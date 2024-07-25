TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC

Interim Financial Statements

Three months ended 30th June 2024

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Group

Group

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

31.03.2024

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

7,763,611

Revenue

1,645,403

1,875,160

-12%

(5,988,421)

Cost of Sales

(1,459,851)

(1,657,477)

-12%

1,775,190

Gross profit

185,552

217,683

-15%

172,114

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

-

-

-

(333)

Change in Fair Value of Bearer Biological Assets

-

-

-

46,195

Other Income and Gains

17,777

17,395

2%

(421,708)

Administrative Expenses

(107,796)

(95,947)

12%

Results From Operating Activities

-31%

1,571,458

95,532

139,131

620,830

Finance Income

104,055

181,250

-43%

(627)

Finance Expenses

(52)

(208)

-75%

(57,013)

Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases

(17,113)

(9,907)

73%

Net Finance Income

563,190

86,889

171,135

2,134,648

Profit Before Tax

182,422

310,265

(491,196)

Income Tax expenses

(83,950)

(98,574)

-15%

1,643,452

Profit for the period

98,472

211,691

-53%

Attributable to :

1,644,741

Equity Holders of the Parent

98,472

213,531

(1,289)

Non-Controlling Interest

-

(1,840)

Net profit for the period

-53%

1,643,452

98,472

211,691

34.63

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

2.07

4.50

26.85

Dividend per share (Rs.)

-

17.35

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,643,452

Profit for the period

98,472

211,691

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

-

(124,830)

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

37,466

Income Tax Effect

-

-

(87,364)

Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

1,556,088

98,472

211,691

Attributable to:

98,472

1,557,377

Equity Holders of the Parent

213,531

(1,289) Non- Controlling Interest

-

(1,840)

1,556,088

98,472

211,691

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Company

Company

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

31.03.2024

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Change

7,694,650

Revenue

1,633,963

1,868,187

-13%

(5,954,538)

Cost of Sales

(1,447,331)

(1,649,198)

-12%

1,740,112

Gross profit

186,632

218,989

-15%

172,114

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

-

-

(333)

Change in Fair Value of Bearer Biological Assets

-

-

48,976

Other Income and Gains

14,567

16,435

-11%

(406,771)

Administrative Expenses

(105,910)

(92,457)

15%

Results From Operating Activities

-33%

1,554,098

95,288

142,967

619,011

Finance Income

102,910

180,668

-43%

(627)

Finance Expenses

(52)

(208)

-75%

(57,013)

Interest Paid to Government and Other Leases

(17,111)

(9,905)

73%

Net Finance Income

-50%

561,370

85,747

170,555

2,115,468

Profit Before tax

181,035

313,522

(483,120)

Income Tax Expenses

(82,382)

(98,312)

-16%

1,632,348

Profit for the period

98,653

215,210

-54%

Attributable to :

1,632,348

Equity Holders of the Parent

98,653

215,210

-54%

-

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

Net profit for the period

1,632,348

98,653

215,210

34.37

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

2.08

4.53

26.85

Dividend per share (Rs.)

-

17.35

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,632,348

Profit for the period

98,653

215,210

-54%

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

-

(124,996)

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

37,499

Income tax effect

-

-

(87,497)

Other Comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-54%

1,544,851

98,653

215,210

Attributable to:

98,653

1,544,851

Equity Holders of the Parent

215,210

-54%

-

Non- controlling Interest

-

-

1,544,851

98,653

215,210

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

Group

Company

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

ASSETS

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non Current Assets

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

404,089

404,025

Right-of-use Assets

397,281

282,872

397,217

282,805

1,539,864

1,305,632

Tangible assets other than Immature/Mature Planta

1,580,162

1,419,052

1,349,983

1,172,799

2,048,227

2,048,227

Bearer Biological Assets

2,097,837

1,957,575

2,097,837

1,957,575

664,576

664,576

Consumable Biological Assets

666,424

487,855

666,424

487,855

11,651

10,776

Intangible Assets

10,410

12,491

10,410

11,878

-

225,792

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

225,792

134,933

602

-

Deferred Tax Asset

564

923

-

-

4,669,009

4,659,026

4,752,678

4,160,767

4,747,664

4,047,845

Current Assets

22,598

22,598

22,598

22,598

Produce on Bearer Biological Assets

22,931

22,931

749,802

749,802

Inventories

823,097

845,591

823,097

845,552

453,857

442,914

Trade and Other Receivables

407,720

495,144

393,243

439,499

5,528

8,446

Amounts due from Related Companies

8,729

25,477

13,636

16,666

3,924,891

3,852,558

Short Term Investments

3,810,530

2,911,221

3,724,830

2,906,212

32,082

18,875

Cash and Bank Balances

25,343

65,291

18,689

16,926

5,188,757

5,095,194

TOTAL ASSETS

5,098,018

4,365,654

4,996,092

4,247,785

9,857,766

9,754,220

9,850,696

8,526,422

9,743,756

8,295,630

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

350,000

350,000

350,000

350,000

Stated Capital

350,000

350,000

6,019,534

5,915,924

Revenue Reserves

6,118,006

5,058,758

6,014,577

5,037,534

6,369,534

6,265,924

Equity attributable to equity holders of the par

6,468,006

5,408,758

6,364,577

5,387,534

-

-

Non-Controlling Interests

-

146,048

-

-

6,369,534

6,265,924

Total Equity

6,468,006

5,554,805

6,364,577

5,387,534

Non Current Liabilities & Deferred Income

(0)

(0)

-

-

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

1,746

1,746

932,949

928,821

Retiring Benefit Obligations

982,481

848,124

978,706

844,769

645,084

645,084

Deferred Tax Liability

668,387

565,065

668,387

565,065

132,040

132,040

Deferred Income

131,919

135,515

131,919

135,515

392,831

392,753

Lease Liability

387,956

256,837

387,875

256,756

2,102,904

2,098,698

2,170,743

1,807,287

2,166,886

1,803,851

Current Liabilities

964,747

960,773

992,916

996,588

Trade and Other Payables

909,244

888,500

2,619

2,619

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

1,746

3,492

1,746

3,492

14,055

14,050

Lease Liability

15,553

12,011

15,548

12,006

218,665

225,808

Amounts due to Related Companies

104,231

93,152

113,786

53,966

118,344

111,804

Income Tax Payable

96,133

111,903

90,902

111,772

38,728

38,728

Bank Overdraft

29,537

34,526

29,537

34,509

1,385,328

1,389,598

1,211,948

1,164,329

1,212,292

1,104,245

3,488,232

3,488,296

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,382,691

2,971,616

3,379,178

2,908,096

9,857,766

9,754,220

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

9,850,696

8,526,422

9,743,756

8,295,630

134.10

131.91 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

136.17

113.87

133.99

113.42

The Statements of Financial Position as at 30th June 2024 and the Statements of Profit or Loss, Statements of Comprehensive

Income, the Statements of Changes in Equity and Cash flow statements for the three months then ended

are drawn up from the

unaudited Financial Statements of the Company; and its subsidiaries and provide the information required by the Colombo Stock

Exchange

It is certified that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No.7 of 2007

(sgd)

Vindya Perera

Director-Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board.

(sgd)

Mohan Pandithage

(sgd)

Chairman

Roshan Rajadurai

25th July 2024

Managing Director

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Revenue Reseves

Group

Stated Capital

Retained

Timber

Biological Crop

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Interest

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

350,000

5,335,412

311,009

22,931

5,669,352

147,887

6,167,239

Profit for the period

-

213,531

-

-

213,531

(1,840)

211,691

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(824,125)

-

-

(824,125)

-

(824,125)

Balance as at 30th June 2023

350,000

4,724,818

311,009

22,931

5,058,758

146,048

5,554,805

Balance as at 01st April 2024

350,000

5,520,525

476,411

22,598

6,019,534

-

6,369,534

Profit for the period

-

98,472

-

-

98,472

-

98,472

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustments on changes to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30th June 2024

350,000

5,618,996

476,411

22,598

6,118,006

-

6,468,006

Company

Revenue Reseves

Stated Capital

Retained

Timber

Biological Crop

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Interest

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

350,000

5,312,509

311,009

22,931

5,646,448

-

5,996,448

Profit for the period

-

215,210

-

-

215,210

-

215,210

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

(824,125)

-

-

(824,125)

-

(824,125)

Balance as at 30th June 2023

350,000

4,703,594

311,009

22,931

5,037,534

-

5,387,534

Balance as at 01st April 2024

350,000

5,416,915

476,411

22,598

5,915,924

-

6,265,924

Profit for the period

-

98,653

-

-

98,653

-

98,653

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Timber Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Realised Gain on Timber Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred to the Biological Crop Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends Paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30th June 2024

350,000

5,515,568

476,411

22,598

6,014,577

-

6,364,577

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Group Company

Audited Audited

Year ended

31.03.2024 31.03.2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Rs.'000 Rs.'000

2,134,647

2,115,468 Net profit before Taxation

ADJUSTMENTS FOR

203,319 202,380 Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations

226,088 210,779 Depreciation/Amortisation

(5,634) (5,634) Amortisation of Grants

  • (3,741) Dividend Income

627 627 Finance costs

57,013

57,013 Government & Other Lease Interest

  • - Gain on Disposal of Property Plant and Equipment

(9,301)

(9,301) Profit on Sale of Trees

  • - Field Development Written-off

12,443

-

Debtors/Stocks Write-off

(171,781)

(171,781)

(Gains)/ Loss on Fair Value of Biological Assets

2,447,421

2,395,810

Operating profit before working capital changes

81,024

80,985

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

35,978

(12,639)

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

(62,844)

(39,685)

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

19,100

4,120

(Increase)/Decrease in Amounts due from Related Companies

134,920

143,826

Increase/(Decrease) in Amounts due to Related Companies

2,655,599

2,572,417

Cash generated from operations

  1. (627) Finance Costs paid
    (461,554) (461,554) Payment of Income Tax
    (196,295) (196,058) Retirement Benefit Obligations Paid

1,997,123

1,914,178 Net cash from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

975 975 Grant Received

16,012

16,012 Proceeds from Sale of Trees

  • - Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment
    (239,897) (239,897) Field Development Expenditure

(256,816)

(256,623)

Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment

(90,859)

(90,859)

Investment in Subsidiary Companies

  • 3,741 Dividend Income

(570,585) (566,651) Net cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,085,375)

(1,085,375)

Dividend Paid

(53,540)

(53,540)

Payment of Government lease rentals

(15,161)

(15,161)

Payment of Other lease rentals

(3,492)

(3,492)

Repayment of loans

(1,157,568)

(1,157,568)

Net cash from financing activities

268,970

189,959

Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents

3,649,276

3,642,746

A. Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

3,918,245

3,832,705

B. Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period

NOTE A

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

173,004

166,475

Cash & bank balances

3,513,695

3,513,695

Short term Investments

(37,423)

(37,423)

Bank overdrafts

3,649,276

3,642,746

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

182,422

310,265

181,035

313,522

87,241

97,014

86,984

96,973

56,146

56,246

50,656

52,446

(2,255)

(1,409)

(2,255)

(1,409)

-

-

-

-

52

208

52

208

17,113

9,907

17,111

9,905

-

-

-

-

(4,199)

(3,165)

(4,199)

(3,165)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

336,519

469,066

329,383

468,480

(73,296)

(14,765)

(73,296)

(14,765)

46,136

(5,310)

49,672

(9,223)

156,974

41,462

153,100

39,572

(3,201)

(849)

(5,189)

(4,099)

(114,434)

9,407

(112,022)

(28,016)

348,699

499,011

341,649

451,948

(52)

(208)

(52)

(208)

(117,696)

(138,722)

(117,696)

(138,722)

(37,335)

(49,943)

(37,099)

(49,707)

193,616

310,138

186,802

263,311

2,135

225

2,135

225

4,199

3,165

4,199

3,165

-

-

-

-

(74,276)

(74,176)

(74,276)

(74,176)

(67,425)

(53,045)

(67,425)

(53,045)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(135,367)

(123,831)

(135,367)

(123,831)

(148,020)

(873,846)

(148,020)

(873,846)

(17,132)

(14,580)

(17,132)

(14,580)

(4,133)

(4,297)

(4,133)

(4,297)

(873)

(873)

(873)

(873)

(170,158)

(893,597)

(170,158)

(893,597)

(111,909)

(707,290)

(118,723)

(754,117)

3,918,245

3,649,276

3,832,705

3,642,746

3,806,336

2,941,986

3,713,982

2,888,629

32,082

173,004

18,875

166,475

3,924,891

3,513,695

3,852,558

3,513,695

(38,728)

(37,423)

(38,728)

(37,423)

3,918,245

3,649,276

3,832,705

3,642,746

NOTE B

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of

the period

32,082

18,875

Cash & bank balances

25,343

65,291

18,689

16,926

3,924,891

3,852,558

Short term Investments

3,810,530

2,911,221

3,724,830

2,906,212

(38,728)

(38,728)

Bank overdrafts

(29,537)

(34,526)

(29,537)

(34,509)

3,918,245

3,832,705

3,806,336

2,941,986

3,713,982

2,888,629

The notes on pages 06 to 08 form an integral part of these financial statements

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. REVENUE

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Summary

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

Sale of goods

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Tea

1,567,640

1,813,010

1,567,640

1,813,010

Rubber

4,191

4,022

4,191

4,022

Cinnamon

6,114

8,472

6,114

8,472

Mini Hydro Power

11,440

6,973

-

-

Others

56,019

42,683

56,019

42,683

1,645,403

1,875,160

1,633,963

1,868,187

SEGMENT INFORMATION

a) Segment Revenue

Tea

Revenue

1,567,640

1,813,010

1,567,640

1,813,010

Revenue expenditure

(1,303,587)

(1,492,124)

(1,303,587)

(1,492,124)

Depreciation

(42,504)

(42,255)

(42,504)

(42,255)

Other non cash expenditure

(86,984)

(96,973)

(86,984)

(96,973)

Segment results

134,565

181,657

134,565

181,657

Rubber

Revenue

4,191

4,022

4,191

4,022

Revenue expenditure

(8,132)

(10,584)

(8,132)

(10,584)

Depreciation

(1,490)

(1,715)

(1,490)

(1,715)

Other non cash expenditure

-

-

-

-

Segment results

(5,431)

(8,277)

(5,431)

(8,277)

Cinnamon

6,114

8,472

6,114

8,472

Revenue

Revenue Expenditure

(4,198)

(5,109)

(4,198)

(5,109)

Depreciation

(437)

(437)

(437)

(437)

Other Non Cash Expenditure

-

-

-

-

Segment Results

1,479

2,926

1,479

2,926

Mini Hydro Power

Revenue

11,440

6,973

-

-

Revenue expenditure

(6,773)

(4,439)

-

-

Depreciation

(5,489)

(3,800)

-

-

Other non cash expenditure

(257)

(40)

-

-

Segment results

(1,080)

(1,307)

-

-

Unallocated

Revenue

56,019

42,683

56,019

42,683

Revenue expenditure

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

-

-

-

-

Other non cash expenditure

-

-

-

-

Segment results

56,019

42,683

56,019

42,683

Total

Revenue

1,645,403

1,875,160

1,633,963

1,868,187

Revenue expenditure

(1,322,689)

(1,512,257)

(1,315,917)

(1,507,817)

Depreciation

(49,920)

(48,207)

(44,431)

(44,407)

Other non cash expenditure

(87,241)

(97,014)

(86,984)

(96,973)

Segment results

185,552

217,683

186,632

218,989

Change in fair value of biological assets

-

-

-

-

Other Income and Gains

17,777

17,395

14,567

16,435

Administrative Expenses

(107,796)

(95,947)

(105,910)

(92,457)

Finance Income

104,055

181,250

102,910

180,668

Finance Expenses

(52)

(208)

(52)

(208)

Interest paid to Government and Other on Leases

(17,113)

(9,907)

(17,111)

(9,905)

Profit Before Tax

182,422

310,265

181,035

313,522

Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

SEGMENT INFORMATION

03 months to

03 months to

03 months to

03 months to

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

b) Segment Assets

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non Current Assets

3,663,372

3,663,372

Tea

3,240,386

3,240,386

Rubber

83,019

86,751

83,019

86,751

Cinnamon

109,056

97,920

109,056

97,920

Mini Hydro Power

230,807

247,856

-

-

Biological Assets

666,424

487,855

666,424

487,855

Investments

-

-

225,792

134,933

4,752,678

4,160,767

4,747,664

4,047,845

Current Assets

4,992,849

4,992,849

Tea

4,247,782

4,247,782

Rubber

3,243

3

3,243

3

Mini Hydro Power

101,926

117,869

-

-

Total Assets

5,098,018

4,365,654

4,996,092

4,247,785

9,850,696

8,526,422

9,743,756

8,295,630

Non Current Liabilities and Deferred Income

2,166,886

2,166,886

Tea

1,803,851

1,803,851

Rubber

-

-

-

-

Mini Hydro Power

3,856

3,436

-

-

Unallocated

-

-

-

-

2,170,743

1,807,287

2,166,886

1,803,851

Current Liabilities

1,212,292

1,212,292

Tea

1,104,245

1,104,245

Rubber

-

-

-

-

Mini Hydro Power

(344)

60,084

-

-

Unallocated

-

-

-

-

Total liabilities

1,211,948

1,164,329

1,212,292

1,104,245

3,382,691

2,971,616

3,379,178

2,908,096

2. STATED CAPITAL

as at

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Issued and fully paid

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

47,500,001 Ordinary Shares and a Golden Share

350,000

350,000

which has special rights held by the Secretary to the Treasury

350,000

350,000

TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. The Interim Financial Statements of the Company/Group are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard 34-Interim Financial Reporting. Further, provisions of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the Interim Financial Statements of the Company/Group. They also comply with the accounting policies and methods set out
    in the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024.
  2. The major component of Income Tax and Deferred Tax Expenses for the period are as follows.

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

03 months ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Income Tax

(60,245)

(77,842)

(59,079)

(77,580)

Deferred Tax

(23,705)

(20,732)

(23,302)

(20,732)

(83,950)

(98,574)

(82,382)

(98,312)

  1. The presentation and classification of the Interim Financial Statements of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.
  2. No circumstances have arisen since the Statement of Financial Position date, which would require adjustments to the Interim Financial statements.
  3. There has not been any significant changes in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the Annual Report for the period ended 31.03.2024.
  4. The government gazette no 2385/14 issued on 21 May 2024 by the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment decision on the minimum daily payment in respect of the workers engaged in Tea Growing and Manufacturing Trade and Rubber Growing and Raw Rubber Manufacturing Trade under section 33(2) of the Wages Boards Ordinance has been revoked by the Gazette No. 2392/39 issued on 10th July 2024.

TALAWAKELLE TEA ESTATES PLC

FIRST TWENTY SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 30.06.2024.

Name of the Shareholder

No.of Shares as at

%

30.06.2024.

1

HAYLEYS PLANTATION SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

35,500,000

74.74

2

MERRILL J FERNANDO & SONS (PVT) LIMITED

2,369,400

4.99

3

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/K.K. SHUJEEVAN

729,826

1.54

4

MR. A. J. WIJAYAWARDHANA

247,856

0.52

5

MR. A. S. RATNAYAKE

228,508

0.48

6

MR. N.A. WITHANA

224,200

0.47

7

MRS. A. S. AMALRAJ

161,843

0.34

8

MR. C. B. WELAGEDARA

158,000

0.33

9

MSS INVESTMENTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED

153,530

0.32

10

DEDUNU CAPITAL (PRIVATE) LIMITED

149,668

0.32

11

MRS. U. D. D. N. PERERA

128,282

0.27

12

COCOSHELL ACTIVATED CARBON COMPANY (PRIVATE) LIMITED

117,200

0.25

13

MR. N. P. DE. A. SAMARANAYAKE

100,000

0.21

14

MR. P. SOMADASA

97,622

0.21

15

PMF FINANCE PLC/S. WEERATHUNGA

96,622

0.20

16

MR. R. SENTHILNATHAN

91,496

0.19

17

MR. A. J. M. JINADASA

70,000

0.15

18

MR. W.A.S.N. MILTON

64,179

0.14

19

DIALOG FINANCE PLC/CEYLON INVESTMENT & SECURITIES GROUP (PVT) LTD

60,000

0.13

20

BANSEI SECURITIES CAPITAL (PVT) LTD/M.M.A.B.GUNARATHNE

50,580

0.11

OTHERS

6,701,188

14.11

TOTAL

47,500,000

100.00

Directors Shares holding as at end of 30.06.2024.

Mr. W.G.R. Rajadurai

5,000

Mr. M.C.B. Talwatte

1,200

Through -Merrill J. Fernando & Sons (Pvt) Ltd

2,369,400

Common Directors- Mr. Malik J. Fernando

- Mr. D. C. Fernando

Page 09

