    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:16:40 2023-05-29 am EDT
50.18 EUR   +1.28%
04:05aTalanx acquires business in Latin America from Liberty Mutual
DP
02:47aGerman Insurer Talanx to Buy Liberty Mutual's Latin American Operations for EUR1.4 Billion
MT
05/27Talanx takes over Latin American business from insurer Liberty Mutual
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talanx acquires business in Latin America from Liberty Mutual

05/29/2023 | 04:05am EDT
HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Insurance group Talanx is strengthening its business in Latin America with a multi-billion euro acquisition. The company is taking over the private customer business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador from U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Insurance for the equivalent of around 1.38 billion euros, the MDax group announced in Hanover on Saturday. The subsidiaries acquired from Liberty Mutual, which operate under the name Liberty Seguros, together with 4,600 employees have a gross premium volume equivalent to 1.7 billion euros. The share price rose by around two percent in early Monday trading.

The acquisition significantly expands Talanx's presence in Latin America. In 2022, the subsidiary HDI International generated a premium volume of around 1.4 billion euros in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. In Chile, Talanx's acquisition of Liberty Mutual's business will make it number one in property insurance, and number two in Brazil, according to the company's own figures.

"The acquisition fits seamlessly into our strategy of achieving market-leading positions in our core markets through organic and inorganic growth," Talanx CEO Torsten Leue said. He added that the acquisition will improve the group's net income and return on equity already in the first year after the closing, which is expected for the first half of 2024.

In the future, 45 percent of the Private and Corporate Insurance International division will reportedly come from Latin America. The closing of the transaction is still subject to competition approvals./mne/hgo/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.25% 5.359 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
MDAX 0.27% 27062.47 Delayed Quote.7.46%
MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA (STRD) 0.21% 2271.55 Real-time Quote.6.73%
TALANX AG 1.13% 50.1 Delayed Quote.11.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 47 633 M 50 982 M 50 982 M
Net income 2023 1 396 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,84x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 12 551 M 13 434 M 13 434 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 669
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 49,54 €
Average target price 49,43 €
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Leue Chairman-Management Board
Jan Martin Wicke Chief Financial Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Warkentin Chief Information Officer
Caroline Schlienkamp Head-Compliance, Legal & Data Protection
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG11.78%13 434
ALLIANZ SE3.24%88 439
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 701
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 234
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.02%27 747
