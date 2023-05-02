Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Talenom Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:05:59 2023-05-02 am EDT
7.770 EUR   +0.65%
Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme
GL
Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme
AQ
04/20Talenom Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

05/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 2 May 2023 at 13:00 EEST

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

On 2 May 2023, the Board of Directors of Talenom Plc has decided on a directed share issue based on the stock option plan to employees entitled to share bonuses. The share issue will distribute a maximum of 61,750 new Talenom Plc shares free of charge. The shares are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 3 May 2023.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 45,276,968 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 4 May 2023.

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc decided on a directed share issue and a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023.

Talenom Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief
Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en


Financials
Sales 2023 123 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2023 10,2 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2023 49,4 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 348 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart TALENOM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Talenom Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALENOM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,72 €
Average target price 9,33 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-15.16%382
FISERV, INC.20.83%74 966
CINTAS CORPORATION2.37%47 019
BLOCK, INC.-4.17%36 422
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.71%27 170
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-3.03%25 017
