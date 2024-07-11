(Alliance News) - Talea Group Spa on Thursday announced the appointment of Giuseppe Cannarozzi as the group's chief financial officer.

"Giuseppe Cannarozzi, already a board member, is familiar with the reality of Talea Group being part of it since its establishment as the company's accountant and having already held the role of cfo in the two-year period 2020-2022," the company explained in the released note.

Talea closed Thursday's session in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR7.26 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

