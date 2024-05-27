(Alliance News) - Talea Group Spa announced Monday that the board has approved the granting of additional options under its stock option plan.

Specifically, the board awarded 77,500 options to 13 beneficiaries, including executive directors, key management personnel and other employees and consultants.

The options grant the right to purchase and possibly subscribe for, shares of the company in the ratio one share for each option exercised. Under the stock option plan, the exercise of the options is subject to the achievement of performance targets related to Ebitda for the year 2024 as set out in the 2024-2026 business plan approved by the board of directors on March 25.

The exercise price, calculated based on the provisions of the stock option plan, was determined to be EUR5.77.

Talea Group's stock closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR6.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.