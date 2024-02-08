Stock TLX TALANX AG
Talanx AG

Equities

TLX

DE000TLX1005

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

 04:30:00 2024-02-08 am EST
67.15 EUR -0.15% Intraday chart for Talanx AG +3.31% +3.94%
09:54am TALANX : Preliminary record profit for 2023 Alphavalue
Feb. 07 TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Talanx AG

TALANX : Preliminary record profit for 2023 Alphavalue
TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Hannover Re again pushes through higher premiums - record profit with an aftertaste DP
Expensive car claims weigh on German insurers - optimism for 2024 DP
Hannover Re aims to substantially increase profit in 2024 - share price at record high DP
Old-age provision: guaranteed interest rate could rise again after decades DP
TALANX AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
Tranche Update on Talanx AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 19, 2023. CI
TALANX AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
TALANX : EPS upgrade (2023: +3.2%, 2024: +8.1%) Alphavalue
Talanx AG's Equity Buyback announced on October 19, 2023, has closed with 200,000 shares, representing 0.08% for ?12.02 million. CI
TALANX AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
TALANX AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
Talanx AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
TALANX : FY2024 profit target above expectations Alphavalue
TALANX AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Talanx wants to increase profits faster than planned - share price rises DP
Transcript : Talanx AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 13, 2023
Baltic Sea storm surge: reconstruction fund over 200 million planned DP
Sharp price increases for car insurance DP
Car owners expect sharp rise in insurance prices DP
Insurers: E-cars cause fewer accidents - repair more expensive DP
TALANX AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
DZ Bank raises fair value for Talanx to 58 euros - 'Hold'. DP
TALANX AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral ZD

Chart Talanx AG

More charts

Company Profile

Talanx AG (Talanx) is a Germany-based provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's activities are divided into five segments: Retail Germany, Retail International, Industrial Lines, Non-Life Reinsurance, and Life/Health Reinsurance. The Retail Germany segment is operated by the subsidiary Talanx Deutschland AG and manages insurance activities serving German retail and commercial customers; the Retail International segment is managed by Talanx International AG and encompasses insurance activities outside of Germany; the Industrial Lines segment is operated by HDI Global SE, which delivers insurance solutions to retail customers and industrial clients, and the reinsurance business, including the Non-Life Reinsurance and the Life/Health Reinsurance segments, is handled by Hannover Rueck SE. The Company markets its products, among others, through the Warta, Europa, Posta Biztosito and CiV Life brands. It is a majority-owned subsidiary of HDI VaG.
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
2024-03-17 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , MDAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Talanx AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
67.25 EUR
Average target price
64.53 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.05%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi.
TALANX AG Stock Talanx AG
+4.02% 18 671 M $
CHUBB LIMITED Stock Chubb Limited
+9.24% 100 B $
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES Stock Marsh & McLennan Companies
+3.30% 96 509 M $
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD Stock Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
-1.41% 74 034 M $
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. Stock Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
+11.78% 26 820 M $
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Stock BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
+6.51% 14 272 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA Stock Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+2.45% 10 591 M $
ASR NEDERLAND N.V. Stock ASR Nederland N.V.
-1.05% 9 560 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+14.43% 9 638 M $
ASSURANT, INC. Stock Assurant, Inc.
+4.07% 9 108 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
