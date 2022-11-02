Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022
TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
Interim Financial Statements
Six months ended 30th September 2022
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Group
Group
Group
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year ended
06 months ended
06 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
%
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
4,727,355
Revenue
3,886,954
2,312,818
68%
1,918,158
1,105,614
73%
(3,807,571)
Cost of Sales
(2,751,548)
(2,065,515)
33%
(1,157,098)
(984,042)
18%
919,784
Gross profit
1,135,407
247,303
>100%
761,059
121,572
>100%
53,995
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
70,568
Other Income and Gains
60,088
35,124
71%
52,295
16,420
>100%
(253,405)
Administrative Expenses
(145,665)
(128,922)
13%
(76,376)
(67,714)
13%
790,942
Results From Operating Activities
1,049,829
153,505
736,978
70,278
85,410
Finance Income
198,025
37,156
>100%
140,192
19,150
>100%
(1,000)
Finance Expenses
(692)
(967)
-28%
(379)
(406)
-7%
(38,061)
Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases
(18,960)
(19,167)
-1%
(9,955)
(9,601)
4%
Net Finance Income
46,349
178,374
17,022
129,858
9,142
837,291
Profit Before Tax
1,228,203
170,527
>100%
866,836
79,420
>100%
(19,919)
Income Tax expenses
(107,908)
(36,041)
>100%
(69,626)
(28,678)
>100%
817,372
Net Profit for the period
1,120,295
134,486
797,210
50,743
Attributable to :
814,376
Equity Holders of the Parent
1,115,260
130,046
792,855
46,506
2,996
Non-Controlling Interest
5,035
4,440
4,356
4,236
817,372
Net Profit for the period
1,120,295
134,486
797,210
50,743
17.14
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
23.48
2.74
16.69
0.98
2.15
Dividend per share (Rs.)
8.00
1.50
3.00
-
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
817,372
Net Profit for the period
1,120,295
134,486
797,210
50,743
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
42,802
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
-
-
-
(1,036)
Income Tax Effect
-
-
-
-
41,766
Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
-
859,138
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
1,120,295
134,486
797,210
50,743
Attributable to:
856,133
Equity Holders of the Parent
1,115,260
130,046
792,855
46,506
3,005
Non- Controlling Interest
5,035
4,440
4,356
4,236
859,138
1,120,295
134,486
797,210
50,743
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 01
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Company
Company
Company
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year ended
06 months ended
06 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
%
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
4,663,394
Revenue
3,848,342
2,275,694
69%
1,893,614
1,082,730
75%
(3,770,966)
Cost of Sales
(2,732,077)
(2,048,054)
33%
(1,146,973)
(975,387)
18%
892,428
Gross profit
1,116,264
227,639
>100%
746,641
107,342
>100%
53,995
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
80,248
Other Income and Gains
60,088
35,124
71%
52,295
16,420
>100%
(239,030)
Administrative Expenses
(138,021)
(121,553)
14%
(71,679)
(64,180)
12%
787,640
Results From Operating Activities
1,038,331
141,210
727,257
59,582
84,867
Finance Income
197,464
36,945
>100%
139,935
18,997
>100%
(1,000)
Finance Expenses
(692)
(967)
-28%
(379)
(406)
-7%
(38,051)
Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases
(18,954)
(19,162)
-1%
(9,952)
(9,598)
4%
Net Finance Income
45,816
177,818
16,816
129,603
8,992
833,457
Profit Before tax
1,216,149
158,027
>100%
856,861
68,574
>100%
(13,487)
Income Tax Expenses
(106,599)
(33,101)
>100%
(68,774)
(26,712)
>100%
819,969
Net Profit for the period
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
Attributable to :
819,969
Equity Holders of the Parent
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
-
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
819,969
Net profit for the period
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
17.26
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
23.36
2.63
16.59
0.88
2.15
Dividend per share (Rs.)
8.00
1.50
3.00
-
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
819,969
Net Profit for the period
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
42,779
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
-
-
-
(1,033)
Income tax effect
-
-
-
-
41,746
Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
-
861,715
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
Attributable to:
861,715
Equity Holders of the Parent
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
-
Non- controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
861,715
1,109,550
124,926
788,086
41,862
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Page 02
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
Group
Company
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2022
ASSETS
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non Current Assets
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
310,922
310,851
Right-of-use Assets
299,881
314,800
299,812
314,727
1,156,099
889,559
Tangible assets other than Immature/Mature Plantations
1,253,268
1,126,473
994,885
851,904
1,816,190
1,816,190
Bearer Biological Assets
1,876,551
1,820,111
1,876,551
1,820,111
386,372
386,372
Consumable Biological Assets
394,050
337,652
394,050
337,652
15,344
13,709
Intangible Assets
14,197
6,675
12,974
4,632
-
134,933
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
134,933
134,933
2,718
-
Deferred Tax Asset
2,777
5,593
-
-
3,687,645
3,551,615
3,840,723
3,611,303
3,713,204
3,463,959
Current Assets
17,438
17,438
Produce on Bearer Biological Assets
17,438
22,621
17,438
22,621
483,036
482,997
Inventories
835,644
391,693
835,605
391,693
294,476
262,840
Trade and Other Receivables
421,772
192,475
376,037
164,520
137,591
138,462
Amounts due from Related Companies
168,336
2,977
156,117
4,962
1,901,796
1,886,931
Short Term Investments
2,704,619
1,764,745
2,703,604
1,756,599
29,529
24,136
Cash and Bank Balances
42,551
39,055
36,403
22,918
2,863,867
2,812,805
4,190,358
2,413,567
4,125,203
2,363,313
6,551,512
6,364,420
TOTAL ASSETS
8,031,082
6,024,870
7,838,407
5,827,272
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
350,000
350,000
Stated Capital
350,000
350,000
350,000
350,000
3,955,724
3,937,696
Revenue Reserves
4,690,984
3,260,513
4,667,246
3,231,782
4,305,724
4,287,696
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
5,040,984
3,610,513
5,017,246
3,581,782
144,106
-
Non-Controlling Interests
149,141
165,148
-
-
4,449,830
4,287,696
Total Equity
5,190,125
3,775,661
5,017,246
3,581,782
Non Current Liabilities & Deferred Income
6,112
6,112
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
4,366
7,858
4,366
7,858
871,316
868,067
Retiring Benefit Obligations
968,891
986,540
965,641
983,750
159,891
159,891
Deferred Tax Liability
160,749
209,584
160,749
209,584
136,643
136,643
Deferred Income
137,098
138,145
137,098
138,145
272,001
271,923
Lease Liability
265,090
272,287
265,007
272,204
1,445,964
1,442,636
1,536,194
1,614,415
1,532,861
1,611,542
Current Liabilities
598,769
586,931
Trade and Other Payables
1,184,750
551,252
1,167,690
549,426
7,642
7,642
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
3,492
15,982
3,492
15,982
14,210
14,205
Lease Liability
14,210
12,494
14,205
12,490
25,263
18,730
Amounts due to Related Companies
25,533
16,257
26,136
17,241
9,834
6,579
Bank Overdraft
76,778
38,809
76,778
38,809
655,718
634,088
1,304,763
634,794
1,288,300
633,949
2,101,682
2,076,724
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,840,957
2,249,209
2,821,161
2,245,491
6,551,512
6,364,420
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
8,031,082
6,024,870
7,838,407
5,827,272
90.65
90.27 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
106.13
76.01
105.63
75.41
The Statements of Financial Position as at 30th September 2022 and the Statements of Profit or Loss, Statements of
Comprehensive
Income, the Statements of Changes in Equity and Cash flow statements for the six months then ended
are drawn up from the
unaudited Financial Statements of the Company;
and its subsidiaries and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock
Exchange
It is certified that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No.7 of 2007
(sgd)
Vindya Perera
Director-Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board.
(sgd)
(sgd)
Mohan Pandithage
Roshan Rajadurai
Chairman
Managing Director
02nd November 2022
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 03
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Revenue Reseves
Group
Stated Capital
Retained
Timber
Biological Crop
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Interest
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 01st April 2021
350,000
2,987,967
191,128
22,621
3,201,716
160,709
3,712,425
Profit for the period
-
130,046
-
-
130,046
4,440
134,486
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(71,250)
-
-
(71,250)
-
(71,250)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
350,000
3,046,764
191,128
22,621
3,260,513
165,148
3,775,661
Balance as at 01st April 2022
350,000
3,708,170
230,116
17,438
3,955,724
144,106
4,449,830
Profit for the period
-
1,115,260
-
-
1,115,260
5,035
1,120,295
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(380,000)
-
-
(380,000)
-
(380,000)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
350,000
4,443,430
230,116
17,438
4,690,984
149,141
5,190,125
Company
Revenue Reseves
Stated Capital
Retained
Timber
Biological Crop
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Interest
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 01st April 2021
350,000
2,964,357
191,128
22,621
3,178,106
-
3,528,106
Profit for the period
-
124,926
-
-
124,926
-
124,926
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(71,250)
-
-
(71,250)
-
(71,250)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
350,000
3,018,033
191,128
22,621
3,231,782
-
3,581,782
Balance as at 01st April 2022
350,000
3,690,142
230,116
17,438
3,937,696
-
4,287,696
Profit for the period
-
1,109,550
-
-
1,109,550
-
1,109,550
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(380,000)
-
-
(380,000)
-
(380,000)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
350,000
4,419,692
230,116
17,438
4,667,246
-
5,017,246
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Talawakelle Tea Estate plc published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 03:14:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
Sales 2022
4 727 M
12,9 M
12,9 M
Net income 2022
814 M
2,22 M
2,22 M
Net cash 2022
1 622 M
4,42 M
4,42 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,48x
Yield 2022
13,3%
Capitalization
4 517 M
12,3 M
12,3 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,08x
EV / Sales 2022
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
5 279
Free-Float
14,0%
Chart TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.