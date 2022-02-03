Log in
    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Talanx : net income exceeds EUR 1 billion mark for the first time

02/03/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Corporate News
February 3, 2022
Talanx Group's net income exceeds EUR 1 billion mark for the first time
  • Double-digit increase in premium income (10.7 percent) to EUR 45.5 billion
  • Operating profit jumps approximately 46 percent to EUR 2.45 billion despite historically high net claims expenses
  • Dividend proposal of EUR 1.60 per share
  • Earnings outlook of EUR 1.05-1.15 billion confirmed for 2022

Group net income at the Talanx Group has exceeded the EUR 1 billion mark for the first time based on unaudited consolidated figures, despite historically high net claims expenses. This comes one year earlier than forecast in 2018, when the Group published its goals for the period up to 2022. Group net income jumped 50 percent to EUR 1.01 billion. Operating profit climbed 46 percent to EUR 2.45 billion. Gross written premium income recorded a double-digit increase of 10.7 percent to EUR 45.5 billion.

The growth in earnings is due among other things to the clear impact of the strategic optimisation programmes in the Industrial Lines and Retail Germany divisions (primary insurance). The Retail International Division also remained highly profitable. As a result, the share of Group net income accounted for by primary insurance has risen from 31 percent in 2018 to approximately 45 percent, while Hannover Re also saw an increase in earnings.

In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast that Group net income for 2021 would be at the upper end of the range of EUR 900-950 million. In 2018, Talanx had announced that it would lift earnings per share (EPS) by an average of at least 5 percent per annum in the period up to 2022.

The Board of Management intends to raise the dividend for financial year 2021 to EUR 1.60 (1.50) per share so as to enable shareholders to participate in the Talanx Group's success. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, this means that the Talanx Group will maintain its policy of distributing a dividend that is at least on a level with the previous year.

As already announced in November, the Board of Management is expecting Group net income for 2022 to rise again and to be within the range of EUR 1.05-1.15 billion.

Talanx will publish its final key financial figures and its full consolidated financial statements on 14 March 2022.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Contacts
Andreas Krosta
Head of Group Communications
Phone: +49 511 3747-2020 Andreas.Krosta@talanx.com
Anna Gräuler
Corporate Communication Financial and Sustainability Communication
Phone: +49 511 3747-2094 Anna.Graeuler@talanx.com
Press Contacts
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations + Mergers & Acquisition
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793 Bernd.Sablowsky@talanx.com Arrange MS Teams Meeting
Bernt Gade
Investors & Analysts
Phone: +49 511 3747-2368 bernt.gade@talanx.com Arrange MS Teams Meeting
IR Contacts

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 38 240 M 43 200 M 38 240 M
Net income 2021 972 M 1 098 M 972 M
Net Debt 2021 3 200 M 3 615 M 3 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 10 820 M 12 223 M 10 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 865
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 42,80 €
Average target price 45,45 €
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Leue Chairman-Management Board
Jan Martin Wicke Chief Financial Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG0.61%12 223
ALLIANZ SE9.34%104 768
CHUBB LIMITED7.36%89 420
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-11.68%78 143
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.24%71 345
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED1.83%35 540