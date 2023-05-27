Talanx takes over Latin American business from insurer Liberty Mutual

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Insurance group Talanx is taking over the Latin American business of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Insurance for the equivalent of around 1.38 billion euros. The business will be handled by subsidiary HDI International, the MDax group announced in Hanover on Saturday. Accordingly, the purchase includes Liberty's private customer business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador and has a gross premium volume equivalent to approximately 1.7 billion euros. The closing of the transaction is still subject to antitrust approvals and is expected for the first half of 2024, according to Talanx./hgo/DP/zb