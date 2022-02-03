Talanx : net income exceeds EUR 1 billion mark for the first time

Group net income at the Talanx Group has exceeded the EUR 1 billion mark for the first time based on unaudited consolidated figures, despite historically high net claims expenses. This comes one year earlier than forecast in 2018, when the Group published its goals for the period up to 2022. Group net income jumped 50 percent to EUR 1.01 billion. Operating profit climbed 46 percent to EUR 2.45 billion. Gross written premium income recorded a double-digit increase of 10.7 percent to EUR 45.5 billion.

The growth in earnings is due among other things to the clear impact of the strategic optimisation programmes in the Industrial Lines and Retail Germany divisions (primary insurance). The Retail International Division also remained highly profitable. As a result, the share of Group net income accounted for by primary insurance has risen from 31 percent in 2018 to approximately 45 percent, while Hannover Re also saw an increase in earnings.

In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast that Group net income for 2021 would be at the upper end of the range of EUR 900-950 million. In 2018, Talanx had announced that it would lift earnings per share (EPS) by an average of at least 5 percent per annum in the period up to 2022.

The Board of Management intends to raise the dividend for financial year 2021 to EUR 1.60 (1.50) per share so as to enable shareholders to participate in the Talanx Group's success. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, this means that the Talanx Group will maintain its policy of distributing a dividend that is at least on a level with the previous year.

As already announced in November, the Board of Management is expecting Group net income for 2022 to rise again and to be within the range of EUR 1.05-1.15 billion.

Talanx will publish its final key financial figures and its full consolidated financial statements on 14 March 2022.