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net investment income
|
71
|
43
|
13
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
55
|
15
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
15.4%
|
128.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
13
|
15
|
15.4%
|
25
|
43
|
69.0%
|
38
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
55
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
10a. Other income
|
26
|
26
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
23
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
84.6%
|
17.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
10
|
84.6%
|
12
|
18
|
49.9%
|
16
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
23
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
72
|
64
|
14
|
13
|
13
|
18
|
58
|
19
|
24
|
0
|
0
|
40.0%
|
88.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
14
|
19
|
40.0%
|
26
|
43
|
63.1%
|
39
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
58
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-47
|
-38
|
-8
|
-6
|
-8
|
-12
|
-34
|
-9
|
-17
|
0
|
0
|
8.6%
|
154.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-8
|
-9
|
8.6%
|
-15
|
-25
|
73.8%
|
-23
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-34
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
50
|
44
|
11
|
14
|
4
|
-13
|
15
|
-9
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
-180.4%
|
-120.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
-9
|
-180.4%
|
25
|
-12
|
-147.7%
|
29
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
15
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
50
|
44
|
11
|
14
|
4
|
-13
|
15
|
-9
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
-180.4%
|
-120.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
11
|
-9
|
-180.4%
|
25
|
-12
|
-147.7%
|
29
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
15
|
0
|
-100.0%
Reinsurance P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
22,598
|
24,770
|
7,809
|
6,655
|
7,155
|
6,143
|
27,762
|
9,333
|
8,009
|
0
|
0
|
19.5%
|
20.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7,809
|
9,333
|
19.5%
|
14,465
|
17,342
|
19.9%
|
21,620
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
27,762
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
1,513
|
1,807
|
646
|
415
|
391
|
495
|
1,947
|
600
|
336
|
0
|
0
|
-7.2%
|
-19.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
646
|
600
|
-7.2%
|
1,062
|
937
|
-11.8%
|
1,453
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,947
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
21,084
|
22,963
|
7,163
|
6,240
|
6,764
|
5,648
|
25,815
|
8,733
|
7,672
|
0
|
0
|
21.9%
|
23.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7,163
|
8,733
|
21.9%
|
13,403
|
16,406
|
22.4%
|
20,167
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
25,815
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
2,252
|
2,443
|
663
|
722
|
828
|
693
|
2,905
|
745
|
829
|
0
|
0
|
12.4%
|
14.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
663
|
745
|
12.4%
|
1,385
|
1,574
|
13.6%
|
2,213
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,905
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-637
|
-1,028
|
-1,507
|
-155
|
-243
|
1,168
|
-738
|
-1,948
|
-167
|
0
|
0
|
29.2%
|
7.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1,507
|
-1,948
|
29.2%
|
-1,662
|
-2,115
|
27.2%
|
-1,906
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-738
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-21
|
-61
|
-54
|
-44
|
-34
|
108
|
-24
|
-69
|
-44
|
0
|
0
|
28.9%
|
-0.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-54
|
-69
|
28.9%
|
-98
|
-113
|
15.6%
|
-132
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-24
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
19,730
|
21,361
|
5,693
|
5,822
|
6,118
|
6,510
|
24,143
|
6,710
|
7,057
|
0
|
0
|
17.9%
|
21.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,693
|
6,710
|
17.9%
|
11,515
|
13,767
|
19.6%
|
17,634
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
24,143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
16,221
|
18,300
|
4,710
|
4,545
|
5,846
|
5,817
|
20,917
|
5,557
|
5,371
|
0
|
0
|
18.0%
|
18.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4,710
|
5,557
|
18.0%
|
9,254
|
10,928
|
18.1%
|
15,101
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
20,917
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
1,561
|
1,621
|
376
|
361
|
1,003
|
858
|
2,598
|
487
|
215
|
0
|
0
|
29.5%
|
-40.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
376
|
487
|
29.5%
|
737
|
703
|
-4.7%
|
1,740
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,598
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
14,660
|
16,679
|
4,333
|
4,184
|
4,844
|
4,959
|
18,319
|
5,069
|
5,156
|
0
|
0
|
17.0%
|
23.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4,333
|
5,069
|
17.0%
|
8,517
|
10,225
|
20.1%
|
13,361
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
18,319
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
5,555
|
5,857
|
1,511
|
1,654
|
1,565
|
1,862
|
6,592
|
1,878
|
2,013
|
0
|
0
|
24.3%
|
21.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,511
|
1,878
|
24.3%
|
3,165
|
3,891
|
22.9%
|
4,730
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,592
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
266
|
264
|
47
|
72
|
61
|
109
|
288
|
80
|
103
|
0
|
0
|
70.6%
|
44.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
47
|
80
|
70.6%
|
119
|
184
|
54.8%
|
180
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
288
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
5,289
|
5,594
|
1,464
|
1,582
|
1,504
|
1,753
|
6,304
|
1,798
|
1,910
|
0
|
0
|
22.8%
|
20.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,464
|
1,798
|
22.8%
|
3,046
|
3,708
|
21.7%
|
4,550
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,304
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
9
|
5
|
-0
|
2
|
-2
|
5
|
5
|
-1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
255.9%
|
272.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
-1
|
255.9%
|
2
|
6
|
274.1%
|
-1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-5
|
-5
|
0
|
-2
|
2
|
-5
|
-5
|
1
|
-6
|
0
|
0
|
148.0%
|
283.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
1
|
148.0%
|
-1
|
-6
|
302.6%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-5
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-224
|
-917
|
-105
|
55
|
-227
|
-207
|
-484
|
-156
|
-16
|
0
|
0
|
49.1%
|
-129.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-105
|
-156
|
49.1%
|
-50
|
-172
|
245.5%
|
-277
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-484
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
1,873
|
1,831
|
459
|
486
|
575
|
694
|
2,213
|
629
|
605
|
0
|
0
|
36.9%
|
24.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
459
|
629
|
36.9%
|
945
|
1,234
|
30.6%
|
1,520
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2,213
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
304
|
355
|
143
|
98
|
125
|
168
|
534
|
194
|
173
|
0
|
0
|
35.5%
|
76.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
143
|
194
|
35.5%
|
241
|
367
|
52.3%
|
366
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
534
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
1,569
|
1,476
|
317
|
387
|
449
|
526
|
1,679
|
436
|
432
|
0
|
0
|
37.6%
|
11.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
317
|
436
|
37.6%
|
704
|
867
|
23.2%
|
1,153
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,679
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
206
|
222
|
131
|
42
|
42
|
54
|
268
|
55
|
72
|
0
|
0
|
-58.0%
|
72.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
131
|
55
|
-58.0%
|
172
|
127
|
-26.4%
|
215
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
268
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
1,776
|
1,698
|
447
|
429
|
492
|
580
|
1,947
|
490
|
503
|
0
|
0
|
9.7%
|
17.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
447
|
490
|
9.7%
|
876
|
994
|
13.4%
|
1,368
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,947
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
24
|
81
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
27
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
119.9%
|
184.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
27
|
119.9%
|
15
|
33
|
130.1%
|
17
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
17
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
630
|
842
|
267
|
139
|
159
|
228
|
793
|
287
|
297
|
0
|
0
|
7.6%
|
113.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
267
|
287
|
7.6%
|
406
|
584
|
43.8%
|
565
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
793
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
363
|
392
|
200
|
68
|
98
|
153
|
520
|
219
|
256
|
0
|
0
|
9.1%
|
279.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
200
|
219
|
9.1%
|
268
|
475
|
77.2%
|
366
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
520
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
267
|
450
|
66
|
72
|
61
|
74
|
273
|
68
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
-43.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
68
|
3.2%
|
138
|
109
|
-21.0%
|
199
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
273
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
1,818
|
1,230
|
408
|
556
|
326
|
446
|
1,736
|
402
|
528
|
0
|
0
|
-1.5%
|
-5.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
408
|
402
|
-1.5%
|
964
|
930
|
-3.5%
|
1,290
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,736
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
1,818
|
1,230
|
408
|
556
|
326
|
446
|
1,736
|
402
|
528
|
0
|
0
|
-1.5%
|
-5.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
408
|
402
|
-1.5%
|
964
|
930
|
-3.5%
|
1,290
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,736
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Financing costs
|
106
|
110
|
24
|
26
|
26
|
27
|
103
|
27
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
12.9%
|
2.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
24
|
27
|
12.9%
|
50
|
53
|
7.1%
|
76
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
103
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Taxes on income
|
394
|
205
|
66
|
146
|
106
|
33
|
352
|
93
|
91
|
0
|
0
|
41.4%
|
-37.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
93
|
41.4%
|
212
|
184
|
-13.0%
|
318
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
352
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income
|
1,318
|
915
|
319
|
383
|
193
|
386
|
1,282
|
283
|
410
|
0
|
0
|
-11.4%
|
6.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
319
|
283
|
-11.4%
|
702
|
693
|
-1.4%
|
895
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,282
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to non-controlling interests
|
699
|
474
|
166
|
201
|
102
|
204
|
672
|
150
|
216
|
0
|
0
|
-9.4%
|
7.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
166
|
150
|
-9.4%
|
366
|
366
|
0.0%
|
468
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
672
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
attributable to shareholders of Talanx AG
|
619
|
442
|
153
|
183
|
91
|
182
|
609
|
133
|
193
|
0
|
0
|
-13.5%
|
6.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
153
|
133
|
-13.5%
|
336
|
326
|
-2.9%
|
427
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
609
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
90.0%
|
90.1%
|
91.5%
|
89.2%
|
88.4%
|
88.7%
|
89.5%
|
92.0%
|
89.7%
|
88.4%
|
88.7%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
91.5%
|
92.0%
|
0.5%
|
pts.
|
90.4%
|
90.9%
|
0.5%
|
pts.
|
90.1%
|
89.8%
|
-0.3%
|
pts.
|
89.5%
|
89.5%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
29.5%
|
29.1%
|
27.9%
|
30.0%
|
27.1%
|
29.8%
|
28.7%
|
28.9%
|
30.3%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.1%
|
0.3%
|
-27.1%
|
-29.8%
|
27.9%
|
28.9%
|
1.1%
|
pts.
|
29.0%
|
29.7%
|
0.7%
|
pts.
|
28.3%
|
0.0%
|
-28.3%
|
pts.
|
28.7%
|
0.0%
|
-28.7%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
69.0%
|
72.8%
|
68.4%
|
66.1%
|
74.8%
|
67.7%
|
69.3%
|
70.6%
|
69.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.2%
|
3.0%
|
-74.8%
|
-67.7%
|
68.4%
|
70.6%
|
2.2%
|
pts.
|
67.2%
|
69.8%
|
2.6%
|
pts.
|
69.9%
|
0.0%
|
-69.9%
|
pts.
|
69.3%
|
0.0%
|
-69.3%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
98.2%
|
101.6%
|
96.2%
|
95.8%
|
101.5%
|
97.2%
|
97.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.3%
|
2.8%
|
-101.5%
|
-97.2%
|
96.2%
|
99.5%
|
3.3%
|
pts.
|
96.0%
|
99.1%
|
3.0%
|
pts.
|
97.9%
|
0.0%
|
-97.9%
|
pts.
|
97.7%
|
0.0%
|
-97.7%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.5%
|
3.1%
|
2.5%
|
3.0%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
0.6%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.5%
|
3.1%
|
0.6%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
2.9%
|
3.0%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
9.2%
|
5.8%
|
7.2%
|
9.5%
|
5.3%
|
6.9%
|
7.2%
|
6.0%
|
7.5%
|
5.3%
|
6.9%
|
-1.2%
|
-2.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
7.2%
|
6.0%
|
-1.2%
|
pts.
|
8.4%
|
6.8%
|
-1.6%
|
pts.
|
5.8%
|
7.3%
|
1.5%
|
pts.
|
7.2%
|
7.2%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Tax ratio
|
23.0%
|
18.3%
|
17.1%
|
27.6%
|
35.5%
|
7.9%
|
21.5%
|
24.7%
|
18.2%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
7.7%
|
-9.4%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
17.1%
|
24.7%
|
7.7%
|
pts.
|
23.2%
|
21.0%
|
-2.2%
|
pts.
|
26.2%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
21.5%
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
ERROR:#DIV/0!
|
pts.
|
Return on equity
|
13.3%
|
8.5%
|
11.6%
|
13.8%
|
6.8%
|
12.8%
|
10.9%
|
9.6%
|
16.1%
|
6.8%
|
12.8%
|
-2.0%
|
2.4%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
11.6%
|
9.6%
|
-2.0%
|
pts.
|
12.7%
|
12.8%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
8.7%
|
10.6%
|
1.9%
|
pts.
|
10.9%
|
10.9%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
PC Reinsurance P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Property/Casualty Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
14,781
|
16,744
|
5,693
|
4,574
|
5,003
|
3,955
|
19,224
|
7,149
|
5,773
|
0
|
0
|
25.6%
|
26.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,693
|
7,149
|
25.6%
|
10,267
|
12,922
|
25.9%
|
15,269
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
19,224
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
1,370
|
1,673
|
611
|
380
|
354
|
459
|
1,804
|
563
|
304
|
0
|
0
|
-7.8%
|
-20.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
611
|
563
|
-7.8%
|
991
|
868
|
-12.5%
|
1,346
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,804
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
13,411
|
15,071
|
5,082
|
4,193
|
4,648
|
3,496
|
17,420
|
6,585
|
5,469
|
0
|
0
|
29.6%
|
30.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
5,082
|
6,585
|
29.6%
|
9,275
|
12,054
|
30.0%
|
13,924
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
17,420
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
1,434
|
1,628
|
423
|
468
|
579
|
431
|
1,901
|
495
|
583
|
0
|
0
|
17.2%
|
24.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
423
|
495
|
17.2%
|
891
|
1,078
|
21.0%
|
1,470
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,901
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-569
|
-974
|
-1,461
|
-165
|
-229
|
1,133
|
-723
|
-1,940
|
-197
|
0
|
0
|
32.8%
|
19.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-1,461
|
-1,940
|
32.8%
|
-1,627
|
-2,137
|
31.4%
|
-1,856
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-723
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-20
|
-63
|
-54
|
-44
|
-35
|
108
|
-24
|
-69
|
-44
|
0
|
0
|
28.9%
|
-0.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-54
|
-69
|
28.9%
|
-98
|
-113
|
15.9%
|
-132
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-24
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
12,798
|
14,205
|
3,863
|
3,984
|
4,229
|
4,548
|
16,624
|
4,782
|
5,037
|
0
|
0
|
23.8%
|
26.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
3,863
|
4,782
|
23.8%
|
7,847
|
9,819
|
25.1%
|
12,076
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
16,624
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
9,680
|
11,189
|
2,799
|
2,755
|
3,955
|
3,710
|
13,218
|
3,642
|
3,489
|
0
|
0
|
30.1%
|
26.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,799
|
3,642
|
30.1%
|
5,554
|
7,131
|
28.4%
|
9,509
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13,218
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
848
|
844
|
156
|
125
|
791
|
632
|
1,704
|
266
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
70.1%
|
-89.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
156
|
266
|
70.1%
|
281
|
279
|
-0.9%
|
1,072
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,704
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
8,832
|
10,344
|
2,643
|
2,630
|
3,164
|
3,078
|
11,514
|
3,376
|
3,476
|
0
|
0
|
27.8%
|
32.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,643
|
3,376
|
27.8%
|
5,272
|
6,853
|
30.0%
|
8,437
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11,514
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
3,987
|
4,331
|
1,127
|
1,251
|
1,197
|
1,422
|
4,998
|
1,444
|
1,599
|
0
|
0
|
28.2%
|
27.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,127
|
1,444
|
28.2%
|
2,378
|
3,043
|
28.0%
|
3,576
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,998
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
209
|
196
|
50
|
56
|
50
|
66
|
223
|
60
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
18.8%
|
27.6%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
50
|
60
|
18.8%
|
106
|
131
|
23.4%
|
157
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
223
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
3,778
|
4,135
|
1,077
|
1,195
|
1,147
|
1,356
|
4,775
|
1,385
|
1,527
|
0
|
0
|
28.6%
|
27.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,077
|
1,385
|
28.6%
|
2,272
|
2,912
|
28.2%
|
3,419
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4,775
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Other technical expenses
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
184.0%
|
-44.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
1
|
184.0%
|
3
|
3
|
-21.8%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-2
|
-0
|
-0
|
-3
|
2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-1
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
184.0%
|
-44.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
-1
|
184.0%
|
-3
|
-3
|
-21.8%
|
-1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
186
|
-274
|
143
|
155
|
-79
|
112
|
332
|
21
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
-85.6%
|
-79.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
143
|
21
|
-85.6%
|
299
|
52
|
-82.5%
|
219
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
332
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
1,292
|
1,249
|
337
|
387
|
476
|
493
|
1,693
|
438
|
455
|
0
|
0
|
30.0%
|
17.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
337
|
438
|
30.0%
|
724
|
894
|
23.5%
|
1,200
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,693
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
247
|
295
|
66
|
77
|
86
|
161
|
390
|
130
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
98.2%
|
24.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
66
|
130
|
98.2%
|
142
|
226
|
58.6%
|
229
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
390
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
1,046
|
954
|
272
|
310
|
390
|
332
|
1,303
|
308
|
360
|
0
|
0
|
13.5%
|
16.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
272
|
308
|
13.5%
|
582
|
668
|
14.9%
|
971
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,303
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
48
|
50
|
4
|
11
|
18
|
16
|
49
|
5
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
30.7%
|
223.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
5
|
30.7%
|
15
|
41
|
177.3%
|
32
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
49
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
1,093
|
1,005
|
275
|
321
|
407
|
348
|
1,352
|
313
|
396
|
0
|
0
|
13.8%
|
23.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
275
|
313
|
13.8%
|
596
|
709
|
18.9%
|
1,003
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,352
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
-1
|
-0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-3003.1%
|
-22.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
7
|
-3003.1%
|
1
|
7
|
1340.5%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
255
|
387
|
69
|
47
|
39
|
83
|
238
|
114
|
108
|
0
|
0
|
63.7%
|
130.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
69
|
114
|
63.7%
|
116
|
222
|
90.6%
|
156
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
238
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
279
|
273
|
170
|
53
|
80
|
98
|
401
|
156
|
226
|
0
|
0
|
-8.0%
|
329.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
170
|
156
|
-8.0%
|
223
|
382
|
71.9%
|
303
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
401
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
-24
|
115
|
-100
|
-6
|
-41
|
-15
|
-163
|
-42
|
-118
|
0
|
0
|
-57.7%
|
1952.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100
|
-42
|
-57.7%
|
-106
|
-161
|
51.4%
|
-147
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-163
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
1,256
|
845
|
318
|
471
|
287
|
445
|
1,521
|
291
|
309
|
0
|
0
|
-8.5%
|
-34.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
318
|
291
|
-8.5%
|
789
|
601
|
-23.9%
|
1,076
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
|
1,256
|
845
|
318
|
471
|
287
|
445
|
1,521
|
291
|
309
|
0
|
0
|
-8.5%
|
-34.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
318
|
291
|
-8.5%
|
789
|
601
|
-23.9%
|
1,076
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Retention ratio
|
90.3%
|
90.3%
|
92.6%
|
89.8%
|
88.4%
|
89.1%
|
90.1%
|
93.1%
|
89.9%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.5%
|
0.1%
|
-88.4%
|
-89.1%
|
pts.
|
91.7%
|
92.6%
|
0.8%
|
pts.
|
91.3%
|
91.7%
|
0.3%
|
pts.
|
90.3%
|
90.4%
|
0.1%
|
pts.
|
90.1%
|
90.1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
Net expense ratio (property/casualty)
|
29.5%
|
29.1%
|
27.9%
|
30.0%
|
27.1%
|
29.8%
|
28.7%
|
28.9%
|
30.3%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1.1%
|
0.3%
|
-27.1%
|
-29.8%
|
pts.
|
27.9%
|
28.9%
|
1.1%
|
pts.
|
29.0%
|
29.7%
|
0.7%
|
pts.
|
28.3%
|
0.0%
|
-28.3%
|
pts.
|
28.7%
|
0.0%
|
-28.7%
|
pts.
|
Net loss ratio (property/casualty)
|
69.0%
|
72.8%
|
68.4%
|
66.1%
|
74.8%
|
67.7%
|
69.3%
|
70.6%
|
69.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.2%
|
3.0%
|
-74.8%
|
-67.7%
|
pts.
|
68.4%
|
70.6%
|
2.2%
|
pts.
|
67.2%
|
69.8%
|
2.6%
|
pts.
|
69.9%
|
0.0%
|
-69.9%
|
pts.
|
69.3%
|
0.0%
|
-69.3%
|
pts.
|
Net combined ratio (property/casualty)
|
98.2%
|
101.6%
|
96.2%
|
95.8%
|
101.5%
|
97.2%
|
97.7%
|
99.5%
|
98.7%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.3%
|
2.8%
|
-101.5%
|
-97.2%
|
pts.
|
96.2%
|
99.5%
|
3.3%
|
pts.
|
96.0%
|
99.1%
|
3.0%
|
pts.
|
97.9%
|
0.0%
|
-97.9%
|
pts.
|
97.7%
|
0.0%
|
-97.7%
|
pts.
|
Net return on investment
|
3.0%
|
2.6%
|
2.8%
|
3.1%
|
3.8%
|
3.1%
|
3.2%
|
2.8%
|
3.3%
|
3.8%
|
3.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
3.0%
|
3.1%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
2.5%
|
3.3%
|
0.8%
|
pts.
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|
0.0%
|
pts.
|
EBIT margin
|
9.8%
|
6.0%
|
8.2%
|
11.8%
|
6.8%
|
9.8%
|
9.1%
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
-2.1%
|
-5.7%
|
-6.8%
|
-9.8%
|
pts.
|
8.2%
|
6.1%
|
-2.1%
|
pts.
|
10.1%
|
6.1%
|
-3.9%
|
pts.
|
8.9%
|
0.0%
|
-8.9%
|
pts.
|
9.1%
|
0.0%
|
-9.1%
|
pts.
LH Reinsurance P&L
|
Consolidated statement of income by division/reportable segment
|
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
|
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
|
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
|
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
|
3M 2022 vs. 3M 2021
|
6M 2022 vs. 6M 2021
|
9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021
|
FY 2022 vs. FY 2021
|
Life/Health Reinsurance
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
FY 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2022
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2022
|
9M 2021
|
9M 2022
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022
|
1. Gross written premiums including premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
7,816
|
8,026
|
2,116
|
2,082
|
2,152
|
2,188
|
8,538
|
2,185
|
2,236
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
7.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,116
|
2,185
|
3.2%
|
4,198
|
4,420
|
5.3%
|
6,350
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8,538
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to other divisions/segments
|
144
|
134
|
35
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
143
|
37
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
3.9%
|
-8.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
35
|
37
|
3.9%
|
70
|
69
|
-2.2%
|
107
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
143
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which attributable to third parties
|
7,673
|
7,892
|
2,081
|
2,046
|
2,116
|
2,152
|
8,396
|
2,148
|
2,204
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
7.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2,081
|
2,148
|
3.2%
|
4,128
|
4,352
|
5.4%
|
6,244
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8,396
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
2. Savings elements of premiums from unit-linked life and annuity insurance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
3. Ceded written premiums
|
818
|
815
|
240
|
254
|
249
|
262
|
1,005
|
250
|
246
|
0
|
0
|
3.8%
|
-3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
240
|
250
|
3.8%
|
494
|
495
|
0.3%
|
743
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,005
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
4. Change in gross unearned premiums
|
-68
|
-55
|
-46
|
10
|
-14
|
36
|
-14
|
-7
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
-84.1%
|
182.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-46
|
-7
|
-84.1%
|
-36
|
22
|
-162.1%
|
-50
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-14
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
5. Change in ceded unearned premiums
|
-1
|
1
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-20.6%
|
-99.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-20.6%
|
-0
|
0
|
-101.3%
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net premiums earned
|
6,932
|
7,155
|
1,830
|
1,839
|
1,889
|
1,962
|
7,519
|
1,928
|
2,020
|
0
|
0
|
5.4%
|
9.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,830
|
1,928
|
5.4%
|
3,669
|
3,947
|
7.6%
|
5,558
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,519
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6. Claims and claims expenses (gross)
|
6,542
|
7,112
|
1,911
|
1,790
|
1,891
|
2,107
|
7,699
|
1,915
|
1,882
|
0
|
0
|
0.2%
|
5.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,911
|
1,915
|
0.2%
|
3,701
|
3,797
|
2.6%
|
5,592
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7,699
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
713
|
777
|
220
|
236
|
212
|
226
|
894
|
222
|
202
|
0
|
0
|
0.7%
|
-14.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
220
|
222
|
0.7%
|
456
|
424
|
-7.1%
|
668
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
894
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Claims and claims expenses (net)
|
5,828
|
6,335
|
1,691
|
1,554
|
1,679
|
1,881
|
6,805
|
1,693
|
1,680
|
0
|
0
|
0.1%
|
8.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1,691
|
1,693
|
0.1%
|
3,245
|
3,373
|
4.0%
|
4,924
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
6,805
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
7. Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (gross)
|
1,567
|
1,526
|
384
|
402
|
368
|
440
|
1,594
|
434
|
414
|
0
|
0
|
12.8%
|
3.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
384
|
434
|
12.8%
|
787
|
848
|
7.8%
|
1,154
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,594
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Reinsurers' share
|
57
|
67
|
-3
|
16
|
11
|
42
|
65
|
21
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
-724.8%
|
104.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-3
|
21
|
-724.8%
|
12
|
52
|
324.2%
|
23
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
65
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Acquisition costs and administrative expenses (net)
|
1,511
|
1,459
|
388
|
387
|
357
|
398
|
1,529
|
413
|
383
|
0
|
0
|
6.6%
|
-1.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
388
|
413
|
6.6%
|
774
|
796
|
2.7%
|
1,131
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1,529
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
8. Other technical income
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical expenses
|
7
|
4
|
-0
|
-1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
-1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
206.1%
|
-482.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-0
|
-1
|
206.1%
|
-2
|
3
|
-295.2%
|
-2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other technical result
|
-4
|
-4
|
1
|
1
|
-0
|
-3
|
-1
|
1
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
170.1%
|
-468.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
1
|
1
|
170.1%
|
2
|
-3
|
-283.3%
|
2
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-1
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net technical result
|
-411
|
-643
|
-248
|
-100
|
-147
|
-320
|
-816
|
-177
|
-47
|
0
|
0
|
-28.7%
|
-52.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-248
|
-177
|
-28.7%
|
-349
|
-224
|
-35.6%
|
-496
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
-816
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9a. Investment income
|
580
|
582
|
122
|
99
|
99
|
201
|
521
|
191
|
150
|
0
|
0
|
56.0%
|
51.4%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
122
|
191
|
56.0%
|
221
|
340
|
54.0%
|
320
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
521
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
9b. Investment expenses
|
57
|
60
|
77
|
21
|
39
|
7
|
145
|
63
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
-17.8%
|
265.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
77
|
63
|
-17.8%
|
98
|
141
|
43.3%
|
137
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
145
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from assets under own management
|
523
|
522
|
45
|
78
|
60
|
194
|
376
|
127
|
72
|
0
|
0
|
182.9%
|
-7.3%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
45
|
127
|
182.9%
|
122
|
199
|
62.5%
|
182
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
376
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net income from investment contracts
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
n/a
|
Net interest income from funds withheld and contract deposits
|
159
|
171
|
127
|
30
|
25
|
38
|
220
|
50
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
-60.5%
|
17.0%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
127
|
50
|
-60.5%
|
157
|
86
|
-45.5%
|
182
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
220
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Net investment income
|
682
|
693
|
172
|
108
|
85
|
231
|
596
|
177
|
107
|
0
|
0
|
3.2%
|
-0.5%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
172
|
177
|
3.2%
|
280
|
285
|
1.8%
|
364
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
596
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
of which share of profit or loss of equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
23
|
81
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
-3
|
13
|
20
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
62.5%
|
283.1%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
12
|
20
|
62.5%
|
14
|
26
|
86.8%
|
16
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
13
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10a. Other income
|
375
|
455
|
197
|
92
|
120
|
145
|
554
|
173
|
189
|
0
|
0
|
-12.1%
|
104.2%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
197
|
173
|
-12.1%
|
289
|
362
|
25.0%
|
409
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
554
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
10b. Other expenses
|
85
|
120
|
31
|
15
|
18
|
55
|
119
|
62
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
104.0%
|
100.7%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
31
|
62
|
104.0%
|
46
|
92
|
103.0%
|
63
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
119
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Other income/expenses
|
290
|
335
|
166
|
78
|
102
|
90
|
435
|
111
|
159
|
0
|
0
|
-33.5%
|
104.9%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
166
|
111
|
-33.5%
|
244
|
269
|
10.5%
|
346
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
435
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
Profit before goodwill impairments
|
562
|
385
|
90
|
85
|
39
|
1
|
216
|
111
|
219
|
0
|
0
|
23.4%
|
156.8%
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
90
|
111
|
23.4%
|
175
|
330
|
88.2%
|
214
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
216
|
0
|
-100.0%
|
11. Goodwill impairments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|