Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPL.N0000   LK0311N00007

TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC

(TPL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
95.10 LKR   +0.85%
11/02Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022
PU
08/03Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.06.2022
PU
08/03Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022

11/02/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC

Interim Financial Statements

Six months ended 30th September 2022

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Group

Group

Group

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year ended

06 months ended

06 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

%

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

4,727,355

Revenue

3,886,954

2,312,818

68%

1,918,158

1,105,614

73%

(3,807,571)

Cost of Sales

(2,751,548)

(2,065,515)

33%

(1,157,098)

(984,042)

18%

919,784

Gross profit

1,135,407

247,303

>100%

761,059

121,572

>100%

53,995

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

70,568

Other Income and Gains

60,088

35,124

71%

52,295

16,420

>100%

(253,405)

Administrative Expenses

(145,665)

(128,922)

13%

(76,376)

(67,714)

13%

790,942

Results From Operating Activities

1,049,829

153,505

736,978

70,278

85,410

Finance Income

198,025

37,156

>100%

140,192

19,150

>100%

(1,000)

Finance Expenses

(692)

(967)

-28%

(379)

(406)

-7%

(38,061)

Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases

(18,960)

(19,167)

-1%

(9,955)

(9,601)

4%

Net Finance Income

46,349

178,374

17,022

129,858

9,142

837,291

Profit Before Tax

1,228,203

170,527

>100%

866,836

79,420

>100%

(19,919)

Income Tax expenses

(107,908)

(36,041)

>100%

(69,626)

(28,678)

>100%

817,372

Net Profit for the period

1,120,295

134,486

797,210

50,743

Attributable to :

814,376

Equity Holders of the Parent

1,115,260

130,046

792,855

46,506

2,996

Non-Controlling Interest

5,035

4,440

4,356

4,236

817,372

Net Profit for the period

1,120,295

134,486

797,210

50,743

17.14

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

23.48

2.74

16.69

0.98

2.15

Dividend per share (Rs.)

8.00

1.50

3.00

-

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

817,372

Net Profit for the period

1,120,295

134,486

797,210

50,743

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

42,802

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

-

-

-

(1,036)

Income Tax Effect

-

-

-

-

41,766

Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

-

859,138

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

1,120,295

134,486

797,210

50,743

Attributable to:

856,133

Equity Holders of the Parent

1,115,260

130,046

792,855

46,506

3,005

Non- Controlling Interest

5,035

4,440

4,356

4,236

859,138

1,120,295

134,486

797,210

50,743

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page 01

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Company

Company

Company

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year ended

06 months ended

06 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

%

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

4,663,394

Revenue

3,848,342

2,275,694

69%

1,893,614

1,082,730

75%

(3,770,966)

Cost of Sales

(2,732,077)

(2,048,054)

33%

(1,146,973)

(975,387)

18%

892,428

Gross profit

1,116,264

227,639

>100%

746,641

107,342

>100%

53,995

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

80,248

Other Income and Gains

60,088

35,124

71%

52,295

16,420

>100%

(239,030)

Administrative Expenses

(138,021)

(121,553)

14%

(71,679)

(64,180)

12%

787,640

Results From Operating Activities

1,038,331

141,210

727,257

59,582

84,867

Finance Income

197,464

36,945

>100%

139,935

18,997

>100%

(1,000)

Finance Expenses

(692)

(967)

-28%

(379)

(406)

-7%

(38,051)

Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases

(18,954)

(19,162)

-1%

(9,952)

(9,598)

4%

Net Finance Income

45,816

177,818

16,816

129,603

8,992

833,457

Profit Before tax

1,216,149

158,027

>100%

856,861

68,574

>100%

(13,487)

Income Tax Expenses

(106,599)

(33,101)

>100%

(68,774)

(26,712)

>100%

819,969

Net Profit for the period

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

Attributable to :

819,969

Equity Holders of the Parent

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

-

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

819,969

Net profit for the period

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

17.26

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

23.36

2.63

16.59

0.88

2.15

Dividend per share (Rs.)

8.00

1.50

3.00

-

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

819,969

Net Profit for the period

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

42,779

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

-

-

-

(1,033)

Income tax effect

-

-

-

-

41,746

Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

-

861,715

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

Attributable to:

861,715

Equity Holders of the Parent

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

-

Non- controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

861,715

1,109,550

124,926

788,086

41,862

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Page 02

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

Group

Company

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2022

ASSETS

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non Current Assets

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

310,922

310,851

Right-of-use Assets

299,881

314,800

299,812

314,727

1,156,099

889,559

Tangible assets other than Immature/Mature Plantations

1,253,268

1,126,473

994,885

851,904

1,816,190

1,816,190

Bearer Biological Assets

1,876,551

1,820,111

1,876,551

1,820,111

386,372

386,372

Consumable Biological Assets

394,050

337,652

394,050

337,652

15,344

13,709

Intangible Assets

14,197

6,675

12,974

4,632

-

134,933

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

134,933

134,933

2,718

-

Deferred Tax Asset

2,777

5,593

-

-

3,687,645

3,551,615

3,840,723

3,611,303

3,713,204

3,463,959

Current Assets

17,438

17,438

Produce on Bearer Biological Assets

17,438

22,621

17,438

22,621

483,036

482,997

Inventories

835,644

391,693

835,605

391,693

294,476

262,840

Trade and Other Receivables

421,772

192,475

376,037

164,520

137,591

138,462

Amounts due from Related Companies

168,336

2,977

156,117

4,962

1,901,796

1,886,931

Short Term Investments

2,704,619

1,764,745

2,703,604

1,756,599

29,529

24,136

Cash and Bank Balances

42,551

39,055

36,403

22,918

2,863,867

2,812,805

4,190,358

2,413,567

4,125,203

2,363,313

6,551,512

6,364,420

TOTAL ASSETS

8,031,082

6,024,870

7,838,407

5,827,272

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

350,000

350,000

Stated Capital

350,000

350,000

350,000

350,000

3,955,724

3,937,696

Revenue Reserves

4,690,984

3,260,513

4,667,246

3,231,782

4,305,724

4,287,696

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

5,040,984

3,610,513

5,017,246

3,581,782

144,106

-

Non-Controlling Interests

149,141

165,148

-

-

4,449,830

4,287,696

Total Equity

5,190,125

3,775,661

5,017,246

3,581,782

Non Current Liabilities & Deferred Income

6,112

6,112

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

4,366

7,858

4,366

7,858

871,316

868,067

Retiring Benefit Obligations

968,891

986,540

965,641

983,750

159,891

159,891

Deferred Tax Liability

160,749

209,584

160,749

209,584

136,643

136,643

Deferred Income

137,098

138,145

137,098

138,145

272,001

271,923

Lease Liability

265,090

272,287

265,007

272,204

1,445,964

1,442,636

1,536,194

1,614,415

1,532,861

1,611,542

Current Liabilities

598,769

586,931

Trade and Other Payables

1,184,750

551,252

1,167,690

549,426

7,642

7,642

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

3,492

15,982

3,492

15,982

14,210

14,205

Lease Liability

14,210

12,494

14,205

12,490

25,263

18,730

Amounts due to Related Companies

25,533

16,257

26,136

17,241

9,834

6,579

Bank Overdraft

76,778

38,809

76,778

38,809

655,718

634,088

1,304,763

634,794

1,288,300

633,949

2,101,682

2,076,724

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,840,957

2,249,209

2,821,161

2,245,491

6,551,512

6,364,420

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8,031,082

6,024,870

7,838,407

5,827,272

90.65

90.27 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

106.13

76.01

105.63

75.41

The Statements of Financial Position as at 30th September 2022 and the Statements of Profit or Loss, Statements of

Comprehensive

Income, the Statements of Changes in Equity and Cash flow statements for the six months then ended

are drawn up from the

unaudited Financial Statements of the Company;

and its subsidiaries and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock

Exchange

It is certified that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No.7 of 2007

(sgd)

Vindya Perera

Director-Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board.

(sgd)

(sgd)

Mohan Pandithage

Roshan Rajadurai

Chairman

Managing Director

02nd November 2022

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page 03

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Revenue Reseves

Group

Stated Capital

Retained

Timber

Biological Crop

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Interest

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 01st April 2021

350,000

2,987,967

191,128

22,621

3,201,716

160,709

3,712,425

Profit for the period

-

130,046

-

-

130,046

4,440

134,486

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(71,250)

-

-

(71,250)

-

(71,250)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

350,000

3,046,764

191,128

22,621

3,260,513

165,148

3,775,661

Balance as at 01st April 2022

350,000

3,708,170

230,116

17,438

3,955,724

144,106

4,449,830

Profit for the period

-

1,115,260

-

-

1,115,260

5,035

1,120,295

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(380,000)

-

-

(380,000)

-

(380,000)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

350,000

4,443,430

230,116

17,438

4,690,984

149,141

5,190,125

Company

Revenue Reseves

Stated Capital

Retained

Timber

Biological Crop

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Interest

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 01st April 2021

350,000

2,964,357

191,128

22,621

3,178,106

-

3,528,106

Profit for the period

-

124,926

-

-

124,926

-

124,926

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(71,250)

-

-

(71,250)

-

(71,250)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

350,000

3,018,033

191,128

22,621

3,231,782

-

3,581,782

Balance as at 01st April 2022

350,000

3,690,142

230,116

17,438

3,937,696

-

4,287,696

Profit for the period

-

1,109,550

-

-

1,109,550

-

1,109,550

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(380,000)

-

-

(380,000)

-

(380,000)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

350,000

4,419,692

230,116

17,438

4,667,246

-

5,017,246

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Talawakelle Tea Estate plc published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 03:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
11/02Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.09.2022
PU
08/03Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as at 30.06.2022
PU
08/03Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
06/03Talawakelle Tea Estates : Annual Report 2021/22
PU
06/03Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Recommends Dividend
CI
05/12Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
CI
02/01Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
02/01Talawakelle Tea Estates : Interim Financial Statement as of 31.12.2021
PU
2021Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2021Talawakelle Tea Estates plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 727 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2022 814 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net cash 2022 1 622 M 4,42 M 4,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,48x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 4 517 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 279
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
Duration : Period :
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Senaka Bandara Alawattegama Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
V. A. Perera General Manager-Finance
Abeyakumar Mohan Pandithage Executive Chairman
M. E. Suraweera Senior Manager-Information Technology
Neil Terrance Bogahalande Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC82.18%12
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.91%299 157
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.63%84 797
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.74%53 577
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.52%48 737
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.45%47 655