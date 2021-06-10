Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Talend S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TLND   US8742242071

TALEND S.A.

(TLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talend S A : Is your data healthy?

06/10/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
Is your data healthy?
Talend Team | June 10, 2021

It's no secret that what companies need from their data and what they can actually get from their data are two very different things. According to our recent survey, most executives work with data every day, but only 40% of them always trust the data they work with. We also discovered that 78% of them have challenges making data-driven decisions. Virtually every business is collecting more data than ever before, so lack of data can't be the issue. The problem is that there's just too much data that isn't ready to act on.

When data isn't accessible, reliable, or well understood, it's no wonder that more than a third of business leaders say they go with their gut - rather than their data - to make decisions.

We think there's a better way. Through a concept we call 'data health,' organizations can develop a deeper understanding of their data and achieve a common language of data quality. With this new approach, everyone can participate in maintaining the well-being of corporate data and trust it to guide their decisions.

[Link]

Disclaimer

Talend SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 337 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 2 125 M 2 125 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart TALEND S.A.
Talend S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TALEND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 65,19 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christal Bemont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Meister Chief Financial Officer
Sudhir Steven Singh Chairman
Krishna Tammana Chief Technology Officer
Jamie kiser Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALEND S.A.70.03%2 125
ORACLE CORPORATION30.65%243 716
SAP SE7.31%165 394
INTUIT INC.22.49%127 976
SERVICENOW, INC.-15.57%91 756
DOCUSIGN, INC.6.95%46 322