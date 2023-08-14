  1. Markets
TLX

TALANX AG

DE000TLX1005

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:41:09 2023-08-14 am EDT Intraday chart for Talanx AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
59.30 EUR +1.98% +4.41% +33.46%
11:22am TALANX : Good Q2 figures, record net profit for H1 23 Alphavalue
10:43am TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating MD

TALANX : Good Q2 figures, record net profit for H1 23

Today at 05:22 am

Company Profile

Talanx AG (Talanx) is a Germany-based provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's activities are divided into five segments: Retail Germany, Retail International, Industrial Lines, Non-Life Reinsurance, and Life/Health Reinsurance. The Retail Germany segment is operated by the subsidiary Talanx Deutschland AG and manages insurance activities serving German retail and commercial customers; the Retail International segment is managed by Talanx International AG and encompasses insurance activities outside of Germany; the Industrial Lines segment is operated by HDI Global SE, which delivers insurance solutions to retail customers and industrial clients, and the reinsurance business, including the Non-Life Reinsurance and the Life/Health Reinsurance segments, is handled by Hannover Rueck SE. The Company markets its products, among others, through the Warta, Europa, Posta Biztosito and CiV Life brands. It is a majority-owned subsidiary of HDI VaG.
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Talanx AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
58.15EUR
Average target price
53.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
-8.00%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG
Chart Analysis Talanx AG
+33.46% 16 149 M $
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Chart Analysis BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
-3.68% 13 259 M $
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Chart Analysis ASR Nederland N.V.
-4.37% 9 808 M $
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Chart Analysis Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
-2.94% 22 508 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Chart Analysis Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+13.78% 8 600 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+9.52% 8 123 M $
HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Helvetia Holding AG
+23.56% 7 972 M $
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
Chart Analysis Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
-16.49% 7 661 M $
AGEAS SA/NV
Chart Analysis ageas SA/NV
-8.59% 7 599 M $
ASSURANT, INC.
Chart Analysis Assurant, Inc.
+14.47% 7 590 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
