Group News August 1, 2023

Torsten Leue, CEO of Talanx AG, and Edgar Puls, CEO of HDI Global, in an interview with Asia Insurance Review.

In the interview, Torsten Leue and Edgar Puls explained what makes the diverse and fast-paced region so important - and how HDI Global and Talanx cater to the needs of the global market and local employees: By linking the company's success to a globally aligned culture of excellence.