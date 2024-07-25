TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
Interim Financial Statements
Three months ended 30th June 2024
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Group
Group
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
31.03.2024
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
7,763,611
Revenue
1,645,403
1,875,160
-12%
(5,988,421)
Cost of Sales
(1,459,851)
(1,657,477)
-12%
1,775,190
Gross profit
185,552
217,683
-15%
172,114
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
-
-
-
(333)
Change in Fair Value of Bearer Biological Assets
-
-
-
46,195
Other Income and Gains
17,777
17,395
2%
(421,708)
Administrative Expenses
(107,796)
(95,947)
12%
Results From Operating Activities
-31%
1,571,458
95,532
139,131
620,830
Finance Income
104,055
181,250
-43%
(627)
Finance Expenses
(52)
(208)
-75%
(57,013)
Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases
(17,113)
(9,907)
73%
Net Finance Income
563,190
86,889
171,135
2,134,648
Profit Before Tax
182,422
310,265
(491,196)
Income Tax expenses
(83,950)
(98,574)
-15%
1,643,452
Profit for the period
98,472
211,691
-53%
Attributable to :
1,644,741
Equity Holders of the Parent
98,472
213,531
(1,289)
Non-Controlling Interest
-
(1,840)
Net profit for the period
-53%
1,643,452
98,472
211,691
34.63
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
2.07
4.50
26.85
Dividend per share (Rs.)
-
17.35
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1,643,452
Profit for the period
98,472
211,691
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
-
(124,830)
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
37,466
Income Tax Effect
-
-
(87,364)
Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
1,556,088
98,472
211,691
Attributable to:
98,472
1,557,377
Equity Holders of the Parent
213,531
(1,289) Non- Controlling Interest
-
(1,840)
1,556,088
98,472
211,691
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 01
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Company
Company
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
31.03.2024
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Change
7,694,650
Revenue
1,633,963
1,868,187
-13%
(5,954,538)
Cost of Sales
(1,447,331)
(1,649,198)
-12%
1,740,112
Gross profit
186,632
218,989
-15%
172,114
Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets
-
-
(333)
Change in Fair Value of Bearer Biological Assets
-
-
48,976
Other Income and Gains
14,567
16,435
-11%
(406,771)
Administrative Expenses
(105,910)
(92,457)
15%
Results From Operating Activities
-33%
1,554,098
95,288
142,967
619,011
Finance Income
102,910
180,668
-43%
(627)
Finance Expenses
(52)
(208)
-75%
(57,013)
Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases
(17,111)
(9,905)
73%
Net Finance Income
-50%
561,370
85,747
170,555
2,115,468
Profit Before tax
181,035
313,522
(483,120)
Income Tax Expenses
(82,382)
(98,312)
-16%
1,632,348
Profit for the period
98,653
215,210
-54%
Attributable to :
1,632,348
Equity Holders of the Parent
98,653
215,210
-54%
-
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
Net profit for the period
1,632,348
98,653
215,210
34.37
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
2.08
4.53
26.85
Dividend per share (Rs.)
-
17.35
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1,632,348
Profit for the period
98,653
215,210
-54%
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
-
(124,996)
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
37,499
Income tax effect
-
-
(87,497)
Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-54%
1,544,851
98,653
215,210
Attributable to:
98,653
1,544,851
Equity Holders of the Parent
215,210
-54%
-
Non- controlling Interest
-
-
1,544,851
98,653
215,210
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 02
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
Group
Company
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
ASSETS
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non Current Assets
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
404,089
404,025
Right-of-use Assets
397,281
282,872
397,217
282,805
1,539,864
1,305,632
Tangible assets other than Immature/Mature Planta
1,580,162
1,419,052
1,349,983
1,172,799
2,048,227
2,048,227
Bearer Biological Assets
2,097,837
1,957,575
2,097,837
1,957,575
664,576
664,576
Consumable Biological Assets
666,424
487,855
666,424
487,855
11,651
10,776
Intangible Assets
10,410
12,491
10,410
11,878
-
225,792
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
225,792
134,933
602
-
Deferred Tax Asset
564
923
-
-
4,669,009
4,659,026
4,752,678
4,160,767
4,747,664
4,047,845
Current Assets
22,598
22,598
22,598
22,598
Produce on Bearer Biological Assets
22,931
22,931
749,802
749,802
Inventories
823,097
845,591
823,097
845,552
453,857
442,914
Trade and Other Receivables
407,720
495,144
393,243
439,499
5,528
8,446
Amounts due from Related Companies
8,729
25,477
13,636
16,666
3,924,891
3,852,558
Short Term Investments
3,810,530
2,911,221
3,724,830
2,906,212
32,082
18,875
Cash and Bank Balances
25,343
65,291
18,689
16,926
5,188,757
5,095,194
TOTAL ASSETS
5,098,018
4,365,654
4,996,092
4,247,785
9,857,766
9,754,220
9,850,696
8,526,422
9,743,756
8,295,630
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
350,000
350,000
350,000
350,000
Stated Capital
350,000
350,000
6,019,534
5,915,924
Revenue Reserves
6,118,006
5,058,758
6,014,577
5,037,534
6,369,534
6,265,924
Equity attributable to equity holders of the par
6,468,006
5,408,758
6,364,577
5,387,534
-
-
Non-Controlling Interests
-
146,048
-
-
6,369,534
6,265,924
Total Equity
6,468,006
5,554,805
6,364,577
5,387,534
Non Current Liabilities & Deferred Income
(0)
(0)
-
-
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
1,746
1,746
932,949
928,821
Retiring Benefit Obligations
982,481
848,124
978,706
844,769
645,084
645,084
Deferred Tax Liability
668,387
565,065
668,387
565,065
132,040
132,040
Deferred Income
131,919
135,515
131,919
135,515
392,831
392,753
Lease Liability
387,956
256,837
387,875
256,756
2,102,904
2,098,698
2,170,743
1,807,287
2,166,886
1,803,851
Current Liabilities
964,747
960,773
992,916
996,588
Trade and Other Payables
909,244
888,500
2,619
2,619
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
1,746
3,492
1,746
3,492
14,055
14,050
Lease Liability
15,553
12,011
15,548
12,006
218,665
225,808
Amounts due to Related Companies
104,231
93,152
113,786
53,966
118,344
111,804
Income Tax Payable
96,133
111,903
90,902
111,772
38,728
38,728
Bank Overdraft
29,537
34,526
29,537
34,509
1,385,328
1,389,598
1,211,948
1,164,329
1,212,292
1,104,245
3,488,232
3,488,296
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,382,691
2,971,616
3,379,178
2,908,096
9,857,766
9,754,220
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
9,850,696
8,526,422
9,743,756
8,295,630
134.10
131.91 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
136.17
113.87
133.99
113.42
The Statements of Financial Position as at 30th June 2024 and the Statements of Profit or Loss, Statements of Comprehensive
Income, the Statements of Changes in Equity and Cash flow statements for the three months then ended
are drawn up from the
unaudited Financial Statements of the Company; and its subsidiaries and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock
Exchange
It is certified that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No.7 of 2007
(sgd)
Vindya Perera
Director-Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board.
(sgd)
Mohan Pandithage
(sgd)
Chairman
Roshan Rajadurai
25th July 2024
Managing Director
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 03
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Revenue Reseves
Group
Stated Capital
Retained
Timber
Biological Crop
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Interest
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
350,000
5,335,412
311,009
22,931
5,669,352
147,887
6,167,239
Profit for the period
-
213,531
-
-
213,531
(1,840)
211,691
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(824,125)
-
-
(824,125)
-
(824,125)
Balance as at 30th June 2023
350,000
4,724,818
311,009
22,931
5,058,758
146,048
5,554,805
Balance as at 01st April 2024
350,000
5,520,525
476,411
22,598
6,019,534
-
6,369,534
Profit for the period
-
98,472
-
-
98,472
-
98,472
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments on changes to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2024
350,000
5,618,996
476,411
22,598
6,118,006
-
6,468,006
Company
Revenue Reseves
Stated Capital
Retained
Timber
Biological Crop
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Interest
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
350,000
5,312,509
311,009
22,931
5,646,448
-
5,996,448
Profit for the period
-
215,210
-
-
215,210
-
215,210
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
(824,125)
-
-
(824,125)
-
(824,125)
Balance as at 30th June 2023
350,000
4,703,594
311,009
22,931
5,037,534
-
5,387,534
Balance as at 01st April 2024
350,000
5,416,915
476,411
22,598
5,915,924
-
6,265,924
Profit for the period
-
98,653
-
-
98,653
-
98,653
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Timber Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Realised Gain on Timber Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2024
350,000
5,515,568
476,411
22,598
6,014,577
-
6,364,577
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 04
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Group Company
Audited Audited
Year ended
31.03.2024 31.03.2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Rs.'000 Rs.'000
2,134,647
2,115,468 Net profit before Taxation
ADJUSTMENTS FOR
203,319 202,380 Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations
226,088 210,779 Depreciation/Amortisation
(5,634) (5,634) Amortisation of Grants
- (3,741) Dividend Income
627 627 Finance costs
57,013
57,013 Government & Other Lease Interest
- - Gain on Disposal of Property Plant and Equipment
(9,301)
(9,301) Profit on Sale of Trees
- - Field Development Written-off
12,443
-
Debtors/Stocks Write-off
(171,781)
(171,781)
(Gains)/ Loss on Fair Value of Biological Assets
2,447,421
2,395,810
Operating profit before working capital changes
81,024
80,985
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
35,978
(12,639)
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(62,844)
(39,685)
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
19,100
4,120
(Increase)/Decrease in Amounts due from Related Companies
134,920
143,826
Increase/(Decrease) in Amounts due to Related Companies
2,655,599
2,572,417
Cash generated from operations
- (627) Finance Costs paid
(461,554) (461,554) Payment of Income Tax
(196,295) (196,058) Retirement Benefit Obligations Paid
1,997,123
1,914,178 Net cash from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
975 975 Grant Received
16,012
16,012 Proceeds from Sale of Trees
- - Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment
(239,897) (239,897) Field Development Expenditure
(256,816)
(256,623)
Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment
(90,859)
(90,859)
Investment in Subsidiary Companies
- 3,741 Dividend Income
(570,585) (566,651) Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,085,375)
(1,085,375)
Dividend Paid
(53,540)
(53,540)
Payment of Government lease rentals
(15,161)
(15,161)
Payment of Other lease rentals
(3,492)
(3,492)
Repayment of loans
(1,157,568)
(1,157,568)
Net cash from financing activities
268,970
189,959
Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents
3,649,276
3,642,746
A. Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
3,918,245
3,832,705
B. Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period
NOTE A
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
173,004
166,475
Cash & bank balances
3,513,695
3,513,695
Short term Investments
(37,423)
(37,423)
Bank overdrafts
3,649,276
3,642,746
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
182,422
310,265
181,035
313,522
87,241
97,014
86,984
96,973
56,146
56,246
50,656
52,446
(2,255)
(1,409)
(2,255)
(1,409)
-
-
-
-
52
208
52
208
17,113
9,907
17,111
9,905
-
-
-
-
(4,199)
(3,165)
(4,199)
(3,165)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
336,519
469,066
329,383
468,480
(73,296)
(14,765)
(73,296)
(14,765)
46,136
(5,310)
49,672
(9,223)
156,974
41,462
153,100
39,572
(3,201)
(849)
(5,189)
(4,099)
(114,434)
9,407
(112,022)
(28,016)
348,699
499,011
341,649
451,948
(52)
(208)
(52)
(208)
(117,696)
(138,722)
(117,696)
(138,722)
(37,335)
(49,943)
(37,099)
(49,707)
193,616
310,138
186,802
263,311
2,135
225
2,135
225
4,199
3,165
4,199
3,165
-
-
-
-
(74,276)
(74,176)
(74,276)
(74,176)
(67,425)
(53,045)
(67,425)
(53,045)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(135,367)
(123,831)
(135,367)
(123,831)
(148,020)
(873,846)
(148,020)
(873,846)
(17,132)
(14,580)
(17,132)
(14,580)
(4,133)
(4,297)
(4,133)
(4,297)
(873)
(873)
(873)
(873)
(170,158)
(893,597)
(170,158)
(893,597)
(111,909)
(707,290)
(118,723)
(754,117)
3,918,245
3,649,276
3,832,705
3,642,746
3,806,336
2,941,986
3,713,982
2,888,629
32,082
173,004
18,875
166,475
3,924,891
3,513,695
3,852,558
3,513,695
(38,728)
(37,423)
(38,728)
(37,423)
3,918,245
3,649,276
3,832,705
3,642,746
NOTE B
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of
the period
32,082
18,875
Cash & bank balances
25,343
65,291
18,689
16,926
3,924,891
3,852,558
Short term Investments
3,810,530
2,911,221
3,724,830
2,906,212
(38,728)
(38,728)
Bank overdrafts
(29,537)
(34,526)
(29,537)
(34,509)
3,918,245
3,832,705
3,806,336
2,941,986
3,713,982
2,888,629
The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page 05
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. REVENUE
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Summary
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
Sale of goods
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Tea
1,567,640
1,813,010
1,567,640
1,813,010
Rubber
4,191
4,022
4,191
4,022
Cinnamon
6,114
8,472
6,114
8,472
Mini Hydro Power
11,440
6,973
-
-
Others
56,019
42,683
56,019
42,683
1,645,403
1,875,160
1,633,963
1,868,187
SEGMENT INFORMATION
a) Segment Revenue
Tea
Revenue
1,567,640
1,813,010
1,567,640
1,813,010
Revenue expenditure
(1,303,587)
(1,492,124)
(1,303,587)
(1,492,124)
Depreciation
(42,504)
(42,255)
(42,504)
(42,255)
Other non cash expenditure
(86,984)
(96,973)
(86,984)
(96,973)
Segment results
134,565
181,657
134,565
181,657
Rubber
Revenue
4,191
4,022
4,191
4,022
Revenue expenditure
(8,132)
(10,584)
(8,132)
(10,584)
Depreciation
(1,490)
(1,715)
(1,490)
(1,715)
Other non cash expenditure
-
-
-
-
Segment results
(5,431)
(8,277)
(5,431)
(8,277)
Cinnamon
6,114
8,472
6,114
8,472
Revenue
Revenue Expenditure
(4,198)
(5,109)
(4,198)
(5,109)
Depreciation
(437)
(437)
(437)
(437)
Other Non Cash Expenditure
-
-
-
-
Segment Results
1,479
2,926
1,479
2,926
Mini Hydro Power
Revenue
11,440
6,973
-
-
Revenue expenditure
(6,773)
(4,439)
-
-
Depreciation
(5,489)
(3,800)
-
-
Other non cash expenditure
(257)
(40)
-
-
Segment results
(1,080)
(1,307)
-
-
Unallocated
Revenue
56,019
42,683
56,019
42,683
Revenue expenditure
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
-
-
-
-
Other non cash expenditure
-
-
-
-
Segment results
56,019
42,683
56,019
42,683
Total
Revenue
1,645,403
1,875,160
1,633,963
1,868,187
Revenue expenditure
(1,322,689)
(1,512,257)
(1,315,917)
(1,507,817)
Depreciation
(49,920)
(48,207)
(44,431)
(44,407)
Other non cash expenditure
(87,241)
(97,014)
(86,984)
(96,973)
Segment results
185,552
217,683
186,632
218,989
Change in fair value of biological assets
-
-
-
-
Other Income and Gains
17,777
17,395
14,567
16,435
Administrative Expenses
(107,796)
(95,947)
(105,910)
(92,457)
Finance Income
104,055
181,250
102,910
180,668
Finance Expenses
(52)
(208)
(52)
(208)
Interest paid to Government and Other on Leases
(17,113)
(9,907)
(17,111)
(9,905)
Profit Before Tax
182,422
310,265
181,035
313,522
Page 06
Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
SEGMENT INFORMATION
03 months to
03 months to
03 months to
03 months to
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
b) Segment Assets
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non Current Assets
3,663,372
3,663,372
Tea
3,240,386
3,240,386
Rubber
83,019
86,751
83,019
86,751
Cinnamon
109,056
97,920
109,056
97,920
Mini Hydro Power
230,807
247,856
-
-
Biological Assets
666,424
487,855
666,424
487,855
Investments
-
-
225,792
134,933
4,752,678
4,160,767
4,747,664
4,047,845
Current Assets
4,992,849
4,992,849
Tea
4,247,782
4,247,782
Rubber
3,243
3
3,243
3
Mini Hydro Power
101,926
117,869
-
-
Total Assets
5,098,018
4,365,654
4,996,092
4,247,785
9,850,696
8,526,422
9,743,756
8,295,630
Non Current Liabilities and Deferred Income
2,166,886
2,166,886
Tea
1,803,851
1,803,851
Rubber
-
-
-
-
Mini Hydro Power
3,856
3,436
-
-
Unallocated
-
-
-
-
2,170,743
1,807,287
2,166,886
1,803,851
Current Liabilities
1,212,292
1,212,292
Tea
1,104,245
1,104,245
Rubber
-
-
-
-
Mini Hydro Power
(344)
60,084
-
-
Unallocated
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
1,211,948
1,164,329
1,212,292
1,104,245
3,382,691
2,971,616
3,379,178
2,908,096
2. STATED CAPITAL
as at
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Issued and fully paid
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
47,500,001 Ordinary Shares and a Golden Share
350,000
350,000
which has special rights held by the Secretary to the Treasury
350,000
350,000
Page 07
TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
The Interim Financial Statements of the Company/Group are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard 34-Interim Financial Reporting. Further, provisions of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the Interim Financial Statements of the Company/Group. They also comply with the accounting policies and methods set out
in the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024.
- The major component of Income Tax and Deferred Tax Expenses for the period are as follows.
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
03 months ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Income Tax
(60,245)
(77,842)
(59,079)
(77,580)
Deferred Tax
(23,705)
(20,732)
(23,302)
(20,732)
(83,950)
(98,574)
(82,382)
(98,312)
- The presentation and classification of the Interim Financial Statements of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.
- No circumstances have arisen since the Statement of Financial Position date, which would require adjustments to the Interim Financial statements.
- There has not been any significant changes in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the period ended 31.03.2024.
- The government gazette no 2385/14 issued on 21 May 2024 by the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment decision on the minimum daily payment in respect of the workers engaged in Tea Growing and Manufacturing Trade and Rubber Growing and Raw Rubber Manufacturing Trade under section 33(2) of the Wages Boards Ordinance has been revoked by the Gazette No. 2392/39 issued on 10th July 2024.
Page 08
TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC
FIRST TWENTY SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 30.06.2024.
Name of the Shareholder
No.of Shares as at
%
30.06.2024.
1
HAYLEYS PLANTATION SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED
35,500,000
74.74
2
MERRILL J FERNANDO & SONS (PVT) LIMITED
2,369,400
4.99
3
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/K.K. SHUJEEVAN
729,826
1.54
4
MR. A. J. WIJAYAWARDHANA
247,856
0.52
5
MR. A. S. RATNAYAKE
228,508
0.48
6
MR. N.A. WITHANA
224,200
0.47
7
MRS. A. S. AMALRAJ
161,843
0.34
8
MR. C. B. WELAGEDARA
158,000
0.33
9
MSS INVESTMENTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
153,530
0.32
10
DEDUNU CAPITAL (PRIVATE) LIMITED
149,668
0.32
11
MRS. U. D. D. N. PERERA
128,282
0.27
12
COCOSHELL ACTIVATED CARBON COMPANY (PRIVATE) LIMITED
117,200
0.25
13
MR. N. P. DE. A. SAMARANAYAKE
100,000
0.21
14
MR. P. SOMADASA
97,622
0.21
15
PMF FINANCE PLC/S. WEERATHUNGA
96,622
0.20
16
MR. R. SENTHILNATHAN
91,496
0.19
17
MR. A. J. M. JINADASA
70,000
0.15
18
MR. W.A.S.N. MILTON
64,179
0.14
19
DIALOG FINANCE PLC/CEYLON INVESTMENT & SECURITIES GROUP (PVT) LTD
60,000
0.13
20
BANSEI SECURITIES CAPITAL (PVT) LTD/M.M.A.B.GUNARATHNE
50,580
0.11
OTHERS
6,701,188
14.11
TOTAL
47,500,000
100.00
Directors Shares holding as at end of 30.06.2024.
Mr. W.G.R. Rajadurai
5,000
Mr. M.C.B. Talwatte
1,200
Through -Merrill J. Fernando & Sons (Pvt) Ltd
2,369,400
Common Directors- Mr. Malik J. Fernando
- Mr. D. C. Fernando
Page 09
