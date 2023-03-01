Advanced search
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:44:24 2023-03-01 am EST
8.065 EUR   -1.89%
10:11aRegistration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme
GL
10:01aThe Board of Directors of Talenom Plc has decided on a directed share issue as part of an acquisition
GL
09:46aTalenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Consultoria Granadina
GL
Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

03/01/2023 | 10:11am EST
Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 1 March 2023 at 17:10 EET

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

The 79,565 new shares subscribed for in line with Talenom Plc’s 2019 terms and conditions for option rights are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 2 March 2023. The total subscription price, EUR 233,125.45, will be recognised in full in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 45,215,218 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 3 March 2023.

Talenom Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief
Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en


Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2023 11,5 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2023 57,3 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 369 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 67,1%
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-9.67%391
FISERV, INC.13.50%72 291
BLOCK, INC.22.10%46 193
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.34%44 558
UNITED RENTALS31.82%32 497
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.12.97%29 526