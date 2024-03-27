Talen Energy Corporation is an independent power producer and infrastructure company. The Company owns and operates approximately 12.4 GW of power infrastructure in the United States. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States, primarily in PJM, ERCOT and WECC, with its generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. While the majority of its power is already generated at zero-carbon nuclear and lower-carbon gas-fired facilities, it is reducing the carbon profile of its wholly owned coal fleet through conversion to lower-carbon fuels. Its plants generate power using a variety of fuels, ranging from zero-carbon energy like nuclear to gas, coal and oil, with some possessing dual fuel switching capabilities. In addition, the Company is developing a hyperscale data center campus adjacent to its Susquehanna nuclear plant that utilizes the carbon-free energy that Susquehanna generates.

Sector Independent Power Producers