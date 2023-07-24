(Alliance News) - Talea Group Spa on Monday announced the start of operation of its new automated logistics hub in Nichelino, Piedmont, about 10 km from Turin.

The startup of the Nichelino facility, with an investment of about EUR5 million, is an important part of the group's growth strategy, in line with the industrial plan to 2025 presented last March.

The 13,000-square-meter logistics hub in Piedmont employs 51 resources - 21 of whom are engaged in the operations function - and adds to the total 6,500 square meters in Migliano Pisarino, Tuscany.

"Thanks to complete automation, the new facility will enable the group to improve the efficiency and speed of deliveries of products sold on its proprietary digital platforms: in Northern and Central Italy, in fact, products can be delivered within 24 hours. The start-up of the new facility in Nichelino will also allow Talea Group to further expand its product assortment, enabling entry into new product sectors," the company explained in a note.

"The goal of the release of new automated logistics hubs is to provide a fast and streamlined shopping experience for consumers and, through increased automation of processes and operations, to streamline costs. The investment is financed through medium- to long-term financing and is backed by a guarantee from the European Investment Fund."

Talea Group trades in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR9.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.