Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC is a Sri Lanka-based plantation company. The Company is engaged in producing and processing of tea. The principal activity of the Company is the cultivation and manufacturing of black tea. The Company also cultivates rubber and cinnamon on a smaller scale. The Company's segments include Tea, Rubber, Cinnamon, Mini Hydro Power, and Others. The types of tea the Company produces are Ceylon Black Tea, Ceylon Green Tea, and Ceylon Speciality Tea. It produces two categories of black teas: Dimbula Tea and Ruhuna Tea. It produces steamed and pan-fried green teas. Specialty tea produced by the Company includes Silver Blossom, Butterfly Blue, Abbotsford Special, Eagleâs Nest, Dragon Ball, Blooming Tea, Jade Delight, Golden Curls, Spirit of Jade, and Flowery Blooms. Its subsidiaries are TTEL Hydro Power Company (Private) Limited and TTEL Somerset Hydro Power (Private) Limited, which are engaged in generating hydro power.