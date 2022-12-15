Advanced search
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:13 2022-12-15 am EST
9.115 EUR   -0.16%
10:01aRegistration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme
GL
10:00aRegistration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme
AQ
10/25Talenom Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 15 December 2022 at 17:00 EET

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

The 16,765 new shares subscribed for in line with Talenom Plc’s 2019 terms and conditions for option rights are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 16 December 2022. The total subscription price, EUR 49,121.45, will be recognised in full in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 44,923,197 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 19 December 2022.

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 12,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 53,5 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 409 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 67,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,13 €
Average target price 10,33 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-21.97%435
FISERV, INC.-2.15%64 716
CINTAS CORPORATION4.34%46 638
BLOCK, INC.-56.02%42 613
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-15.97%27 162
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-27.70%26 426