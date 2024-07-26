July 26, 2024
10 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS GROWTH
REVENUES GROWTH
CAGR 2015-2023
136,4
50.7%
120,9
82,5
65,4
37,4
3,4
€/mln
83,2
2014
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2014
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Riccardo
Listing on Stock
Acquisitions of
Acquisition of
Acquisition of
Farmaè Group evolves into
Iacometti
exchange
Sanort and
Amicafarmacia
Farmaeurope
Talea Group
establishes
AIM Market
Valnan
Farmaè
Entry of new product
Launch of Talea Media
Launch of Beautyè
categories (e.g. Pet)
and new logistics hub
Launch of Talea Logistics and
new logistics hub
International
Acquisition of Mood, Gooimp
and Doc Peter, Superfarma
and Farmahome
1H2024
2024
Acquisition of Best Body, VitaminCenter and their related Private Labels
Launch of the
'Farmaè' Private
Label and Amica
Farmacia
3
Consumers Area
Market leader with 25% share
In the Consumers Area we operate in 4 different markets: Health and Wellness, Beauty, Orthopedics and Furniture Design.
We have been the market leader in the Health and Wellness segment for years, the goal in 2026 is to reach a market share of 25%.
In 2023 on all our eCommerce platforms we had an offer of more than 100,000 SKUs.
We have a stabilized conversion rate across platforms over 4% and enough critical mass at the performance level to enable us to improve our economies of scale.
N° Active customers 2023: N° Active customers 2024 (5 months):
1,087,572
632,96
(customers who made a purchase in 2024)
Active Customer Analysis: 71% women, 29% men
24.5%
22%
21%
17%
12%
3,5%
are 45-54
are 35-44
are 55-65
are 25-34
are over 65
are 18-24
Average Order 2023:
Average Order 2024:
€56.07
€58.71
4
Consumers Area
Improving profitability through private labels
In order to improve the commercial margins of the Consumers area and
offer new, high quality products to the end consumer, we acquired three Private Labels in 2023: Gooimp, Best Body and VitaminCompany.
Gooimp has an extensive range of products in the supplement, dermocosmetics and personal care segments, made with special attention to the rules of sustainability.
Best Body and VitaminCompany have long been considered two references on the Italian market in the sports supplement segment.
In 2024, we launched the Private Label of the commercial brand Farmaè (Farmaè - È Fatta per Te), focused on the supplement segment, contributing to the strengthening of the Group's commercial positioning and profitability through the control of production costs and the expansion of the offer online and in Farmaè shops.
The recently launched Private Label of the commercial brand Amicafarmacia offers both the uniqueness of exclusive products and higher margins, all while prioritizing the needs of the consumer.
TRUSTPILOT REVIEWS
6
A WIDE RANGE OF PRODUCTS MANAGED IN…
More than 100.000 SKUs in 2023
Herbal remedies
Homeopatic Orthopedics
Baby 5,44%
Pet
3,48%
1,27%
1,3% 0,4%
Beauty & Skincare 30,17%
Medical Devices
6,94%
Parapharmaceutical
8,27%
otc/sop 8,99%
Vitamins ,
supplements &
slimmings 33,73%
Over 8.4M of products sold in the first half 2024 (+9.9% YoY)
through 1.7 M orders (+ 6,2% YoY)
7
… THANKS TO TWO AUTOMATIZED LOGISTIC HUBS
Two automatized logistic hubs to support growth and to improve speed delivery
Tuscany (Migliarino): 5.000 sqm + 1.500 sqm
Piedmont (Nichelino): 13.000 sqm
The goal of the two automated logistics hubs is to provide a fast and streamlined shopping experience for consumers and through increased automation of processes and operations to make industrial costs efficient (30%).
The Group's current logistics capacity can support revenue growth of up to 350 million.
8
Talea Media is our online media company. The Group, through Talea Media, generates revenue from both Inventory Monetization (sale of advertising space on Group sites) and Data Monetization (sale of audience data - Privacy compliant).
Thanks to this new sales channel, we have the opportunity to generate an alternative revenue line to the Consumers Area at a higher commercial margin by enhancing the generation of new incremental revenue thanks to the monetization of data and space and a new
industrial relationship (large advertisers +
industry players).
Industrial Area
Managing Data for Media Activity
Valnan is our online Communication and Marketing agency. It operates in the market through four strategic units - Digital Create, Tech, Marketing and Data - that offer customized solutions to the digital market in Italy.
It has recently added "Zip Strategy," which is the new division dedicated to creating and launching brand strategies.
Valnan has established strategic partnerships with leading companies in key industries, such as human resources, energy, retail, fitness and pharmaceutical.
A further line of revenue for the Group is generated by Trade Marketing (co-marketing) activities, coordinated and managed by the Group marketing area, which since 2018 have enhanced industry relations with suppliers in the Consumers area by offering them custom
activities of their brands on proprietary eCommerce platforms.
Trade Marketing activities offer industry, particularly trade management, services on digital platforms ranging from strategic consulting to the creation of a marketing & communication plan that drives levers for
improvement on positioning within 'our Group properties.
VALNAN: ITALIAN EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING
- Targets: Health, Wellness and Beauty Industries, Food and beverage Industries, Tech Industries, Retail Industries (B2B, B2C, B2B2C)
- Key client: Chief Marketing Officer
- Revenue stream: Consulting, Project contracts
- Digital assets: Brands digital assets
- Business Model: Online communication and marketing consultancy
- +24 New Clients in 2023
10
