|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:41:09 2023-08-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|59.30 EUR
|+1.98%
|+4.41%
|+33.46%
|11:22am
|TALANX : Good Q2 figures, record net profit for H1 23
|10:43am
|TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
TALANX : Good Q2 figures, record net profit for H1 23
Today at 05:22 am
More about the company
Talanx AG (Talanx) is a Germany-based provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's activities are divided into five segments: Retail Germany, Retail International, Industrial Lines, Non-Life Reinsurance, and Life/Health Reinsurance. The Retail Germany segment is operated by the subsidiary Talanx Deutschland AG and manages insurance activities serving German retail and commercial customers; the Retail International segment is managed by Talanx International AG and encompasses insurance activities outside of Germany; the Industrial Lines segment is operated by HDI Global SE, which delivers insurance solutions to retail customers and industrial clients, and the reinsurance business, including the Non-Life Reinsurance and the Life/Health Reinsurance segments, is handled by Hannover Rueck SE. The Company markets its products, among others, through the Warta, Europa, Posta Biztosito and CiV Life brands. It is a majority-owned subsidiary of HDI VaG.
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
58.15EUR
Average target price
53.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
-8.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+33.46%
|16 149 M $
|-3.68%
|13 259 M $
|-4.37%
|9 808 M $
|-2.94%
|22 508 M $
|+13.78%
|8 600 M $
|+9.52%
|8 123 M $
|+23.56%
|7 972 M $
|-16.49%
|7 661 M $
|-8.59%
|7 599 M $
|+14.47%
|7 590 M $