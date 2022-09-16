Advanced search
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:07 2022-09-16 am EDT
10.22 EUR   -2.29%
GL
AQ
09/06Talenom Buys Finnish Accountancy Business Tilipalvelu Elisa Ruinu
MT
Registration of new shares in Talenom Oyj in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

09/16/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 16 September 2022 at 15:30 EEST

Registration of new shares in Talenom Oyj in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

The 41,670 new shares subscribed for in line with Talenom Oyj’s 2019 terms and conditions for option rights are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 21 September 2022. The total subscription price, EUR 122,093.10, will be recognised in full in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Oyj is 44,860,741 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 22 September 2022.

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 13,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 42,2 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 467 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 220
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-10.60%467
FISERV, INC.0.76%66 888
BLOCK, INC.-57.17%41 218
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.09%40 672
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.77%36 428
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-27.60%21 718