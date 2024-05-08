HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (OTCQX: TLNE) today announced the successful completion of a favorable repricing (the "Repricing") of its existing $863 million Term Loan B credit facility and its $470 million Term Loan C credit facility (collectively, the "Term Loans"). The new applicable rate for the Term Loans is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 350 basis points, which reduces the interest rate margin by 100 basis points. The Repricing also reduces the applicable SOFR floor from 50 to 0 basis points. This transaction is expected to result in interest expense savings to Talen of approximately $13 million annually.

In conjunction with the Repricing, Talen obtained certain amendments increasing its capacity for dispositions, restricted payments and investments under its primary credit agreement, along with a waiver of any mandatory prepayment of the Term Loans with proceeds from the previously announced sale of its approximately 1.7-gigawatt Texas generation portfolio, providing Talen with additional capital allocation flexibility.

"We are pleased with the strong market demand for our debt, which provided an opportunity to further improve our capital structure and cash flow profile," said Talen Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt. "Our balance sheet remains strong, with net leverage well below our target of 3.5x. This Repricing reflects Talen's continued positive momentum and enables greater flexibility in our capital allocation strategy."

Talen retained White & Case LLP as its counsel for the Repricing.

About Talen

Talen owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.talenenergy.com.

Talen trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

