July 26, 2024

LEADER IN ITALY WITH A MULTI-WEB SITE APPROACH FEEDING DATA FOR MEDIA ACTIVITIES

10 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS GROWTH

REVENUES GROWTH

CAGR 2015-2023

136,4

50.7%

120,9

82,5

65,4

37,4

3,4

€/mln

83,2

2014

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2014

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Riccardo

Listing on Stock

Acquisitions of

Acquisition of

Acquisition of

Farmaè Group evolves into

Iacometti

exchange

Sanort and

Amicafarmacia

Farmaeurope

Talea Group

establishes

AIM Market

Valnan

Farmaè

Entry of new product

Launch of Talea Media

Launch of Beautyè

categories (e.g. Pet)

and new logistics hub

Launch of Talea Logistics and

new logistics hub

International

Acquisition of Mood, Gooimp

and Doc Peter, Superfarma

and Farmahome

1H2024

2024

Acquisition of Best Body, VitaminCenter and their related Private Labels

Launch of the

'Farmaè' Private

Label and Amica

Farmacia

Consumers Area

Market leader with 25% share

In the Consumers Area we operate in 4 different markets: Health and Wellness, Beauty, Orthopedics and Furniture Design.

We have been the market leader in the Health and Wellness segment for years, the goal in 2026 is to reach a market share of 25%.

In 2023 on all our eCommerce platforms we had an offer of more than 100,000 SKUs.

We have a stabilized conversion rate across platforms over 4% and enough critical mass at the performance level to enable us to improve our economies of scale.

N° Active customers 2023: N° Active customers 2024 (5 months):

1,087,572

632,96

(customers who made a purchase in 2024)

Active Customer Analysis: 71% women, 29% men

24.5%

22%

21%

17%

12%

3,5%

are 45-54

are 35-44

are 55-65

are 25-34

are over 65

are 18-24

Average Order 2023:

Average Order 2024:

€56.07

€58.71

Consumers Area

Improving profitability through private labels

In order to improve the commercial margins of the Consumers area and

offer new, high quality products to the end consumer, we acquired three Private Labels in 2023: Gooimp, Best Body and VitaminCompany.

Gooimp has an extensive range of products in the supplement, dermocosmetics and personal care segments, made with special attention to the rules of sustainability.

Best Body and VitaminCompany have long been considered two references on the Italian market in the sports supplement segment.

In 2024, we launched the Private Label of the commercial brand Farmaè (Farmaè - È Fatta per Te), focused on the supplement segment, contributing to the strengthening of the Group's commercial positioning and profitability through the control of production costs and the expansion of the offer online and in Farmaè shops.

The recently launched Private Label of the commercial brand Amicafarmacia offers both the uniqueness of exclusive products and higher margins, all while prioritizing the needs of the consumer.

TRUSTPILOT REVIEWS

A WIDE RANGE OF PRODUCTS MANAGED IN…

More than 100.000 SKUs in 2023

Herbal remedies

Homeopatic Orthopedics

Baby 5,44%

Pet

3,48%

1,27%

1,3% 0,4%

Beauty & Skincare 30,17%

Medical Devices

6,94%

Parapharmaceutical

8,27%

otc/sop 8,99%

Vitamins ,

supplements &

slimmings 33,73%

Over 8.4M of products sold in the first half 2024 (+9.9% YoY)

through 1.7 M orders (+ 6,2% YoY)

… THANKS TO TWO AUTOMATIZED LOGISTIC HUBS

Two automatized logistic hubs to support growth and to improve speed delivery

Tuscany (Migliarino): 5.000 sqm + 1.500 sqm

Piedmont (Nichelino): 13.000 sqm

The goal of the two automated logistics hubs is to provide a fast and streamlined shopping experience for consumers and through increased automation of processes and operations to make industrial costs efficient (30%).

The Group's current logistics capacity can support revenue growth of up to 350 million.

Talea Media is our online media company. The Group, through Talea Media, generates revenue from both Inventory Monetization (sale of advertising space on Group sites) and Data Monetization (sale of audience data - Privacy compliant).

Thanks to this new sales channel, we have the opportunity to generate an alternative revenue line to the Consumers Area at a higher commercial margin by enhancing the generation of new incremental revenue thanks to the monetization of data and space and a new

industrial relationship (large advertisers +

industry players).

Industrial Area

Managing Data for Media Activity

Valnan is our online Communication and Marketing agency. It operates in the market through four strategic units - Digital Create, Tech, Marketing and Data - that offer customized solutions to the digital market in Italy.

It has recently added "Zip Strategy," which is the new division dedicated to creating and launching brand strategies.

Valnan has established strategic partnerships with leading companies in key industries, such as human resources, energy, retail, fitness and pharmaceutical.

A further line of revenue for the Group is generated by Trade Marketing (co-marketing) activities, coordinated and managed by the Group marketing area, which since 2018 have enhanced industry relations with suppliers in the Consumers area by offering them custom

activities of their brands on proprietary eCommerce platforms.

Trade Marketing activities offer industry, particularly trade management, services on digital platforms ranging from strategic consulting to the creation of a marketing & communication plan that drives levers for

improvement on positioning within 'our Group properties.

VALNAN: ITALIAN EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING

  • Targets: Health, Wellness and Beauty Industries, Food and beverage Industries, Tech Industries, Retail Industries (B2B, B2C, B2B2C)
  • Key client: Chief Marketing Officer
  • Revenue stream: Consulting, Project contracts
  • Digital assets: Brands digital assets
  • Business Model: Online communication and marketing consultancy
  • +24 New Clients in 2023

