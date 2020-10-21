Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Talenom Oyj    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talenom Oyj : grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd's business in Helsinki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Talenom grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd's business in Helsinki

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release, 30 September 2020 at 12:00

Talenom grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co AccountantsLtd's business in Helsinki

Talenom Plc has agreed with the owners of Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd to acquire the company's entire business. The acquisition supports Talenom's strategic objectives of expanding its business in Finland through acquisitions and utilising digitalisation investments more widely. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd is an authorised Helsinki-based accounting company founded in 1994, which serves company clients with 17 employees. Adjusted net sales of the acquired business for the last 12 months were EUR 1.4 million and EBITDA approximately EUR 220,000, or 16% of net sales. The mentioned figures have been adjusted in connection with the acquisition to reflect the agreed and estimated changes that are associated with the acquired business.

The transaction price is EUR 1 million, of which EUR 300,000 will be paid in the form of new shares in Talenom Plc, subscribed under a directed share issue to Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd. The remainder of the transaction price will be paid in cash and financed with liquid assets of Talenom Plc.

'I warmly welcome the knowledgeable and experienced staff of Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd and its customers to Talenom. By combining the expertise of the personnel and Talenom's systems, we are an even stronger player in the Helsinki metropolitan area. With the acquisition, we will also be strengthened in serving foreign customers, especially German-speaking customers, as well as companies in the food and drink industry,' says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

'I started my career 40 years ago with accounting of companies in the food and drink industry. As the accounting industry became more and more digital, it was time to consider how I could ensure first-class solutions for both our customers and our staff. After discussing cooperation with Talenom, we soon discovered a similarity in our thoughts. I believe that through the acquisition, customers and staff will get a new home where customers, expertise and personnel are in focus,' says Markku Larsen, founder and CEO of Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd.

The 34,895 new Talenom Plc shares subscribed for in the directed share issue related to the transaction will be registered in the Trade Register approximately on 2 October 2020. The total number of Talenom Plc shares is 43,214,780 shares following the registration of the new shares. The number of new shares issued corresponds to approximately 0.1% of all Talenom Plc shares outstanding before the share issue. The new shares will carry shareholders rights as of their registration day. The shares issued in the share issue will later be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients' business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi

Contact us

Switch number 0207 525 000.

Prices for calls to numbers starting with 0207:
0.0828 € / min + local call charge

Thank you for calling us, we are happy to hear from you. To allow us to continuously improve our service and verify customer service events, our customer service calls are recorded. Naturally, we take care to observe the General Data Protection Regulation and other applicable laws and shape our activities around them. Recordings are not used for other purposes or released to third parties.

Email addresses of personnel are in the form of firstname.surname(at)talenom.fi.

Customer service email info(at)talenom.fi

Disclaimer

Talenom Oyj published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 17:39:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TALENOM OYJ
01:40pTALENOM PLC WILL PUBLISH ITS BUSINES : 30 eet
PU
01:40pTALENOM OYJ : grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd's busine..
PU
01:40pTALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions
PU
09/30TALENOM OYJ : grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd's busine..
AQ
09/30Talenom grows in Finland by acquiring Larsen & Co Accountants Ltd's business ..
GL
09/25TALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions
AQ
09/10TALENOM OYJ : New shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the Trade Regist..
AQ
09/01Talenom reinforces its business in Sweden and expands to Gothenburg and Malmö..
GL
08/19TALENOM PLC : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market ac..
AQ
08/03TALENOM PLC HALF-YEAR REPORT JANUARY :  Net sales grew by 15% and operating prof..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66,1 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2020 9,43 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 23,6 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,2x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 450 M 532 M 534 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart TALENOM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Talenom Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALENOM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,83 €
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Spread / Highest target -13,9%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Antti Aho Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Mikko Johannes Siuruainen Director
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALENOM OYJ39.33%532
SQUARE, INC.196.90%82 382
FISERV, INC.-13.92%66 650
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.52%52 158
CINTAS CORPORATION27.72%35 956
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.110.63%34 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group