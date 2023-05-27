Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Talanx AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:12 2023-05-26 am EDT
49.54 EUR   +0.94%
12:22pTalanx takes over Latin American business from insurer Liberty Mutual
DP
05:33aTalanx buys Liberty Mutual's Latin America business for 1.38 billion euros
RE
05:15aTalanx Aktiengesellschaft : Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talanx takes over Latin American business from insurer Liberty Mutual

05/27/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Insurance group Talanx is taking over the Latin American business of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Insurance for the equivalent of around 1.38 billion euros. The business will be handled by subsidiary HDI International, the MDax group announced in Hanover on Saturday. Accordingly, the purchase includes Liberty's private customer business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador and has a gross premium volume equivalent to approximately 1.7 billion euros. The closing of the transaction is still subject to antitrust approvals and is expected for the first half of 2024, according to Talanx./hgo/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.68% 5.3568 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
MDAX 0.76% 26991.28 Delayed Quote.7.46%
TALANX AG 0.94% 49.54 Delayed Quote.11.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 47 633 M 50 982 M 50 982 M
Net income 2023 1 396 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,84x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 12 551 M 13 434 M 13 434 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 669
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 49,54 €
Average target price 49,43 €
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torsten Leue Chairman-Management Board
Jan Martin Wicke Chief Financial Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Warkentin Chief Information Officer
Caroline Schlienkamp Head-Compliance, Legal & Data Protection
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALANX AG11.78%13 434
ALLIANZ SE3.24%88 439
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 759
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 234
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.02%27 747
