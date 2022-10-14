Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Talenom Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-13 am EDT
8.710 EUR   +0.58%
02:01aInvitation to Talenom Plc's Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022
GL
02:00aInvitation to Talenom Plc's Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022
AQ
10/13Resolutions of Talenom Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation to Talenom Plc's Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022

10/14/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Talenom Plc, Press release 14 October 2022 at 09:00 EEST

Invitation to Talenom Plc’s Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2022 on Tuesday 25 October 2022 at 09:00 EEST. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the review for analysts, investors and media live on a webcast on 25 October at 10:00 EEST. At the same event, Talenom Plc will disclose the company's strategic priority areas for the coming years.

The webcast will be held in English. Participants can ask questions during the webcast via the chat function of the video platform in both Finnish and English. A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company website https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/.

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2022-q3.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration for the event is required at the latest on Friday 21 October 2022, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone 0207 525 403.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 12,9 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2022 42,7 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 389 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 220
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends TALENOM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 11,75 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
